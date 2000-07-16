Zucchini Cobbler

This cobbler is terrific! It fools everyone. I think you could saute/braise the zucchini in lemon like this and use it in almost any apple pie or bar-like recipe and it would turn out great. I did peel it and scoop out the seeds as suggested, and cut it into apple-like wedges. A few things to note: The lemon juice dried/soaked up before the zucchini was soft enough so at that point I sprinkled a little more on and added just a tidge of butter to keep it cooking without browning or sticking. Oh, and I didn't use as much nutmeg as the recipe called for (just a pinch) plus I used all brown sugar in the filling, and reduced the sugar in the crust by 1/3 cup. UPDATE: 8/2012 I have continued to love this recipe, though rarely do it as "cobbler" but use it in a pie crust with a dutch apple crumb topping. My kids are older and the jig is up, but they actually like this pie as well as any apple pie we've ever had. I don't know why some reviewers say the zucchini is bitter, they must not have very good zucchini. I grow a golden variety in my garden and they get to be 16 inches long sometimes when my back is turned and the overgrown ones are the ones I use for this recipe. Nobody has ever complained that my pie tastes bitter or like zucchini.