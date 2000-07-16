Zucchini Cobbler
A very delicious dessert which tastes almost like Apple Cobbler. In fact, we cannot tell the difference. Top with whipped cream or serve with vanilla ice cream!
Great recipe. One suggestion. Remove the seeds from the Zucchini. That will take away the after taste and the slices look like apple slices. Also make sure the zucchini is sliced very thin.Read More
Okay, I was VERY excited to try this and fool everyone into thinking it was apple and not zucchini. I do quite a bit of baking and have successfully made many different desserts. For this one I followed the recipe exactly, however no one mistook it for apple. It did LOOK like apple cobbler, but after the first bite it was obvious that it wasn't. It just seemed not-quite-right and had a definite non-apple aftertaste. The more crust in the bite, the better - I took a bite and got mostly zucchini and it was not good. After that, I couldn't finish it - and I ALWAYS finish dessert. My husband says that this proves the zucchini doesn't belong in dessert. We threw the rest out, and I won't be making this again. Oh well, it was worth a shot. Is it apple season yet???
This is absolutely fantastic!! I make this often and take it in to work, and I am showered with complements. Yum, yum, yum!! I have also learned that I can make this using less zucchini than it calls for. Whatever I have on hand is the amount I use. (I have used as little as 4 cups and as much as 8 cups- I just adjust the amount of lemon juice accordingly and leave everything else the same.) This recipe is 6 stars! ******
Outstanding! And I really adjusted the topping so it would fit my dietary restrictions.(Usually the result is so-so but not for this recipe!) I used Equal in place of all the sugar and doubled the cinnamon. I used oat flour, whole oats, oat bran, butter buds and applesauce for the topping. I did halve the topping ingredients as suggested by others and it worked out great. My version worked out to two and a half points on the weight watcher plan and that was for one large portion. OOOOOOOOOOOOO it's so good!!!
This was wonderful! I served a bunch of baked goods at a church function that all had zucchini in them and this was the biggest hit. Some didn't believe that it wasn't apples. I added a little oatmeal (probably about 3/4 cup) to the top crust and it was yummy! I also added extra melted butter to the top that made the crust more crispy.
Ok, I'm not going to lie. I wasn't fooled a bit. The bitterness of zucchini was very strong and overwhelming. I would suggest slicing the zucchini, salting them (like an eggplant), then rinsing off the salt and trying this recipe. That way the bitterness is gone. and it doesn't taste like you accidently threw the veggies in the cobbler and the apples in the soup.
Well, I had to try it because I have too many zukes - and we all loved it! My husband, who can always figure out substitutions, was totally fooled. To make it more appealing to him, I sprinkled raisins over the top of the zucchini mixture (before the crumb topping) and added a little uncooked oatmeal to the crumb topping. Awesome!
Oh yes, this does taste like apple cobbler! I had a huge zucchini, used part for brownies (see Marian's recipe) and used the rest for this - wasn't near 8 cups so I halved the recipe, basically. The only addition I had was to mix in a packet of reduced sugar maple and cinnamon instant oatmeal to the butter/flour mixture and to use Splenda instead of regular sugar. Yummyyyyyy with low-fat vanilla ice cream!
This recipe is DEEE-licious! I served it at a scrapbooking party that my mom had, and all the ladies LOVED it! Almost all of them asked for the recipe, and they were shocked that it was zucchini and not apple cobbler. I baked mine in a 9x13 and added oatmeal and melted butter to the topping. 5 stars!
AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING!!!!! This was absolutely fabulous!! Great way for the kids to get their veggies!!! Tastes like apples for SURE!! Thank-you for the fabulous recipe...next year I'll grow Zucchini!
Excellent!... After reading other reviews I decided to seed the zucchini first... Mixed the lemon juice with half white and half packed brown sugar and spices as directed until melted, then added the zucchini, simmered for 5 minutes, poured into the waiting baking dish and followed through as directed... I did add a light dusting of cinnamon and sugar to the top while still hot out of the oven... I have to rate this as a very serious, outstanding, easy recipe...
My mother in law gave me this recipe when I first met my husband. She has been making this recipe for over 30 years and now I have been making it for over 10! The only things that are different between the two recipes are that we peel, then cut the zucchini in half lenghtwise and then scrape all the seeds out with a sppon. Then slice the zucchini very thinly-a mandolin slicer works great! Also, prebaking the bottom crust after you press it into the pan for about 10 min brfore putting the filling on-this prevents the bottomw from getting soggy! My family and I love this dessert and it turns many people into zucchini lovers!
My family has been making this for years at Christmas but I have one big change to make to this recipe - for those that say its not quite right and doesnt taste like apple or its too bitter--When cooking the zucchini with the lemon juice, also ADD 1/2 cup of BROWN SUGAR. This takes away the tart, adds sweetness and makes the zucchini more closely resemble apples. The kids in our family have been fooled by this dessert for years thinking it was apple. Hope that helps!
In order to have the flavor and appearance of apples the best zucchini to use are the huge ones. Be sure to peel and quarter them and cut out all the seeds. Slice into quarter inch slices and it will look just like apples! The smaller zucchini don't work as well.
I've used this recipe for years and everyone is always amazed that it's zucchini. I let the zuke get really big, then peel and seed it, then slice the white part to use in the recipe. I also make just the filling part and freeze it for later use when the garden is producing an abundance.
I'm sold!! This is fabulous. I was so excited to trick my family (hehe)... I peeled and chopped most discreetly and threw away all evidence. Husband even came to check out what I was cooking up in the pan and made some comment about cooked apples and went on with what he was doing... I chucked inside. Soon the house filled with the best Apple Cobbler aroma :) and everyone started to get excited (*snicker*)! I followed this recipe to a tee, but baked it in a 9x13. RAVE reviews, hot from oven and reheated. I wish you could've been here when I told them "the big secret" ;) thank you for a great recipe and the most excellent entertainment... I had so much fun :D and... they asked for seconds!
I made a smaller version for an 8x8 pan: 4 c zucchini 1/3 c lemon juice 1/2 c white sugar 1 tsp Cinnamon Plus (Pampered Chef) 1 1/4 c flour 3/4 c sugar 1/2 c butter 1 tsp Cinnamon Plus
Wow, who knew? My 2 and 4 year old girls are gobbling it down as I type saying 'so yummy mummy!' I went with Emaperu's review and used her recipe for the topping which was fabulous, it is as follows: - 1 1/4 c. oats, 1c. flour, 1/2 c. wheat germ, 1/3 c. nuts, 1 c. brown sugar, 3/4 c butter, 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg & salt. Press half in the bottom of the pan and sprinkle the rest on top- I used almonds and walnuts and it made it. I also used whole wheat flour as it was all I had and it was just as good. Final tester was dubious husband, who loved it. Yea!
Amazing recipe! Modified it to be gluten-free by changing the topping and only used 4 cups of zucchini. Gluten free topping: 1/2 C. each of GF oat flour, rolled oats, brown sugar and butter (chilled). Mix all dry together and cut in butter to small pebbles. Mix half the topping into the zucchini and spread in pan, then sprinkle remaining topping over zukes and bake 350 deg. for about 35-40 minutes. (20 servings = 100 cal/serving) My mom absolutely HATES veggies, especially zucchini and she really liked this. Better than apple cobbler!
My husband HATES, no... HATED, zucchini until I made this. He loved it when it tasted just like apples. I served this for company and NO ONE had any idea it was zucchini. They didn't believe me when I told them the truth. It's great for those zucchini that were hidden underneath leaves. I'm making it again tonight for my bible study group.
With the abundance of zucchini we have coming out of our garden I came online to look for recipes. When I read the name of this one, I thought...."YUCK" I then read the reviews and said to myself...uses 8 cups of zucchini, and 5 star review...let me try it. You would never guess it was made with zucchini. Brought some to my brothers and he too was shocked it was made with zucchini. Had it warm with whipped cream, later when it was cold, and both ways it was excellent! Don't be afraid...try it. You will be glad you did!!
Everytime I make this, people beg for the recipe--so quick and easy and delicious!
Excellent recipe-- did not like how much flour etc was in the topping so changed it up and used: 2/3 C butter 1/2 C white and 1/2 C Wheat flour 1 C chopped pecans 1 C Oats 1 C brown sugar packed 1 tsp Cinnamon 1/2 Tsp Nutmeg Pinch Allspice 1/4 tsp salt Only put on top of the "apple". this batch of zucchinni I am using Splenda in the cooked portion... Fist batch did this same topping and orig recipe for zucchini and NO ONE could tell actually had one guy at church that would only try it when he found out it wasn't apples and he loved it! Thanks!
If I could give this 10 stars I would. I have Given out this recipe over 20 times!
Tried to fool my 12 year old with this but he knew it wasn't apples. lol
A great way to use up all the zucchini that I over- planted in my garden (oops)! Do as other reviewers suggested and remove the seeds of the zucchini. I had no complaints about this recipe. Delicious!
This is crazy. It tastes just like apples! My suggestion, use fresh juice from a lemon, not bottled. If you are using a "monster zucchini" scrape out and discard the seeds in the middle.
The whole family loved this recipe. No one knew they were eating a vegetable. I plan on making more batches of the filling and freezing for "apple" pies. My father grows great zucchinis and now I have a use for them.
Oh my!! This is a keeper in my family. It is so good and no one knows it is zucchini. Thank you for such an awesome recipe. I have made this dozens of times!!
great for those really big squash. when you are eating it you can't believe it's zucchini
The key is to cut the circle of seeds out of the middle before using. I took this to a community garden potluck and all of my colleagues requested this recipe. You could not tell that the apple taste was actually zucchini. This is a keeper. I will now experiment with a different crumb topping.
Delicious way to use up the abundance of zucchini that comes along every summer! Anyone who doesn't like this recipe probably didn't make it right. I've made it every week since the zucchini was ready and it never lasts more than a day at my house. I usually add about 2 cups more zucchini to make the filling thicker (and to use more zucchini) and add a little more spice than called for.
This is a very good dessert even better with ice cream. Very easy to prepare. Even the picky eaters liked it. We will be making this again.Thanks for a good one
Wow! I was so skeptical but since I had an enormous zuke to use I thought I'd give this recipe a try. What a pleasant surprise! I made it for my family and they, too, were amazed. The only change I made was to make the cobbler in two 8 x 8 foil pans. This allowed me to take one to my family dinner and freeze the other. Everyone who ate the cobbler tonight said it was delicious and rich. Loved this recipe and especially loved fooling everyone!
Delicious! I took out the seeds of zucchini with a spoon just like you do with melon and sliced zukes really thin. No bitterness. I also used two packs of instant maple brown sugar oatmeal instead of 1 cup of flour. Next time I think I will add crushed pecans to give it a little crunch factor! Great way to use up zucchini if your sick of grilling it or making zucchini bread!
Tastes just like apple crisp! Use 1/2 the white sugar the recipe states and substitute with 1/2 packed brown sugar. Add oatmeal to crumble on the top.
A littlebit too sweet for my taste, but very quick and easy. It looked like a lot of work and it tasted awesome!
Followed recipe exactly..as good as any apple cobbler I've ever had...yes, I too was skeptical, but you really should try this.....vanilla ice cream is a great addition....a fun, interesting, and tasty recipe...great warm or cold...even better the next day...
Great recipe - easy to prepare and delicious. No one suspected it was zucchini and not apples. Thanks for posting.
Just loved this recipe. Kids and husband couldn't tell the difference. Once refrigerated, it cuts into beautiful bars. Wonderful and easy!!!
Seriously could not even taste the zucchini... tastes like peach cobbler but looks like apple cobbler. Instead of using 1 1/2 cups butter, only used 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup applesauce. Also, substituted 2 cups oats for 2 cups of flour.
I was surprise what a great taste it had. just like peach or apple cobbler.
My husband didn't believe me this was zucchini and my picky picky son was fooled too. Awesome! I did make sure all seeds were out which was a tip from below...Love all the alterations and revisions I can look through to perfect these recipes to our taste!!!
Having used up most of my zucchini in muffins, breads, and cake, I used summer squash instead. I cut the squash in half, removed the seeds, and nuked the halves in the microwave for 5 minutes. Then I scooped the flesh out of the shells and chopped into 1/4" cubes, more or less. Since the squash was pretty tender at this point, it cut way down on the stovetop cooking time. I increased the lemon juice to one cup, used packed brown sugar instead of white in the squash mixture, & added 2 heaping teaspoons (instead of one) of cinnamon. I also threw in a couple handfuls of raisins. To the crumble mixture I added 3/4 cup of oatmeal and used 1 cup brown & 1 cup white sugar. I added an additional teaspoon of cinnamon to the topping mixture before covering the squash. Served hot with vanilla ice cream, my hubby said it was the best cobbler he'd ever had!
I added a Jar of Applesauce really gave it the apple flavor that was missing
I am impressed with this recipe! I am constantly looking for new and yummy ways to use up that abundance of zucchini, and this one delivers. The only thing I did different was to sprinkle some chopped pecans over the top before baking. I liked the extra crunch it gave and I think next time I will include them in the entire crumb mix. And yes, it tastes like apple. Wonderful!
This is the second time I've made this and again it was a hit! Doesn't taste like apple and it doesn't taste like zucchini. It taste great.i followed recipe and scooped out the seeds as others mentioned. I think those who found a bad taste maybe mixed up cucumber for zucchini or bought the zucchini from the store. Fresh right off the vine zucchini with the seeds scooped out taste almost like apple and no after taste.
This was fantabulous! I had been asking for zucchini from friends and relatives and got given 6 huge ones! I made bread and butter pickles out of 2 of them, shredded and froze another, then found this recipe. No one figured out it was anythin out of the ordinary for cobbler. Since my zukes were large, I peeled, seeded, quartered longways and sliced thinly. Looked like small granny smiths!!!! The lemon juice is the key. I added oats to my crust also since I love the crunch. Will definitely make again and try using brown sugar for the filling.
I used part brown sugar as others suggested, and pumpkin pie spice as I'm out of nutmeg. I insisted my 14 yr. old try my new "Apple Crisp" -keep in mind, this is the pickiest eater on the face of the earth!- and she loved it! She actually gave me a hug and said, "Thank you for making me try something new. I will never doubt you again." (Til next time, right?) I will never reveal it's not apple! I think this is the first vegetable other than potato to pass her lips since she was five! Thank you so much for this recipe :)
This cobbler is terrific! It fools everyone. I think you could saute/braise the zucchini in lemon like this and use it in almost any apple pie or bar-like recipe and it would turn out great. I did peel it and scoop out the seeds as suggested, and cut it into apple-like wedges. A few things to note: The lemon juice dried/soaked up before the zucchini was soft enough so at that point I sprinkled a little more on and added just a tidge of butter to keep it cooking without browning or sticking. Oh, and I didn't use as much nutmeg as the recipe called for (just a pinch) plus I used all brown sugar in the filling, and reduced the sugar in the crust by 1/3 cup. UPDATE: 8/2012 I have continued to love this recipe, though rarely do it as "cobbler" but use it in a pie crust with a dutch apple crumb topping. My kids are older and the jig is up, but they actually like this pie as well as any apple pie we've ever had. I don't know why some reviewers say the zucchini is bitter, they must not have very good zucchini. I grow a golden variety in my garden and they get to be 16 inches long sometimes when my back is turned and the overgrown ones are the ones I use for this recipe. Nobody has ever complained that my pie tastes bitter or like zucchini.
I am SO impressed by this recipe. It is the first time I used zucchini to impersonate anything...my mind is wildly attempting to find more ways to use this delicious filling (muffins? pie?). For one thing, my gargantuan free zucchini are far more economical than apples! About the recipe, though, I thought all the flavors and sweetness were right, and I am going to use the suggestions to thinly slice the zucchini next time. One word of caution, however: best not to announce the secret ingredient (thanks, my daughter =/ ) if serving to an uncertain crowd...I was SHOCKED that some people wouldn't eat it...
I had to make this twice for my husband! He loved it. Took some to a party and everyone there raved over it and asked for the recipe. Made it exactly per directions.
This just out of the oven and I was so curious to try it based on such variable reviews. It is really good!! I used large zucchini, peeling them and cutting out the seeds and spongy center part. My food processor did a great job slicing the zucchini nice and thin. It also worked well in preparing the topping/crust. I took the advice of a previous reviewer and baked the bottom crust for about 15 minutes before adding the filling. The only thing I didn't do was sprinkle with the additional cinnamon at the end. While I agree that the taste is not quite what you would expect with apples (unless you used very bland ones) and the texture is a little bit different, it still has an excellent flavor. I will make this again!!
Fooled a few people with this in the past. I don't always measure my ingredients perfectly and have had this come out as squares rather than in a cobbler form. Just make sure you cut up the zucchini small and simmer well with the lemon juice until softened.
FANTASTIC! Wow'za- we had this last night- again told the family it was apple pie. They loved it! Served it warm w/Vanilla ice cream- it was a tad bit sweet- small servings i suggest. Otherwise, fantastic- Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Loved it! Made as listed using one recommendation to cook the zucchini in the juice the sugar and the spice right away. Turned out great everyone loved it not one person was able to tell that this was Zucchini. Hubby thought this was better than my traditional Apple Cobbler. Next time I will cut back on the sugar in the flour mix we thought it was a bit sweet but I will def. make this again.
Took a chance on this and made it for our speech/debate group dinner tonight . . . and was NOT disappointed!!! Though I didn't get feedback from all the kids (they eat quickly then move into the next portion of their club meeting), my family REALLY enjoyed it!!! Yes - the zucchini looked like chopped apples and tasted like apples! I used one larger zucchini and six smallish-regular sized ones and ended up a bit short of the eight-cups. Most of the bulk of the zucchini is scraped out to seed it - so this really is perfect for a bumper crop of this garden staple!!! Love the recipe! It's a keeper!!!
Okay, I had read some of the great reviews and was looking forward to fooling everyone. It really looked like apple cobbler, smelled like apple cobbler, and if you covered it with ice cream and got mostly crust it was good. I was hoping for for something that tasted just like apple cobber but this had a weird aftertaste. My sister did think it was apple cobbler but she doesn't like cobblers. I thought it was good but not amazing. If you want something really good, try the zucchini chocolate cake.
I'd give it 5 stars, but I felt 2/3rds cup of lemon juice made it a little too tangy, could be depending on the ripeness of lemons. I also made the filling and put it into a traditional pie crust vs the cobbler topping so I can't speak to the exact recipe, however I fed it to friends and they thought it was apple pie. I used the big large zucchini from my yard, not bitter at all and the texture was great, didn't put in the seeds. The quantity cooks down quite a bit, so you could probably even use more than 8 cups, that was 2 of the large zuch's for me. Yum, would definitely make again with less lemon.
My 80 year old dad's garden is over run with zucchini and summer squash. I made this recipe this past weekend. I wanted it to look as much like apple cobbler as possible, so I sliced the zucchini as I would have apples. It turned out great. The crumb crust is crispy and light. It was absolutely delicious. --Will be making this again. Thank you for this recipe and helping me to enjoy my dad's beautiful garden and appreciate all of his hard work...
I was introduced to this as 'apple cobbler.' Was I suprised when he said it didn't have apple in it! VERY yummy, you can't tell the difference from apple cobbler!
Delicious! Have made the original version with white pattypan and the family gobbled it up and asked for more. Have also played with recipe.... added oatmeal to crust, nuts, brown sugar, apples, etc. It's even good if you don't peel the squash. I'll use this again and again.
Had the family convinced it was apple crisp for a while!! Delicious!!!
We added oatmeal to flour mixture as suggested by another reader, and doubled the cinnamon. This is an excellent recipe, tasted just like apple cobbler. I'm making again and will add walnuts to the topping mixture. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was amazing. There was no way I would have ever believed that zucchini would taste exactly like apples. My husband thought I was kidding him when I told him these were not apples. I did a few things differently. I used brown sugar as suggested in other reviews and I cooked the zucchini in lemon juice and Spiced Rum..yummy.
very good, tastes just like apple pie
I needed to find some other recipes to use up the abundance of zucchini in my garden and WOW this is a wonderful recipe. Just remember to remove all seeds and slice very thin that gave me excellent results.
Those who said this was bad probably didnt make it right. I thought it was great for a veggy cobbler. the only thing Id like to change about this recipe is how much butter it called for. If anyone comes up with a low fat recipe for this, that would be awsome. Its worth giving this recipe a shot. Ty, I can see why everyone liked it.
Very good, I didn't use all the flour mixture, next time I'll mix up less, tastes just like apples ( I did take out all of the seeds)
This is absolutely amazing! No one in my family could tell that it wasn't an apple dessert. I didn't have a 15" pan, so I made it in a 9x13, and the crust was a little too thick. Other than that, it was GREAT!
I had a bunch of zucchini (the pale green variety) I needed to cook up and found this creative twist on a cobbler. I was sure to peel them completely, to avoid any bitter taste, and cubed them small. I also used the following as my crumble: 1/2 cup butter (softened), 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats, 1/2 cup crushed walnuts, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (mix together with fingers to chunky crumbs). My biggest critics (my 4 kids) loved it and I didn't reveal the "secret ingredient" until it was completely gobbled up! Using apples definitely tastes better, but this is a fun and different option to use up those extra zucchinis.
My father became allergic to apples at the age of 60. He was THRILLED with this dessert as now he doesn't feel deprived of his "apple cobbler." Everyone I have served this dessert likes it, not all are fooled into believing they are eating apple cobbler, but all have asked for the recipe. Serve it warm, with ice cream, for the most compliments.
If you are looking for a recipe that uses zucchini to make the recipe healthier this one is definitely not for you... I think the philosophy of this recipe is if you add enough sugar and butter anything will taste good... my coworkers couldn't believe it was made with zucchini and not apples... very good recipe I took the other reviewers advice and removed the seeds from the zucchini.... it taste good both warm and cold... definitely not the best if you are on a diet but a great recipe if you have a garden full of zucchini and are craving apple crisp
The first time I made it was ok. The next time I made this recipe I made some changes. I add 1 teaspoon else to each spice (nutmeg and cinnamon) because the last one I made didn't have much those flavors and also it tasted much of zucchini. Make sure to cook well the zucchini other way you will find chunk of zucchini and that is not so good ;) I will make it again :)
If you didn't know it was zucchini, you wouldn't!
Absolutely delicious!!! It really does taste and look like apples. My mom cooked the zucchini with the cinnamon and nutmeg along with some of the sugar the whole time until tender then added the rest of the sugar and it turned out great. She also substituted the butter for margarine. Slice the zucchini thin (like thin apple slices) and cut out the seeds too. Couldn't believe it would be so yummy but it is unbelievably great!!!! You definitely will fool people into thinking its apples. Highly, HIGHLY recommend to everyone!
Excellent use for zucchini!!
All the kids in the neighborhood LOVED it...(and NONE of them like zucchini, they told me:)
I made this for my family gathering. No one believed it wasn't apple! It is AWESOME!!!! And the kids loved it. What a great way to sneak veggies in!
Very good. I used a cinnamon/sugar mix on top instead of straight cinnamon. Very good - no one knew it was zucchini and thought it was a mild apple.
My kids love this and a great way to use many (or large zuchinni's). I even add walnuts/pecans on top.
This was very delicious. After reading the comments and seeing that some people were dissappointed because it didin't tase enough like apple cobbler, I decided to alter the recipe and used 6 cups of zucchini and 2 cups of apple. Yumm..
to MChutka: Some Zucchini can be bitter, and is best thrown out. Nothing you can do will change the taste. Try again with a good one (sample a slice before you use it).
Very surprised at how yummy a zucchini desert could be! I halved the recipe (and used only 1/3 of the butter and sugar) and changed the flour to whole wheat pastry flour. STILL delicious and even a bit too sweet for my taste. I also had too much topping as some other reviewers said (hence the 4 stars not five). I like the idea of adding nuts to the topping and may try that next time.
I made this for dessert day at work..everyone loved it and they all thought is was apple. It has a very good flavor and texture.
Made as is... take it to a picnic - no one will know it's made from zucchini!
Yum! I followed the other suggestions and removed all the seeds. This tasted just like apple cobbler.
I totally fooled my husband. He was sure he was eating apple cobbler. This cobbler is both simple and tasty with just the cinnamon and nutmeg flavoring. Peel, seed and chop the zucchini rather small and you'll have a great new use for those garden extras.
i made a similar version of this using a very large, tough zucchini, which i deseeded. i cooked it with apple juice, some lemon juice and a much reduced amount of sugar. it was very well recieved. just a suggestion.
WOW! This was amazing. I had a zucchini that had gotten too big in the garden. So I thought what the heck. I peeled it and too out the seeds. Maybe others who thought it was bitter didn't do this. Even with this 'old' zucchini it takes like tart apples (the lemon juice I guess). Not a hint of bitter. Tip: cook the zucchini until the liquid just cooks off. Otherwise it may be too watery. When I added the 'crust' mixture to the zucchini it made this wonderful thick carmel like sauce. I misread and added 1/2 of the remaining crust mixture rather than 1/2 cup of it. I've made it several times since and always do it this way now. Like other reviewers suggested, I added a little oatmeal to the topping. I made a half batch the first time as I was skeptical. But have now made it multiple times! A scoop of vanilla ice cream will top it off. Fantastic!
This was delicious!!!!! I asked my husband to try it and he thought I used apples.
Wonderful recipe, plus it uses up a lot of zucchini, not just one or two cups like most recipes.
This was an awesome recipe!! I took it to a potluck and didn't tell anyone what it was and when they thought it was apple and I corrected them no one believed me and they wanted to know how I did it. I did the sliced zucchini like one of the reviews suggested and it worked out really well!! I added some extra flour to the apples and had to use half lime juice because I ran out of lemon and I didn't notice a difference.
I was reluctant to make this for a potluck until I had used my family as guinea pigs first. I made a small batch with my usual "Crisp" topping and everyone, including my picky 9 year old were fooled! My husband was even confused as to why I was having him taste "my usual" apple crisp :) The only changes I made were using the large "8 Ball" squash from my garden instead of long zucchini. If your filling is bitter that's a problem with your zucchini, not the recipe...I also cooked it longer with the sugar and spices and a little pat of butter. My topping is:1 1/4 c. oats, 1c. flour, 1/2 c. wheat germ, 1/3 c. nuts, 1 c. brown sugar, 3/4 c butter, 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg & salt. I press half in the bottom of the pan and sprinkle the rest on top. Oh yeah! 8-9 c. fruit filling in the center! :)
Someone brought this in to work and we all loved it, but thought it was a little sweet. I made it myself and only used 1 cup of sugar in the topping, not 2. Much better!
I made this zucchini cobbler recipe for a family reunion, and everyone loved it! I cut out the zucchini seeds as another reviewer noted, and it really did taste like a subtle apple cobbler. I didn't have lemon juice, but I did have lime juice, and with this modification it still tasted great.
I have made this many times and the reqction is always the same. Wonderful and I can't believe it! Thanks for the great recipe. I am going to try it in a pie crust next time.
I usually do not comment on recipes, but I just have to say this is fantastic. The crust is amazing. I would recommend this to anybody.
This was amazing! My family wanted to know how it got it's flavor. My husband said the crust was perfect and my son thought it was apples. I followed the advice of others and sliced the zucchini thin so it had the texture of sliced apples. The only things I did different was to process the flour sugar and butter mixture in my Cuisinart and added dollops of butter on top of the zucchini mixture before the topping was sprinkled on. I also patted the top down. My only complaint was that even thought the crust tasted great, there was too much of it in comparison to the zucchini. The next time I will double the zucchini mixture. Update: Increasing the zucchini filling by another half is the best combination.
