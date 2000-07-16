Zucchini Cobbler

A very delicious dessert which tastes almost like Apple Cobbler. In fact, we cannot tell the difference. Top with whipped cream or serve with vanilla ice cream!

Recipe by Don

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
1 10x15 inch baking dish
Ingredients

25
Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir zucchini and lemon juice until zucchini is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg and cook one minute more. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 10x15 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, combine flour and 2 cups sugar. Cut in butter with pastry blender or two knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir 1/2 cup of butter mixture into zucchini mixture. Press half of remaining butter mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Spread zucchini mixture over top of crust, and sprinkle remaining butter mixture over zucchini. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until top is golden. Serve warm or cold.

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 82.9mg. Full Nutrition
