Salt and Pepper Chicken Stir Fry

Rating: 4 stars yea this recipe is from a cookbook and these were the measuremeants written in there but i tend to just throw all the spices together in a small bowl without measuring them just until the chicken is well coated. i also like to add a bit of cajun seasoning. another tip if the pan/chicken is looking a little dry add a splash of water mixed with some more of the spices and that may help with the flavour too. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars Less flavorful than I expected although I didn't have five-spice powder available so I had to fudge around that. I added sliced onions and also heated up some frozen rice in the skillet after removing the chicken & vegetables so the rice picked up the seasonings left behind. Will probably make again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 2 stars This is definantly not the 'Salt and Pepper Chicken' I had at my Chinese restaurant here in San Diego. I am going to give it another try but this time I am going to use only different kinds of pepper and the salt. The Chinese 5 Spice Powder might have been called for in this recipe but I just feel it is the wrong spice. That spice might go well with some other dishes but not this one. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Great easy recipe. I used coarse black pepper cut my chicken into bite sizes and added sliced onion at the last 5 minutes of cooking. I would suggest buying and using the 5 spice powder. It gives it more flavor instead of just the pepper taste. The second time I used strips of beef instead of chicken. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was tasty. The spices got kind of a roasted edge to them from being cooked embedded into the chicken. I let it cook 5 minutes on each side added in the veggies and the popped a lid on top. I'll make this again.. easy and healthy Helpful (4)