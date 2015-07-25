Salt and Pepper Chicken Stir Fry
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 223.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.4g 57 %
carbohydrates: 13.1g 4 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 3.9g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 67.2mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 7604.4IU 152 %
niacin equivalents: 17.5mg 135 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 48 %
vitamin c: 104.7mg 174 %
folate: 83.3mcg 21 %
calcium: 90.4mg 9 %
iron: 18.3mg 102 %
magnesium: 76.1mg 27 %
potassium: 733.3mg 21 %
sodium: 1442.7mg 58 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 63.5
