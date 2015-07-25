Salt and Pepper Chicken Stir Fry

Rating: 3.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Title speaks for itself, I reckon!

By God's-chick

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the sea salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, five-spice powder, and paprika in a shallow bowl until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Gently press both sides of the chicken pieces into the seasoning mix, and place into the hot skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally to flip the chicken pieces over, until the chicken is browned on both sides and the meat is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and carrots, and cook and stir until the vegetables are tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1442.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

God's-chick
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2010
yea this recipe is from a cookbook and these were the measuremeants written in there but i tend to just throw all the spices together in a small bowl without measuring them just until the chicken is well coated. i also like to add a bit of cajun seasoning. another tip if the pan/chicken is looking a little dry add a splash of water mixed with some more of the spices and that may help with the flavour too. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

MDreamr
Rating: 3 stars
02/02/2010
Less flavorful than I expected although I didn't have five-spice powder available so I had to fudge around that. I added sliced onions and also heated up some frozen rice in the skillet after removing the chicken & vegetables so the rice picked up the seasonings left behind. Will probably make again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
God's-chick
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2010
yea this recipe is from a cookbook and these were the measuremeants written in there but i tend to just throw all the spices together in a small bowl without measuring them just until the chicken is well coated. i also like to add a bit of cajun seasoning. another tip if the pan/chicken is looking a little dry add a splash of water mixed with some more of the spices and that may help with the flavour too. Read More
Helpful
(15)
MDreamr
Rating: 3 stars
02/02/2010
Less flavorful than I expected although I didn't have five-spice powder available so I had to fudge around that. I added sliced onions and also heated up some frozen rice in the skillet after removing the chicken & vegetables so the rice picked up the seasonings left behind. Will probably make again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
SoCalguy
Rating: 2 stars
07/19/2010
This is definantly not the 'Salt and Pepper Chicken' I had at my Chinese restaurant here in San Diego. I am going to give it another try but this time I am going to use only different kinds of pepper and the salt. The Chinese 5 Spice Powder might have been called for in this recipe but I just feel it is the wrong spice. That spice might go well with some other dishes but not this one. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
Teri Head
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2011
Great easy recipe. I used coarse black pepper cut my chicken into bite sizes and added sliced onion at the last 5 minutes of cooking. I would suggest buying and using the 5 spice powder. It gives it more flavor instead of just the pepper taste. The second time I used strips of beef instead of chicken. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2012
This was tasty. The spices got kind of a roasted edge to them from being cooked embedded into the chicken. I let it cook 5 minutes on each side added in the veggies and the popped a lid on top. I'll make this again.. easy and healthy Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kristin Balcerzak
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2020
This was very popular in my picky household! I added bell peppers and snow peas along with the broccoli for some added crunch. I also added a little chicken broth to keep it moist. Don't be afraid to play around with the seasonings. Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022