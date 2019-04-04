Green Onion Cakes

Base recipe is perfect (I usually use regular white flour and a tsp of baking powder if I don't have bread flour). The only thing I do differently is in the technique - roll out dough pieces into a circle or small rectangle, brush with oil, sprinkle with 1/8 tsp of salt and chopped green onion. Roll cigar-style, coil it and roll out again into a circle . Repeat those steps again. Roll them into circles less than 1/2 an inch thick. Fry as directed, but when you flip them over, cover the skillet with a lit, shake it horizontally so the cakes bounce against the sides of the pan a few times, then uncover and continue to fry. The tossing helps loosen the layers of dough you've created within the cake by double layering the oil, salt and green onions. It also infuses a few more tiny pockets of oil within the dough, allowing it to fry from within if you have the pan at the right temp. Hot enough to get oil to sizzle, but not so hot it will burn. If it's a bit dry, I'll lift it up and brush more oil into the pan before I flip the first time. A bit greasier but so, so yummy. Best tip ever? Cook up the batch, making each cake small enough to fit in your toaster. When completely cooled, place on cookie sheets and freeze. Once totally frozen, place them in freezer bags. Whenever you have the craving for one, just pop one in the toaster so you can hear the cake gently sizzling - it comes out of the toaster just as good as freshly fried. If you prefer to eat them with no dipping sauce, yo