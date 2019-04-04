Green Onion Cakes

4.1
81 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 16
  • 3 12
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

An excellent and simple recipe, these will make some delicious green onion cakes that are addictive and are just as good, if not better, than the store bought ones.

Recipe by spicyme

Gallery

Credit: Alberta Rose
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Use a fork to mix flour and boiling water in a large bowl. Knead dough into a ball. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let dough rest for 30 to 60 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Evenly divide dough into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a 1/4 inch thick circle. Brush each circle with oil, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of green onions. Roll up, cigar style; coil each pancake and pinch open ends together to form a disc. Roll each circle flat to about 1/4 inch thickness.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet. Fry cakes until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side. Add more oil between batches, if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 4.6g; sodium 25mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022