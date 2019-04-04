Green Onion Cakes
An excellent and simple recipe, these will make some delicious green onion cakes that are addictive and are just as good, if not better, than the store bought ones.
My grandmother used to make these when I was a child, and she always put onion powder in hers, to give it more of an onion flavour. I followed the recipe, with the addition of a teaspoon of onion powder, sea salt, and ground white pepper. I rolled them the way my grandmother did, which is to portion them out (16-18 per recipe), using hands, roll each portion into a hotdog-like shape, then with a rolling pin, roll out into a long, thin rectangle, about 1/8" thick. Brush with oil, sprinkle on green onions, and roll into cigar lengthwise. Next, take one end and begin coiling the cigar into a patty (like how a snake coils itself), and tuck the end tail under. Next, roll flat with rolling pin, again, 1/8" thick. I like to make two batches at a time, and freeze them, with parchment paper inbetween. No need to defrost when pan frying, just lower the temp a bit, and cook a bit longer. Sprinkle with salt and serve with hoisin sauce. Enjoy!Read More
I hate to give these such a low rating but they were SUPER bland!!! I added a good amount of salt and pepper as stated to do and bland, bland, bland. It had to be the dough. I even added more salt on them as they were frying and we still had trouble getting them down. Good thing I served some yummy soup with them so we could dip them in it to it to get them down. I threw away about 12 of these :(Read More
this is very close to the recipe that I use for green onion cakes (Martin Yan version). Green onion cakes are meant to be flat..the purpose of letting the dough rest is just to develop the gluten and make the cake more tender when fried. These cakes are typically served as appetizers in Asian restaurants. They are meant to be somewhat plain...I brush mine with sesame oil and sprinkle some salt when doing the layer of chopped gr. onions. The key is to serve them with a dipping sauce....my favorite is soy sauce mixed with a little bit of super hot red chili sauce (you know, the kind with the bright green lid in the Asian cooking aisle). They are meant to be enjoyed with sauce, thus they are kinda plain.
I cannot believe this recipe is online! My immigrant mother made these scallion pancakes faithfully for us growing up. She herself grew up having them in pre-communist China and then Taiwan. It is the quintessential comfort food in our home. Goes well with congee and pickled goodies.
Excellent recipe. A few notes... * You will need 2 bunches of green onions unless yours are very large * No need to let the dough rest. really, trust me. * For more flavour, use sesame oil both in cooking and in the dough, or half and half with vegetable oil. * LESS IS MORE WHEN IT COMES TO OIL! Add 2 or 3 drops to the pan before each batch of cakes you fry, not all at once in the beginning. We're not deep frying them, after all. * Use sea salt. * Roll the dough out long, roll like a cigar, coil like a snake, then roll flat. Thinner is better. * Eat them hot. (drools) * Thank you so much for this recipe!
in response to the below post about whether the dough should rise, no traditional green onion cakes do not require yeast, and the dough is not meant to rise...as you can see from the photo, it is meant to be a flat cake
Great recipe! Protip: Use bacon grease in place of vegetable oil to make this dish super delicious! :D
This was such an easy and delicious recipe!! I have never made green onion cakes myself but my parents and grandma always did as I was growing up. This really brought back good memories! I halved the recipe, and we ate all but two pancakes before the dirty dishes were even washed! Will definitely make again! Thanks for the recipe!!!
I was concerned after reading some of the reviews which stated that the dough was bland. So I followed the advise of another reviewer and added salt, white pepper and onion powder to the dough. That seemed to do the trick, and otherwise I followed the recipe. I did sprinkle the cakes with additional salt when they were done as well. These were terrific and my husband and I gobbled them up. Thank you so much for the recipe, spicyme!
I bought these frozen about 2 weeks ago in my local asian store. I had never tried them before but they looked good. I liked the taste of them so much that I came here looking for a recipe. Let me just say YUUUUUM. These are excellent and taste better than the ones I bought. I have made these twice now and I cant seem to get enough. I eat them with sour cream.
Great salty snack. Could use to replace plain flour tortillas in so many dishes too. After rolling it into a cigar shape, I didn´t roll it to look like a circle but rather like a tight spiral; worked out great. I used just enough oil to coat the pan for frying, otherwise it´ll be too greasy for me. Wipe the pan with a dry paper towel to get rid of any burnt flour left behind before frying the next one.
Wow! I read the reviews, so I added 1 tsp onion powder, ~1/8 tsp pepper and 2 tsp white sugar. I brushed with sesame oil. We diced the green onions fairly fine. We did the cigar roll, then rolled in a cinnamon bun type shape, then rolled into a flat pancake (quite thin actually - made them light brown and crispy around the edges). We only had canola oil...next time I may try cooking them in peanut oil. Unreall!!! This recipe made me decide to purchase the Pro version...lol!
I followed the recipe exactly except I made large pancakes instead of 16 small ones. The salt is just enough to bring out the green onion. I don't serve mine with any sauce. I like them slightly crispy just the way they are. I pan fried them in my cast iron too. It's important to roll the dough into cigars or spirals. This is what makes layers within the pancakes and creates a tender texture. This is terrible as leftovers, so you'd better hurry up and eat them all!
I added Ricotta cheese to it and it was AMAZING! Wonderful and easy, and the base can be used for other things like little breakfast pockets or dessert pockets.
Followed the recipe to the letter. I thought these were very tasty. Kids loved them!
Best recipe I've used so far to get the dough to the right consistency! I brushed sesame oil on the top of the dough before sprinkling onions and salt/pepper. The key is to make sure you rest the dough. Will definitely keep this recipe for repeated use.
Really yummy, but needs some tweaking of some sort to be 5 stars! Will make again!
This was not worth the effort at all. so hard to roll. I don`t even know how to roll something from a circle cigar style. I am just going to buy some next time.
Interesting recipe. Thanks for sharing. I served these along side butternut squash soup, and they were very well received.
These were really good. I halved the recipe and used garlic salt with parsley instead of salt and pepper. I followed the advice of another reviewer and mixed sweet hot chili sauce and soy sauce which was good for dipping the cakes and my leftover beef kabobs in. DH's first reaction was What the heck is that? but then he wolfed them down. I will make these again.
I don't know much about flour type ingredients, but after getting all of the other ingredients ready, I realized the kitchen I use didn't have any regular flour. So instead, I made these with biscuit mix. I'm sure that changes things up a bit, but it did make them super tasty.
This was delicious!!! One tip...after you take them off the pan sprinkle them with salt...what a world of difference. Also dip with soy sauce mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!!! Great appetizer..I nearly finished them before I plated them
Definiely try these - like Natalie's which we love
I love this recipe! It is so easy and inexpensive and there are never leftovers because everyone gobbles them up! Thanks!
After reading the reviews, I decided to use Sesame Seed oil to brush each circle, and I thought I was generous with the Kosher salt and pepper that I used. However, I thought they were still bland. I wasn’t crazy about them, but my husband had several.
This is a great food I eat all the time. Guests love it, and always ask for the recipe. I grew up using a different one, but this tastes just the same! Delicious!
I really really love these! I often make them and just freeze them for when I need them. I defrost for an hr sometimes not at all and fry up, they are delicious and go very well with stirfry! Thanks for the recipe
So easy to make and delicious. I will make these again. The kids liked helping to make them.
Delicious and unusal... my boyfriend and I loved these! Made them for some guests too and they were a hit. First time I followed recipe exact... second time I added much more salt and pepper than recipe calls for, and more onion, and a dash of onion powder and garlic powder. Gave it a little more flavor. Thanks for sharing!
It was pretty good but the bread is a bit tough. Should the dough rise to twice the size after it's rested? Mine didn't rise at all.
We (3 of us) liked this a lot. The kids inhaled them. Hubby is not a fan of a lot of onions, so he thought they were ok. I did try a change and took some and brush sesame oil on them instead of veggie oil (before sprinkling on green onions) and proceeded like normal. The change was great! The flavor is reminiscent of Asian onion pancakes they serve at dim sum. I will do these again. Perhaps using Chinese roast pork in the center instead of green onion for hubby.
I have never heard of these before, the recipe caught my attention the other day and since, I could not get it out of my head. I followed this recipe and the instructions, ...easy and DELISH! Just my husband and I enjoying them today but you can bet I will make them to impress company soon. Thank you for the great recipe.
Excellent!!!! What I did as a shortcut was I mixed the chopped green onions right into the dough along with some garlic powder, salt and pepper...tasted like it came from our favorite Chinese restaurant. Will defiantly make again!
Look just like green onion cakes but need more spices and flavour.
These were solid, but not exceptional. If I make them again, I will alter the recipe for a little different flavor - perhaps sauteeing the onions first for a sweeter taste, and adding a little salt to the dough to bring out the flavors.
I've been making these for years! I got my recipe from a street vender inTaiwan. Great stuff, reminds me of home :)
Outstanding! Wouldn't change a thing.
I seldom comment, why, who knows? But, these are off the charts good. I read the reviews and added salt, pepper and onion powder to the flour, before mixing with water. They’re wonderful!
Verh simple recipe, easy to follow! I used butter and a sprinkle of sea salt before rolling up with the onions. I made a dip with hoisin, sriracha, soy sauce, fish sauce, and a bit of honey garlic sauce. All to taste! Also good if you add a splash of rice wine vinegar in there as well.
The taste of the green onion cakes was great but the dough didn't produce a flaky pancake like the ones you get in a chinese restaurant -- which is what I was hoping for. The dough was also very, very sticky and hard to work with; I ended up oiling my hands and just patting balls of dough into a pancake shape.
Base recipe is perfect (I usually use regular white flour and a tsp of baking powder if I don't have bread flour). The only thing I do differently is in the technique - roll out dough pieces into a circle or small rectangle, brush with oil, sprinkle with 1/8 tsp of salt and chopped green onion. Roll cigar-style, coil it and roll out again into a circle . Repeat those steps again. Roll them into circles less than 1/2 an inch thick. Fry as directed, but when you flip them over, cover the skillet with a lit, shake it horizontally so the cakes bounce against the sides of the pan a few times, then uncover and continue to fry. The tossing helps loosen the layers of dough you've created within the cake by double layering the oil, salt and green onions. It also infuses a few more tiny pockets of oil within the dough, allowing it to fry from within if you have the pan at the right temp. Hot enough to get oil to sizzle, but not so hot it will burn. If it's a bit dry, I'll lift it up and brush more oil into the pan before I flip the first time. A bit greasier but so, so yummy. Best tip ever? Cook up the batch, making each cake small enough to fit in your toaster. When completely cooled, place on cookie sheets and freeze. Once totally frozen, place them in freezer bags. Whenever you have the craving for one, just pop one in the toaster so you can hear the cake gently sizzling - it comes out of the toaster just as good as freshly fried. If you prefer to eat them with no dipping sauce, yo
Satisfyingly fun to make.
No changes and yes will make again
Dw didn't like them, son loved them, I thought they were just ok, glad I tried them. Something different. MIGHT make again.
Absolutely love this recipe. WORKs great every time the Only thing I add is seasoning. ADD salt and pepper to the dough it makes such a differnece :)
This was delicious, just like the pancakes from dim sum! I found I need to added to add approx. 1/4 cup extra boiling water. Tip: roll more flat than not and be careful to not over-knead the dough.
Its really yummy and savoury. I recommend it
These can be made gluten-free flour if you have to - we do it that way. This recipe is amazing and I've made it many times. Thanks!
This recipe was similar to the Indian flat breads we usually make. I prepared the cakes using whole wheat flour and added a pinch of cayenne pepper and served it with carrot, onion and cilantro salad with a yoghurt dressing. It turned out to be good. We relished it.
Instructions are easy to follow, and they turn out looking perfect and have great texture. They do need a little something extra for flavor though. I made them again and added a Tbsp of onion powder, a Tbsp of chicken bouillon powder, and about 1/2 tsp each of salt and pepper to the flour before adding the water (then omitted the salt & pepper in the assembly process). They turned out so good!!!
I followed someone else's advice by adding white pepper & sea salt and everything came out excellent!
I just made this tonight but before I made it, I looked through the reviews. I took advice from some of the others and added onion powder. Additionally, I used a multigrain bread flour. It was deelish! I also sprinkled sea salt on them as soon as they came out if the oil. My husband loved this recipe!
The cakes turned out great! It was just a matter of improvising. Used plastic wrap and brushed vegetable oil on it before transferring the dough from the large bowl to a flat surface. Also, needed to add enough oil to the frying pan before frying the dough. I added salt and pepper to taste, but could have seasoned it better. At the end, though, I was able to just sprinkle a dash of salt to the cakes.
TURNED OUT AWESOME! I modified to something a little different though! Added shredded chicken and mozzarella to stuff. I followed the recipe for the dough exactly but came out a little dry so had to add a little extra water. Shredded chicken and mixed with shredded mozzarella and chopped green onions for the filling. Came out very good, hit with extra salt and pepper when they came out of the pan topped with scallion and a little mozzarella Definitely will make again, need to make a sauce next time!
This is the proper way to make onion pancakes. They may be bland because they are often meant to accompany Chinese food dishes! Many use these instead of rice or noodles. Regular pancakes are bland if you don't add something to or on them. You just need to know what to eat them with. I personally like them alone or with Mapo Tofu or Chinese prepared pan fried fish.
Gummy and bland. Very disappointing. Still searching for a good recipe ...
It's important to note on this the error in preparation time. The time's are accurate AFTER you let the dough rest for an hour.
Delicious!! You can use yogurt instead of boiling water though!
I made this recipe with green onion and shrimp and it was delicious
