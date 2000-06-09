Aileen's Punch

This punch was FANTASTIC. I made the entire quantity called for without thinking too hard about it (with only a few friends coming over), so naturally, we had a bunch left over at the end of the night (even though everyone loved it and was slurping down cup after cup) -- it makes a ton. This is the super-cool part, though: since I didn't want to throw the rest away, I stuck it in the fridge (even though I was pretty sure that I was being a moron, since the soda would obviously lose its fizz before I would drink or serve it again...). Well, FOUR DAYS LATER, I pulled it out of the fridge, mixed it with some more lemon-lime soda, and it was JUST AS GOOD AS THE FIRST TIME. This stuff ROCKS. Every single person who tried it absolutely loved it. Couldn't get enough.