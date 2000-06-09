Aileen's Punch

4.7
151 Ratings
  • 5 120
  • 4 21
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

My sister's friend gave her this recipe years ago to use at our parents' 25th wedding anniversary party. We never had a name for it other than Aileen's Punch! This is very refreshing and so easy to put together. I recommend making an ice ring out of extra pineapple juice or apricot nectar.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a punch bowl combine pineapple juice, apricot nectar and limeade; finally, pour in the lemon-lime soda.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
