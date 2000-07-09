Rainbow Sherbet Cake

A delightfully refreshing summer dessert featuring sherbet and angel food cake. Pretty as a picture!

Recipe by VITE

prep:
15 mins
additional: 1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings: 10
10
Yield:
1 -9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice angel food cake crosswise to make four layers. Place the bottom layer on a serving plate, and spread orange sherbet evenly on top. Repeat with remaining cake layers and raspberry and lime sherbets. Finish with final layer of cake. Frost sides and top with whipped topping, and place in freezer for 1 hour, or until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 281mg. Full Nutrition
