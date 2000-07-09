Rainbow Sherbet Cake
A delightfully refreshing summer dessert featuring sherbet and angel food cake. Pretty as a picture!
I've made this twice and gotten rave reviews both times. The second time I tried some tricks that made it much easier. I softened the sherbert in the fridge for 1-2 hours first and put the angel food cake in the freezer which made it easier to cut.Read More
I'm giving this recipe three starts because it went together well and was a hit with my kids at my daughter's 8th birthday party but that's as far as it went. The adults in the crowd all made odd faces at the strange texture of a frozen angel food cake. It was chewy and mealy. As a whole, entirely unappetizing. Most adults ended up peeling away the cake and just eating the sherbet. Would have been better to just layer sherbet into a bowl and cut it into slices like a cake!Read More
This cake is beautiful and delicious. I served it at my best friend's wedding shower, and everyone was impressed. I would recommend freezing the cake after making the sherbet layers. About an hour later, frost it, and then freeze it again. Otherwise it gets too sloppy. Thanks for a delicious and elegant recipe.
This was way too easy to be so good. It was nice and cool on a warm evening and very light. I will use this often. It makes you look like you've been working hard at a fancy dessert....it takes 15 min. max. Thanks again M Morel!
A very nice and refreshing summer dessert that's pretty as well. I also froze the cake before slicing and softened the sherbet for easier spreading. I had quart containers of sherbet and think I probably got more than a pint of each on the layers--maybe too much. Take the cake out of the freezer for about 15 minutes before serving for easier cutting. It also has more flavor when not solidly frozen.
Yummy! What a light, refreshing & still very flavorful dessert. My sister made this & we just loved it. She froze the cake for about an hour in between arranging the layers & frosting it. I just made it for Mother's Day & did the same but also waited until only about a half hour before serving to do the whipped cream frosting, as it made the topping just slightly frozen. I also used an orange angel food cake because there wasn't any orange sherbet (I used rainbow and lemon-lime). Mmmm! Mmmm! Mmmm! Guilt-free dessert & lovely presentation!
Didn't go with the "rainbow"; instead I used only raspberry sherbet and decorated the top with some raspberry jam. It looked very pretty. I made this for a birthday party--the women were all thrilled that they didn't have to politely decline a slice of cake, and surprise! the men liked it too. Very easy. Definitely will make it in the summer!
Loved this cake. It is quick and easy to make and turns out very pretty. It's perfect for summer when you don't want to heat up the kitchen with baking a dessert. I'll definitely make this again.
my sister loved this cake. It was really easy to make and put together thanks for the wonderful cake recipe
Yay for an easy summer dessert. Cool and refreshing. Malinda's review was spot on. I got a lil' carried away and used two tubs of lite cool whip. Perfect!
I have made this several times for friends and family and they love it, however I make my own Frosting: 1 pint (2 cups) Whipping Cream, 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar, and 1 teaspoon Vanilla. Beat all ingredients with electric mixer on low speed until soft peaks form. Beat on high speed until stiff peaks form, scraping side of the bowl occasionally, Frost and Freeze!
I just got back from a 4th of July picnic and everyone loved this dessert. They picked it over homemade pies, snickers cake and an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen. needless to say I didn't have any left to bring home. It is so easy and good I know I will make this over and over.
it is really yummy and quick and easy to make took me 10 minutes
Instead of sherbet, I used strawberry ice cream (softened) and then after I iced w/ whipped topping I garnished with real strawberries. SO GOOD!
this is a great summer treat. so easy to make.it's perfect for after a heavy meal of BBQ. i used a 10 inch angle food cake, and 16 ozs of cool whip. i froze the angle food cake before cutting, than only sliced in 3 sections. thawed sherbert, and cool whip in frig before layering.
I HAVE NOT EVEN TAKEN A BITE OF THIS YUMMY DESSERT, AND I ALREADY KNOW IT WILL BE 5-STAR! My grocery store did not have any angel food cakes (Duh -the day before Easter!) I instead purchased a bakery pound cake, split it in 4 layers, used raspberry, lime, and orange sherbet. Freeze the cake before frosting to let everything set! I plan to use a homemade whipped cream frosting, instead of the whipped topping, but this goes together quickly and I can see it will be a winner!
For My sons 3 year birthday party I was making a large meal for family from out of town.. so this was a easy way to have a creative cake without spending all my time in the kitchen baking! Not to mention how inexpensive it was! He loves sherbert and was soooo happy with the cake. Not to mention that the Angel Food made it a less guilty inudulgence for us adults! Try a low sugar icecream and it really cut the calories. with the choices of icecream now, the kids won't know the difference!
Great summer dessert. You don't even have to turn the oven on if you use a store bought angel food cake. Followed the advise of others and froze the cake before slicing and softening the sherbert in the frig. So easy.
This cake was a great and refreshing treat for the hot weather we are having here. I made this and took it to work my co workers really enjoyed it.
This was divine. I made it for a community group member's birthday with strawberry ice cream--his favorite. I also put sliced berries around the edges for decoration. We had ten people and not a single piece was left!!
I'm so excited to find this recipe that I'll be back to review it much later...but i already know it's awesome. This is the recipe my Aunt Julia (w/ her horn-rimmed-rhine-stoned glasses & sss...SUPER pointy bra n' all...) took to her grave! We loved her and we loved this cake! I have vivid memories of its' delicious-ness from years...ago! Thank you VITE! THANK you!
I would have like the angel food cake to stay soft,but I guess there is not a way to do that once it gets frozen..made a big amount.
I make this with tea biscuits or graham crackers instead of angel food cake - it is such a hit - with both kids and adults! I used coconut sorbet for the bottom layer, 2x riches whip mixed with 1x instant vanilla pudding, and then lemon sorbet on top. I sprinkled the top with orange "colored sugar" from this web site. I usually use contrasting colors - but these were the flavors I had in the fridge.
Very easy and tastes great. My family loved it. It has so many options. I took the following advice: soften sherbert in fridge 1-2 hrs, freeze cake before slicing and before frosting, thaw 15 min before serving. I also used homemade whipping cream. (Great recipe from this site.)
Although this cake was very pretty, I just didn't find it to be that appetizing. I love angel food cake, sherbet and cool whip, but somehow all together, it just really wasn't that good. It was easy to make and it was pretty, but I don't think I'll make it again.
WOW!!! I made this for my parents, sister, brother in law and there 2 kids. Everyone loved it!!! It was sooooo easy! Great desert for after a heavy meal because its so light! I will be making it again soon!
I really liked this. I just used a store bought cake. I was trying to remember the recipe when I was at the store, but I only remembered 2 quarts of sherbet. Oh well,It was good this way. You can do alot of different things with it. Will ba making again. I used raspberry, and lemon.
This is a great recipe. I made this as a trifle, and it was excellent.
This was very pretty, and delicious! It was the perfect ending for our Easter dinner. I didn't use angel food cake, I used "Simple White Cake" from here. I made 2 9 inch rounds, which I cut in half. For the sherbet, I softened the three colors, then spread each in a 9 inch round cake pan and froze that. After they were frozen, I dipped each in hot water and put the frozen layer on the cut cake. Simple as can be, no fussing with trying to spread sherbet on the cake, and the layers were even and pretty!
This was a fast and easy recipe for Moms who just dont have the time to spend all day in the kitchen. My son turned 5 and loves sherbert Ice Cream!! I made a change in the Sherbert though. I used Lemon Burst sherbert, and Raspberry sherbert. And I cut the Angel food cake in 3 instead of 4!! This recipe was wonderful. I think I used more than a Pint of each sherber also! I really packed on the ice cream!
Even though it's winter, this was such a refreshing dessert! It was so beautiful, and I received several compliments.
Cake was not as flavorful as it was pretty. The sherbets' flavor did not go well together for my family's taste. Will not make again.
A pain in my butt to make, but such a delicious result! I suppose it's my own fault that I didn't think about the angel food cake soaking in the sherbet. I had to work quickly, which was messy and annoying, but after freezing the result was worth it!
we all loved this. easy to put together. nice and light. perfect for summer. thanks for the post VITE!
This is the best summertime cake!! I served it to my husband and sons after returning from soccer practice and they loved it. It is so refreshing and not killer sweet!!!
Simple recipe and perfect dessert for summer.
Thank you so much! My sister has a bunch of health issues and recently had to go on a dairy free diet for two weeks that would've gone into her 15th birthday party. This was the perfect, bright, summery substitute for an ice cream cake! And easy, too!
Tasted great, made an awesome birthday cake for a teen:)
Have made over the years for birthdays. Beautiful. Made as a naked cake this month for my child’s birthday.
Awesome and so much fun for the little ones to help create
Use store-bought angel food cake sliced into three layers four was too thin. And used rainbow sherbet per my granddaughter's request . Everyone loved it. Used the tips of freezing the angel food cake then slicing, letting the sherbet soften in refrigerator . Added Cool Whip and back in freezer until 10 minutes before serving time … Perfect.
I ended up buying two angel food cakes to make sure I had a back up in case it didn't cut well and I am very glad I did! By the time I got down to the last cut the cake fell apart. Defrosted the ice cream for an hour and froze the cakes before cutting them. Those were both great suggestions! Don't care for whipped topping so I am whipping up some cream with vanilla and confectioners sugar to go on top and adding strawberries and blueberries for some color. I know this will be a great addition to tomorrow's party!!
Love it
perfect, quick, and light. Everyone loved it!
Used rainbow sherbert and layered it just like it was suppose to. Nice and light dessert.....kids liked it too
Loved it! Beautiful, delicious and easy to make! Like other reviewers said, definitely thaw the sherbet some to make it easier to spread.
