Warm Peaches and Nuts Salad

Warm peaches and sauteed vegetables and nuts on top of a bed of greens make for a delicious summer dish.

By Richard Oberholtzer

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the cabbage, carrot, squash, bell pepper, and onion in the oil until the onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir the red wine, almonds, and walnuts into the vegetable mixture, reduce heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes.

  • While the vegetable mixture simmers, heat a small skillet over medium heat; cook the peach slices in the skillet until completely warmed, about 5 minutes.

  • Place 2 cups of the baby greens on each of 2 plates. Top each portion of the greens with about half of the vegetable mixture and the warmed peaches. Drizzle each salad with about half of the raspberry vinaigrette. Serve promptly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 29.7g; sodium 489mg. Full Nutrition
