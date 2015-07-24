Warm Peaches and Nuts Salad
Warm peaches and sauteed vegetables and nuts on top of a bed of greens make for a delicious summer dish.
Yum! I found this recipe because I was craving peaches. I left out the olive oil and nuts, used red wine vinegar, and added some jalapeno for kick - turned out great. Thanks for sharing!
The peaches get 5 stars, the cooked cabbage get less. I didn't have all the ingredients on hand but I hobbled the salad together anyway. The flavors were interesting and the plate looked beautiful. I'll definitely try it again with the proper list of goods.
I thought it was excellent. Changes were (due to what I had on hand). I didn't have any squash, used frozen peaches. Added a cubed chicken breast fried Italian style in a little olive oil. Used Romaine lettuce and used prepared raspberry vinaigrette. All in all it made a excellent light meal for 2. Thank you.