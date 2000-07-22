Sawdust Salad
This is a fruit salad or dessert that my family has always called sawdust salad because of the toasted coconut on top.
This is a fruit salad or dessert that my family has always called sawdust salad because of the toasted coconut on top.
This was good, but I would make a few changes next time. Our family uses cheese instead of coconut (like others mentioned). I think doubling the custard would be great, and halving the marshmallows. Definitely worth trying - it took me years to taste it and now I love it!Read More
I made this to serve at a potluck. The recipe was not too clear. When adding hot water to the gelatin powder, no amount of water was given. Since there were 2 packages of jello I used a total of 4 cups of water. I think there were too many marshmallows. Half the amount would be plenty. I heated the jello, added the marshmallows and melted them. The topping was very good but had a tendency to "slide" when the salad was cut into squares. The overall taste was good. I would make it again but with changes.Read More
I made this to serve at a potluck. The recipe was not too clear. When adding hot water to the gelatin powder, no amount of water was given. Since there were 2 packages of jello I used a total of 4 cups of water. I think there were too many marshmallows. Half the amount would be plenty. I heated the jello, added the marshmallows and melted them. The topping was very good but had a tendency to "slide" when the salad was cut into squares. The overall taste was good. I would make it again but with changes.
This was good, but I would make a few changes next time. Our family uses cheese instead of coconut (like others mentioned). I think doubling the custard would be great, and halving the marshmallows. Definitely worth trying - it took me years to taste it and now I love it!
I made this because I wanted a different jello salad for a Sunday dinner. It was totally awesome. Worth the effort. My family loved it. Thanks for the recipe, Diana. I will make it again and again.
My church has an annual fundaiser luncheon, and I made this salad for the most recent one. Everyone asked for the recipe; one lady even called me at work to ask if I was the one who had prepared it. My husband is NOT a jello person; he loves it and has asked for it again.
WOW!! Very good recipe--My recipe is exactly like this one, but omits the banana, and instead of coconut, adds shredded cheddar cheese on top..Will try this version soon...
I was looking for something different to do with Jell-O and found this recipe. The first time I made it I followed directions exactly, everyone loved it. Its a little time comsuming, but worth the effort. The second time I used only orange Jell-0 and I liked it even better. I've even experimented by using orange soda in place of the water for the Jell-o. Thanks for the great recipe Diana :)
I had to throw most of this dish away...my family didn't like it. The ingredients just don't go together...it was an odd combination.
Made this for the first time 12/02 - My 23 yr. old daughter, who usually dislikes 'chunks' in desserts, LOVED this and keeps asking for it. The only change I made was to substitute Cool Whip for the Dream Whip. Thanks for a uniquely flavored new recipe!
Good. I use the juice reserved from draining the crushed pineapple and top off with shredded cheddar cheese instead of coconut
I made this salad to take to someone's house on Christmas and it was a huge hit. The blend of orange and lemon jello results in a tangerine flavor. I would cut the amount of miniture marshmallows in half in the future and I used real Whipping cream in place of the powdered cream.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe! I love this stuff! It also tastes good with a little bit of sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese on top (orange kind). Weird, I know, but totally yummy...
My grandmother used to make this when I was younger and I have been making it the last few years at Thanksgiving. I do have some modifications though. I use cherry and orange jello for the bottom and instead of using the marshmallows in the jello portion I melt them into the custard part. My family also uses shredded cheddar cheese on top. The first year I made it some people balked at the cheese on top (Cheese and Jello?YUCK!)but after eating it they loved it.
this is simply a wonderful recipe. my ma used to make this every year. thanks for the recipe, and to whoever suggested the cheese instead of coconut is a genius. this is the same way she made it except with sharp cheddar. everyone should try with this variation. it is delightful.
I made this salad for a church potluck and evryone absolutly love it.I have tried it a couple times,once using name brand Jello, and once using store brand.you would't think it would make a difference but using named brand jello is so much better.
Very, Very good!! I made this for Thanksgiving and it was loved by all.
A wonderfully refreshing dessert! Very different and highly recommended if you are a fan of gelatin salad type dishes. Everyone who tasted it gave it top marks and wanted the recipe! Thank-you!
We made this for Thanksgiving, tripled the recipe and served 34 people. The best!! Several relatives told us it was their favorite item on the table... we will definitely be making this again!! We made it again for the 4th of July, slightly modified- we used 2 packages blue raspberry jello in place of the orange and lemon jellos for the bottom layer, and added a layer of cherry jello over the custard. Amazing!!
This recipe was a hit at the family reunion. I'll make it again.
It says in the ingredients list that it calls for 2c boiling water. I made it for a family get together and they loved it!
I made it for a side dish at Christmas and everyone really loved it. I sent some leftovers home with a few family members and then divided the rest into two containers with enough for my husband and I to have with two meals. Got home the next day and he had eaten the whole contents of one container for his lunch! I'm making it again this weekend. I reduced the number of marshmellows just like many of the other comments said.
Very light, I used cheddar cheese on top.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections