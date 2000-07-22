Sawdust Salad

4.4
23 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a fruit salad or dessert that my family has always called sawdust salad because of the toasted coconut on top.

Recipe by DThomRN2

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine lemon and orange gelatin powders and boiling water. Stir until powders are dissolved, then stir in drained pineapple and marshmallows. Refrigerate until firm.

    Advertisement

  • While gelatin mixture is chilling, whisk together pineapple juice, sugar, eggs, and flour in a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat until thick. Stir constantly and do not allow mixture to scorch. Remove from heat and let cool before spreading over the set gelatin mixture.

  • Toss sliced bananas with lemon juice to prevent browning. Drain, then layer sliced bananas over custard mixture.

  • Prepare whipped topping mix according to package directions, then beat in cream cheese until smooth. Spread mixture over bananas. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.

  • Chill salad for 2 to 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 92.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 199.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022