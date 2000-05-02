Portuguese Sweet Rice
My mom would always make this delicious, creamy rice pudding when we were kids. If a thicker rice is desired, increase rice to 1 1/4 cups and add another egg. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
I've made this recipe many times and always get compliments on it. I sometimes add a bit of vanilla too.Read More
I've made this recipe many times and always get compliments on it. I sometimes add a bit of vanilla too.
My mom use to make this but she never added vanilla. if you add lemon peels, it takes away the strong taste of the egg.
If you like rice pudding, this is the stuff you want! As you can see in my photo, I served it to company with strawberry and kiwi slices, garnished with mint. Delicious!
This was delicious! I followed the submitter's suggestion for thicker pudding so I used 3 eggs and 1 1/4 c rice. I was a little nervous that it still wasn't going to be thick or cook enough but the last 10-15 minutes it thickens quite a bit. Plus the egg thickens it as well. I added vanilla and sprinkled cinnamon on top when served. Mmm mmmm.
My va-vo used to make this classic dish almost the same way! Excellent!
My mom always added lemon rind to her arroz doce so I added the rind from one lemon to this recipe. Cut, not grated. Remove the rind before placing the rice into the serving dishes. Bellisimo!
great option for me to use up some remaining sweet rice. the egg flavor was a little noticeable so i think next time i'll try adding a tiny bit of vanilla. also, i made the whole recipe for myself, so i have some cold pudding to deal with...will try to nuke it but i'm not sure if the egg will cook or not...but i ate a bowlful of this for dessert last nite!
Very good my grandma use to make it
I added a lemon peel just like mom used to and sprinkle of cinnamon on top too!! All the memories...ty for posting this!
I gave it a 5 star because it tasted wonderful. However, my rice was not cooked all the way. I cooked it for almost 2 hours. I don't know what I did wrong. Any suggestions on how to get the rice done a little more? Thanks!
This came out great. The Portuguese way, just the way I like it.
Very authentic tasting. I added a bit of vanilla too. I got lots of compliments when I made it.
Great Recipe! I did add some lemon skin (just the yellow part, no white) and left it there while it cooked just for lemon note! Fantastic!!! Will be doing this one often.
Fast and simple
being portuguese raised american and knowing nothing of my culture this was a treat that i needed. this is so good ill probably make more once this is gone. but i would suggest a couple of things. i didnt rinse my rice so the starch would help the texture and it did. and next time ill cook it longer kuz my rice didnt cook all the way. and ill add more rice and egg. whats the point to having pudding if it isnt thick? and i added vanilla too kuz so many people added it how could i not put it in. and it didnt taste like egg like some people had problems with. but very good!!!
I love this recipe !!! All of my friends love "my" sweet rice.
Tastes just like the arroz doce I ate in Portugal. I get to relive that time through this recipe.
If you add a little cinnamon and nut meg to the to it tastes very very old country!!!! excellent
This was awesome! I added a little vanilla and ate it warm with whipped cream! YUM!
I found this to be very sweet so I added lemon peels to the boiling water and squeezed some lemon juice in the milk. Turned out great.
I halved this recipe, as I was making it just for me. I used 2 eggs to make it thicker, which I will continue to do when I make it again, as it gives it a nice pudding/custardy consistency. I also added about 1 tsp real vanilla, pinch of salt, and 1 Tbsp butter and substituted 1 cup of milk with canned coconut milk that I had leftover. It was very good, delicious for dessert or a snack. This is good warm or cold. ADVICE ON COOKING TIME: This needs to boil in order to cook properly, even though the recipe says not to. Keep it at a very low simmer for 30 min or so, stirring frequently so as not to burn the bottom. I tried it first the way the recipe said with no boiling and it never did cook, even after over an hour. Once I brought it to a simmer, it cooked perfectly within 10 min. Then add a little of the rice mixture to the beaten eggs to temper them or your pudding will contain scrambled eggs -- yuck! Great recipe, thanks John!
A lovely basic rice pudding! Cook it slowly so the rice soaks up a lot of milk. I tried it with jasmine rice, added a tad of vanilla extract and cinnamon on top. Be patient with the cooking and you'll be rewarded!
MmmmMMmmmMMmmm.... aroz doce.... my mom make this and when i did it at home mmmmmmm just like mommas
A very tasty and excellent textured rice pudding. It was almost perfect, except my rice didn't cook all the way through.
The only sweet rice I will eat, just the way my Avo (grandmother) used to make it! Delicious, I finally have found her recipe, she passed before writing it down for me.
Perfect! So much better homemade.
I also had a problem with the rice not cooking (and I cooked it a full hour!) I remembered my Portuguese mother-in-law saying she started cooking her rice first and added the milk later. SO, I actually strained the first batch, kept the prepared milk/pudding and threw out the rice. I started a new batch of rice from scratch, and cooked it about 20 minutes on med-low. Rice was still chewy and a bit hard when I added the leftover milk mixture (including the already-added eggs). I then cooked this on a slow simmer, med-low for about 25 more minutes. It was definitely worth the wait, delicious, perfect consistency. To the original recipe, I also added yellow of one lemon and about 1 T vanilla. Next time, I'd begin with cooking the rice in water until it evaporates and then try the rest of the recipe.
We ran out of milk, so quite a few changes were made; we used equal parts soy milk and rum to make up the difference in liquid so the rice could cook. It was absolutely delicious. I also added an old banana, a crumbled up old bun, a handful of raisins and some generous dashes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. So what really happened was this hybrid rice-bread pudding, and everybody loved it. Thanks for the great start!
Didn't work for me :( I got super frustrated and have up. The rice wouldn't cook in the milk in more than an hour and a half
I liked it but added lemon peel and made it thicker. Very nice thanks!
I hate eggs so I was scared to put 2 eggs and to taste like it so I only put one and it came out AMAZING!!! First time I've ever done and it came out delicious. Everyone loved it...
It's awesome i added. Vanilla
I have been trying to find a recipe that my mae use to make (I knew the recipe didn’t include water). This is the first one I’ve seen! I did add lemon peel and cinnamon sticks during the cooking process. It came out delicious! Thank you for sharing ??
Absolutely delicious - sweet and creamy the way rice pudding should be. Was a bit hesitant about adding egg but made it per the recipe and it was wonderful. Will be making again and again....
I have made this many times, it's an old family favourite from Portugal. I always add Lemon peel while cooking(large pieces so they can be removed when done) and I only use top quality Arborio rice , it has the best texture. If you don't want to use the lemon peel add pure lemon extract.
So easy and delicious! I doubled the recipe for a cultural event at my son's school and everyone loved it! I made it with whole milk. I followed the advice of others and added vanilla and topped with cinnamon.
My family adds unsalted butter to the milk and lemon zest. So delicious! I make this on special occasions. I can see how some add vanilla. That sounds good too.
Excellent! This recipe is Absolutely Delish!! Loved it!! I did have to use light brown sugar and it worked out Wonderfully!!
This was SOOO tasty and will also made more often. I tweeked it a little to make it a bit lighter. I put 1/3 of the amount of sugar listed and only used the egg whites instead of the whole egg... still came out so sweet! Also put a spin on it and added strawberries! YUMMY!
I use 4 c milk, 1/2 stick butter, 1/2 c sugar and a pinch of salt, use 1 c River Rice for best results, cook on lowest simmer with lid cocked to vent and DO NOT STIR, ( using a quality pot helps ) Add 1/4 cup sugar to 4 beaten egg yolks and add when all liquid is absorbed, sprinkle with cinnamon
I’ve been making this recipe for years. With a Portuguese background it’s the closest recipe I’ve found that reminds me of the amazing rice pudding I grew up!!
