Portuguese Sweet Rice

I halved this recipe, as I was making it just for me. I used 2 eggs to make it thicker, which I will continue to do when I make it again, as it gives it a nice pudding/custardy consistency. I also added about 1 tsp real vanilla, pinch of salt, and 1 Tbsp butter and substituted 1 cup of milk with canned coconut milk that I had leftover. It was very good, delicious for dessert or a snack. This is good warm or cold. ADVICE ON COOKING TIME: This needs to boil in order to cook properly, even though the recipe says not to. Keep it at a very low simmer for 30 min or so, stirring frequently so as not to burn the bottom. I tried it first the way the recipe said with no boiling and it never did cook, even after over an hour. Once I brought it to a simmer, it cooked perfectly within 10 min. Then add a little of the rice mixture to the beaten eggs to temper them or your pudding will contain scrambled eggs -- yuck! Great recipe, thanks John!