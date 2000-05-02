Portuguese Sweet Rice

My mom would always make this delicious, creamy rice pudding when we were kids. If a thicker rice is desired, increase rice to 1 1/4 cups and add another egg. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Recipe by John J Pacheco

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over high heat combine sugar and milk. When bubbles form at the edges, stir in rice and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 60 minutes, stirring often, until rice is tender. Do not allow to boil.

  • Remove from heat and vigorously stir in beaten eggs, a little at a time, until well incorporated. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 5g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 93.2mg. Full Nutrition
