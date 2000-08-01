Fried Cinnamon Strips

Flour tortilla strips are deep-fried then coated with cinnamon and sugar for a quick, crunchy snack.

Recipe by Arrenia Grubb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
19 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal and toss to mix.

  • Heat oil in deep-fryer or deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry 4 or 5 tortilla strips for 30 seconds on a side, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

  • While still warm, place fried tortillas in bag and shake to coat with sugar mixture. Serve at once or store in an airtight container.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 2.8g; sodium 65.1mg. Full Nutrition
