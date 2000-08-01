Fried Cinnamon Strips

These were delicious. I made these for a dinner party last night early in the day and stored them in airtight containers before servings in the evening. They were nice and crispy and everyone loved them, however, they were very crumbly and messy and I would recommend you use these for outside eating, especially if some of the guests are children. I live in AZ and our summers are too hot to eat outdoors, so we ate inside and the kids made a mess on the floor. Also, fry these in a deep fryer. I do have one, but I decided to just heat some oil in a pan and do it that way. It took about 45 minutes to make a double batch of these and after such a long period of time, the oil really started to irritate my eyes. They were irritated for the rest of the day. Next time, I will definately use my deep fryer. Try these for a fun dessert!