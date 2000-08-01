Fried Cinnamon Strips

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
These are amazing. They are quick, inexpensive, and the easiest thing in the world to make. Only comment is that you must eat them while they are warm. If you wait too long they get a little too hard. Had this with some vanilla ice-cream. Thanks for the post.
Perfect end to our mexican-themed dinner last night- absolutely perfect!! I cut these into fourths (like triangles) and sooo easy & tasty. I've made "annie's fruit salsa and cinnamon chips" recipe from this site and these are waaaayyy easier and would be the perfect "dipping chip" for that recipe (which I'll use this recipe instead). If you like the "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" cereal-you are sure to love this b/c this is just a larger version of them!! Will make these often!!
What a fun, fast and easy recipe! I used kitchen scissors to cut my overlapped tortillas into strips. Just make sure you really watch the strips while you're frying them. They should just have a hint of a golden color and be slightly puffed. I overbrowned a couple of batches (they weren't even very dark) and had to throw them away because they had a burnt toast taste.
These made a great snack for the kids and I. They were very quick and easy to make and tasted fabulous. We love cinnamon and sugar, so this was just our kind of recipe. These would make great "chips" for Annie's Fruit Salsa & Cinnamon Chips. Hmmm, think I'll try that one. Thanks a bunch Arrenia!!
Oh my, how good are these?! Had nothing better to do yesterday, as yet AGAIN, N.J. got another blast of winter in spring leaving us with five inches of snow. Just to think that two weeks ago, I was outside preparing my flower pots! Anyway, these were great Arrenia and as usual, I used my Fry Daddy which made the job go very quickly. Thanks so much!
These were delicious. I made these for a dinner party last night early in the day and stored them in airtight containers before servings in the evening. They were nice and crispy and everyone loved them, however, they were very crumbly and messy and I would recommend you use these for outside eating, especially if some of the guests are children. I live in AZ and our summers are too hot to eat outdoors, so we ate inside and the kids made a mess on the floor. Also, fry these in a deep fryer. I do have one, but I decided to just heat some oil in a pan and do it that way. It took about 45 minutes to make a double batch of these and after such a long period of time, the oil really started to irritate my eyes. They were irritated for the rest of the day. Next time, I will definately use my deep fryer. Try these for a fun dessert!
Excellent dessert to finish off a mexican meal. And easy to make too. We don't use regular sugar very often, so I used Splenda and it was wonderful. My kids loved them, and my very picky 8 year old couldn't stop eating them! I think I'll serve mexican food at my next party just so I can have these! Thanks!
I have been making these cinnamon strips for several years. Very easy to make but a little time consuming. I can usually get a rhythm going from one step to another. Be sure to coat them with sugar mixture while they are still warm. They are hard to put down and always go quickly whenever I make a batch!
Last weekend we had an outdoor work party with some friends. In order to ensure that my "workers" were fed well and that I could be outdoors as much as possible, I had prepared most of the food ahead of time. I tripled this recipe. Yikes! Did they go fast! I had set a patio table in a Mexican theme and had bean burritos, guacamole, refried beans and a southwest chicken salad plus a non-alcoholic drink bar. These were the first to go! When everyone left, my hubby asked me where the leftovers were.LEFTOVERS! WAS HE KIDDING? Thanks for a great treat Arrenia!
This recipe is yummy and it's so easy to make,especially for a quick snack,it also reminded me of churros and those cinnamon twisters they have at taco bell.I would definetly recommend this recipe to anyone !!
My kids loved these. They are an easy way to replicate bunuelos.
Oh my goodness! These are so good and easy to make. I scaled back the recipe but fortunately saved the oil for the next night. I love cinnamon and cut the first batch into triangle chips. The second batch I cut into strips. I liked them better in strips since i wound up with different size lenghts. They are so good while they're still warm! I like that I can use a large ziplock bag with the cinnamon, sugar and nutmeg already mixed. Then toss in the warm tortillas when all the batches are fried. They remind me of little doughnuts. Lol. I'm going to need more tortillas dedicated just to making this dessert. Thank you for an awesome recipe.
Who would have thought that something so simple could be so good?!? I really only changed a few things. For one, I mixed the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a shallow dish instead of a ziplock. Then I cut each tortilla into four triangles using a pizza cutter/wheel. These were great and I will be making again!
Absolutely yumma-licious! Amazingly, they are soft and crunchy at the same time and super delicious. What a terrific, fast, easy snack. I cut the tortillas in wedges like a pizza instead of in strips, and I only used cinnamon and sugar (didn't have any nutmeg on hand). Would be delicious surrounding a lucious scoop of vanilla ice cream. Mmmmmm....
One of the first recipes I made from this sight and I was floored by how easy and wonderful these tasted!!! They are addicting!!!!!! My hips and thighs thank you.
*Did not use nutmeg, but doubled the cinnamon. They taste like cinnamon toast crunch, which I thought was great. They taste best fresh and warm- the kids wanted to save some to take to school, so we made a big batch- the leftover ones weren't as great. Definitely a fast, easy snack.
My daughter is having a sleep-over and asked for dessert...nothing in the house so I searched "quick dessert" and found this. The girls rated it 4, 4.5 and 4.75. And it was QUICK! Thanks for the quick, tasty recipe!
My Mexican sister in law made these for us when we visited them in Texas. They are a nice treat and easy to prepare. The only thing she does different is ,she cuts the tortilla into 4 sections(triangles),and I think she leaves out the nutmeg. Once you start eating them,it's hard to stop! Thanks Arrenia!
Wow is all I can say. I just made these on a whim and I cannot stop eating them. I think I need to hide them and keep them a secret from the family! I used peanut oil and a deep fryer. I ran out of big ziploc bags so I poured the cinnamon sugar on a plate and just coated them by tossing them around. I also used super fine baking sogar
To make this a 5, I made a cream cheese mixture (added sugar to cream cheese, a bit of milk (beat til creamy), stirred in milk chocolate or semi sweet chocolate chips. Roll mixture in tortillas, fry, coat in cinnamon sugar m ixture...DELICIOUS!
I liked the idea of using pre-made tortilla wraps and giving them that extra crunchiness. I served mine under pistachio ice cream. The two issues that occurred with me were not having enough sugar (1/2'ed the recipe and only had about 1/4 c. sugar instead of half a cup) and having the burner temp. too high as I fried them... lets say some of them were a little crispy.
This was one of the easiest, yet most tasty recipes I've ever tried. I used to eat tons of these at a Mexican restaurant in my home town and they bring back great memories. Fantastic, and re-affirms my belief that the deep fryer is one of the best Christmas gifts I've ever received.
We make these cut into triangles. After frying we place them onto paper towel lined cookie sheets. We sprinkle the cinn/sugar over them and lightly shake the excess off. We them top them with whipped cream or cool whip, then drizzle honey on them. (even non-honey fans, love these!)
