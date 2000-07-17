Easy Baklava
This is simple and easy. Serve it in cupcake papers. It freezes well, too.
Cook's Note:
You may use orange zest instead of lemon zest, if you prefer.
This is delicious!!! I made a couple of changes, I increased honey to 3/4 cup and added 1/8 teaspoon cloves. Next time I will use 8 layers of dough before adding the first layer of nuts, with only 2 layers of phyllo the bottom is very mushy. Mine was done in 43 minutes. thanks for your recipe!Read More
Very good recipe. I've been making baklava for years. I have always purchased a disposable foil pan (1/2 sheet cake size) and it seems to fit the full phyllo sheets perfectly. I only make a Christmastime so I have to make in large quantity and this pan yeilds approximately 60-70 pieces, depending how you cut it.
This is great and much easier than I thought. It is very important to cover the phyllo with a damp towell while working with it. Also, use a bit more honey, like 3/4 c., and orange zest works just fine, too. It is better with just pecans than mixed nuts. Careful not to over-saturate the layers with butter; brush on rather than drizzle.
This is my husband's favorite desert and he said it was better than the gourmet stuff we usually buy. I thought I could have used a little less of the syrup and more phyllo (it was VERY nutty) but it's still very good. Great to eat alone or on vanilla ice cream! I used pecans as the nuts and they definently added to the overall flavor.
This was AMAZING! My boyfriend and I always get Baklava at a Greek Restaurant in town, and we both thought this was MUCH better!! It was sooooo easy to make, followed the recipe exactly, although I also had a lot of dough left over. Mine also cooked in about half the time, good thing i was watching it!! We took what we didnt eat that night on a road trip with his family the next day, and they devoured it!! None of them believed I actually made it, they were all impressed. Will be making this constantly, all this talking about it makes me want more actually...... another batch here I come!
AWESOME! Very authentic taste. Super, super easy to make...time consuming, but easy. This was THE HIT of the party and the best dessert there. I followed the recipe to the tee and did not change a thing. To those who think the syrup needed to be cooled, it does not. I poured the entire amount of syrup over top while it was still hot and bubbly and it soaked in and hardened up just fine. What an awesome dessert for a crowd.
This was awesome, I used walnuts and almonds for the nuts, and used pumpkin pie spice and lots of extra cinnamon for the spices. I served it at a dinner party and there was only one piece left! Also since I was pinched for time, I poured the syrup on right after it came out of the oven, and it was just fine. YUMMMM
I've never had baklava before now so I can't compare, but my family loved this recipe. My husband kept making people try it and he's a very picky eater. I think next time I make it I'll follow someone else's advice and use a little more honey and maybe a tad more cinnamon. I used pecans, walnuts, and almonds. I bought them already chopped in the baking section at the grocery store. I didn't have lemon so I squeezed a little juice from a fresh orange in the syrup as it was simmering. Well worth the time it takes to put everything together.
My husband is from Jordan, he and his brother loved it and it's a big hit with my family for parties, they are always asking me to bring my famous Baklawa :) Thanks will use again and again!
This recipe is FANTASTIC. Easy and tasty. Everyone LOVES this and the recipe is so easy I have it memorized!
Delicious! At least as good as the baklava made by my mom's Lebonese (sp?) friend, whose baklava was the best I've ever eaten.. until now! The only thing I changed was using more phyllo sheets for base... 6 sheets instead of two. I used 1/2 walnuts and 1/2 pecans. This is a fabulous recipe, and was not difficult, just takes a little time to put it all together. Definitely worth the effort!!!
This recipe has way to little syrup. Baklava is always better the next day for flavour but this one is dry. I found baklava II on this site and it has double the syrup, same great flavour, my family wants no other recipe. A nice touch is to add a cinnamon stick to the syrup which I make before starting to make the cake, cool syrup slowly poured on the hot cake so it soaks in is best and the next day it's not soggy, hard to imagine, but just nice and syrupy. Sorry I can't give this more stars. None of us likes a dry baklava.
Too easy to make. Be sure everyone takes some home if there are leftovers. I ate all that was left in short order. I thought about licking the pan.
This is an easy awesome recipe with lovely results. I have made this several times, using orange zest, and it's gone quickly every time. I use more like 5-6 tbsp of the chopped nuts (I use walnut) per layer, start with 6 leaves of the phyllo and put 4 in between, top with 6, according to other reviews. I use a Pampered Chef chopper for the nuts, goes quickly.
GREAT!!! I recommend this recipe! My husband and I had never made Baklava before...this was our 1st attempt & it turned out perfect... we served it to 37 people at a party & got SUPER reviews...guests loved it! We doubled the recipe...we used mixed nuts from a can & chopped them up. We did increase the honey to 3/4 cup and used real honey. We also put 4 lsheets of phyllo dough on the bottom and then brush/drizzled butter & nuts after every other addition of 2 sheets of phyllo. We left the 6 sheets on top & buttered the top one. We cooked it for 45 min...poured the hot syrup over it. It was perfect!
This is a great recipe, and it is VERY forgiving! You can use too much, or too little, of any ingredients and it still turns out fabulous! Don't worry about messing it up ... just make it! It'll turn out great.
I just tried the baklava I made, which varied only slightly from this recipe, and it's not super sweet but still rather yummy. I used all pecans for the filling, instead of the mixed nuts the recipe called for, and I used dried grated lemon peel (instead of fresh lemon zest) as well as raw honey in the syrup mixture. I buttered each of the layers using a pastry brush dipped in melted margarine, but using only as much margarine as I needed to lightly coat each layer [each layer really being a set of two sheets of the dough]. I also cut the baklava into the traditional triangles [or how it is typically sold] prior to pouring the syrup mixture into it, so that the syrup could cut through the layers. Because I had all my ingredients ready and measured out in advance, I found no need to cover the dough with a damp cloth in between adding the layers. Phyllo dough tears so easily, it's wonderful how the boxes it is sold in these days include sheets that fit about perfectly into a 9 x 13" pan (with no need to cut it in half), so layering it all took some patience but came to roughly the half hour the recipe said it would. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Arvillalar! Surely, it's a keeper. Update: I always 1 1/2 times the sauce for this, and shake cinnamon sugar on top of these. That you should put six sheets on the bottom is true; use the whole double packs you get in Athens Phyllo Dough. Also, dry grated lemon or orange peels work fine. I used 1 tsp lemon extract and 1tsp vani
This was very yummy and really easy. It tastes very similar to my Greek Great Aunty Tina's recipe. Hers is thicker, so next time I will use 1.5 lbs. nuts. I used all walnuts, chopped them finely in my food processor and bumped the cinnamon up to 1.5 tsp and added a 1/4 tsp ground cloves. It's imperative to cut the baklava into pieces before baking. If you wait til after, all the phyllo layers will shatter and it won't absorb the honey syrup properly. The temp and time are perfect. Mine did not burn at all. I am bringing this to my Papouli (grandfather) who has recently been moved to a nursing home. This will surely brighten his day! Thanks for sharing this simple version of a wonderful Greek confection!
I like to dash in extra cinnamon and nutmeg to the nuts and use orange zest instead of lemon. I also found that using a pizza cutter prior to the buttering of the top layer gives me the least trouble when cutting it before baking. Freshly picked pecans are wonderful if you've got 'em. And the type of honey you use can make a big difference in the taste so pick a good one. Try it warm with a scoop of vanilla icecream.
Delicious! I don't think I'd call it easy - but baklava isn't an easy dish to prepare, which is why it's so special. I used almonds, which I chopped and toasted. I added a touch of allspice with my cinnamon, and just a bit of sugar, to mix into the nuts. The lemon zest in the syrup really adds a great flavor. Yum!
Delicious! Made half the recipe, as I had left over phyllo from another recipe, turned out great! Used walnuts and pecans. Removed from oven after about 35 minutes.
Good recipe! My grandma was from Athens but passed away before I could get too many of her delicious recipes - I think she would have been proud of this!! One tip though: This recipe doesn't specify that you need to put extra phyllo on the bottom of the pan. Once you pour the honey mixture on top the bottom gets saturated, so if you don't have enough phyllo it kind of falls apart. I WILL try this one again!
I did not have enough walnuts so I used 1/3 walnuts, 1/3 sliced almonds, and 1/3 cranberries (chopped in coffee grinder). I used homemade dandelion syrup instead of the water and sugar, I substituted orange extract for the lemon, and I boiled it for 35 minutes to reduce it. I placed buttered parchment paper on bottom and used jelly roll pan, I only needed to bake mine for 35 minutes. One recommendation I have is to try and spread the nut mixture all the way to the edges. I did not do a good job of that and I ended up with a mounded effect. Fantastic and easy, thanks.
I agree with the others that the taste of honey is better so I reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup and increased the honey by 1/4 cup. I didn't have lemon zest so I used orange (like another reviewer) and then I added some lime zest. Cooking the syrup, I really liked the zest flavor so I ended up using about 2-3 tsp. You can also add more cinnamon to the syrup if you like. I also agree with another reviewer that you need at least 8 layers of phyllo on the bottom. I had a hard time cutting the pastry once I buttered the top layer but if I don't butter it first, they slide all over. If I butter it first, they stick to my knife and still slide... Flavor was great.
Wonderful! I used pecans and added 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves plus whole cloves on top for garnish. I also added 1 cup honey vs. 1/2 cup honey. Make sure you let the syrup cool completely. I made the syrup first, and then did then pastry. Dribble butter on the pastry first vs. trying to brush it all on. I was really happy with the results!
OMG - so good. I followed the advice of other reviews, and upped the honey to 3/4 cup. For my nut mixture, I used 1/3 walnuts, 1/3 pistachios (more Middle Eastern) and 1/3 macadamias (not Middle Eastern at all, but delicious!). I whizzed the nuts in the food processor for about 30 seconds (with the cinnamon) for that fine chopped texture a la restaurant baklava. Followed the recipe as-is in all other regards. Superb. Wasn't even hard, as I always though baklava would be. Thanks so much!
Excellent and Easy. I used about 3/4C Honey and simmered the sauce for about 30 minutes (until it was dark golden brown). I was suprised at how much it tasted like the authenic stuff.
If you follow the directions exactly this wonderful dessert will come out AWESOME. When cooking the sugar and honey mixture make sure you cook it long enough to thicken a bit. If you don't then you may have a puddle of liquid on the bottom of your baklava.
So easy and so delicious. Usually a daunting item to make, this recipe lets anyone make this. My father commented that he actually like it more than traditional or store bought, it is a little less sweet.
This is a great recipe!!! It came out perfect on my first try!!! I'm really happy with it. I highly recommend adding extra layers of phyllo on the bottom later (I did 8 as suggested below). I also drained the lingering syrup mixture after letting it sit for about 2 min. They are not soggy at all, but very delicious.
I pureed the mixed nuts (I used pistacios) with 1/4 cup graham crackers. I added a thin layer of fig jam. Increased the amount of honey to 3/4 cup.
Turned out very yummy. I would recommend making sure you chop the nuts very fine. Mine were not chopped small enough so they are pretty sparse in some places.
Made this recipe just as written and I do not understand why some people felt the need to increase the honey, it really is superb as written. I have made this several times and always comes out fantastic, my friends and family LOVE this Easy Baklava!!!!! :)
Excellent! This was the first time I made baklava and it was surprisingly easy. I would definitely make it again.
This is super easy and tastes incredible. I ended up starting with 4 layers instead of 2 and used 3/4 cup of honey. Soooo good!
Absolutely delicious. Only changes I made were a little extra cinnamon and a little more lemon zest. Everyone loved it. I checked it at 35 minutes and glad I did. It was very dark and any more time would have burned it. But simple and amazing flavor!
I loved it! So easy to make and so right!. It was my first time doing it and it came out perfect. I added extra nuts (like it nutty) and did two exchanges, for less calories: 1) used fat free margarine, instead of butter; 2)replaced half of the sugar with sweetner. 3) Did a second batch of syrup, but just honey and water, no sugar or lemon (like syrupy also:) Delicious! Very easy to make and directions were good too. Next time I'm thinking of replacing all the sugar with sweetner (got watch my calories), I'm sure it will be delicious as well. I'll never buy baklavas again. Thank you for sharing the recipe.:)
Can't go wrong with this recipe. I use pistacho... blender chop till breadcrumb like. I only use a small dash of cinnamon to give it some depth... I want to taste PISTACHO! I didnt have lemon on hand so just the honey vanilla syrup. SO gooooood.
Phenomenal. We could not stop eating this.
This was Wonderful , follwed the directions & it turned out perfect 1st time
I made this for a family get-together and it was a big hit! The only change I made was that I didn't use quite a whole pound of nuts, as previous reviewers had remarked it was quite "nutty." I used all pecans instead of mixed nuts as well. I will definitely make this again!
i wish i had never made this! my husband has been asking for it again, almost daily! the entire batch of it was gone in less than 48 hrs...i had two little pieces...the rest just disappeared! obviously a very very very good recipe. i made no changes to it. had some issues with the dough, but working with phillo i always seem too...it fell apart in strips when unrolling it...so i simply just fit it all together like a puzzle in the pan and kept going and the bars turned out perfect. will make again (and hide a few pieces for myself so i can enjoy the fruits of my labor the next time around!)
This was time consuming, but got RAVE reviews from everyone I shared it with (about 6 people or more). It was very easy too, but the layering took awhile! I used more phyllo sheets per layer to make it go faster, and it was still delicious and flaky.
Fantastic! Learn from my mistakes though... 1. Make sure the phyllo bread is thawed. Mine crumbled up, and was a headache to lay down in sheets. 2. Buy pre-chopped nuts; it will cut your prep time in half. 3. Watch the sauce so it doesn't over boil.. if you are using a small pan, as I did, it can overflow. Anyway, the baklava was excellent. I had made it was a party, but once my dad and husband got their hands on it they wouldn't let it out the door. Thanks for a recipe that makes me look impressive with very little effort!
I just made this and it's delicious! I made a couple substitutions: raw organic Agave nectar instead of honey, and Bajan brown sugar (nice big granules) instead of white sugar. I also took someone's advice and added cloves and a cinnamon stick to the syrup. I cannot wait to serve this at my dinner party tomorrow night!
This was my first time making Baklava and I couldn't be happier!!!! I found out this morning that I needed to have an "ethnic" dessert made by tomorrow morning for "Desserts around the World" day at my daughter's preschool. I was pretty intimidated, but felt a little more at ease with this recipe. I think it turned out perfectly!!! It looks and tastes beautiful!! I could not be more pleased! I did not change the recipe at all and was very happy with the result.
Very good and easy recipe. The only change I made was to use rose water instead of plain water because that is what my god mother used when I was little, and it gives it a special touch.
This was easy and great. I love Baklava and I made if for one of our Christmas dinner desserts. I reduced the sugar and added more honey, as suggested by others. I think this was good, but my batch could have used more syrup overall. Next time I wil make one and a half times the syrup. Regardless of the little changes, this recipe was great and the product was very yummy stuff!
I've always loved eating baklava, but have been intimidated at the thought of making it myself. I wish I'd found this recipe sooner! I followed the directions, and the only change I made was adding a little extra cinnamon (we love it in our house) - it turned out even better than I'd hoped! Unfortunately, it was gone the next day - my husband's buddies scarfed it up - will definitely make again!
Great!! I thought that making baklava for the first time would be complicated, but it was surprisingly easy, as long as you're gentle with the phyllo dough and use enough butter. =) They were delicious and vanished fast. The second time we made them, though, we added some almonds which was a nice touch.
I think there should have been more sheets between the layers esp at the bottom... wasnt sure which nuts to use walnuts went fine but I also used hazelnuts and that wasnt too good. Cutting it before cooking resulted in the top sheets curing up and the nuts inside to overcook. It was okay but not like what I expected.
This was SUPER yummy, i added more layers of the buttered phyllo dough on the bottom and top of the baklava. i also tweaked the mixture a little bit because all walnut was just... too nutty I boiled 3/4 cup of dried apricot and 1/4 cup of dried cranberries in just enough water to cover for 20 minutes. i then roughly chopped the mixture and added it to the nuts with 3 tablespoons of brown sugar. I also added a teaspoon of nutmeg for a bit more kick. YUM
Sweet Caesar's Ghost! Delicious! I think next time I make it I'll better saturate the sheets of phyllo dough with butter; after baking, the sheets were a little dry for my taste. The sauce poured on top was so tasty with the lemon zest!
This recipe is THE EASIEST & THE BEST!!!! I think it might be a bit less "nutty" though if you grind up the walnuts a bit in the blender or food processor. I use pecans and walnuts and it's really great! I also refrigerate it for a couple of hours just to sort of give it the extra "glue" it needs before serving. Everyone loves it and it's better than the bakery kind!!!!
So good! I cut my piece bigger than called for because my knife wasn't very sharp- don't do this! The syrup didn't reach the middle of my pieces as well. It was still really good, but I will get myself a better knife next time!
This one did not work for me at all. Because there was no sugar on the nuts the syrup did not cover a lot of the nuts making the baklava dry and not very sweet on the inside. Also one 16oz package of phillo seems like too much.
Delicious!!!! increased sugar & water syrup second time by 1/2 cup each...and added cinnamon stick while simmering. you can simply use whole sheets, and just fold them over ( was easier to keep track of layers), and after looking at many recipes, and watching a video from "food network', did this: 8 sheets ( 4 full/folded) as base...and on top...with 2 sheet layers inbetween.....and garnished top with crushed pistachio mmmmmh!!. took it to a birthday party, and apparently was a 'favorite of the night' of 25 people! :)
This recipe has been a HUGE hit every time I've made it. It's really not hard to make, just a little time-consuming, but definitely worth the trouble.
This is so easy and so flavorful. I usually don't use all the nuts as it becomes a bit too nutty. This recipe is absolutley to die for!
Easy and Delish!
I had never made Baklava before and this came out beautifully. Everyone, even the picky eaters, loved it. I can't wait to make it again!!
I took a tray to the office and everyone was raving about it! and just finished a second tray for a Greek themed dinner party. I used a walnut/pistachio blend with cardamom instead of cinnamon. for the syrup, instead of lemon I used dried orange peel the first time, and a clementine peel the second, both were delicious. I found the best way to cut it is to thickly butter before the last layer of dough, let it cool and harden a minute after the dough is on, the score the first layer with a metal spatula before cutting all the way through. and then butter the top layer after it's been cut. the dough doesn't stick to my hands and knife and peel away as much that way. Also, I think I had significantly fewer nuts, than suggested, so I added a few layers of sugar and spice, 1 Tbs of sugar and a light sprinkle of cardamom or cinnamon. Delish!
WONDERFUL! EASY! WONDERFUL!
This is the very best baklava I've ever made. Recipe very easy to follow, too. I changed nothing nor will I ever.
I had never made baklava before and this recipe was easy to follow and it turned out delicious! I will absolutely use this recipe again!! So good, I brought it to work and it vanished!
Delicious and easy. I slightly messed up with the phyllo dough (I didn't use as much as was stated, as it just filled up the pan more quickly), and was worried how that would impact it. But everyone LOVED it. And...they seem to think I slaved over it. The only slaving is the chopping of nuts. Leave yourself ample time. I used pistachios and walnuts (50% each), and I think that it is the perfect mix.
I've made this recipe a handful of times and it turns out excellent every time. A little bit time consuming but so worth the effort. My only change is that I leave out the lemon zest. Very yummy!
Yummy! I have never attempted to make Baklava - but after reading the reviews, I decided to try this one. Man am I glad I did. It was time consuming, but very easy overall. I used a mixture of walnuts, peacans, and almonds for my nut mixture. It also took only about 35-40 minutes to completely bake. So keep an eye on it. This was a big hit - and it looks so professional at the end!
Great recipe! More layers than any other baklava recipe I've tried, and well worth the effort. The thinner layers make it easier to cut. I used a mixture of ground almonds and chopped walnuts. Instead of cutting the pastery, I simply folded the sheets and layered one folded sheet at a time. Well done!!
Was really super easy to make and everyone who tasted it wanted the recipe.Thanks!
I had been looking for an easy and quick baklava that didn't skimp out on flavor and this is it!!! The only thing that varied for me was cooking time. My baklava was done in about 25 to 30 minutes. Other than that, it was wonderful. I will make it again.
Wonderful!!! I made some slight changes, I'm allergic to pistachios and walnuts, and I was using ingredients in the house. I halved the recipe, used a 9"x 5" baking dish (worked great). I used half almonds,half sweetened coconut flakes, sprayed layers with butter cooking spray (way easier than melting & brushing on butter). Used local honey.43 minutes is perfect cooking time. The 2 layers on the bottom worked great for me. We couldn't wait, and ate it warm (fabulous)!
This is the easiest and best recipe I've found. I used 3/4 sugar and 3/4 water and it came out great
I just got done making this and couldn't even wait for it to cool down to try it. WOW! This is the best tasting baklava I have ever had and it makes me feel even better that I was able to make it! Definitely a must try for every aspiring baker!
First time ever making baklava, and it came out just about perfect with this recipe! I used pistachios, almonds, and cashews, pretty much in equal parts. I would never use pecans for this recipe, because it is already very sweet. But that's only a personal preference from someone who doesn't even like pecan pie. I also upped the honey to about 3/4 C, and added a little extra lemon zest as well. I put 6 layers of phyllo on the bottom, but next time I will try 8. Bottom is a little fragile. But, that doesn't seem to be stopping it from disappearing! Thanks for sharing this.
I always thought that making baklava was a time-consuming and difficult thing to do, but these were surprisingly easy! Definitely well worth the cost of the phyllo dough and nuts. The first batch I made with walnuts and pine nuts, the second batch I will make with pecans and walnuts. I made the sugar syrup first and let it cool while I was making the rest, and once I took out the baklava from the oven I poured the semi-cool syrup over top of it. The phyllo stayed nice and crispy that way for me. The only change that I am making for the next time is to increase the sugar syrup by 1.5X, and maybe substitute some corn syrup for some of the honey. I know, not authentic...but still delish! Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe!
This recipe turned out great! I have tried another one but will be using this one from now on.
This was a great, easy dish. It looks more time consuming than it really is. It is very rich and deliciuos.
This was amazing! I put a damp towel on the counter, then placed the sheets of dough on top of it, then placed another damp towel on top of the dough to keep it from drying out. I tried cutting it into triangles, but it got pretty messy. Next time I will just cut it into squares.
My first phyllo bread dish! My dessert turned out ugly looking but tasty. Well, I used too much butter, and there was plenty of 'sauce' left over ( makes GREAT pancake syrup)It was too sweet - next time I will use 1/2 cup sugar (I'll try brown sugar) . The nut/cinn. mixture made a delicious filling and it tastes better the next day. Definiately needs a second try for 'tweaking'
I made this lastnight for a greek theme dinner I'm having tonight. I was afraid that I was going to mess something up but it was pretty easy. I cut it into diamonds and had a taste lastnight...WOW! I can't wait to serve this to my guests! Great recipe thanks! UPDATE: I've won 2 baking contests with this recipe and my Euro travling friend says it better than anything he's ever had.
This recipe is super easy and delicious. I had never used phyllo dough before, but my first batch of baklava turned out awesome. I did not used chopped mixed nuts. I used shelled walnuts, and I chopped them up real fine in the coffee grinder. Also, I found that laying a damp cloth over the phyllo dough just caused the top layer of dough to adhere to the cloth in a sticky mess, so I skip that step now! I think you could experiment with different nut combinations, such as walnuts + pistachios, for a unique flavor every time. Print this recipe and save it!
Mine came out a bit dry. Next time I will make sure to grind nuts more finely. Good recipe though!
This was delicious and just like the name...easy. My family loves it!
I just finished making this! It is more than 5 stars!! I couldn't wait till it cooled down before I ate 3 pieces. I hope it does freeze well, I'm going to give this for gifts. I used all walnuts. Very easy recipe.
This is absolutely a very easy recipe, and it turnout very good. I added more honey for the syrup, and make sure to use generous amount of butter to stick the pastry layers.
Love this one! And it really is easy! In fact, my 15 year old son makes it every year now as a tradition to our family holiday desserts.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!
I hate to go against the majority, but my family didnt like this at all. They all said it was too sweet. I love sweet things, but I felt the same. Tried it the next day to see if it tasted better and it was even worse. Sorry - Wont be making this one anytime soon.
This was yummy!! People thought I spent hours making it. The lemon zest put it on the map. I"ll be adding this to my Christmas menu from now on.
This was fantastic! I will be making this again real soon. Very easy to make, it just takes awhile to put all the layers together.
This was very easy to assemble, but, somewhat time consuming. It cut very nicely and baked up perfect. Not nearly as good as what I get from a bakery back home, but, not getting any 'homemade' Baklava in our new area---this was very good. I only used walnuts & I ground them very fine.
Easy recipies I thoguht I had honey and did not so substituted Vermont Maple syrup. Yummy!
I made it with whole walnuts, forgetting they were supposed to be chopped. Tasted delicious, but looked lumpy. Lol, now I know for next time!
It's been many years since I last tasted baklava. However, I do remember it being flaky; mine didn't turn out flaky. Maybe I goofed the syrup? Turned out sticky and damp. Next time I won't drench it w/ the syrup mixture. Everyone still liked the taste though.
Absolutely delicious. My brother asks for this every christmas. Love it cause it is so simple.
Delectable! Fun to make and plenty to go around. Thanks!
I could not find my Baklava recipe so I tried this one. For our taste it had way too much vanilla and it overwhelmed the lemon zest even though I added two teaspoons of zest. Good, but way too much of a vanilla cookie flavor.
