Easy Baklava

I just tried the baklava I made, which varied only slightly from this recipe, and it's not super sweet but still rather yummy. I used all pecans for the filling, instead of the mixed nuts the recipe called for, and I used dried grated lemon peel (instead of fresh lemon zest) as well as raw honey in the syrup mixture. I buttered each of the layers using a pastry brush dipped in melted margarine, but using only as much margarine as I needed to lightly coat each layer [each layer really being a set of two sheets of the dough]. I also cut the baklava into the traditional triangles [or how it is typically sold] prior to pouring the syrup mixture into it, so that the syrup could cut through the layers. Because I had all my ingredients ready and measured out in advance, I found no need to cover the dough with a damp cloth in between adding the layers. Phyllo dough tears so easily, it's wonderful how the boxes it is sold in these days include sheets that fit about perfectly into a 9 x 13" pan (with no need to cut it in half), so layering it all took some patience but came to roughly the half hour the recipe said it would. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Arvillalar! Surely, it's a keeper. Update: I always 1 1/2 times the sauce for this, and shake cinnamon sugar on top of these. That you should put six sheets on the bottom is true; use the whole double packs you get in Athens Phyllo Dough. Also, dry grated lemon or orange peels work fine. I used 1 tsp lemon extract and 1tsp vani