Easy Baklava

This is simple and easy. Serve it in cupcake papers. It freezes well, too.

Recipe by ARVILLALAR

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Toss together cinnamon and nuts. Unroll phyllo and cut whole stack in half to fit the dish. Cover phyllo with a damp cloth while assembling the baklava, to keep it from drying out.

  • Place two sheets of phyllo in the bottom of the prepared dish. Brush generously with butter. Sprinkle 2 to 3 tablespoons of the nut mixture on top. Repeat layers until all ingredients are used, ending with about 6 sheets of phyllo. Using a sharp knife, cut baklava (all the way through to the bottom of the dish) into four long rows, then (nine times) diagonally to make 36 diamond shapes.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, about 50 minutes.

  • While baklava is baking, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Stir in honey, vanilla and lemon or orange zest; reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes.

  • Remove the baklava from the oven and immediately spoon the syrup over it. Let cool completely before serving. Store uncovered.

Cook's Note:

You may use orange zest instead of lemon zest, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 97.1mg. Full Nutrition
