Citrus Mousse

4
25 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is fast and elegant--everyone always thinks it must be a complicated recipe but it's shamefully simple. I don't know why, but I always confess after serving it that it only took a few minutes to make. Either pour it into one bowl or individual serving dishes, and garnish with fresh fruit, such as strawberries or mandarin slices. Try it with pineapple or lime juice in place of the grapefruit, if you like!

Recipe by CJASHEEHAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat together whipped topping and condensed milk. Gradually beat in lemon and grapefruit juices, until evenly blended.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the mousse into one bowl or divide it into individual serving dishes. Garnish with fruit, if desired.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe makes enough for 8 to 12 servings. You may add more lemon juice if you prefer a tart taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 65.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022