Citrus Mousse

This is fast and elegant--everyone always thinks it must be a complicated recipe but it's shamefully simple. I don't know why, but I always confess after serving it that it only took a few minutes to make. Either pour it into one bowl or individual serving dishes, and garnish with fresh fruit, such as strawberries or mandarin slices. Try it with pineapple or lime juice in place of the grapefruit, if you like!
This was pretty good, after a few adjustments. From the beginning, I knew I didn't want to make the whole recipe, so I bought only one tub of cool whip. Also, I didn't want to buy grapefruit juice (who could drink a whole container of grapefruit juice, yuck) so I used a combination of lemon, lime and orange juices. I ended up using almost one the whole can of condensed milk and waaaay more than 1/2 the juice the original recipe called for. My advice - plan on using 1 container of cool whip, one container of condensed milk, and add juice to taste. I like it a little tart, this is probably why I ended up using so much lime juice. Tastes pretty good! Sort of like key lime pie without the crust. I'm going to serve it to my boyfriend for Valentine's Day with some slices of orange.
Ehhh.... This was just OK for us. I only used the one carton of cool whip as suggested & I did add a bit more of the juice (I used a sweet ruby red grapefruit juice). I also cut back on the sweetened condensed milk (I used fat free) but it was still too sweet. My grandson enjoyed his but hubby & I were ambivalent about our's. Thansk anyway Kate!
This was pretty good, after a few adjustments. From the beginning, I knew I didn't want to make the whole recipe, so I bought only one tub of cool whip. Also, I didn't want to buy grapefruit juice (who could drink a whole container of grapefruit juice, yuck) so I used a combination of lemon, lime and orange juices. I ended up using almost one the whole can of condensed milk and waaaay more than 1/2 the juice the original recipe called for. My advice - plan on using 1 container of cool whip, one container of condensed milk, and add juice to taste. I like it a little tart, this is probably why I ended up using so much lime juice. Tastes pretty good! Sort of like key lime pie without the crust. I'm going to serve it to my boyfriend for Valentine's Day with some slices of orange.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2003
I thought this was great!! I used two cans of condensed milk and a cup of key lime juice and called it key lime mousse. I took it to a luncheon and got rave reviews and requests for the recipe.
Ehhh.... This was just OK for us. I only used the one carton of cool whip as suggested & I did add a bit more of the juice (I used a sweet ruby red grapefruit juice). I also cut back on the sweetened condensed milk (I used fat free) but it was still too sweet. My grandson enjoyed his but hubby & I were ambivalent about our's. Thansk anyway Kate!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2005
I loved this sweet (almost too sweet!) yet tangy mousse. I added finely diced pineapple to give it some texture and bring down the sweetness a bit. After I started adding the diced pineapple, I started getting requests for the recipe.
I'm giving this a five because I after I modified it, it was great, and all my guests loved it. I suggest 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1 cup orange juice. It kind of tastes like those orange push-up pops. I've served it with fruit, and all by itself, and people love it both ways. Serve after a hearty Italian meal for a nice palate cleanser.
I loved this recipe, i made this mousse twice however i changed it a bit both times. The first time i added 1/4 cup extra lemon juice going by another member's review (i replaced the grapefruit with lemon juice) and added about 2 1/2 teaspoons of gelatine as i found it very runny. I suppose this might have been because i used fresh whipped cream (you dont get frozen whipped topping over here. The second time i made it i made a pineapple mousse instead which turned out great! I used a tin of pineapples and used a cup of the juice inside the tin. Then i added 5 teaspoons of gelatine with just enough water to make sure that the gelatine dissolves completely. It was lovely! Also, both times i added some orange essence as i found that the mousse smelled very 'cheesy'. It still had a slight hint of a cheesy smell but that gave a 'cheescakey' flavour which everyone actually liked quite a bit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2003
I loved this, I added more greapfrute juice then it says, and I used fresh squeezed fruit juices. I love the texture and flavor, it made me feel like I was eating heaven,
This is what I expected, we have a similar recipe that we've been making for years but it uses whipping cream instead of the cool whip. I've been wondering if there was a way to make it less fattening...so I tried this recipe using fat free sweetened condensed milk and fat free cool whip. I used just lemon juice, I used 2 cans sweetened condensed milk as did most other reviewers. It didnt set up as firm as when I use the whipping cream, but the taste was there. We serve ours with fresh fruit.
This was only okay. I kept adding juices hoping that it would get some taste, and it never really did. I eventually had grapefruit, lemon and orange juice as well as orange and lemon peel in it. I should have reduced the milk by a lot, I think. I may try something like this again, but I certainly will adjust.
The mousse was very quick and easy to make. Next time I will choose to flavor with one sweet juice and one sour juice. The lemon and the grapefruit juice made this mousse too bitter. I think it would be perfect with orange juice and grapefruit juice or lemon juice and strawberry juice.
This turned out nicely and wasn't bad, but as I imagined tasted sort of fake. I don't think it would fool anybody about being a real mousse. It was also soo rich, you won't want more than a couple of spoonfuls. My husband didn't like it at all.
It just doesn't get much easier than this. Followed the recipe to the letter, and I thought it had just the right amount of sweet-tartness. I used freshly squeezed juices, and the grapefruit was very, very sweet. The texture may be just a little heavy to be considered a mousse, but it was very creamy. I used FF sweetened condensed milk and lite whipped topping, and this still was loaded with flavor. I think this has a lot of versatility just by varying juices and garnishing with different fruits, shaved chocolate, etc.
I did this recipe for an event at my church... followed the recipe except I added maybe another 1/4 cup of lemon juice... I let it set in the fridge overnight and the flavor was AMAZING!!!It got rave reviews.... I will def be trying it with Orange Juice (as suggested in a previous review)
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.