Sell Your Soul to the Devil Eggs

Rating: 4 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

There are two kinds of deviled eggs, sweet or savory; mine are the sweet variety. They always seem to be the first dish to disappear at any gathering I bring them to. My Grandma taught me this recipe forty years ago, and it's remained basically unchanged. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

By evian257

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 deviled egg halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the eggs in a saucepan in a single layer with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 15 minutes. Pour out the hot water, then cool the eggs under cold running water. Peel once cold.

    Advertisement

  • Dry the eggs thoroughly with paper towels, and slice them in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks, and place in a bowl. Mash the yolks with a fork, and stir in the sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and white pepper. Add the mustard, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and vinegar, one at a time, stirring to incorporate each ingredient before adding the next.

  • Mound a heaping teaspoonful of the yolk mixture into the cavity of each egg half, and sprinkle with paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 186.8mg; sodium 164mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (19)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

evian257
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2010
I submitted this and sometimes changes occur during editing. Following are the directions and footnote as submitted. Either way they're delicious if I do say so myself! DIRECTIONS: Place eggs in pot of cold water. Bring to a boil; boil ten minutes. Remove pot from heat place in sink and run cold water in the pot until eggs are cool enough to handle. Crack peel rinse off any shell pieces and dry thoroughly! Slice in half lengthwise collect the yolks in a medium mixing bowl and set aside the whites. With a fork mash yolks until finely crumbled; stir in sugar salt onion powder garlic powder and pepper. Blend in vinegar mustard mayonnaise and salad dressing one at a time stirring until smooth. Set aside. Set the whites up on a serving plate or tray drying each one thoroughly again with a paper towel as you do. Spoon enough yolk mixture into each white to mound slightly above the cavity. If desired sprinkle with paprika. FOOTNOTES: The older the eggs are the easier they are to peel so the closer they are to the expiration date the better. And yes BOIL the eggs; they're called hardboiled eggs for a reason! That green stuff never hurt anyone and actually a drier egg yolk is a good thing when making deviled eggs. Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

Pat White
Rating: 1 stars
03/01/2010
Thought I will try this for a change. Mistake! Sorry just too sweet. For the first time since I have been making deviled eggs there were some left. Won't be saving this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
evian257
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2010
I submitted this and sometimes changes occur during editing. Following are the directions and footnote as submitted. Either way they're delicious if I do say so myself! DIRECTIONS: Place eggs in pot of cold water. Bring to a boil; boil ten minutes. Remove pot from heat place in sink and run cold water in the pot until eggs are cool enough to handle. Crack peel rinse off any shell pieces and dry thoroughly! Slice in half lengthwise collect the yolks in a medium mixing bowl and set aside the whites. With a fork mash yolks until finely crumbled; stir in sugar salt onion powder garlic powder and pepper. Blend in vinegar mustard mayonnaise and salad dressing one at a time stirring until smooth. Set aside. Set the whites up on a serving plate or tray drying each one thoroughly again with a paper towel as you do. Spoon enough yolk mixture into each white to mound slightly above the cavity. If desired sprinkle with paprika. FOOTNOTES: The older the eggs are the easier they are to peel so the closer they are to the expiration date the better. And yes BOIL the eggs; they're called hardboiled eggs for a reason! That green stuff never hurt anyone and actually a drier egg yolk is a good thing when making deviled eggs. Read More
Helpful
(52)
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2009
I don't make deviled eggs very often and generally don't follow a recipe when I do. However I thought I'd give this one a shot. The idea of sweet deviled eggs intrigued me. The submitter's directions are spot on for boiling hard boiled eggs--it's how I generally boil mine as well. For anyone who needs any tips on eggs her advice is wonderful. I must say I'm a bigger fan of savory deviled eggs but these were a nice change. I like the cider vinegar and will just cut out the sugar next time--but that's a matter of taste I think. Bf didn't tell me whether or not he liked them but he finished them all off so he must've enjoyed them too. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Pat White
Rating: 1 stars
03/01/2010
Thought I will try this for a change. Mistake! Sorry just too sweet. For the first time since I have been making deviled eggs there were some left. Won't be saving this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
mindyamac
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2011
I actually turned this recipe into an egg salad after I systematically ruined each hardcooked egg while removing the shell. The egg salad rocked! Read More
Helpful
(9)
BECKY CROCKER
Rating: 3 stars
08/13/2009
little too sweet. I did use splenda so maybe that is why? Read More
Helpful
(8)
M&MsMama
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2010
My Family loves these eggs so much that they I received a phone call from the Mom-n-law to bring them for Easter Dinner. Thanks for sharing the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
newmoon96
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2009
My sister and I were at home hanging out so i thought i would make a big dinner and i made potato salad pasta salad and deviled eggs. These deviled eggs Are sweet and tasty. I'll defiantly have to take them to potluck at church!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jennifer Ryan Frye
Rating: 3 stars
09/28/2010
Very sweet and too runny......I followed the directions to a tee. I will stick with the traditional southern recipe. Thanks for sharing though! Read More
Helpful
(4)
yayeah
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2012
I made this recipe with only minor changes as I knew I prefer savory to sweet when it comes to eggs I omitted the sugar and added 2 Tbsp of Dill Relish. Was irritated to discover I was out of yellow mustard so had to use ground mustard (spice) added a heavy dash of worcester sauce. Was a big hit first eggs to disappear off the table:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022