Sell Your Soul to the Devil Eggs

I submitted this and sometimes changes occur during editing. Following are the directions and footnote as submitted. Either way they're delicious if I do say so myself! DIRECTIONS: Place eggs in pot of cold water. Bring to a boil; boil ten minutes. Remove pot from heat place in sink and run cold water in the pot until eggs are cool enough to handle. Crack peel rinse off any shell pieces and dry thoroughly! Slice in half lengthwise collect the yolks in a medium mixing bowl and set aside the whites. With a fork mash yolks until finely crumbled; stir in sugar salt onion powder garlic powder and pepper. Blend in vinegar mustard mayonnaise and salad dressing one at a time stirring until smooth. Set aside. Set the whites up on a serving plate or tray drying each one thoroughly again with a paper towel as you do. Spoon enough yolk mixture into each white to mound slightly above the cavity. If desired sprinkle with paprika. FOOTNOTES: The older the eggs are the easier they are to peel so the closer they are to the expiration date the better. And yes BOIL the eggs; they're called hardboiled eggs for a reason! That green stuff never hurt anyone and actually a drier egg yolk is a good thing when making deviled eggs.
I don't make deviled eggs very often and generally don't follow a recipe when I do. However I thought I'd give this one a shot. The idea of sweet deviled eggs intrigued me. The submitter's directions are spot on for boiling hard boiled eggs--it's how I generally boil mine as well. For anyone who needs any tips on eggs her advice is wonderful. I must say I'm a bigger fan of savory deviled eggs but these were a nice change. I like the cider vinegar and will just cut out the sugar next time--but that's a matter of taste I think. Bf didn't tell me whether or not he liked them but he finished them all off so he must've enjoyed them too. Thank you for the recipe!
Thought I will try this for a change. Mistake! Sorry just too sweet. For the first time since I have been making deviled eggs there were some left. Won't be saving this recipe.
I actually turned this recipe into an egg salad after I systematically ruined each hardcooked egg while removing the shell. The egg salad rocked!
little too sweet. I did use splenda so maybe that is why?
My Family loves these eggs so much that they I received a phone call from the Mom-n-law to bring them for Easter Dinner. Thanks for sharing the recipe!!
My sister and I were at home hanging out so i thought i would make a big dinner and i made potato salad pasta salad and deviled eggs. These deviled eggs Are sweet and tasty. I'll defiantly have to take them to potluck at church!!
Very sweet and too runny......I followed the directions to a tee. I will stick with the traditional southern recipe. Thanks for sharing though!
I made this recipe with only minor changes as I knew I prefer savory to sweet when it comes to eggs I omitted the sugar and added 2 Tbsp of Dill Relish. Was irritated to discover I was out of yellow mustard so had to use ground mustard (spice) added a heavy dash of worcester sauce. Was a big hit first eggs to disappear off the table:)