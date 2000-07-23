Chocolate Rice Pudding

A very quick and creamy dessert that can be made with leftover rice from last night's dinner.

Recipe by Dannielle Lalonde

cook:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • In the top of a double boiler over simmering water, combine 1 1/2 cups cooked rice, milk, sugar, vanilla, raisins, butter and cocoa. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 20 to 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 40.4mg. Full Nutrition
