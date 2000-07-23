Chocolate Rice Pudding
A very quick and creamy dessert that can be made with leftover rice from last night's dinner.
I added an beaten egg and this helped thicken it up a bit. Also left out the raisins. If I made this again, I might add a bit more cocoa, could use a bit more chocolate flavor.Read More
I tried this one with the same recipes listed but i use the normal coacoa powder instead of unsweetened cocoa which gives more chocolata flavor to it and it taste good i can say it is best accompanied with ice cream :-)Read More
Pretty good -- a really nice change from plain old rice pudding. I left out the raisins and used short grain rice (short or medium grain rice always works best in rice pudding) and was quite pleased with the results. The double boiler part took 40 minutes for me. Will definitely make again.
This is easy to make - I changed it a little since I already had prepared rice, and no double boiler, so it took longer, but what a delicious end to leftover rice!
I took advice from others and added a beaten egg and a little extra cocoa powder. I also didn't have a double boiler, so I used a saucepan on low and it worked just fine and thickened up nicely. Left raisins out since my son doesn't like raisins (I do, but I don't need to eat all 6 servings myself!) Definitely would make again next time I have leftover rice. (skipped the first step).
This was really good, with a few changes: I used one one ounce square of bittersweet baking chocolate plus one T of cocoa to make it more chocolatey. I also added a beaten egg, and served with whipped cream. Yum!
Not too bad but nothing to die for.
My son and I enjoyed this alot. Only change was that we used full-fat coconut milk instead of cow's milk. Yummy!
i don't know what i did wrong, but my rice never softened and the "pudding" never thickened. aside from that, it was lacking in flavor. pfzzzz.
I substituted coconut milk in place of milk and added a square of unsweetened chocolate. Yummy! This is a great recipe for those with allergies to the most common food allergens!
I did improvise, (I added an egg yolk and had to use different chocolate and used walnuts) but the recipe pretty much stayed the same. I will definitely make it again. Its really easy and its delicious.
I had a request for chocolate rice pudding and was happy to find this recipe. I modified as follows: (8 Servings) *Used short grain Arborio rice *Whisked two eggs into the milk prior to adding to the rice *Heaping measuring spoons of cocoa powder *Added six small squares of unsweetened Baker's dark chocolate to the lightly simmering mixture *Served with a dollop of whipped cream Will make again!!
I used 1/2 almond milk (my preference) and 1/4 cup sugar.
