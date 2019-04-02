Creamy Chorizo and Chicken Soup

1 of 69

Rating: 5 stars I submitted this recipe and wanted to add some tips that were lost in editing. Don't brown the chicken until no longer pink in the center or it will be dry upon serving. Just carmelize all sides and when the chicken is added back into the soup later , it will then cook all the way through & still be moist. 2" cubes for the chicken are too big, try a little smaller, but larger chunks do stay moist. Thighs would be great too. Only saute your garlic for 30 seconds or less! Also, oil should always be added to a HOT pot or your food may stick. I hope you enjoy! Thanks for trying it! :o) UPDATE** I've found that I prefer americanized chorizo, like Johnsonville's. One of the mexican chorizos I tried lacked any texture at all and melted into a slurry with no recognizable chunks. Since submission, I've tried this with shrimp instead of chicken & I LOVE it... much better & it's faster! I saute 1/4c. chopped onions in the oil/butter and then start the chorizo. I marinate the shrimp using the "Spicy Grilled Shrimp" from this site for about 10 min., just dumping the shrimp & marinade into the soup after the added cream comes to a boil. Turn off the heat, cover, & the shrimp will cook perfectly in the hot soup in about 7-10 minutes. 2 cups of minute rice thrown in with the shrimp cooks perfectly too. It's awesome!! Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars I try 2 - 3 recipes a week from allrecipes.com but this one, oh my...I just couldn't keep my thoughts to myself about this one. I was skeptical that the melding of the flavors would be good, but they were beyond good. This is one of the most exceptionally good recipes I have ever tried. My mouth waters just thinking about it. It is on the spicy side, so it's not for the faint of heart. Superb, stupendous and totally delicious! My husband immediately put it in his top 5 of all time. The ONLY thing I would change is not to add the garlic salt but rather just some more fresh garlic. It was a bit too salty for me. And, as the original author of the recipe said, I did cut the chicken into smaller pieces. Thank you for sharing your recipe. I will be making it very often. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I did this in a slow cooker and added celery and potatoes and it turned out very good. I topped it with hot peppers, cilantro, cheddar cheese, sliced black olives, and green onions. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I used pre-cooked shredded chicken that I had in the freezer (I'm working my way through using what's in the deep freeze) used organic chicken broth used 6 more cloves of garlic one really big yellow onion added two very large chopped zucchini and used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I did add the cheese to the soup and then tried it and felt it didn't need the cream. After taste testing it I did add cumin california chili powder and fresh cilantro. Excellent soup.....great for the low-carber. Even my husband the soup hater said that it was really good. I know I made a couple changes here and there but it was to clean out my deep freeze and to use up some of my excess zucchini/veggies. Makes a lot so if you don't eat soup twice a day......make sure you have enough freezer containers. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I used a can of Rotel tomatoes with sliced green chilies mushrooms celery and a Mexican chorizo. I also added parsley and the additional to the topping was green scallions. I sauteed the veggies first then added the chorizo then the chicken then the other ingredients. One pot was used = less mess to clean up. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I'd give this 6 stars if I could! Just made it- SOO delicious! I added some veggies and used coconut milk in place of cream. Turned out fabulous. Definitely a keeper and will make this again and again! Thank you! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Don't look at the nutritional info or you might miss out on a really yummy soup. It's like a spicy mexican chowder to me. I didn't even have chorizo (store was out of it) so I used a spicy cajun sausage and it was still good. I also think it would be really great with some shrimp. It was already pretty spicy so I used some cheddar instead of monterey jack cheese for a garnish but honestly it didn't need anything. It was good just the way it was. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Did you use mexican chorizo? Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! My husband coulded stop faving about this dish. He said " This was the best new thing I have made in awhile!" I will definitely make it again. I followed the recipe exactly. Helpful (4)