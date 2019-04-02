Salmon Pasta Pomodoro

Great last minute recipe. I used canned salmon, as it's all I had, and I was having one of those "what am I making for dinner?!!" moments, searched salmon and pasta and lo and behold this one came up. I added zuchini. It was excellent!
Delicious! We used whole wheat pasta, and tossed in some shrimp. Thanks for sharing!
I make a similar dish often. I like adding the tomatoes last, uncooked, when using a white sauce. You can also use a little smoked salmon or bacon instead of filets, don't use too much or you'll overpower the sauce.
Of course I give it a 5! But when I submitted this recipe I did not list a specific pasta...choose your favorite (I love angel hair) cooked to your preferred firmness. Also I love tomatoes! I put in 4-6 romas diced.
This was pretty good! Very simple and easy to tweak for your tastes. We followed it almost exactly only used home-grown cherry tomatoes and half a can of diced tomatoes that had to get used up. We also added cayenne pepper to give it a little zest. Will make again - thanks for a quick and easy salmon dish!
I was really skeptical about using tomateoes with salmon...I'd never done salmon that way before. But this was wonderful! It looks and sounds fancy but is really easy.
Very nice quick and easy meal that my whole family likes. I will definitely make it again and again.
Lacking something for me.
Excellent dish! The salmon came out so moist and tender. The only change I made was to use a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I also used 1 tsp. dried basil since I didn't have any fresh (it's winter).
I wanted to wait a couple of days to see how I really felt about this dish. I regret using canned tomatoes (all I had in the house) because it didn't help it at all. I needed to add easily 2-3 more cloves of garlic to offset the tomatoes. I will try the recipe again but I'm just not sure about including salmon. Not amazing...not horrible. I'll review again after I make changes.