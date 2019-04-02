Salmon Pasta Pomodoro

Rating: 4.45 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

An easy, light yet filling, pasta pomodoro dish with salmon. Goes great with colorful steamed mixed veggies.

By marynlc

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the spaghetti, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place onion and garlic in the skillet in an even layer then lay salmon fillets on top. Place a lid on the skillet and cook the salmon until it flakes easily and the onions are tender. Flake all of the salmon. Season with salt and pepper, then reduce the heat to medium. Toss the spaghetti, tomatoes, and basil with the salmon and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Stir in some of the pasta water if the pasta becomes dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
616 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 75.8mg; sodium 229.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (65)

Most helpful positive review

candice
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2009
Great last minute recipe. I used canned salmon, as it's all I had, and I was having one of those "what am I making for dinner?!!" moments, searched salmon and pasta and lo and behold this one came up. I added zuchini. It was excellent! Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Martin
Rating: 3 stars
01/16/2010
I wanted to wait a couple of days to see how I really felt about this dish. I regret using canned tomatoes (all I had in the house) because it didn't help it at all. I needed to add easily 2-3 more cloves of garlic to offset the tomatoes. I will try the recipe again but I'm just not sure about including salmon. Not amazing...not horrible. I'll review again after I make changes. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
JoAnn
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
Delicious! We used whole wheat pasta, and tossed in some shrimp. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(16)
mysteryman
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2010
I make a similar dish often. I like adding the tomatoes last, uncooked, when using a white sauce. You can also use a little smoked salmon or bacon instead of filets, don't use too much or you'll overpower the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(14)
marynlc
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2009
Of course I give it a 5! But when I submitted this recipe I did not list a specific pasta...choose your favorite (I love angel hair) cooked to your preferred firmness. Also I love tomatoes! I put in 4-6 romas diced. Read More
Helpful
(11)
PolkaDot
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2009
This was pretty good! Very simple and easy to tweak for your tastes. We followed it almost exactly only used home-grown cherry tomatoes and half a can of diced tomatoes that had to get used up. We also added cayenne pepper to give it a little zest. Will make again - thanks for a quick and easy salmon dish! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2010
I was really skeptical about using tomateoes with salmon...I'd never done salmon that way before. But this was wonderful! It looks and sounds fancy but is really easy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Annette Taylor
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2010
Very nice quick and easy meal that my whole family likes. I will definitely make it again and again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Rachel Gearhart
Rating: 3 stars
12/18/2009
Lacking something for me. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Dianne
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2009
Excellent dish! The salmon came out so moist and tender. The only change I made was to use a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I also used 1 tsp. dried basil since I didn't have any fresh (it's winter). Read More
Helpful
(7)
