Coconut Lime Rice

1 of 205

Rating: 5 stars We had Coconut rice for the first time in San Francisco a couple of weeks ago. I searched for a recipe and came across this one. WOW!!! This was a big hit and came very close to what we had in San Fran other than I do not recall tasting the texture of the actual Coconut. That is one thing I would change next time around (I would chop the shredded Coconut very fine)... I also used Cocnut Cream in place of the Coconut milk which gave even a stronger Coconut taste (YUM)... We doubled the recipe and did serve with Cilantro... PERFECT DISH!!!! This one is going in the book. THANK YOU Karmabelle. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars I am surprised others didn't like it as well as we did. I have tried other recipes and this was by far our favorite! Very creamy and coconutty! I did not have the coconut oil so just used butter, and added some chopped cilantro to the finished product. Delicious with thai green curry! Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars This is good, but when using coconut milk and flake, adding chicken broth will not give the flavor of coconut. So it is best without broth. Adding Cilantro will give a lovely aroma. We used this as main dish with spicy chicken curry. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars MMmmm so yummy! The coconut oil mixes with the butter to lightly brown rice/coconut before adding the liquids. Since I didn't have the coconut oil I looked in my pantry for another sweet oil; I had peanut and sesame so I went with sesame... This was very good and I can only imagine how good it would be with coconut oil... The lime and coconut made this rice one of the best rice sides I have tried!:) Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious! I usually practice a recipe at least once before serving it to guests but I took a chance and prepared this for a group of friends today and served it with satay; everyone agreed that it was wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly (no substitutions) and it was perfect. We will definitely make this again. Thank you! Helpful (21)

Rating: 3 stars Tasty, yet it needed something, so I added minced fresh cilantro, which we love in Thai, Indian and other Asian dishes. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This rice was wonderful! I just made it for dinner and everyone loved it. I had to use long grain rice because we didn't have basmati. Other than that I followed the recipe. (I did use a little extra coconut oil (virgin) for it's health benefits). I will definitely be making this again!! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this! I used brown basmati rice and it turned out great! I loved the thickness and stickiness the coconut milk provided to the rice. Helpful (13)