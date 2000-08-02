Butterscotch Bread Pudding
A versatile bread pudding that is easy to make. You can also use chocolate milk and any candy bar of your choice for another version.
This was the best bread pudding I've ever made OR tasted. However, I did change a few things: Instead of 4 cups of milk I replaced with 2 cups of whipping cream and 2 cups of half-n-half. I also added salt and cinnamon to taste and since I'm not a huge fan of butterscotch I did half butterscotch chips and half white chocoloate chips. Nestle works great. And instead of regular loaf bread, I bought French baguette style bread. I also baked mine for way over the recommended 45 minutes..more like 1 hour and 30 miuntes. I don't like soupy bread pudding in the middle so I cooked mine until it was more solid. Let me tell you this bread pudding was so crispy, buttery and delicious that it was hard to share. I ate some for breakfast lunch and dinner!!Read More
This is pretty good; I think mostly it's a good foundation for making a truly excellent bread pudding.Read More
Definately not enough stars! I have made this many times. I changed it a bit though. I use a good raisin bread and cinnamon chips. I also double the cinnamon and add a generous amount of nutmeg. Everyone raves! This is one of the best things I have ever made or eaten. You must try this! I can't begin to describe how amazing this is. Oh, I don't recommend reheating the next day, it tastes much better cold, after it has been in the fridge over night! Thank you so much for this amazing recipe!!!!
I am a huge bread pudding fan, and I think the addition of butterscotch chips here is key. It's really a great idea. I did, however, make a couple of changes. I used cinnamon bread and added golden raisens (soaked in whiskey beforehand). Oh, and also I did use just 1 cup of sugar (instead of 2 cups). I didn't think it needed so much sweetness, and that was the right choice for me. The final product I was got was out of this world! Thanks!
OH MY GOODNESS!!! I have made this 4 times in the last four weeks for different groups of company each time, and if I owned the rights to this recipe I could get rich. A couple of changes: I use a great brand of butterscotch chips called Guittard, a "buttery" butterscotch, the other was waxy by comparison. I also use only about 3/4 cup of chips, and push them down under the surface of the pudding before baking, they melt better into the pudding. For the bread I use half a loaf of the Sara Lee Cinnamon Bread and about 6 large fresh potatoe rolls, and use my Kitchen Aid so everything is well smoomshed. Using real butter to coat the dish seems to add something, instead of just spraying it with Pam. The sauce I use is the Whisky Sauce found on this site, but I substitute the Whisky with Brandy. This recipe is Splendiferious!
Awesome. I made this for breakfast as a french toast bake and it was delightful. I did cut the brown sugar in half. Instead of butterscotch chips, I used 1/2 cup of butterbrickle chips. I also put in some dried cranberry crasins and coconut. I also sprinkled the top with cinnamon and sugar before baking. This is such a nice basic recipe and you can change this by adding your favorite things. I made the buttermilk sauce on this site also to go with it which is a very nice sauce and not as sweet like a caramel sauce. This makes a large pan so we had a couple pieces and then I cut up servings and drizzled with buttermilk sauce and put them in the freezer. They heat up well and is a great breakfast item or dessert. Now to keep out of the freezer.
IMO this should be called: "To Die For Butterscotch Bread Pudding". If I could give it more than 5 stars I certainly would. I am dumbfounded at how easy and delicious this recipe is. I used French Bread (day old) and followed the recipe to the "T". You are a genius Margaret! Thank you so much! :)
Surprisingly good bread pudding. I had never made bread pudding before so I was suspicious of its outcome. it turned out that it was easy to make and tasted great. Its also a good base recipe for future customization. I made sure the bread was good and stale (meaning dry) so it would soak up all that creamy goodness! Bewarned, it will rise when baking and fall as it cools, so be prepared for a little overflow. I baked it in ramekins sitting on a sheet pan, so cleanup was easy (who wants to clean the bottom of the oven!).
This is a fabulous recipe! Per the suggestion of others, I cut the brown sugar by a quarter cup. Then, the only other change I made was using fresh bread, since I didn't have any thing else on hand. I did, however, use a French Parisian Bread (very hard crust with soft inner). The result got rave reviews. My husband, who doesn't even like bread pudding, said this recipe was a keeper. Truly excellent!!!
Apart from adding a little more vanilla, I made this as written, and it was absolutely fantastic! I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks so much, Margaret. Outstanding!!
This was some of the best bread pudding I have ever eaten! I'm a sauce lover & this was so tasty on it's own that I think it's best w/out any sauce. I used very stale french bread torn in small pieces & since the bread was so stale I let it soak for about 30 minutes before baking & the texture of the pudding was perfect. I sprinkled some pecan chips on the surface before baking. (Next time I think I will try some rum soaked raisins as suggested by others.)
this is wonderful - i added some raisins soaked in rum and some chopped pecans - delicious! thanks for helping me look like a pro!!!
DeLisH!! OMG I am so glad I found this recipe, it is simply Sinful and you will not be disappointed. I followed the recipe completely and was so pleased with the results. I made this to bring to a Thanksgiving dinner and it was a complete hit and the first desert to disappear...so many people came back for 2nds. Here is the thing I wish I would have known...to place a baking sheet under the baking dish. This bread pudding rises in the oven, which caused mine to overflow a bit. This is also great the next day, you can even serve it at a brunch as a baked french toast. Try this you will not be disappointed, try it the first time as it is and then the next time alter it or enhance it to your liking. EnJoy...
As is - 4, but with a few personal tweaks I give this recipe a 10. Way way too sweet. Cut the brown sugar to 1 1/4 and still too sweet. 3/4 cup is the right amount for us. Cut butter down to 1 stick (greased the pan with it, then melted the rest) and used 1/4 cup applesauce for the other stick of butter. You don't even miss it. Leftover bread odds from the freezer worked great. Added a little cinnamon and nutmeg and 1 extra egg. Yum! Can't wait to try it cold in the morning. Convection baking: 335 for 1 hour = perfect!
This shoud be at least a 10! I've made this twice, just as the recipe says except that I baked it in a large crockpot and it was done in between 2-3 hours (no room in my oven). Amazing. Delicious. Dangerously good. Thanks for such a great winning recipe!
Best bread pudding ever! I did put 1/2 less cups of sugar and it was still very sweet. Put a little hazelnut creamer and I also baked it for a little over an hour, until the top started to get brown. Delicious!!!
I made this in my slow cooker and it was DELICIOUS!! It was really easy! I mixed all the ingredients together and used butter flavor non-stick cooking spray and sprayed the sides and bottom of the slow cooker. Then, I poured the mixture in and let it cook for 2 hours on high. I used the entire bag of butterscotch pieces because it wasn't that much more than what the recipe called for (and I love them!) YUMMMMY! Thanks for the recipe!
you can judge me if you want to for the 3 star rating, but i made the mistake of following other's suggestions rather than do the original. i used heath bits instead of butterscotch and reduced the brown sugar to 1.5 cups and it wasn't sweet enough for me. i had to make a vanilla sauce to go on top of it to save it. the thing that i didn't like about the heath was that they melted right in to the point where i couldn't taste them. if i get the urge to make this again, i will follow the directions, as written! -------------------------- REVIEW UPDATE! I had tons of sweet hawaiian rolls getting stale so I decided to make this again, but followed the recipe this time, mostly. :) (I subbed applesauce for half the butter) It was heavenly with RAVE reviews! But now I see why people reduced the sugar because butterscotch is a lot richer than heath bits. So for future, I will most likely reduce the brown sugar to 1.5 cups, do butterscotch chips, and continue to sub the butter with half applesauce. Oh and I DO NOT recommend using the hawaiian rolls because they get mushier than other breads.
We loved it! I had left over rolls ( wheat and white) that I removed the crust and some raisin English muffins. It was even better the next day when we reheated in a ungreased Teflon skillet to get more crusty texture. That was my 19 yr old son's idea because he loved the edge pieces. My husband said save the recipe, I said yup already did!
My husband adores bread pudding, always orders it if it is on the menu at restaurants. So when we had my parents over to celebrate Father's Day with us, I thought I would try this out. I followed it to a 'T' with the exception of the cooking time - I baked it WAYYY longer than the recommended time (although, covered with foil after the first hour) my total cooking time was probably somewhere around 90 to 105 minutes. It just seemed way too soggy in the middle after an hour, and I wanted it to crisp up a bit more. The only other thing I felt was the butterscotch flavor is kind of lost with the chips melting - its definitely a sweet pudding - but I personally was looking forward to the butterscotch flavor. (Although - nobody else seemed to care - I am giving this 5 stars b/c everyone was raving). The next time I would serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream or vanilla sauce, and maybe a little butterscotch syrup drizzled on top of that. Oh by the way the bread I used was an 8 oz. loaf of french bread - to make up for the missing 2+ oz. the recipe calls for, I used half a plain bagel, worked perfectly.
My sister and I have been trying to replicate a bread pudding recipe that we tried while down in Florida, and this is definitely as close as we've gotten! I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it got absolutely fantastic reviews! We did add some raisins (not soaked in anything - I guess we drank it all. Ha.) and served it with the Whiskey Sauce from this site. I also threw in the entire bag of butterscotch chips because, well, why not? Completely out of this world and wouldn't change a thing. This also reheats really well. Thanks for ending our search for the perfect bread pudding!
This bread pudding was the hit of my party! People kept saying how they'd never liked bread pudding -- until now! It was so simple to make (next time I'll add raisins). I followed the recipe to a "T" except I baked it for 10 extra minutes to get a more solid consistency. The extra time in the oven did not dry it out, but did give it those wonderful caramelized edges that everyone was fighting over. I let it set for 30 minutes and served it warm (in a goblet), topped with French Vanilla ice cream.
OMG.....I don't even care for bread pudding, but this is incredible. Have made it two times 3 days. Yummy.
Yum . . . and it smells phenomenal baking. I used a challah bread I had made several days before. It is a little on the sweet side so I will probably add just a smidgeon less brown sugar the next time.
Absolutely deeeeelicious! I used a 16 ounce loaf of French bread cuz that's all the store had & it came out perfect! I've always had bread pudding with some type of sauce on top, but this recipe honestly doesn't need it. Like other reviewers have said, it is even better cold from the fridge, when the butterscotch sets up hard again. Everyone just loved this recipe!!
Simply amazing! This was the fist time I ever made bread pudding, or eaten it for that matter. It was so easy and delicious.
Yummy! This was wonderful right our of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
OMG this is amazing! I have no doubt it is delicious as written but wanted to make this as used what I had on hand. I used some pumpkin pie soy milk for 1/2 the required milk and the rest whole milk. I used 1.5 cups brown sugar, added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp chai spice blend. I did add the whole cup of butterscotch chips.. For the bread I weighed a whole wheat loaf I backed a few days ago and cubed it and added 1 lg. grated apple. I divided it into two pans and in spite of my intention to have a big salad for lunch I am having THIS! w/a scoop of bluebell vanilla ice cream on the side. Decadent and amazing! Good enough for Thanksgiving~
This... is... AWESOME. I ended up splitting it into two pans when I made it, and froze one of them for a few weeks. Once thawed, reheated in the microwave before eating... it just gets better!!
I must say this is the MOST delightful bread pudding I have EVER eaten! It is so simple to make that my children could make it! We add red jumbo raisins to this, and it makes the recipe! Thanks for an incredible recipe!
I made this with a pumpkin bread, and it was holy cow amazing!!!! I really would like to see what it tastes like with normal bread though. The pumpkin kind of overpowered the butterscotch but it did work ;) I WILL be making this again :) Oh, and I actually thirded the recipe and made just a bread sized loaf of the stuff.
My dad requested that I made him his favorite dessert; bread pudding. & he love butterscotch so I made him this & made my own caramel sauce that I put on top & he loved it. I also made a small batch for my house & everyone here loves it too. The only thing I did different was that I used coconut milk, white bread & added rasins.
Whenever we go out to a buffet for dinner, I always get the bread pudding. It is my favorite dessert. This recipe is the best I've ever tasted! I used heavy whipping cream for the milk simply because I was trying to use it up. That is the only thing that kept me from eating a rediculous amount. (thinking about the calories) Anyway this is fantastic. Even better straight from the fridge the next day!
This is now my standard bread pudding recipe. I do either the butterscotch with brown sugar or chocolate chips with white sugar. Excellent.
Despite the disturbing image of baking until it reaches 'thigh wiggle' consistency, this dessert is comfort food nirvana. I added chopped nuts, rum-soaked raisins and cinnamon and it was divine served warm with vanilla ice cream.
This is the best bread pudding I've ever made. I also cooked it just like they said, like a jiggling thigh. : ) Moist, sweet, just great. Next time I will lessen the sugar, but that is my taste.
One of our favorites. Make this whenever I have enough leftover bread for a batch. Don't always have butterscotch chips, but as an alternative, I put in coarsely grated apple (quicker than slicing it up) and add a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg spice to the mix. It's fantastic!
Love this!! I used 2 cups whipping cream & 2 cups half 'n'half instead of milk. Very versatile.
I use less sugar, nonfat milk & replace half the butter with applesauce & it's still the best bread pudding recipe I've ever made.
This was absolutely the BEST bread pudding I ever tasted or made. We ate it for dessert and breakfast! Definitely worth every oz of cholesterol and the calories!
I dont know why I haven't reviewed this before . I would give it 10 stars if possible. I've made it many times & always have to give the recipe away . This is amazing warm & wonderful cold the next day . Please don't overbake ...I believe that's the key to the goodness the next day . I ALWAYS make a caramel sauce & pour over the warm pudding before serving ! I also use fresh white bread usually ...it works fine . A sprinkle of chopped pecans on the top before it goes in the oven is a good addition now & then . I've been told this is great served hot , with a scoop of vanilla ice cream , but I haven't tried that yet ! Thank you Margaret !
I made this to bring to a dinner party, and it was delicious! I threw in a half-bag of chocolate-toffee brickle (heath bar) just for fun. I served it with whipped cream and caramel sauce, which I think made it a little too sweet (and I have a serious sweet tooth!), so next time I'll serve just with whipped cream. Delicious!!
loved this recipe! it is rich but that is what i was looking for. i added one mashed banana (just because it was super ripe and i had nothing to do with just one banana) and a few dashes of cinnamon. definitely a recipe i'll make again!!! next time i'll add a peach or two for a different flavor.
Outstanding recipe! The only thing I changed was that I added a bit of cinammon and nutmeg but other than that I did exactly what the recipe called for. I am usually one to replace milk with whipping cream or heavy cream, not this time and you don't need too. I did cook it for 1.5 hours to make sure it was cooked all the way thru. Super good!
Great recipe, but next time I am going to cut the sugar in half. If you leave the sugar as is, you will get more than 8 servings. The sweetness really makes you only want a little at time.
This is perfect Thank You Margaret!
Rich and delicious.
All I can say about this recipie is that is is absolutely WONDERFUL! This was the first time I have ever made bread pudding and what a great way to start out! It is so moist and flavorful...I couldn't get enough! I made it for my family for Valentines day and it was an absolute hit! I only made a few changes...I reduced the brown sugar to 1 1/2 cups, I also mixed the wet ingredients before I added them to the French Bread and when they were done I topped them with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. VERY DELICIOUS!
Oh YES! This is heavenly. Added a cup of golden raisins, but would have been great without I am sure. Also added one more egg as I like a stiff bread pudding. Think chopped nuts would be a great addition too.
This was so freaking good! BUT I really think it needs some crunch. The second time I made it, I added walnuts and that was great! Next time Im going to make a crunchy coconut and pecan topping for it. This has great flavor and was much better the longer it sat. YUMMY!!!!
My whole family loved it! My son asked if I could make this more often. I used old hot dog buns to get rid of them. Worked great!
Easy and Delicious, no changes necessary!
SO good! By far the best recipe I've tried on this site...and I've tried a LOT! :09 Made the recipe as stated. It deserves more than 5 stars!
This was my first attempt at bread pudding and this recipe is terrific. I used a loaf of bread from my bread maker and only 1/2 of the butterscotch chips (because that's all I had on hand!) and it was delicious. Highly recommended.
Holy Cow!!! Excellent recipe the best bread pudding ever really ,even better than Miller's in Amish country PA . Try it its sooooo good! :-} 5 ++ stars
this recipe is simply delicious and so easy!
i never know how many stars to give! i halved this recipe and used sourdough bread (the only kind i had and wanted to get rid of). this was my first time making bread pudding so i don't know how long i'm supposed to cook it exactly. i used an 8"x8" square pan and left it in the oven for ~50+ minutes (i think i didn't have enough bread, so i left it in the oven to dry out more liquid). i mixed it around twice during cooking also. anyway, this pudding was buttery and sweet--very rich. the texture was kind of mushy (except for the edges and top), but i guess that's how it's supposed to be? it is definitely an indulgence if u want some comfort sweets -- high in CALORIES!! very easy to make with simple ingredients.
My mom loves bread pudding so I wanted to make it for her when she came to visit. She loved the twist on regular bread pudding, and even I, who normally doesn't touch bread pudding really enjoyed it.
I brought this to an all-company breakfast, and it was inhaled. My only change was adding more vanilla as other suggested. I just mixed everything up in my crockpot and put it on "low" for three hours. Because it was a potluck the pot stayed plugged in until noon, and it was even better for dessert after lunch. :>)
You pretty much can use ANY bread! I used leftover sourdough baguette with croissant rolls...incredible! Too sweet for my taste though...I would reduce the brown sugar to 1 cup as suggested. Fabulous the next day when cold and set.
One of the best and easiest bread pudding recipe ever. I was looking for a bread pudding recipe where I didn't have put it in a bath. I used up french rolls, used skim milk, unsalted butter (all I had left), added a little salt and just 1 cup of brown sugar. The butterscotch chips makes it sweet so you don't need the additional cup of brown sugar and you don't need syrup or a sweet sauce for it. Also baked it for 45 minutes instead of an hour because I like my bread pudding custardy. Try this recipe, you will surely not be disappointed!!
Wonderful!! I used a heavy bread from the 'day old' rack at the grocery store. Also used half and half instead of milk and cut the brown sugar down to 3/4 cup. (much too sweet if you use 2 cups!) I drizzled a little butter over the top and sprinkled with about a tablespoon of sugar before baking. Everyone loved it. Even my grand kids asked for more - the two year old stating it was "delicious"!
Great base recipe! I added 1 cup of chocolate chips, a squirt of each hazelnut and macadamia nut syrups, doubled the butter, and used half cream and half milk, then served it with a custard sauce and whipped cream and it was delicious! My sister, whom had shown some skepticism over a dessert that had day old bread as an ingredient, went back for seconds! Everyone liked it and I will certainly be making it again!
Wow! This is sooo good! The only substitutions I made was to use 2 cups of milk and 2 cups of heavy cream (because I had some I needed to use up), and I also reduced the brown sugar to 1 cup instead of 2. It was still very sweet so when I make it again (and yes I will make this again!!!) I will reduce the brown sugar to maybe 1/2 cup. I took it out of the oven after 50 minutes. No sauce needed for this bread pudding!
Really good. Very easy to do and we loved the flavor and texture. I used fresh bread and it didn't matter. I added pecans to the top about half way through baking (I had forgotten earlier) and it was a really nice touch. Will definitely make this often.
This is extraordinarily DELICIOUS! I made this for my parents and they just loved it. I did cook a little longer to achieve the crispy coating. Also cut down on the sugar and it was plenty sweet. Next time I will try with cinnamon/raisin breat - this could be used as a breakfast dish.
This was the best bread pudding I have ever eaten. I cut back on the sugar and added 1 cup of rum soaked raisons. Absolutely fabulous!!
Amazing. Not enough stars for this one! I made a few very small tweaks to the recipe. I did half whipping cream and half whole milk, used challah bread, added some ground cinnamon, and used a combination of mini chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips. Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Just delicious. Will likely be a regular dessert at our Christmas dinners going forward!! Oh, and I can also attest to the fact that this tastes just as good cold as it does warm!
PERFECT ! Here Is what I done .... First off I could not find Challa bread , so I used Kings Hawaiian Bread . This already is sweet , so I cut down the sugar to 1 3/4 cups . I also used 2 cups half and half , then used 1 1/2 cups milk . I ended up using almost all of the 16oz bread to get the "oatmeal type consistency , but I had NO PROBLEM with it being to runny . Mine was done at 45 minutes , so watch your bread close . To make it just a little more sweeter , and mixed up some cinnamon , and sugar and sprinkled on the top once done . With some whip cream this was perfect . My husband loved it , and that amazed me since his mother claims she invented bread pudding ! ... This is a recipe I'm sure will be going to her next dinner invite . Thanks so much for posting .
I always like to try new recipes to take to family gatherings, because everyone expects a fabulous dessert when I come. This dessert went over very, very well. It was very easy to prepare and used up some leftover bread I had on hand. This recipe is great!!!
This is so easy and SO yummy! Have made it a couple times now and the girls at the office have become big fans of this old fashioned simple dessert!
This is a very good bread pudding...I cut the recipe in half because there is just my Hubby & I ...I added raisins & a sprinkle of cinnamon as others suggested I used only 1/2 of the brown sugar the recipe called for...I will definately make this pudding again
This pudding was delicious! I couldn't find butterscotch chips so instead I added some caramel filling to the recipe for flavour, and crushed up some butterscotch candy to sprinkle on top. Great consistency! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is that it dropped after coming out of the oven :( which was probably my fault.
This bread pudding is awesome! It is so easy to make and it is so delicious. Each time I take it to potlucks I get several requests for the recipe. My husband is not a big bread pudding fan, but he absolutely loves this recipe!
I made this for my family and they LOVED it!! The Butterscotch and brown sugar gives the bread pudding a nice sweet taste. I used Artisan French bread... yummy!!
I am really not a huge fan of bread pudding, but my husband loves it, so I thought I would try this recipe. It is very good! Like others suggested, I cut the brown sugar to 1 cup. I can't imagine using any more than that...it was plenty sweet! Since it has a caramel taste to it, I think I might try adding some thinly sliced apples next time. I plan to make this for our 4th of July celebration!
AWESOME! I adjusted the cooking time a bit for high altitude baking ,baked for 20 minutes at 350 degrees then turned oven down to 300 degrees for 40 minutes.Turned out perfectly! Thanks !
Loved it! A big hit! Served it with Creme Anglaise. A definite keeper. I did halve the sugar as other reviewers advised and it was plenty sweet enough for us.
Was excellant! My changes were to add 1/2 C. Golden raisens (soaked in Wiskey), 1 tsp cinnamon and decrease sugar to 1 C. Was plenty sweet. I used a loaf of french bread. I highly recommend this one! easy and good.
Dry, tasteless, not worth the ingredients I put into it. Perhaps a nice whiskey sauce would save it (ice cream did not).
This is really yummy. I've made this a few times now. I would have given this recipe 5 stars but like others have said 2 cups of brown sugar is too much, so now I used a little less sugar and it's perfect. Less sugar make this a 5 star recipe!
I am not a big lover of butterscotch chips so I used Skor pieces. Yum. The dessert was a hit with my fussy children. I bake a lot and kids are not afraid to critique anything so a thumbs up is a rave review.
Amazing. Everyone asks for the recipe! I use a Cinnabon loaf and some Hawaiian rolls for the bread.
You can taste the calories in this (and it's worth every bite). If it wasn't so terribly unhealthy I'd make it every week. It's the perfect desert for a cold dreary day!
Cooked this recipe in a large pottery type crock pot 2 hours on high then turned to low to keep warm until served with vanilla ice cream. So good. Adjusted the recipe per other reviewers suggestions: decreased to 1/2 stick butter,decreased the brown sugar by half, all of the butterscotch chips, added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1/2 tsp ginger.
Like other users, I adjusted the recipe slightly - I used a loaf of Challa Bread, used half & half instead of milk, used white chocolate chips, added cinnamon and nutmeg (1 tsp. ea.). I didn't have enough half & half, so I added refrigerated egg nog (Southern Comfort) and cut back on the sugar slightly (depending on how much you use - it's a judgement call). I also made a vanilla sauce out of 1/2 cup of each: sugar, brown sugar, whipping cream, butter and one tsp. vanilla - mix all in saucepan, heat to boiling while stirring, and stir in vanilla last. Excellent recipe.
Amazing! I followed the advice from others and added raisins, cinnamon, a pinch of salt, and a splash of rum. I only used 1 cup of brown sugar, and thought the sweetness level was perfect. I melted some vanilla bean ice cream to use as a sauce.
If you like butterscotch and you like bread pudding, you will LOVE this recipe. So ooey-gooey and yummy. Its even better if you serve it warm.
This was a great recipe! Instead of butterscotch I added chopped bittersweet chocolate, a teasppon of nutmeg and cinnammon each and used Semifreddi's cinnammon swirl challah-like bread from Trader Joe's. Delish!!
I have never had bread pudding before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. WOW! This was an easy delicious recipe. I cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups as per other posters. Was perfect! Thanks for a great new dessert.
OMG!!!! This is sooooo good! I used Thomas's Plain Bagels. I had old ones that I needed to use in a hurry. I wasn't sure how it was going to turn out because I have never made bread pudding with bagels before. I love bread pudding to begin with and butterscotch is another big favorite - so I thought this would be great to try with the bagels. Other than the bagels, I followed the recipe just as written. This was just so good! Definitely a keeper!
Absolutely awesome. Best recipe I have found thus far. Can't wait for it to get cooler so I can make it often.
I made this last night and boy is it a winner!! I chose to add heath bar pieces instead of the butterscotch. Easy to follow instructions and simple pantry ready recipe really made me feel confident but after cooked and served up …I felt like a gourmet!!
OMG. This recipe has been put on my permanent Go To Dessert list. Great way to use up old bits & pieces of different breads. I used skim milk & a mix of leftover rye, white, wheat & pretzel bread and was not sorry to do so! -- NOTE: Next time I make this, I'll try cutting back on the brown sugar and butter simply to make it 'healthier' (yeah ... like that's a priority of mine!).
Made recipe as written...FANTASTIC! What we didn't gobble up warm was eaten for breakfast the next morning. So, so good!
This was amazing!!!
This was very good. I read several reviews before making this. I cut the brown sugar in half and even though I enjoy sweet desserts I found that to be plenty. Because several people mentioned that this seemed "wet", I only used 3 cups of milk. I cooked this on high for 3 hours in my crock pot. Maybe because the crock pot uses a lid, the pudding turned out really moist and tasty with only 3 cups of milk. My bread was very dry before assembling this so I don't think I would ever need more milk. Because of changing the amounts of sugar and milk, I rate this a 4. Will definitely make this again. My bread was multigrain/wheat and we still enjoyed this.
Kids all gone, so just the wife & I left. Cut the recipe in half, and can't believe how easy it was to make. Topped with a little vanilla ice cream, it was just superb. Highly recommended.
Mine came out a little dry, but it was very tasty.
