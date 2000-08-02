Butterscotch Bread Pudding

4.6
638 Ratings
  • 5 499
  • 4 101
  • 3 27
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

A versatile bread pudding that is easy to make. You can also use chocolate milk and any candy bar of your choice for another version.

Recipe by Margaret Burger

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, combine bread, milk, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and butterscotch chips; mixture should be the consistency of oatmeal. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven 1 hour, until nearly set. (It should have a "thigh wiggle" or wiggle as much as a well endowed thigh.) Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
623 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 92.6g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 451.6mg. Full Nutrition
