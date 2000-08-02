Butterscotch Bread Pudding

you can judge me if you want to for the 3 star rating, but i made the mistake of following other's suggestions rather than do the original. i used heath bits instead of butterscotch and reduced the brown sugar to 1.5 cups and it wasn't sweet enough for me. i had to make a vanilla sauce to go on top of it to save it. the thing that i didn't like about the heath was that they melted right in to the point where i couldn't taste them. if i get the urge to make this again, i will follow the directions, as written! -------------------------- REVIEW UPDATE! I had tons of sweet hawaiian rolls getting stale so I decided to make this again, but followed the recipe this time, mostly. :) (I subbed applesauce for half the butter) It was heavenly with RAVE reviews! But now I see why people reduced the sugar because butterscotch is a lot richer than heath bits. So for future, I will most likely reduce the brown sugar to 1.5 cups, do butterscotch chips, and continue to sub the butter with half applesauce. Oh and I DO NOT recommend using the hawaiian rolls because they get mushier than other breads.