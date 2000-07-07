Big Bob's Big Brunch Quesadillas

4
11 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a recipe that was made from leftovers that turned out a real winner with friends. I wouldn't recommend adding salsa, because it will take away the fresh taste of the pico.

Recipe by Bobby Heard

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat skillet at a high setting and toss in the chopped onion, tomato, jalapeno, and cilantro. Saute until tender.

    Advertisement

  • When vegetables have softened, crack eggs into the pan. Allow eggs to cook all the way on one side and then flip and cook the other side.

  • When the eggs are finished, heat tortillas in the same skillet until warmed through. Place one tortilla on a plate and top with egg mixture and shredded cheese. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon each guacamole and sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
615 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 344.6mg; sodium 981.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022