Big Bob's Big Brunch Quesadillas
This is a recipe that was made from leftovers that turned out a real winner with friends. I wouldn't recommend adding salsa, because it will take away the fresh taste of the pico.
This is a recipe that was made from leftovers that turned out a real winner with friends. I wouldn't recommend adding salsa, because it will take away the fresh taste of the pico.
My husband and I both thought these were delicious. I plan to make these again when my friends come over.Read More
My family didn't really care for this when I made it. I followed the recipe to the T. It was just not very flavorful..I think if I would have listened to the other poster about adding sausage it would have been much better.Read More
My husband and I both thought these were delicious. I plan to make these again when my friends come over.
Added salt, pepper and crumbled sausage. Warmed the tortillas in the microwave with wet paper towels. To do over, I think I would leave out the tomato as it didn't really add anything.
My family didn't really care for this when I made it. I followed the recipe to the T. It was just not very flavorful..I think if I would have listened to the other poster about adding sausage it would have been much better.
This was pretty good but not something I will make often. I put a little butter in the pan and used green chili peppers instead of jalapeno.
Loved this recipe!! So did my 6 year old son. I made it with mushrooms, onions, green pepper and zucchini. Otherwise I followed the recipe.
My roommate and I really liked these whereas my boyfriend passed. Guess he likes his eggs without the tortillas. Instead of jalapeno pepper, I used 1/2 green & 1/2 red sliced bell pepper. Also, I added a couple of shakes of hot sauce to the eggs. I couldn't bring myself to add sour cream or guacamole at the end but they were great without it. The more veggies the better in my opinion but overall, these were a tasty, unique breakfast.
My roommate and I really liked these whereas my boyfriend passed. Guess he likes his eggs without the tortillas. Instead of jalapeno pepper, I used 1/2 green & 1/2 red sliced bell pepper. Also, I added a couple of shakes of hot sauce to the eggs. I couldn't bring myself to add sour cream or guacamole at the end but they were great without it. The more veggies the better in my opinion but overall, these were a tasty, unique breakfast.
Yummy.. make sure you add the seasonings of your choice. I added more veggies
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections