Blueberry Salad

I made this recipe exactly as written for a Christmas party and it was a HUGE hit. It's really good and very easy to make. Since I did't get to have very much of it at the party I decided to make a smaller batch for my husband and I at home but didn't have the exact ingredients. Here's how I made the second one and it was excellent. I used 1 lg box of raspberry jello with 2 cups of boiling water. I added 1 can of well drained crushed pineapple. I didn't have any pie filling but did have blueberries I froze this past summer so used 2 cups of frozen berries instead. Made the topping the same with cream cheese, sour cream, and sugar. It was sooo good with the real blueberries instead of pie filling. Either way is great but if you're looking for a little less sweet and more of a real fruity salad try fresh or frozen blueberries. For parties I think I'll use the original recipe (because so many people love really sweet) and for hubby and I at home I'll make it with a generous amount of frozen blueberries instead of the pie filling because it's healthier and tastes so fresh.