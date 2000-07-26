Blueberry Salad
This is a dessert 'salad' with raspberry Jell-O and crushed pineapple. You can also change it around to your specified taste.
HELPFUL TIPS TO MAKE 5*: This is how I made this into a prize winning dessert on our military base! You can easily make 2 pies w/graham cracker crusts w/this recipe. The times I make two pies, I put the unused jello in a individual sized teddybear pan, so my toddlers can have a snack later w/o the fattening cream cheese mixture. They love it!! Anyway, I filled w/enough cream cheese topping to cover the bottom & sides of the pre-made crust. ...waited about 5-10 min. for the jello to cool from boiling (necessary), and then placed it on top until it reached the rim of the crust. Be sure you're still able to carry it to the fridge w/o the blueberry mixture spilling over ...making the crust look not as presentable (speaking from experience). lol The next morning, the texture was so nice, and there was a beautiful layer of cream cheese on the bottom. Plenty of extra that I put in a Tupperware for those piggy's in my family to add more on top if they wanted. I am always thrilled to show off this recipe, so thanks for the user who published it! People always say it's the best!!Read More
I did a graham cracker crust. Garnished with fresh blueberries. This received a lot of compliments but it didn't knock my socks off. Glad I tried it, but to me, it's not a keeper.Read More
My husband fell in love with this on Thanksgiving day. The only thing I did different was to use the drained pineapple juice plus enough water to equal two cups before boiling. I have had to make it twice since then. Will definitely become a family favorite. Thanks Robin.
This recipe is absolutely delicious and easy to make! It tastes like a blueberry cheesecake and has a surprise tang from the pineapple. Next time I make it, I’ll pour the fruit and gelatin mix into a couple of pre-baked graham cracker pie crusts. I definitely recommend reserving some of the blueberries to use for decorating the top of the dessert.
I've made this several times for various occasions and people love it! However, 2 boxes of Jello are not enough for a 9X13 pan. The version I got from my sister calls for 3 packages of GRAPE Jello with 3 cups of boiling water, a 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple and the same 21 oz. can of blueberry pie filling. For anyone who tried this and didn't care for it, try making it the way I described -- it tastes SO much better and the amounts are just right for a 9X13 pan and the same amounts of topping ingredients. Also, I use a clear, glass pan - I wouldn't recommend putting it in a metal pan as I'm sure this could affect the taste.
I have this recipe in my collection. Mine calls for grape gelatin and a can of pineapple or pears crushed. I prefer pears. The recipe also includes 1/2 cup of chopped nuts added to the topping. Delicous!
I was searching for a dessert recipe that was gluten free, as I can not have it. By using a graham cracker crust the recipe is no longer gluten free.
I,like others, put this on a graham cracker crust, but I also put the cream cheese on first with the blueberry on top. I didn't the first time I made it and the liquid blueberry mixture soaked into the crust. If you don't like how that looks you can always just spread a small layer of whipped topping over the whole thing.
I recommend making the jello portion the night before serving so it has plenty of time to set.
I have made this OODLES of times, always to rave reviews! I always keep the ingredients on hand, because it is so easy to whip up. I put it into two graham crusts, and use low-fat everything--it still comes out beautifully! I always put the blueberry stuff in the bottom and I have never had trouble with a soggy crust. Thanks Robin!
Who would have thought such a strange combination could taste so good! I followed a suggestion and used a graham cracker crust with the cream cheese layer first, then the gelatin. Looked and tasted great!
I made this recipe exactly as written for a Christmas party and it was a HUGE hit. It's really good and very easy to make. Since I did't get to have very much of it at the party I decided to make a smaller batch for my husband and I at home but didn't have the exact ingredients. Here's how I made the second one and it was excellent. I used 1 lg box of raspberry jello with 2 cups of boiling water. I added 1 can of well drained crushed pineapple. I didn't have any pie filling but did have blueberries I froze this past summer so used 2 cups of frozen berries instead. Made the topping the same with cream cheese, sour cream, and sugar. It was sooo good with the real blueberries instead of pie filling. Either way is great but if you're looking for a little less sweet and more of a real fruity salad try fresh or frozen blueberries. For parties I think I'll use the original recipe (because so many people love really sweet) and for hubby and I at home I'll make it with a generous amount of frozen blueberries instead of the pie filling because it's healthier and tastes so fresh.
This recipe certainly disproves the old adage that it has to be difficult and/or time consuming to be good!!! This is a BEST tasting recipe that also is SUPER SIMPLE (the best kind!!). I made 1/2 of the blueberry mixture (except that I only used an 8 oz. can of pineapple) and 3/4 of the white mixture. I waited until the blueberry mixture had slightly congealed before putting it on the bottom of a Keebler 2 extra servings graham cracker crust, and my crust remained firm. I garnished the cream cheese mixture on the top of the pie with some pecan halves, and it looked as good as it tasted. This combo of flavors is EXCELLENT!!! Do try this…Thanks, Robin.
We call this Purple Passion. It has been a family favorite for over 25 years. We make it exactly the same as the recipe but with chopped pecans on top. See my picture!!
EXCELLENT! Lots of second helpings taken at our pool party/barbeque yesterday. I followed the recipe exactly and layered it in a trifle bowl. It looked very pretty and refreshing. Added fresh blueberries on top.
The topping was so good and such a nice change from the traditional whipped topping. The only thing I didn't like was the crushed pineapple. The texture was weird for me. I'll leave it out next time.
This recipe is delicious! To save calories, I skip the cream cheese topping and just top with Cool Whip. NOTE: The posted photos for this recipe (and some of the reviews) are NOT for this particular recipe. Both photos feature a pie with a crust. WRONG!!! This is a jello with blueberry pie filling and crushed pineapple in the jello, then topped with a white cream cheese topping. People, please make sure you are reviewing the correct recipes and posting the correct photos.
This was a great salad to our Sunday dinner. Even though I used sugar free Jello, you couldn't tell the difference. After dinner, my kids were telling me to make it again, but with a crushed pretzel crust on the bottom. FABULOUS.
Shoot! I just submitted this recipe only using grape jello. I have used this recipe for years and get raves from everyone. Delicious!
Very Good and Kid Friendly! I took the suggestions and placed this into graham crackers crusts. I will make this again and it is great for pot-luck dinners!!!!!!
Everyone liked this and asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe as is. Next time I will double the jell-o layer and keep the topping the same or use a smaller pan and cut the topping in half. Very good, thanks for sharing the recipe
I made this taking into consideration another reviewer's idea to cover a graham cracker crust with the cream cheese mixture and then adding the cooled jello mixture making certain the liquid does not seep down into the crust! I put the crusts into the fridge and the jello into a pitcher and then poured the liquid into the cream cheese covered crust so I wouldn't have to carry it from kitchen counter to fridge. Worked great; no spills. More than enough for 2 pies (kinda hard to call this deliciousness a "salad"). I did these for a family picnic this weekend and there were NO leftovers. Salad? Dessert? Yep, I could start and end with both!! Lovely dish. Thank you!!
yummy! kind of taste a bit like blueberry cheesecake, especially if you use a graham cracker crust:)
Excellent! My sister in law even said it's the best gelatin dessert ever. Just don't forget to drain the pineapple well.
Made this one for Thanksgiving. It was great! and the bowl was almost empty. I forgot to put the sugar in the topping but I added one pineapple yoplait. Wonderful in a glass bowl - way too pretty for a cake pan.
i gave this 4 stars just because it was kind of boring tasting. not much flavor. i put it on a prepared graham cracker crust and i think that's what saved this salad. i kept thinking it needed lemon or something to give it some flavor. great basic recipe though. if you do put it on a graham cracker crust, there will be enough blueberry topping for 2 pies! could probably halved the cream cheese mixture btwn the 2 pies, although there will be slightly more blueberry mixture on each pie if you dont mind that. thanks!
I served this for a large group of people and everybody loved it!! I added some fresh berries on top for added color. I will definitely make this one throughout the summer.
This was really good especially if you like blueberries. My husband and I liked it a lot. The kids didn't care for it too much...I think because of the texture. I think I will be adding this one to my holiday menu.
This is so delicious! The first time I made it was for a party I hosted in my home, and I almost didn't get to try it because it was going so quickly! It's a keeper!
Mmm...this was great! I made this last night as a dessert for my boyfriend and he loves it! Next time, I am going to pour the gelatin mixture into a pre-made graham cracker crust...it would be so great in that to serve as a blueberry salad pie!
AMAZING! LOVE IT! So simple and yet so yummy and everyone loves it and asks for it often! I like to try different fruits in it sometimes and I find that trying raspberries and bananas and strawberries are great!
The topping on this was great. The jello didn't dissolve very well, but it was probably cook's error. I've heard though that pineapple negatively affects how jello sets, so that may be it too. The taste of this wasn't too well received, the pineapple/blueberry/raspberry combination didn't really go over well. It tasted "okay", but just wasn't really loved.
I made this for a potluck last weekend and it was a big hit. My recipe calls for blueberry jello, but either works well. I also add 1 can plain blueberries and use the liquid from them along with the pineapple juice to make 1 and 1/2 cups cold liquid for the jello. Most people think blueberries and pineapple are a strange combo until they taste them together!
This is a delicious recipe. I had used it before using grape gelatin but the raspberry is even better. When I served it at my bridge club luncheon today, everyone requested a copy. Am sure I'll be using it often.
(I goofed and hit the wrong option when I rated this recipe before - should have been "5-stars" all the way!!! We loved this salad. The congealed layer is sweet and tart while the topping is cool and creamy. I served this last evening to guests and they wanted the recipe. Even my daughter's boyfriend who said he didn't like sour cream loved this one. I didn't change a thing!
I didn't have time to read all the reviews to see if did the same as I did :) I added honey wheat/buttered/sugared (broken up) pretzels last minute before serving on top.. second time I made it, I used Brown sugar cinnamon Ritz crackers (broken up) instead. Also, this is delicious inside a pancake or crepe!!
This is heavenly!! What a great combination of flavors. Will for sure make again and again.
Yummy!! I made half of this recipe and put it in a store-bought graham cracker crust. Delicious -- I'll definately be making it again.
This is an awesome and easy recipe! I have made this a lot since finding it. I experimented with different flavored pie filling and it really doesn't matter which type you use. Also, used the drained off pineapple juice in place of some of the water. Do yourself a favor and give it a try!
Good stuff - I used a crushed pretzel crust on the bottom (same as the strawberry pretzel salad recipe) and it was great - lots of textures and tastes wonderful. I'm sure it would be fantastic with graham cracker crust also!
Very Good. I've made this twice. The second time I used a smaller dish than 9x13 and used 1/2 the sour cream. The topping took over the salad in the 9x13 dish. My slight changes made if perfect. It was a huge hit
Everybody loved this! Not too sweet and a better alternative to classic jello-salad. Doesn't seem quite special enough for the cost though, but will definately make this again!
Since we have some gluten free eaters in our family, I got a box of gluten free pretzels and crushed them. Then, with a little butter, put that on the bottom "layer" like the graham crust...delightful!
This is an easy salad to make ahead of time. I'm always looking for recipes to make well before an event to minimize the work to do the day of the event. I used one package of raspberry jello and one package of strawberry jello (because that's all I had) and it was yummy!
Very Yummy!! I added fresh rasberries to the top for color. Everyone raved over this dessert!
My parents used to make this with our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. This is an awesome recipie and you HAVE to try this to truly understand just how good this is. Kids and adults love it. Don't pass this one up!
I made this salad and served it in a pretty purple colored bowl that matched our wedding colors, when my husband and I got married! It was attractive and delicious! My guest ate every bite.
My daughter made this tonight! Not being a HUGE one for sweets, I wasn't floored with the recipe, but it was still good. My daughter and son on the other hand gobbled this up like crazy! They realllllly enjoyed it and want Rhyan to make it again this weekend. So, with that, its a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
This was soo good. I did a little changing. I made a shortbread crust, layer of frosting, then the gello filling. refridgerated until solid then I did another layer of frosting. Everyone loved it. My husband kept eating it for breakfast.
I've made this salad with slight variations, and people love it. The main difference is I use 16 oz. cream cheese, and do not add sugar or vanilla to the topping. The lower layer is very sweet as it is, and the topping of cream cheese and sour cream adds a rich contrast of flavor. Sprinkling about a cup of chopped nuts on top doesn't hurt things, either!
Used cherry pie filling. Excellent.
This is really good! I also made it into a pie using fresh blueberries with the recipe from Strawberry Pie V. It turned out awesome and it's a very light and fresh pie to eat! I also used grape jello. I will be making this each time we go fresh blueberry picking!
This dessert was fantastic! Even my mom liked it, and she usually hates sweets. This was a hit with my in-laws after Christmas dinner. This would be perfect for a picnic or other summertime get-together. However, this may not appeal to children based on looks alone, or to those concerned with "texture"...
I made this a pie (not the prettiest) as suggested by other reviewers, and it was so delicous. I will defintely make this again sometime.
this was good, I made it with cheery jello and cherry pie fillng and only a 8 oz can of undrained pineapples. and put it in a pie crust with the cream chesse mixture on the bottom. and added cool whip to the top when served. cant wait to try the blueberry this time.
EXCELLENT FLAVOR
Friends and family will ask and ask again for this recipe! Be prepared - take an extra bowl of this dessert because everybody loves it.
This recipe is wonderful. Very easy to make! I took the finished dish to a church potluck and only 2-3 people tried some. I was sad everone missed out on such a good dessert. It tastes great, but it doesn't look like a 5 star dessert. (even though I crumbled graham crackers, butter, and sugar to make a little streussel topping and did a homemade graham cracker crust for the bottom). If you make this dessert, you might want to serve it when there are no other dessert options for guests to choose from...that way everyone will have to try some- they will be glad they did.
YUMMY! You can use many varieties of jello, we love Black Cherry, and we also use the pineapple juice with water to equal 2 cups before boiling. We don't use any pie crust, for us, it's like a salad ( a VERY GOOD salad)!
This was super yummy! I am not usually a fan of anything jello, but was looking for a cool summer dessert. This fit the bill and I will make it again!
This was sooo good. I made it for a ladies get-together and it was such a hit that everyone asked for the recipe and are still talking about it. This was the first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing. Will definitely make again. Great for a summer treat.
WHAT A TERRIBLE RECIPE! This was absolutely disgusting!! Just kidding - this was delicious. :) Like everyone suggested, I made this with a graham cracker crust. The strange thing was, I ended up with enough cream topping for one pie but enough fruit/jello filling for 2.... This is easy and quick to make, and the result is absolutely delightful. Thanks!
I cook in an assisted living home, and made this for the folks two days ago. It was served last night when I was not working. I was curious if this dessert was a hit, and oh boy was it! The staff not only raved about it, but even some of the residents made it a point to compliment me! The only bad thing is that there were no leftovers for me to try it for myself! I will definetly be making this for my own family so that I can see what all the raves are about!
So easy, and really tasty.
This is my husband's favorite childhood recipe and he was thrilled I found it! YUM!
This is my husband's favorite homemade dessert! I use a can of fruit cocktail instead of the pineapple and frozen blueberries instead of the pie filling. I have used fresh blueberries in season, too. And I don't add the fruit until the gelatin is partly set.
WE loved this salad. I made it just as the recipe specified, and it was a hit. I shared with my husband's parents; they liked it, too.
Not a quick dessert. Needs time to set up. I refrigerated the jello/pineapple/blueberry combination overnight. 1. I use one 6 oz. package of raspberry OR grape jello. 2. I drained the pineapple for several hours and used the remaining pineapple juice with water to equal the 2 cups. 3. I added a can of blueberry pie filling, crushed pineapple, and one extra cup of fresh blueberries to the jello. 4. Refrigerate overnight. 5. Made the topping as directed. Garnished with blueberries. Great for a family reunion dessert or party.
i will make it again
I first made this for Thanksgiving 2007 and everyone loved it! I put it in a pretty blue glass bowl and put toasted pecan pieces on top.Pretty and delicious!
I made this for Sunday dinner. My mother in law loved it and I loved it too. My boyfriend did not like it at all. Our two children loved it. The boy is really picky and he ate a lot of this. My mother in law loved it so much she made it for her grandsons graduation party. He liked it too.
Really good and easy to make,
This was very yummy. Insted of using a 9x13 I divided the recipe into one glass pie plate and one ready-made graham cracker crust. I poured the mixture right into the graham crust, and it was not soggy at all. The one with the crust was more like a dessert and the one with just the glass dish was more like something I'd serve with Thanksgiving dinner. I sprinkled chopped pecans on top. Will definitely make again.
A family favorite! Easy and quick to make and turns out perfect every time.
We have always made this with black cherry Jell-o, and used canned blueberries instead of pie filling (fresh works also!). We drained the canned fruit and use some instead of water. I used Splenda in the topping rather than sugar ... nobody suspects! great versatile salad. Always welcome at potlucks.
Surprisingly delicious and now a staple in our house. Sons insist I bring it to the scout camp potluck next week. I use sugar-free gelatin in either raspberry or black cherry, and use Neufchâtel cheese and Splenda. Cuts calories significantly and the family loves it. Gorgeous purplish blue color, too!
Had frozen blueberries ( no sugar) so cooked 1-3/4 cups blueberies with 1/4 c water , 1/4 cup splenda, and 2 tsp cornstarch and cooled. Made the rest of the recipe as written but used Spenda instead of sugar. My husband is diabetic and I cut sugar and carbs wherever I can. This was delicious and VERY VERY RICH. A little goes a long way
Made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it, will make again!
No changes. Yes I will make it again. Not a bite left!!!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I put it in a graham cracker crust after it had cooled and set up some, and the crust did not get soggy at all. Only problem was that I read the recipe wrong and only used 1 box of jello. It had to set a long time, but got to be just a little looser than canned pie filling...can't wait to make it correctly!
this is awesome!
When I was a kid, my aunt always brought this over for Christmas, and I loved it!
This is a staple at our holiday meals. Usually someone else makes it, but this year I took on the task. While this recipe was good and everyone enjoyed, my aunt who typically makes it, uses 2 boxes of grape jello. The overall consensus this year, was that the grape jello is a better accompaniment.
I used less sugar and probably should not have. I was not impressed, but my adult grandsons loved it and took home the leftovers. Also, others at our Mother's Day picnic liked it a lot.
Not bad. Very basic desert salad (due to the wonderful cream cheese-sugar-sour cream topping).
awesome i used cherry instead of raspberry
From a summer barbeque to a holiday dinner, this recipe is a wonderful addition. It really reminds me of a good old-fashioned church potluck item. Thanks for the submission.
5 STAR DESSERT!! This is super! My favorite summer treat... thanks for sharing!
I love it easy to fix an extremely addictive to eat lol,, Once you start you can’t stop
Well, Blueberry Salad, Blueberry Gelatin Salad & other pie filling with crushed pineapple recipes, maybe it's the topping that gets your high ratings. 'Not bad, but not special. I didn't make the topping. :/ I didn't drain the pineapple either. :o
This was fine, but I found it too sweet (I assume from the pie filling). Maybe some lemon juice added in would help brighten it up.
I intended to make the recipe as written, but found no blueberry pie filling. I substituted cherry pie filling, used cherry jello, and added chopped pecans on top. Delicious! Was lighter than Cherry Delight, but just as tasty. This recipe is a keeper!
Used to have this every Thanksgiving and Christmas, my aunt knew I waited for this. I made it for my family Thanksgiving, doubled the recipe, it was great. I did add 1 pack of knox gelitan to firm it up more, and next time I think I will buy pineapple rings and chop them in the food processor, the ones I bought seemed to have the core chopped up in them, and I will buy pie filling with larger blueberries.
Surprisingly tasty and easy to make.
This is a GREAT recipe. The only thing keeping me from giving it 5 stars was that it's more of a dessert than a salad. But it tastes delicious and is super easy to make. Bravo!
Delicious; it’s just like my mother made when I was growing up in the sixties. I add a few frozen blueberries and toast the walnuts to make it even more delicious.
A must for Thanksgiving dinner!
Made this for Thanksgiving, everyone loved it!
