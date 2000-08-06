Bananas in Caramel Sauce

A delicious, fast dessert. Impressive served when the sauce is still bubbling! Serve with coconut ice cream, if desired.

Recipe by Sarah Hand

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Stir in sugar and cook, stirring, until sugar is melted and light brown. Slowly stir in the cream (mixture will bubble up).

  • Let mixture boil 1 minute, then reduce heat to low. Place the bananas in the pan and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
759 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 50.9g; cholesterol 162.9mg; sodium 193.4mg. Full Nutrition
