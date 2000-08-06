Bananas in Caramel Sauce
A delicious, fast dessert. Impressive served when the sauce is still bubbling! Serve with coconut ice cream, if desired.
oh my! I just made the caramel sauce to go with a different dessert and this is absolutely scrumptious! If one is fairly experienced at homemade fudge and candy making, this should not be a problem. I didn't have heavy cream so substituted 1 cup evaporated milk and it still came out wonderful. Smooth as silk and oh so creamy! The key here is patience. Make sure your butter/sugar mixture is dark brown in color. Once you add the liquid, that is the color it will be. Use medium high heat and stir continuously so sugar can dissolve and continue stirring until butter starts to brown. The butter will separate from the sugar; don't worry...you are almost there. Lower heat and continue stirring until it is dark caramel in color. Add liquid slowly. The sugar will set up again but don't worry. Just stir, stir, stir and it will all reincorporate. Bring to a rolling boil. Once I did this, I realized that the consistency was too thin so I just continued cooking at medium heat until it reached a nice consistency. I know I will have to give what I don't use away, as I don't trust myself. Wonderful sauce! Just be patient and don't be afraid to try it with evaporated milk.Read More
I wasn't too pleased with this recipe. The sugar takes a long time to cook depending on the pan. This is NOT a good recipe for small or unsupervised children because in order to caramelize sugar, you have to heat it to over 230 degrees, which is "third degree burn" hot. Plus once the butter sugar mixture begins browning, you still have to add the cream and let that simmer for quite a while to break up the caramel that solidifys when you add the cream. Taste wise, it's very good but its a little grainy.Read More
To save some time and eliminate some of the stirring, try using brown sugar and sour cream. Just add about 1/3 cup each (for 2 bananas) and stir into the melted butter until bubbly. Absolutely delicious garnished with cashews and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
I am just dizzy with happiness! This is just delicious! I didn't use super fine sugar and it worked great! It will seperate from the butter and won't come together until you start to slowly add the cream. (Stir it constantly!) It took me about 10 minutes until the sugar became smooth and brown. I don't think it's that long of a time! Soooooo wonderful on vanilla ice cream! Not grainy at all. And it's sweet but hello...we're talking caramel sauce here.
I loved this...delish! I halved the recipe to begin with, it makes a ton of sauce. The trick is to keep on stirring, no matter what. It will come together. In the past I have made caramel sauce with sugar water and cream. This version is much richer tasting. A keeper for sure.
OMG. I just made this (at 10:49pm) for myself (no one else is home tonight) so I scaled down the recipe to 1 banana. H_E_A_V_E_N. I had all the stuff at home except super fine sugar so I pulsed regular sugar in the food processor till fine. Thank you so much, Loved it!
These were great. I used brown sugar instead of fine sugar, you don't really need fine sugar, plus the brown sugar gave a caramel color to it without needing to cook very long. Use low heat with the sugar. Make sure your bananas are ripe but not too ripe. Also the sauce is plenty, and you can add two or more bananas if you like. And I did let it boil a little bit longer. And the sauce is thick enough, and it can be used as a single dessert by itself! Super delicious!!!!
Great recipe with so little effort. I used the review suggestion using brown sugar and sour cream. The recipe took about 10 minutes to prepare and that included heating the bananas in the mixture. This will certainly impress your guests and my husband loved it!
This was great! I only used the recipe for the caramel sauce (using regular white sugar and half & half) because my daughter wanted a caramel sundae. Personally, I thought that was a waste--this should be eaten straight from a spoon!
If I could give more than 5 stars i would! I only used the caramel sauce tho. I filled chocolate cupcakes with it and wow, it was a HIT!! DEVINE!!!!!
The caramel sauce is delicious!! I can't wait to make my own version of the iced caramel macchiato with this sauce. This will save me lots of money! Thanks for sharing.
This was a first timer making caramel sauce from "scratch". I was a bit sceptical about the process but it tasted and turned out great. I will make this again.
this was the first time i had ever attempted to make a caramel sauce and let me tell you YUM!!!! i made it to go with a pie and it was stellar. i used heavy cream instead of milk. other than that I followed the recipe to the letter. it makes a LOT! be prepared to have something to save the unused portion. this close to christmas and parties it will definitely not go to waste.
WOWWW! I am not a fan of bananas, but I made the caramel sauce to use as a topping for apple turnovers. When the sauce was done, I took one lick of the spoon and almost SWOONED, it was so good! It makes a great topping for ice cream, too -- but honestly, I could just eat it straight out of a bowl! I used margarine, regular sugar, and evaporated milk, and it worked fine. I did let it boil a few minutes extra to get it to the thickness I wanted for the turnovers. (It does thicken as it cools, though, so if you aren't going to serve it right away, you will want to remove it from the heat when it is still slightly thin.) This is delicious, easy, and cheaper than store-bought caramel sauce!
I used this as a filling for banana shortcake. Absolutely delish. Nice and simple, I've made it a few times with sweetened shredded coconut added. Wow! Think a hybrid of banana cream pie! Super alternative to traditional strawberry shortcake; but I plan to try it with strawberries next time. Thank you!!
This sauce is sooooo yummy. I didn't make it with the bananas but over the White Chocolate Blondies from this site. Just wonderful. I agree with the other posts regarding the stirring. It will separate but just keep stirring - it will come back together and brown up nicely. The whole process took maybe 10 minutes max. Worth the time!
This recipe was really good . I topped mine with crushed pecans .
SIMPLE and PERFECT
Did not like the recipe at all. Followed directions precisely. The "caramel sauce" did not look like caramel at all. It was a sweet thin white sauce. Recipe says to cook sugar until light brown. It never turned light brown. Unfortunately I tried the recipe for a company dessert. It's the first recipe from AllRecipes that I did not like.
Pretty good. I had to cook the sauce a little longer than the recipe said to get it to carmelize. We had it over vanilla ice cream. Very tasty.
Awesome - I used the recipe for the caramel sauce - came out totally awesome. Only thing, use a bigger pot and keep the heat on med-low else the sugar will burn.
Yummy! 1st attempt I burnt the caramel so be careful cuz what a mess!
Soooo good! Wonderful on sour green apples! I definitely cooked it longer then what was suggested to get warm gooey caramel. Also threw in a couple pinches of salt as well as a tsp of vanilla after I added the cream. PERFECTO!
hmmm....Not sure what to say here. Frist, I am not sure this is a dessert in and of itself. Second, mine came out odd smelling and the bananas were darkened quickly. I know what people may be thinking, but I used fresh ingredients so that's not the reason :) . The only reason I still gave it 4* is that my son loved it the first day. The 2nd day? hmm...had the throw it away. Might be good first day on top of pancakes maybe? I have a much better recipe for that though. It's from "banana's foster french toast" recipe from foodnetwork. Paula Deens recipe. THAT one, is amazing!
MMMMMM MMMMMM. Started out to use this recipe just for the Caramel sauce, then thought I would chuck in a couple of bananas anyway. Everyone gobbled up their desert. Sauce on its own would keep (if your lucky) in the fridge, but not after you have warmed fruit in it.
I only used the caramel sauce but it was DELICIOUS! My boyfriend and his parents LOVED LOVED LOVED IT! I used the caramel sauce for baked apples. Came out GREAT!
Bananas and caramel is a very good mix, however for the caramel I prefer melting the sugar alone first and then adding the butter and cream.
I didn't let the color of the caramel get dark enough. (I was afraid of burning) I added 2 extra bananas and I think I could have thrown 2 more in there. There was a lot of sauce. Not that I am complaining because it was AWESOME! I topped off my bananas with a drizzle of choc syrup and a dab of whipped cream. YUM!! I couldn't stop eatting it. I now feel like I just ate my weight in Caramel Bananas! lol Oh So Good!
Turned out really yummy, although I'd make it as a sauce for like ice cream or cheesecake rather than a main dessert
I was so excited when I found this recipe. The chef at me job use to make a version of this for breakfast to go with the pancakes, french toast and waffles. My husband and kids love it over french toach and ice cream. It's a hit with us.
Very good! I couldn't find superfine sugar and used granulated. Then I goofed up and put the sugar in with the butter BEFORE it was melted. It all worked out OK. It just took a LONG time. EXCELLENT sauce. We jarred what was left and have used it on ice cream and apples.
Very tasty but the sauce was way to thin. It was the consistency of tomato soup. I would try adding 3/4 - 1 cup and thin as needed.
Reading all the reviews, I decided to cook the caramel longer. But I think I cook it too long since there's a slight burn taste. :(
this was delicious! fast and easy to make, with a really good end result.
Very good and easy recipe! Love it with ice cream! Thanks!!!
I had my folks over for dinner.. dessert was flan with this caramel sauce. My Dad is 83 years old... He asked, "How did you make this caramel?" "This is the closest to the homemade caramel my mom used to make when we were kids." I thought this caramel recipe was the best I've ever found but just seeing how much my Dad loved it... Made it "The Best Caramel Sauce!" for me. Try it... you won't be sorry.
Quick and Easy.
This is pretty good. I liked the caramel sauce, but not the addition of the bananas. I guess in general, I don't like the taste of healthy things with unhealthy things. If you're going to do it... go all the way! The sauce is very good though. My mother makes this sauce under french toast- that's a good combo! It definitely took a while to make. I stirred and stirred and stirred. But it was worth it!
Guys!!!!! Add some pine nuts with the bananas. And just taste for yourself...
loving2bmom
Wow. So good, used regular sugar, took a little longer. The butter and sugar separated when it started to brown and then when I added the cream the sugar hardened up, but keep stirring and it will dissolve in a couple minutes. Worked out great.
I didn't have superfine sugar so I used brown sugar instead. The best carmel sauce ever!!!! My family and I didn't like the hot, mushy bananas so the next time I make this I will just pour it over the bananas instead of heating them thru. All in all, very satisfied with this recipe! A must try.
I felt like a little sweet, fast dessert for myself so I made this recipe for one serving. It makes way too much sauce--I added another half banana. I added some light whipped cream and toasted walnuts.
I used this recipe combined with walnuts to fill crepes and it was amazing!
I didn't have enough bananas, so I threw in 1 large one. I wanted the sauce to be thicker, so I added some cornstarch. This is AWESOME, I will be using this in my ice cream.. never mind the store bought jars!
I'm not too sure if I like warm bananas or not. Either way, use firm bananas, because they will soften in the caramel sauce. It's a good basic caramel sauce recipe to have on hand. I did add a touch of vanilla, too--it seemed to be screaming for it. Also, there's enough caramel sauce to support many more bananas than called for in the recipe.
A simple and delicious dessert. Add a tablespoon or two of brandy and flame it and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an elegant touch.
I was a little intimitated at first but thought this sounded too good to pass up so I gave it a shot. Boy was I rewarded. Thank you for the recipe.
I made this one night for my family. Everyone thought it was very yummy. If your sugar doesn't borwn straight away, be patient, it will eventually. Serve with icecream as the recipe by itslef is much too sweet. Also do not let the caramel suace without the cream sit for to long as it turns into hard toffee, although adding the cream can reverse the process. All in all a great recipe
This caramel sauce is delicious. It's a rich sauce, and I found it to be enough for about 10 to 12 bananas, not 4. I plan on making this again soon.
Whoa!! The favor is amazing and if you take the time that it needs in constant stiring, it is not grainy at all. Not a very thick sauce as I was expecting, but I am sure it will work all the same.
I only made the caramel sauce...but it was FANTASTIC! I served it over bread pudding and we couldn't stop eating it. As the other reviews have noted, be patient. It will do exactly as the reviews say...you just have to stir and wait....and stir and wait...and..
I think this recipe needs to be a little more descriptive in the cooking process. The sugar and butter clump up during the browning process which I didn't expect and then while adding the cream it siezes up into lots of hard clumps. While it did finally smooth out in the end, my spoon would get caught up on a clump stuck to the pan and I flipped sauce on my pants and the floor (which immediately got hard) Now the end result tasted good but didn't taste any better than sauce made from Brown sugar, butter and cream combined and heated. (which was much easier)
Way too sweet.Sorry we did not enjoy it at all.
This is soo yummy! It takes some time, and maybe a little practice, but I think it's worth it. I've found that it is fun to vary the deepness of the brown color in order to achieve different shades of caramel flavor. As far as grainyness, make sure you stir a lot and for a long time after adding the creme. This is what dissolves the sugar crystals. Also, it won't really thickedn until it cools. I've never used it to heat bananas, although I guess I should! I've made crepes, used the sauce as fondue, and served it over ice cream and with a spoon. It's honestly limitless.
To make this recipe sing, I added a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of vanilla after adding the cream. The vanilla will cause it to boil up a bit, so be careful while adding it! We served this over vanilla bean ice cream with toasted pecans on top. Fabulous!
It's nice but so everyone knows, it's also very runny. It's something you drizzle. I, like many people, made this for something other than bananas. In my case, I made it to put on top of a cheesecake. However, I needed something a bit thicker for my purpose. But for what it is, it tastes great. This recipe does make an awful lot though.
Wish the bananas got a little more crunch to them. I'll make it again, but probably do the bananas in less sauce at the end.
truly and amazing sauce! I must extend a huge thank you to Reviewed on Jun. 21, 2006 by TUNISIANSWIFE for her review. I was getting really worried when the sugar turned hard and crunchy and probably would have stopped and figured I screwed up somewhere. But I put all my faith in Tunisianswife and kept on stirring! I also found mine was a little thin for my liking and left it to simmer for an extra few minutes, around 10 actually. Hope I can keep it warm until it is time to add the bananas without eating it all... Oh this is bad to the bone! :) Lorrie
This was easy but my sugar never browned. I don't think I wil make this again. I served it with the crepes that i found on this sight for breakfast.
Holy decadence!
Quick and easy to make using golden sugar. I added a "dash" of dark rum at the end, and served over brownies and vanilla ice cream! Yummy! Will wear off the calories skiing today!
Such a simple recipe with simple ingredients. We make this for pancakes, add pecans and whipped topping. So good, I want to just eat it by itself.
Use Brown Sugar instead of fine sugar., You will love it
This was amazing. I'm not an ice cream fan but I am become one with this sauce
I only used 1 cup of the cream, but other than that I made it per the recipe. This is the second time I made this. The first time was not so good, because I did not know you must watch this very closely. I mean do not do anything else while your making this sauce. There will be times, especially when browning the sugar, that you can clean stuff up or something quick but keep your eyes on this sauce. It will burn quickly, one minute it's white and then the next minute it's brown and then black is just around the corner from there. I know I am making this sound hard to make, but it's not. You just can't do this and another dish that needs more attention than normal.
I used 3/4 of the sugar and half&half instead of heavy cream. It took a little longer to boil before putting the bananas in because of the half&half. We had this sauce on french toast and it was really tasty. I will have to reserve this one for special celebrations, though, because it's very fatty and sweet.
I love this, its so easy to make and everyone loves it!
I just made this today 10/15/14 it's absolutely beyond awesome. I used sour cream & brown sugar. I ate it w/vanilla ice cream and I was dreaming. It's a must try!!!
I used brown sugar instead of white fine sugar and added the bananas and bacon, yum
I needed a Carmel recipe , so I used this one. Oh my! It is so yummy! Will def keep this on hand.
very easy and tasty! Thanks a lot! I love this caramel
This sauce tastes amazing. the only thing I did not like was the consistency, I wish it was a bit thicker. However I am not an avid candy maker so it could have been a flaw on my part, but the smooth creamy taste definitely made up for it. I will be making this again and again.
I've never made caramel before and had a real craving for it and the bananas we had left. This recipe was beyond easy and delicious! I am so happy to find this.
Sorry, although I have a very sweet tooth, this was much too sweet with no flavour. I tried adding vanilla but it didn't help. Also there was far too much thin sauce. I'm afraid we were disappointed.
I didnt have cream so i substituted milk and still came out soooo good!! And so easy to make!!
Delicious and very impressive for guests. Everyone loved it.. I just need to make MORE next time! I have since started making the caramel sauce for different applications too.
Replace the cream with Rum Chata awesome!!!!
i didnt put the heavey cream in it but it turned out very good without it. i made this for brakfast and poured it over blueberry waffels as if it was a syrup. this recipe was very good and i very much recommend it!!!
Made soooooo much caramel sauce -- you could totally cut the recipe at least in half. Other than that I thought it was okay - I wouldn't want to eat just the bananas in the sauce, but over top of some icecream with a little chocolate sauce was good.
i just made some very good color and texture cant wait to put it on top of appples and ice cream !!!!
This is so delicous. After reading reviews, I made half the amount and it was still plenty!! I only had light cream and it worked fine. I think the key to this is stir, stir and stir!!
Unbelievably easy and tastes gourmet!
So it takes a little longer to cook.For a first timer it's AWESOME. Follow her directions and do variations to your liking. I let it sit to get a little thicker before serving. I like it just the way it is!! It will be included in my bread pudding as a sauce (drizzled on top). Thank you Sarah. (P.S.) Who would let a child cook a candy type sauce? geeezzz
I never made caramel sauce before but wanted to drizzle it to the top of an apple tart. This recipe is super easy. I used vanilla flavored non-dairy creamer instead of cream. The vanilla perfectly complimented the caramel flavor.
