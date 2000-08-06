Bananas in Caramel Sauce

oh my! I just made the caramel sauce to go with a different dessert and this is absolutely scrumptious! If one is fairly experienced at homemade fudge and candy making, this should not be a problem. I didn't have heavy cream so substituted 1 cup evaporated milk and it still came out wonderful. Smooth as silk and oh so creamy! The key here is patience. Make sure your butter/sugar mixture is dark brown in color. Once you add the liquid, that is the color it will be. Use medium high heat and stir continuously so sugar can dissolve and continue stirring until butter starts to brown. The butter will separate from the sugar; don't worry...you are almost there. Lower heat and continue stirring until it is dark caramel in color. Add liquid slowly. The sugar will set up again but don't worry. Just stir, stir, stir and it will all reincorporate. Bring to a rolling boil. Once I did this, I realized that the consistency was too thin so I just continued cooking at medium heat until it reached a nice consistency. I know I will have to give what I don't use away, as I don't trust myself. Wonderful sauce! Just be patient and don't be afraid to try it with evaporated milk.

