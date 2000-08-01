Cool Lime Pie

4.5
15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It took some experimenting, but I've finally come up with the perfect lime pie ... refreshing and easy. The pretzel crust adds an extra special touch and every time I serve it, I get rave reviews! When ready to serve, garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping and a lime slice.

Recipe by Mary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl, combine pretzels, sugar and butter. Press into a lightly greased 9 inch pie pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes. Let cool completely.

  • To Make Filling: In a large bowl, combine limeade and condensed milk. Whisk in pudding mix. Allow mixture to set for 5 minutes. Stir in lime peel, then fold in whipped topping. Stir in green food coloring if desired.

  • Pour mixture into cooled pie crust. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 69.1g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 403.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022