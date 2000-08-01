Cool Lime Pie

It took some experimenting, but I've finally come up with the perfect lime pie ... refreshing and easy. The pretzel crust adds an extra special touch and every time I serve it, I get rave reviews! When ready to serve, garnish each slice with a dollop of whipped topping and a lime slice.
This is really yummy, smooth and nice. We didn't find it too sweet (I was afraid we might). I like the pretzel crust. I was impatient about waiting for the whipped topping to thaw, so I have some teeny bumps of it in my pie (which is okay). We had it as is last night for dessert (with some candied limes and mint). Tonight I'm going to freeze it for a while to see how it is frozen - fabulous, I'm sure. Thanks for this recipe, I'll make it again. LATER: Even better frozen - doesn't really "freeze," but sets up nicer. The crust gets a little too hard, though. Change up the crust a bit if you want to serve it frozen...excellent!
I tried the pretzel crust with a different, but similar filling (I prefer fresh lime juice). Gotta say the pretzel crust is not to my liking. It has chunks of pretzel even after using the food processor for a good minute to pulverize. You can also taste the pretzel malty flavor. I'm not sure why you think that should pair with the lime. So, I won't try this crust again.
I made this pie for several parties this summer and it was always the first to be eaten. Everyone raved about it and wanted the recipe. It is so deceptively easy to make and the pretzel crust is really unique. I used just 2 drops of food coloring for a more natural look and served it garnished with fresh sugar coated lime slices-- delicious!
I think it's a great summer pie although after the first piece, it became too sweet and limey. I love the pretzel crust----awesome idea. I made another one using raspberry lemonade concentrate instead of limeade, then I folded fresh raspberries into the mixture, topped the pie with more cool whip and decorated with more fresh raspberries. I liked this a lot better actually, mainly because it was less sweet and more refreshing. Thanks for the inspiration though!
Excellent recipe that was a snap to make. I made it the night before a dinner party and put the sugared limes on before I brought it out. Huge hit with the pretzel crust. I thought this might be a little "campy" but the gourmands at my party disagreed!
very easy & quick to make. I read the other review & used a graham cracker crust, substituted frozen raspberry lemonade & folded in fresh raspberries. Next time I'll still use raspberry lemonade but omit folding in the fresh fruit & serve it on the side. No need to let the pie sit at room temperature before serving - serve it right from the freezer!
