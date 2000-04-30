Raspberry Vinaigrette II
This is a very simple raspberry dressing. It's good on any green salad, and fruit salads too.
This is really easy to make and comes out great! I used Splenda instead od real sugar and I couldn't tell the difference!
Well, this was sooooo strong that I felt I was drinking paint remover. Maybe because I used a store brand raspberry vinegar? I don't know but it was barely edible and I won't be making this one again.
Absolutely wonderful!
Way too easy to be so good! Loved the mint, somehow it went so well with our salad. This will be a great summer staple. I did add a Tablespoon of oil because it seemed weird to me not to have some oil in a dressing. Thanks for the recipe, PantryGatherings!
