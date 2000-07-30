Saskatoon Pie

Wow! What really surprised me was the intense almond flavor (from the seeds, I guess). I have a serviceberry tree, but I've only eaten the berries fresh or put them in muffins and scones before. Maybe it was the berries I used, since they were very ripe and the seeds were a bit large, but the pie tasted like some sort of almond torte rather than like fruit. That's not a complaint - it was very good, just unexpected. If I hadn't made it myself, I'd probably wonder if the crust was made from almonds, or if there was a layer of marzipan under the filling. I made the filling exactly as written, and It was thick enough to hold together nicely. I see no reason to add any additional thickener unless perhaps you don't pre-cook the berries. Instead of a 2-crust pie, I made it like I make my Concord grape pie -- a single crust, with a flour/sugar/butter crumb topping.