Saskatoon Pie
A not-too-sweet and fruity pie. Saskatoon berries are known as serviceberries in the United States. This berry has often been compared with blueberries though it has more of an apple flavor.
As a resident of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, I've made and eaten saskatoon pie many times. This recipe is excellent. Simmering the berries softened them and made the flavors blend together nicely, taking away a bit of the berry's tartness. It also had a nice texture, not too runny when served warm.Read More
I just finished making this pie, and the filling only filled half of my 9inch pie plate. I was not happy with the amount.Read More
As a resident of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, I've made and eaten saskatoon pie many times. This recipe is excellent. Simmering the berries softened them and made the flavors blend together nicely, taking away a bit of the berry's tartness. It also had a nice texture, not too runny when served warm.
My grandmother would have been so pleased! I picked Saskatoon berries all night last night and wondered if I'd ever find a recipe that would make a good pie. Well... this is it! I would have give this a 5-star rating, but determined that the recipe was was improved just a touch by adding 1 tbsp. of cinnamon to 5 cups of Saskatoons. Absolutely delicious and ridiculously easy to make. Bravo!
While on a hunting trip in Northern Alberta my husband brought home saskatoon berries that was given to him by the farmers wife which they had picked and froze. I made this pie today and it is the BEST pie that we ever ate. I did not cook the berries first, and it gave the pie a very slightly berry crunch which made it extra flavorful. All I can say is that I wish we had more saskatoon berries in our freezer for more pies. Truly a wonderful and delightful pie.
Found these berries on the property I was renting, so I decided to be a domestic diva and make some pies. It was so good we did not mind smiling with bluish cast teeth for the rest of the night. And my guests asked to bring some home with them. Diva, I am!
Great recipe! I thought that there may be to much sugar but it turned out just the right sweetness for our taste. I added a small amount of cornstarch to thicken up the liquid when simmering it and that seemed to work great... Highly recommended recipe!
I have picked my share of Saskatoons as a child, but the aunts were always in charge of the pie. I used this recipe to bake my first pie (ever) and it got rave reviews. They have officially handed the torch down to me. I followed the recipe except added some corn starch at the end as per previous review. Already have two more in the oven. Super easy!
Very good has become my new favorite pie ever.
I had never cooked the berries beforehand. What a difference. It was great!!!
I used to pick Saskatoons every summer in Manitoba as I was growing up and Saskatoon pie was a welcomed reward for our efforts in the sand hills. I now live in Southwestern ON and have a Serviceberry Tree as a landscape feature right at our front door. However the birds usually beat me to the berry harvest plucking each one off as it ripens. This year I guarded my tree with a fruit tree netting and got an ice cream pail full of Saskatoons off it yesterday, enough for 5 pies. I was delighted with this recipe and found the berries much more tender, juicy and flavorful than my best childhood memory of Saskatoon Pie. Boiling the berries first made the berries more tender and juicy. The lemon juice enhanced the flavour and seemed to get the natural fruit pectin working, so the pie was not too runny. It is perfect sweetness and very delicious. This Recipe is a keeper! Thanks I'm delighted!
My mom always made Saskatoon pie, when the fruit is ready. It's my favourite "fruit" pie. I've never made it until now ... delicious recipe. My whole family loved.
Wonderful pie! I used 5 cups of frozen saskatoons and cooked them without water. Used 2/3 cup sugar instead of 3/4 cup. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. Used the No Fail Pie crust recipe from the Crisco box. Hubby enjoyed the pie even though he doesn't like the texture of saskatoon berries. My three kids ages 1.5, 3 & 6 loved it!
Wow! What really surprised me was the intense almond flavor (from the seeds, I guess). I have a serviceberry tree, but I've only eaten the berries fresh or put them in muffins and scones before. Maybe it was the berries I used, since they were very ripe and the seeds were a bit large, but the pie tasted like some sort of almond torte rather than like fruit. That's not a complaint - it was very good, just unexpected. If I hadn't made it myself, I'd probably wonder if the crust was made from almonds, or if there was a layer of marzipan under the filling. I made the filling exactly as written, and It was thick enough to hold together nicely. I see no reason to add any additional thickener unless perhaps you don't pre-cook the berries. Instead of a 2-crust pie, I made it like I make my Concord grape pie -- a single crust, with a flour/sugar/butter crumb topping.
This is my 'go to' Saskatoon pie recipe! I use the recipe as written and it always turns out great!
Perfect! We used frozen berries and found that simmering it for about 30minutes to an hour made the sauce around them darker and more fragrant. I don't like using flakey crusts so I found an amazing recipie in my Company's Coming Pie's Cookbook that makes a sweeter softer dough. Thank you for this recipie! they are so good!! We made 6 pies in one night, two extra deep ones and four regular ones. MMM :) boyfriend from Herbert Sask and he just loves them!!
Oh my gosh, this was insanely good. We have a serviceberry tree and I picked a ton of berries so I decided to make a pie. It was sweet and tart at the same time and tasted a bit like cherry pie. Forgot about the butter, but didn't even notice. I wish serviceberries were in season year round!
Loved it!! So close to grandmas Saskatoon Pie
Very good followed recipe to a tee! Thanks so much
use about 1/4 - 1/2 cup less of sugar
easy and great. I put in 5 cups of berries and increased the flour,sugar and limejuice (all I had) porportionally. Next time, try adding more flour or a bit of corn starch as it was quite runny. But... great. I added one cup of fresh raspberries to the 4 cups of saskatoons after it was finished boiling and right before putting the pie together.... This was a great addition.
My 75 year old Dad from Saskatchewan thinks it's a hit...so if he likes it, it must be great!
we pick these awesome berries all over the southwest of saskatchewan. freeze them whole and use them as directed in this recipe....the best ever....
Great recipe. I read the other reviews and added about a tablespoon of cornstarch, along with 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. I also used the lid of my pOt to strain the liquid into the bowl of dry ingredients, whisked that together, and poured it back into the pot - folding it with the berries.
Very easy and very tasty :)
Couldn't be more perfect! I made tarts rather than pie and the men I bake for loved them. Thank you so much for posting Liz
Awesome recipe - my guests loved it! A keeper!
I tried to make it exactly as written but i actually forgot to dot with butter, and i also added jello crystals to the filling so it would not be runny, (my husbands grandmas advice) let me just say this pie was incredible, i dont even like pie and rarely eat it but had to do something with the saskatoon berries growing in my yard. Im thankful i chose this recipe, i cant say it enough, THIS WAS awesome!!!
Loved this recipe, so simple yet so tasty! I used cornstarch instead of flour and added in about a cup of raspberries just before I took the mixture off the stove. Everyone loved it!
Awesome recipe! Looked amazing and tasted delicious. cut the sugar back to 1/2 cup and it was perfect. not too sweet.
Made this with freshly picked saskatoons and it was delicious. As another member mentioned I always add cinnamon, also I almost had to double the recipe for a 9" pie. But that also depends how much filling you like.
My family went to a saskatoon berry u-pick farm and came home with a giant bucket full of berries. I had no idea what to do with them, so I came on this site to look for a recipe, and found this one for saskatoon pie. I'm so glad I did, this pie was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and used Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust from this site. This pie has a great taste and texture, and there's almost a hint of dark cherry flavour after it's baked. If you have access to saskatoon berries, definitely give this pie a try.
This was fantastic!
Absolutely wonderful! Being back home in Saskatchewan made it even better!!
This is a great recipe! Not too sweet or too tart,or too runny or too dry; it was just right. Because I had extra saskatoons, I used 5 cups of berries and upped the sugar by another tablespoon, which filled the crust nicely (4 cups wouldn't have been enough). Great recipe, and a nice way to enjoy the fruits of the family activity of going berry picking.
I thought it turned our beautifully. Hubby was hesitant when giving his rating. I will use this recipe again,
Perfect for my first ever pie! It was a hit! Thank you!!!
Followed suggestions of others: 5 cups of berries (I added some cherries which were getting a bit old: quartered them.) This is better than a recipe I had tried last year -- boiling the berries made them more the consistency of blueberries when the pie was done. Very tasty.
Made the pie using frozen/partly thawed berries. I threw in a couple TB of tapioca to help absorb some of the extra moisture (that frozen berries produce) and the pie was excellent.
Saskatoons are plentiful where we camp, and this year was a bumper crop. I had enough for three pies so I tripled the recipe. Delicious! Took some to work for a few people that grew up rural, just to give them a taste of their childhood! I will apply this recipe to blueberries, if I am lucky enough to score some this summer. Great recipe!
Very good recipe! I tried it today and everyone loves it so I decided to write a review to say thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe! Will be making this pie over and over again for sure!
I made no changes. It was easy, tasted amazing and my kids liked it. This recipe is a keeper!
A wonderful recipe! I added a little cornstarch and it turned out beautiful!
An excellent pie for any Saskatoon berry lover Rich,and tasty. I didn't add the butter and it still turned out just fine!
Best pie ever!!! Followed the recipe but added 5 cups of saskatoons..my daughter requested a whole pie for herself...so am making 2 more tonight ...yum! I brush the bottom crust with slightly beaten egg white before adding the berries and the top crust with slightly beaten egg yolk and some whipping cream, after fluting the edges.
Wonderful and so delicious! Family loves it; we will continue to use this recipe.
Really good, great consistency as other reviewers have said. A true 'Toon pie as my great aunt commented. Would have given 5 stars but found it a bit sweet (could have been my berries). Adjusted the sugar on the next pie and it was awesome. Thanks!
Loved this filling. I used frozen saskatoons and increased the amount to about 6 cups. I decreased the water as they were frozen, and otherwise left the recipe the same. Delicious!
I've been making saskatoon pies for many years and this recipe is awesome. Will be the only one I use from now on.
Bought some fresh saskatoons from the market the other day and found this as a top rated recipe. The pie turned out beautiful!
We have saskatoon berry bushes growing wild on our property and pick a pile every Summer and then freeze as much as we can! I've used fresh and frozen berries and both ways came out great! Makes a delicious pie, not too sweet and pairs very well with ice cream! It has been a hit everywhere I take it!!! Lots of requests from the kids too!
Excellent recipe. I added a little cinnamon and used 5 cups of berries.
Love all the flavours very nice not to sweet pie !!
First time I ever tried making saskatoon pie myself, and this is my first review ever on AllRecipes.com and I just wanted to say that this was the best pie I've ever had. Saskatoons are my favorite berries of all time, I grew up eating them. So this pie was perfect as it was, and got eaten up very fast, even when I asked the fam to save some! lol can't find my picture now otherwise I would have posted it too..happy baking!
My first attempt at using Saskatoons - a total success! The recipe was easy to follow with no "weird" ingredients. And the result was delicious! The berries were cooked perfectly, juicy, tender and flavorful. I got rave reviews - thanks Liz!
Tasted great it wasn't too runny and berries weren't hard. Although I am glad I doubled the recipe because I definitely would not have had enough to fill the pie. I recommend using 5 or 6 cups for this recipe.
This recipe is almost word for word from one passed down to me from my mom, an original Saskatoon resident. Only difference is instead of 3 T. flour, hers calls for 2 T. quick cooking tapioca. It has never let me down. Oh so good. About to bake one for a family get together.
Perfect taste! Thank you for sharing.
This pie was a big hit with my kids and husband. I'll definitely be making this pie again!
First time making this using fresh picked berries from our tree. Really great taste. Will make again.
Really is a great recipe for Saskatoon. I would just decrease the flour slightly.
Would absolutely make this pie again. Turned out so amazing that I only got 1 piece before my husband ate the rest of the entire pie!
Awesome pie! I did the recipe as it is and I think is great. Loved the nutty flavor and the consistency is just perfect. I would like to try adding cinnamon as some reviewers suggested and see how it comes out, just being curious here lol.
This recipe is awesome! Everyone in the family was delighted with how the pie turned out. I will be using it again.
I found simmering the berries softened them and made the pie more palateable and tasty. Next time I make this pie I plan to add more berries so it's bursting and maybe add a little more simmering time. I am hoping this will open up some of the berries to add more of a jam like consistency to the pie.
This is the first pie I attempted to make, with service berries from my local park. It turned out WONDERFULLY. The filling was very thick and rich, not watery at all. Not too sweet, not too tart, and was gone within the evening. I used a doubled recipe of http://allrecipes.com/recipe/24094/butter-flaky-pie-crust/ for the crust, and it was perfect and super easy. Will be making this again soon!!
good recipe. i used 1/2 cup of maple syrup instead of sugar and it had the perfect sweetness.
I have tried a few different recipes for Saskatoon pie and THIS is the one! Went straight to my recipe box. Made for a family gathering and everyone loved it (even those who said they don't like saskatoon pie)
Delicious & Easy To Make! I Added The Cinnamon Another User Reccomended As Well!!
The 4 Star is because I reduced the sugar quantity and increased the amount of berries but otherwise I was extremely happy with the results. Hadn’t baked a Saskatoon pie for many years and it was very popular at Christmas. Cooking the berries was new as well but it turned out great.
the best pie I ever made! used 5 cups of fresh berries and 1 tsp of cinnamon. with the crisco pastry recipe on the box.
Great recipe,easy to make and tastes awsome.It's a keeper in my books!
Loved this recipe, easy and delicious. I added 1 tbsp of Tapioca to the berries while they were cooking for a thickener and 1 Tbsp of Cinnamon. Everyone loves this pie.
I absolutely love this recipe. So easy, so quick. It was the perfect sweetness for my family and I and really allowed the flavor of the berries to center stage.
Really good basic recipe. Only added a pinch of vanilla powder, a pinch of cinnamon, a very light pinch of nutmeg, and some very light icing sugar on top. Had people asking for seconds after a large meal. Don't forget the vanilla ice-cream!
So delicious! It was a wonderful treat for the whole family!
I absolutely adore this recipe. I’ve made Saskatoon lies before that turned out dry. The secret is cooking them down a little just like the recipe says. I also cook the berries down like this and use it to top cheesecake. (Yummy!)
It came out delicious the first time. I substituted white sugar for coconut sugar that time because it is better for you and used solidified coconut oil instead of butter. The second time I used maple syrup in replacement of sugar and almond flour instead of regular flour and yet again it came out wicked awesome. Next time I will try combining Saskatoon berries and blueberries.
This recipe came out wonderfully! I did make a few changes to suit the ingredients I had, as follows: Since we only had frozen saskatoons, I omitted the cooking step and simply thawed/drained 5 cups before adding the lemon juice. I also used the glaze from Martha Stewart’s blueberry pie recipe (1 egg beaten with 1/2 cup of heavy cream) and brushed it on over the bottom and edges of the pie crust before filling it, and over the top crust once filled and covered. I sprinkled it with a little sugar as well. My crust was gluten free so it browned fast and I covered the edges after 15 minutes in the oven, before covering the whole thing with tinfoil at the 30-minute mark. The pie was delicious! I would make it again for sure.
Great recipe.
What a mess this was!! Here's a few suggestions, reduce water and sugar by at least half, more lemon and no butter.
