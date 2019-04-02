Vegetarian Stuffed Poblano Peppers

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars These were really good. I didn't make them vegetarian I used real ground hamburger. I didn't have pepper jack cheese so I just used a colby-mont. jack blend. I will be making these again!! I wanted more after they were gone. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Great! My husband (vegetarian) and I (meat eater) loved this recipe. I served it with rice and beans and it was a complete filling and tasty meal. I will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Wow these were perfect. I was looking for a light summer vegetarian lunch. I sauteed some onion and 1 clove of garlic in EVOO and chili powder. Then I added red and yellow bell pepper. I put 2 vegan Boca burger patties in the micro for a few seconds to thaw and added them to the veggie mixture in the cast iron skillet. I added 1/6 of a packet of McCormick's Taco Seasoning & a few dashes of Red Devil Hot Sauce. I stuffed my peppers with this mixture and topped with cheddar cheese. This was an amazing lunch it had so much flavor. Next time I will add mexican rice and I bet it will be even better. I'm still licking my lips it was that good. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I sauted chopped onion chopped jalepenos some chopped garlic 1/2 a chopped red bell pepper - added all this to the vege crumbles and threw in some fresh cilantro at the end - excellent and fresh Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Quick easy and delicious recipe. I sauteed a chopped onion with the vegetarian crumbles and I used taco seasoning and Hot Chili Powder to season it. I did some with cheese and some without cheese. My family topped them with salsa. Thanks for the great recipe. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Yet another example of how simple healthy cooking can be delicious satisfying and downright elegant. Along with the packaged seasoning I added a splash of cayenne oregano and basil to the TVP. I through in some spinach and zucchini as well. I can't wait to serve this at a party! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!!! And easy too! Made this for my family tonight some vegetarians and some meat eaters all loved it. I did add some things though sauteed some onions with the crumbles added black beans salsa and chili powder to the mixture then topped it all with the pepper jack. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars To get the most out of the poblano cut in half seed bake cut side down in 400 oven til the skin starts to char or hold over gas flame on stove til it starts to blacken and char. Let cool and add your filling. The peppers will be softer to work with but I find that the flavour is superior to boiling away the goodness! Really yummy..ole!!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars fantastic recipe i changed it up a little bit for the filling i used 1 lb of beef (can't do veggie meat because its gluten) and 2cups rice mixed it with some home made taco seasoning and it was out of this world!!! will definitely make again and again! Helpful (4)