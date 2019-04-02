Vegetarian Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Rating: 4.34 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

These soy-meat stuffed peppers are easy and delicious...my friends didn't realize they were eating fake meat ;)

By Jessica

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Slice the poblanos in half lengthwise and remove the seeds and stems. Place cleaned peppers in boiling water; cook until soft, about 4 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Stir in vegetarian crumbles and chili seasoning mix. Cook, stirring, until crumbles are hot, about 5 minutes. Fill the cooked peppers with the seasoned crumbles; top with pepperjack cheese. Arrange stuffed peppers on a baking sheet.

  • Place peppers in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 1258.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Most helpful positive review

amandak23k
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2009
These were really good. I didn't make them vegetarian I used real ground hamburger. I didn't have pepper jack cheese so I just used a colby-mont. jack blend. I will be making these again!! I wanted more after they were gone. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Morgan Meine
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2010
Luckily I added a little more seasoning to the stuffing before I stuffed them. The final product was pretty good but I tasted the "meat" before I gave it some extra seasoning and didn't care for it. Read More
thatgirl777
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
Great! My husband (vegetarian) and I (meat eater) loved this recipe. I served it with rice and beans and it was a complete filling and tasty meal. I will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
LED87
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2010
Wow these were perfect. I was looking for a light summer vegetarian lunch. I sauteed some onion and 1 clove of garlic in EVOO and chili powder. Then I added red and yellow bell pepper. I put 2 vegan Boca burger patties in the micro for a few seconds to thaw and added them to the veggie mixture in the cast iron skillet. I added 1/6 of a packet of McCormick's Taco Seasoning & a few dashes of Red Devil Hot Sauce. I stuffed my peppers with this mixture and topped with cheddar cheese. This was an amazing lunch it had so much flavor. Next time I will add mexican rice and I bet it will be even better. I'm still licking my lips it was that good. Read More
Melisa H
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2010
I sauted chopped onion chopped jalepenos some chopped garlic 1/2 a chopped red bell pepper - added all this to the vege crumbles and threw in some fresh cilantro at the end - excellent and fresh Read More
kljbaker
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2009
Quick easy and delicious recipe. I sauteed a chopped onion with the vegetarian crumbles and I used taco seasoning and Hot Chili Powder to season it. I did some with cheese and some without cheese. My family topped them with salsa. Thanks for the great recipe. Read More
El Burrito Carlito
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2009
Yet another example of how simple healthy cooking can be delicious satisfying and downright elegant. Along with the packaged seasoning I added a splash of cayenne oregano and basil to the TVP. I through in some spinach and zucchini as well. I can't wait to serve this at a party! Read More
Elinor
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
Excellent!!! And easy too! Made this for my family tonight some vegetarians and some meat eaters all loved it. I did add some things though sauteed some onions with the crumbles added black beans salsa and chili powder to the mixture then topped it all with the pepper jack. Read More
joni
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2013
To get the most out of the poblano cut in half seed bake cut side down in 400 oven til the skin starts to char or hold over gas flame on stove til it starts to blacken and char. Let cool and add your filling. The peppers will be softer to work with but I find that the flavour is superior to boiling away the goodness! Really yummy..ole!!! Read More
Jennifer Dina Mutnick-Andes
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2011
fantastic recipe i changed it up a little bit for the filling i used 1 lb of beef (can't do veggie meat because its gluten) and 2cups rice mixed it with some home made taco seasoning and it was out of this world!!! will definitely make again and again! Read More
