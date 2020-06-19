Todd's Famous Thai Peanut Sauce

This recipe is worth the work! I'd originally made this as a dipping sauce for chicken satay, but I mixed leftovers with spaghetti and fresh green onions for a home version of my takeout fav, Cold Sesame Noodles. Excellent both ways. A recipe box keeper for sure.
Very good! I hate when people alter a recipe and then review it BUT (yes, you guessed it) I changed it a bit: I didn't have soy sauce so I added 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and 1 tsp rice vinegar and I didn't add the lime juice because I don't like it. That's it! I think the servings are a bit off because I needed a bit for one serving of pasta, but other than that this is a great recipe!
Made this last night to serve with a chicken/vegie and pancit noodle stir fry. I was lazy and used peanut butter which eliminated the need for the sugar and oil. I thinned the mixture out with chicken broth and it was absolutely delicious! This one's a keeper and I thank you Lisa!
Great sauce! You can use this as a sauce for a Thai style pasta, but you probably want to add about 1/2 cup chicken/vegetable broth to it when it's in the food processor so it will distribute better through your pasta. I like to saute cubed tofu (1 inch size), shredded cabbage and bean sprouts, add a package of cooked rice noodles, and then toss with this sauce. Delicious, filling, healthy and easy!
Used this in the filling for Thai Chicken Spring Rolls (AR recipe) and also served on the side as a dipping sauce. This is just really good! Definitely will be making again
This is the best Thia Peanut Sauce I have found. It tastes just like what is served in Thia restaurants with the fresh rolls. Thanks for sharing!
Very tasty! I am really happy that it didn't use peanut butter! It was more like REAL thai peanut sauce!
it was sour and did not taste like real thai peanut sauce. i will probably not be making this again.
Excellent recipe! We've made this using a blender because we don't have a processor. Might have to invest in one to make more delicious sauces like this. So easy to make and very tasty. We used a hot chili sauce instead of the hot oil. Sriracha sauce is great on eggs too so it won't only be used for this recipe. Love this!!