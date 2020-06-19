Todd's Famous Thai Peanut Sauce

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is worth the work! I'd originally made this as a dipping sauce for chicken satay, but I mixed leftovers with spaghetti and fresh green onions for a home version of my takeout fav, Cold Sesame Noodles. Excellent both ways. A recipe box keeper for sure. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I hate when people alter a recipe and then review it BUT (yes, you guessed it) I changed it a bit: I didn't have soy sauce so I added 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and 1 tsp rice vinegar and I didn't add the lime juice because I don't like it. That's it! I think the servings are a bit off because I needed a bit for one serving of pasta, but other than that this is a great recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Made this last night to serve with a chicken/vegie and pancit noodle stir fry. I was lazy and used peanut butter which eliminated the need for the sugar and oil. I thinned the mixture out with chicken broth and it was absolutely delicious! This one's a keeper and I thank you Lisa! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Great sauce! You can use this as a sauce for a Thai style pasta, but you probably want to add about 1/2 cup chicken/vegetable broth to it when it's in the food processor so it will distribute better through your pasta. I like to saute cubed tofu (1 inch size), shredded cabbage and bean sprouts, add a package of cooked rice noodles, and then toss with this sauce. Delicious, filling, healthy and easy! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Used this in the filling for Thai Chicken Spring Rolls (AR recipe) and also served on the side as a dipping sauce. This is just really good! Definitely will be making again Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best Thia Peanut Sauce I have found. It tastes just like what is served in Thia restaurants with the fresh rolls. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty! I am really happy that it didn't use peanut butter! It was more like REAL thai peanut sauce! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars it was sour and did not taste like real thai peanut sauce. i will probably not be making this again. Helpful (2)