Todd's Famous Thai Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4.13 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my hub's famous peanut sauce he makes for us. The key to this recipe is that it uses whole peanuts instead of peanut butter. It makes a world of difference in taste and texture.

By Lisa Combest

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
13 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour the peanuts onto a dry baking sheet in a single layer, and break the whole nuts apart into halves. Toast the peanuts until they are fragrant and slightly darker in color, 7 to 10 minutes, watching carefully so they don't burn.

  • Remove peanuts from the oven, let cool, and place in the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse 2 or 3 times to chop them finely, then add the canola oil, toasted sesame oil, hot chili oil, soy sauce, lime juice, sugar, and chili garlic sauce. Process until the mixture is a fine paste with a little texture of chopped peanuts, not a totally smooth paste. The sauce should look a little grainy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 11g; sodium 340.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2009
This recipe is worth the work! I'd originally made this as a dipping sauce for chicken satay, but I mixed leftovers with spaghetti and fresh green onions for a home version of my takeout fav, Cold Sesame Noodles. Excellent both ways. A recipe box keeper for sure. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Amanda J. Wehner
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
Very good! I hate when people alter a recipe and then review it BUT (yes, you guessed it) I changed it a bit: I didn't have soy sauce so I added 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and 1 tsp rice vinegar and I didn't add the lime juice because I don't like it. That's it! I think the servings are a bit off because I needed a bit for one serving of pasta, but other than that this is a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2011
Made this last night to serve with a chicken/vegie and pancit noodle stir fry. I was lazy and used peanut butter which eliminated the need for the sugar and oil. I thinned the mixture out with chicken broth and it was absolutely delicious! This one's a keeper and I thank you Lisa! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
Great sauce! You can use this as a sauce for a Thai style pasta, but you probably want to add about 1/2 cup chicken/vegetable broth to it when it's in the food processor so it will distribute better through your pasta. I like to saute cubed tofu (1 inch size), shredded cabbage and bean sprouts, add a package of cooked rice noodles, and then toss with this sauce. Delicious, filling, healthy and easy! Read More
Helpful
(4)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2011
Used this in the filling for Thai Chicken Spring Rolls (AR recipe) and also served on the side as a dipping sauce. This is just really good! Definitely will be making again Read More
Helpful
(4)
detomlin
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2010
This is the best Thia Peanut Sauce I have found. It tastes just like what is served in Thia restaurants with the fresh rolls. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
Very tasty! I am really happy that it didn't use peanut butter! It was more like REAL thai peanut sauce! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Foxoreilly
Rating: 3 stars
04/30/2011
it was sour and did not taste like real thai peanut sauce. i will probably not be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Shicksdesign
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2011
Excellent recipe! We've made this using a blender because we don't have a processor. Might have to invest in one to make more delicious sauces like this. So easy to make and very tasty. We used a hot chili sauce instead of the hot oil. Sriracha sauce is great on eggs too so it won't only be used for this recipe. Love this!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
