Tzatziki Sauce

Here's what you need to know for a fantastic Ziki sauce. Use ONLY authentic Greek yougart. Strain will be needed. Or, if you don't like the overwhelming taste of Greek yogurt, and I don't personally, use 98% Sour Cream and 2% Greek Yogurt. DO NOT FEAR THE GARLIC FOLKS! GO AS CRAZY AS YOU LIKE WITH IT!. Personally, I use 3 1/2 to 4 large Elephant Garlic bulbs minced finely for that incredible, spicy garlicky kick! DO NOT put yogurt in blender. Stir / fold yogurt only by hand. Place shredded and SEEDED cucumbers in a sprinkling of sea salt in a strainer for 3 hours then place in thick paper towels & wring cucumbers out hard by hand. Add two LARGE spoon fulls of Sour Cream or Greek yogurt. (depending on which way you want the premise of this Ziki recipe to taste) It adds either a WONDERFUL creamy taste or a FULL authentic Greek taste. Use one tsp. dried dill per one tlb. fresh (if nothing fresh on hand) but use 4 tbls fresh dill if AT ALL possible. Be careful of adding too much salt to taste in this mix. With the salt you've already added to help drain the cucumbers and the salty taste of the lemon juice, it might over power your sauce. Cracked pepper to taste. Let sauce chill for at least 2 hours. The taste will increase exponentially with time. Make a double batch as this sauce goes great with many dishes. Especially chicken and fish. This is a 5* recipe!