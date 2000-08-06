Tzatziki Sauce

This easy tzatziki sauce recipe is rich, creamy, and tangy and adds fresh flavor to any meal. Use on gyros or a Greek salad, or serve alongside a crudité platter for dipping. Tastes best when chilled for at least 1 hour after preparation.

Recipe by Dinah

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers; remove seeds with a spoon. Grate cucumber on the large holes of a box grater, then squeeze to drain excess liquid.

  • In a mixing bowl combine the cucumber with Greek yogurt, garlic, olive oil, dill, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir until well combined.

  • Serve immediately or for best flavor cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Tips

To ensure extra-thick tzatziki, make sure your yogurt is thick to begin with. You can use any type of yogurt and strain it yourself in the fridge. Just set a fine sieve lined with cheesecloth over a bowl. Add yogurt, cover, and refrigerate until the liquid drains off, 8 hours to overnight.

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 41.5mg.
