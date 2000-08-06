This easy tzatziki sauce recipe is rich, creamy, and tangy and adds fresh flavor to any meal. Use on gyros or a Greek salad, or serve alongside a crudité platter for dipping. Tastes best when chilled for at least 1 hour after preparation.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
To ensure extra-thick tzatziki, make sure your yogurt is thick to begin with. You can use any type of yogurt and strain it yourself in the fridge. Just set a fine sieve lined with cheesecloth over a bowl. Add yogurt, cover, and refrigerate until the liquid drains off, 8 hours to overnight.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 41.5mg. Full Nutrition
The ingredients are correct in this recipe but it is missing a step that would solve the runniness problem. You must drain the yogurt in a colander for a few hours. This is the way they do it the Greek restaurants. You should also salt and drain the cucumbers for an hour. I tried this recipe and drained the yogurt first and it was great!
To be truly superb, tzatziki MUST be made with strained, whole mild yogurt from Greece, otherwise the result will be runny as many users have noted. Also lemon juice is preferable to vinegar. But the one non-negotiable item is the strained, full fat yogurt.
The ingredients are correct in this recipe but it is missing a step that would solve the runniness problem. You must drain the yogurt in a colander for a few hours. This is the way they do it the Greek restaurants. You should also salt and drain the cucumbers for an hour. I tried this recipe and drained the yogurt first and it was great!
Good, but PLEASE NOTE: yogurt will break down if it is stirred with too much force--especially using a food processor! This is why some people had runny results even after draining the yogurt overnight. Instead, chop everything else up separately and gently fold it into the yogurt with a spatula.
This is some pretty tasty sauce! So good, in fact, that I spent the rest of the evening scouring my pantry and fridge for things to dip into it! Very garlicky so it's a bit hot...but I love garlic so that's OK with me. I incorporated several of the tips that I found from reading other reviews: drained the fat-free yogurt in cheese cloth over a bowl in the fride overnight, shredded the cukes then salted them and let them drain all day...I even patted them a bit with a paper towel to absorb some more moisture, and I mixed everything together very gently and let sit in the fridge to develop it's flavor. WELL worth the effort! This sauce was BETTER than many I've had out! Thanks so much Dinah! Now I have a way to satisy my craving for Greek food!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2001
On the runniness issue: tip from my mom--finely dice the cucumbers, put in a strainer add a little salt, stir. Let sit for as long as you can take it to drain water. Blot with a paper towel to remove more water. Add into recipe as directed. Enjoy!
We enjoyed this recipe but I used sour cream instead of yogurt. alot of resaurants in Montreal use it and we find the taste is better. Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/24/2006
To be truly superb, tzatziki MUST be made with strained, whole mild yogurt from Greece, otherwise the result will be runny as many users have noted. Also lemon juice is preferable to vinegar. But the one non-negotiable item is the strained, full fat yogurt.
Here's what you need to know for a fantastic Ziki sauce. Use ONLY authentic Greek yougart. Strain will be needed. Or, if you don't like the overwhelming taste of Greek yogurt, and I don't personally, use 98% Sour Cream and 2% Greek Yogurt. DO NOT FEAR THE GARLIC FOLKS! GO AS CRAZY AS YOU LIKE WITH IT!. Personally, I use 3 1/2 to 4 large Elephant Garlic bulbs minced finely for that incredible, spicy garlicky kick! DO NOT put yogurt in blender. Stir / fold yogurt only by hand. Place shredded and SEEDED cucumbers in a sprinkling of sea salt in a strainer for 3 hours then place in thick paper towels & wring cucumbers out hard by hand. Add two LARGE spoon fulls of Sour Cream or Greek yogurt. (depending on which way you want the premise of this Ziki recipe to taste) It adds either a WONDERFUL creamy taste or a FULL authentic Greek taste. Use one tsp. dried dill per one tlb. fresh (if nothing fresh on hand) but use 4 tbls fresh dill if AT ALL possible. Be careful of adding too much salt to taste in this mix. With the salt you've already added to help drain the cucumbers and the salty taste of the lemon juice, it might over power your sauce. Cracked pepper to taste. Let sauce chill for at least 2 hours. The taste will increase exponentially with time. Make a double batch as this sauce goes great with many dishes. Especially chicken and fish. This is a 5* recipe!
This is a good Recipe: HELPFUL HINTS: Drain your full fat yogurt in a cheesecloth for a couple hours. Also, salt your cucumber and then squeeze out excess water after 20 min or so. The flavor of this recipe is great. I think these things will make its watery consistancy even better:)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2003
This was good, but it didn't taste like the "tzatziki" from our local Greek restaurant. My family loves the one from the restaurant and I think we are just used to their's. I think they use sour cream in addition to the yogart which makes it smooth and thick...I will work on it. Thank you for sharing your recipe. We used it for the "gyrolls" on this site.
Wonderful sauce, however I didn't do it in a food processor. I just grated vs. dicing my cucumber and folded the ingredients together. Also, anytime you don't want watery cucmbers after you grate the cucumber add salt to them and then let them rest on papertowels to get the water out. Then give them a good squeeze if you don't do that the yogurt will be runny. Overall, very good.
I spent half a year in Greece, and this has all the ingrediants necessary for authentic tzatziki--but not quite in the right proportions. For the wateriness...make sure that you use full fat yogurt--greek yogurt (which is even creamier) if you can. This will taste awful with low or nonfat yogurt. The cucumber also MUST be strained. I usually peel and grate it over a strainer, then salt it to reduce the water content further. The recipe that I got in Greece uses a full bulb (roughly 12-15 cloves) of garlic rather than the 3 cloves called for here--and also 1/2 bunch of dill, finely chopped rather than a teaspoon. Overall, the recipe is a bit bland--but that can be easily amended
Good, but missing 2 VITAl steps. 1. Using a CHEESE CLOTH, strain the yogurt for about an hour. 2. SHRED the cucumber into a bowl. Add salt and let sit for 30 min. Then SQUEEZE the water out of handfuls of cucumber at a time. Place in another bowl. Mix all ingredients thoroughly. This will make a creamy, flavorful sauce just like it was from Greece. Enjoy!
The three most important steps in ensuring a thick flavorful Tzatziki are to: 1) unless you are using Greek yogurt which is pre-drained, drain you yogurt in a colander or in cheese-cloth overnight in the refrigerator to draw off the excess fluid. 2) after dicing the peeled and seeded cukes, put them in a colander, mix in 1 tsp of salt per cuke to help draw out the water. You can drain them for as little as an hour but, overnight in the refrigerator is better. The salt really draws out the water. 3) After a quick taste to make sure the salt/pepper ratio is OK, put the Tzatziki back in the refrigerator and let the flavors develop overnight.
Fabulous recipe! I always read through the tips from other reviewers, especially when venturing into unchartered waters. Where I live, we have many Greek diners around and a festival every June, so I've tasted this sauce many times..the result from this recipe is FANTASTIC! I found the following tips posted by others to be very helpful: (1) use Greek yogurt; (2) blend by hand with a spatula-don't use a machine; (3) drain the cucumbers - rather than using the salt method which I have done in the past, I layered the chopped cukes in a large bowl between paper towels then placed a plate on top and put a weight on that a let it sit for about an hour; (4) mixing the oil with the cucumbers before adding the yogurt-actually I mixed all of the other ingredients together and then added the yogurt last. We had this with baba ganoush and hummus for lunch with various breads and veggies...I only wish I had the ingredients on hand to make gyros..did I mention how fantastic this sauce is? To coin a phrase "yummo!"
I was able to find Greek yogurt at the supermarket (Trader Joe's and Lucky's have it), so I was able to skip the yogurt straining part. I followed the recipe for the most part, but following cues from previous reviewers, I strained the cucumbers (for one hour--I couldn't wait!), and then gently folded the ingredients all together with a spatula (with the addition of a sprinkle of paprika). After the ingredients were mixed, I felt it could have been a bit thicker, so I put the tzatziki in a cheesecloth and let the entire mixture strain for about 30 more minutes. It came out tasting exactly like the tzatziki from my favorite Greek restaurant! My boyfriend couldn't stop moaning about how great it was and was scavenging around the kitchen for more things to dip in the sauce. I'm doubling the recipe and making a vat for him tomorrow, since he ate all of mine. :)
Just a note to everyone who doesn't want to take the time to drain yoghurt and cucumbers. 1) Use greek yoghurt. This is available almost everywhere, even small grocery stores in northern Maine. 2) Shred the cucumber with a box grater. Then place the cucumber in a clean kitchen towel and wring out the excess moisture. The tzatziki will be good to eat right away but is better if left to sit for a couple hours so the flavours meld together.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2004
This was very good - made it to go with a souvlaki recipe found on this site. It was a tad watery, but I knew it would be as I didn't have time to drain the yogurt or cucumbers. The flavor was still out of this world!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/14/2003
We didn't like the flavor of this sauce it was very runny. I followed the directions exactly and got something that I was NOT looking for. I do not recommend this recipe if you are looking for an authentic tzatziki sauce. My husband and I were truely disappointed.
I didn't love the flavor, but I may just not be a tzatziki sauce fan. I did not have trouble with the consistency, so I wanted to give these tips to those short on time. I drained the yogurt in a coffee filter for 30 minutes. I also grated and salted the cucumber and let it sit for 30 minutes, then squeezed the iquid out. These two short steps gave me great consistency (and I was surprised at how much liquid came out of both!).
I made this for my sis (and my) birthday (we're twins) and everyone there loved this. We used Pita chips for dipping. As my daugher said, "This tastes exactly like the Tzatziki we eat at our favorite Greek restaurant." It was wonderful.
Truly excellent! I do add 1/3 cup mayo and omit the oil. I can eat it by the spoonfulls - seriously! I make this as a sauce for Souvlaki (also on this website) placed in pita pockets with diced tomatoes. Souvlaki with Tzatziki sauce is my husband and I's all-time favorite dinner. Definitely seed, chop, salt, and drain the cucumbers and use fresh, squeezed lemon juice. I do not need to drain the yogurt (but I don't use low fat) and I don't recommend using a food processor or blender. MIX BY HAND to maintain some thickness.
As others pointed out this is a good starter recipe, but you have to use "thick" yogurt, store bough "greek" variety or strained in colander for a few hours in the fridge at home. Also the cucumber is shredded and squeezed/drain of the liquid before adding to yogurt or you will have a runny consistency far from the real Taztziki Sauce.
I brought this in for a work potluck as a vegetable dip and it was a big hit. Like some people suggested, I blended everything in the food processor and gently mixed it with the yogurt that I had let drain overnight. It was a good dip consistency and tasted just like the tzatziki I get in my favorite Greek restaurant!
Very runny - almost like a salad dressing, not a dip. I tried to dry the cucumbers some by salting and draining, but it was still very watery. Also on the spicy side - interesting twist. It tasted good, but I would prefer it if it were a dip, not dressing. I will continue to buy it from a Greek restaurant until I find a better recipe.
Awesome! If anything, my sauce was too thick! I took the advise of others, and drained the yogurt, and the cucumbers well. I folded everything into the yogurt after emulsifying everything else together. This was wonderful with the Gyroll recipe on this site.
The taste is great but next time I will DEFINATLEY drain the cucumbers better and blend everything except yogurt then fold it into the yogurt. I will use what I made this time in the food processor as a dressing...still great though!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2005
Overall this was a pretty good sauce, but it is still not as good as the greek resturaunts. I made a modification to this sauce, I used sour cream instead of yogurt because I didn't have any yogurt at the time and I used english cucumbers because it has less seeds in it. It's not as healthy as using yogurt but it made it more creamy. I used the sauce with deep fried calamari. Yum!
Drain the yogurt overnight in a clean nylon stocking. No food processor needed, just shred the cucumbers, squeeze out as much water as possible in a strainer, and fold all of the ingredients into the yogurt. Delicious!
I love this tzatziki recipe. The flavor is perfect. I followed the directions exactly as stated and it tastes great but is a little runny. Next time I will take the advice of others and drain the yogurt first.
MrsPestana
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2011
I would have given this 5 stars but the person should advise people to use greek yogurt. You can't go making Tzatziki without greek yogurt. Other than that it is perfect!
This was fantastic. I chopped the cucumbers instead of using the food processor and then I spread it over chicken in a pita. Make a lot because it is hard to stop eating it. It was even better on the second day.
I really like this recipe and tweak it to suit our tastes, but it's perfect as written. (I omit the olive oil, and drain the yogurt. As well as salt and drain the cukes. It really does make all the difference!
this was so so. Very thin, even after draining the cucmbers and yogurt for an hour. The taste was ok, but no quite what Im looking for. I think next time I will use 1 cucumber, will drain the cucmber and yogurt longer, use more dill, and add a touch of fresh mint.
I have a pampered chef chopper that I use to mince the cucumber, I then drain the liquid and add the rest of the ingredients except the yogurt. I use GREEK Yogurt instead of regular. Much thicker consistency. I fold all the ingredients into the yogurt and it holds up very nicely! Note: If you prefer a little "saltier" dip, use Garlic Salt and omit table salt! YUM!! Making Chicken GYros with it tonight!
Drain, drain, drain! That's the key to a good dip. I've made this without the oil and it works just fine. Instead, use the oil to spread over quartered & split pitas that you dust lightly with garlic salt & bake at 350 for 5 mins on each side. Great for dipping. Yum!
This was good, not as good as at the local Greek restaurant though. I drained the water out of the cucumber before adding it to the yogurt. I think there would have been way too much water if they would not have been drained. Good recipe, goes great with Sean's Falafel.
Although this tastes like Tzatziki sauce, it has the consistency of a poorly made cream soup. Click back and check the recipe for Tzatziki VII, and follow the submitter's instructions for draining the yogurt and cucumber. I wish I had.
This was wonderful! I served this on shrimp pitas with sauteed green peppers and onions. I also followed another users' suggestion to fold the ingredients into the yogurt instead of using the food processor, and let it sit in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was easy to make and good. As suggested by other users I drained the yogurt over cheesecloth in the fridge overnight. It was unbelievable how much water drained off. I also shredded the cucumber, salted it and drained it over cheesecloth in the fridge overnight. The tzatziki sauce was of a good consistency but I can see how it would have been runny had I not drained the yogurt and cucumber.
Like many of the other posts - I also found this recipe way too runny the first time round and was left with a watery mess. I very quickly added some sour cream to thicken it up (needed to serve it right away) which of course diluted the flavour and never really did thicken it up much more. Second time around, I drained the cucumbers and yoghurt over cheese cloth in the morning and by mid day (roughly 6 hours later) I combined all ingredients, blended by hand, and left in fridge to until our late evening meal. PERFECTO!
We couldnt find plain yougurt to save our souls the day I went to make this. TWO trips to the store and two containers of vanilla yougurt. So the Queen of improvision. I used One cup thick sourcream, 3/4 cup mayo, one grated cucumber squeezed of excess water, four good size cloves of garlic, about twoish tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, 2ish teaspoons of dill ( I think that they both really depends on your taste ) pinch of black pepper to round out. I mixed it all together and got what really reminded me of the sauce I got back in college when I discovered greek food. The family loved it and want me to to keep it in the fridge for everything from dipping veggies to using on baked potatos.
This was very very good with a couple changes per other reviewers. I used the already strained greek yogurt and also strained minced cucumber on a few coffee filters. After an hour, I folded up the filter and squeezed the juice out of the cucumbers. I cut the dill in half and put 2 cloves of garlic. This was very good and thick. Not only was it great on my gyros from this site, but very good with raw veggies.
I was very disappointed with this recipe because it was still too watery and I even drained the yogurt overnight and salted and drained the cucumbers for about 3 hours. I didn't like the consistency of it either. I will not be making this again.
Great balance of ingredients, but the method of preparation can be improved. I drained the yogurt while it was still in the container (I just held a large spatula @ the top of the container to hold the yogurt in place as the liquid drained). Then I cut my cucumber into chunks, salted them w/ a good pinch of salt & let them sit on a few layers of paper towels on a plate for just a few minutes. I then placed all of the ingredients EXCEPT the yogurt into a food processor & processed until chunky/coarse. Next I folded the cucumber mixture into the yogurt & then let it set in the the fridge for an hour. Perfect!
The recipe here is good in terms of taste, but I had problems with the consistency of the dip... very runny. This was solved easily by straning the dip with cheesecloth and a fine strainer/colinder, but I sure wish I would have known to do this beforehand!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2004
I adjusted the measurements/ingredients a bit. I love lemon, and used the handheld blender to mince some of the cuc's with the garlic to thicken it a bit and left some cuc's chunkier. All in all, I just loved it!!! It's just like the sauce served w/Greek dishes when I have it out. I refrigerated it overnight to have it with the souvlaki I made the next night. I thoroughly enjoyed every bite. Thank you Dinah! :)
Better than most restaurant Tzatziki I've had. Anyone saying different isn't used to authentic. Used Greek Yogurt, salted the cucumbers for 1 hour as suggested by others. We also added double garlic and dill since we are garlic/dill fanatics. Also folded ingredients into the yogurt, instead of putting into a food processor as others suggested.
Excellent sauce- tastes just like the restaurant version. Had it with shish tawook wraps for dinner. Drained the yogurt while I chopped up the cukes, and it wasn't runny at all. Also made sure to cut out the seeds. I just combined the ingredients in a bowl with a whisk instead of dirtying the food processor, and that worked well. Highly recommend!
I love this! Peel, cut lengthwise and scrape out the seed of the cucumber. Then, then grate the cucumber and squeeze it in your hands over the sink taking out most of the water. Stir it into the yogurt. It may not be as thick as the Greek yogurt mixture. But, it's a lot faster and you'll like just the same!
I agree with Paula Wood. You must salt and drain the cucumber for at least an hour. It releases a large amount of water. Then rinse with water and squeeze dry with paper towels. I also use half Greek yogurt and Kefir cheese. It produces a rich, creamy Tzaziki.
I made this sauce hoping for great results. My husband travels for work A LOT and often will eat Greek food at different restaurants. I decided last week I wanted to make something while he was home, so along with the Slovaki from this sight, I made this Tzatziki sauce to go with it. I have to admit, I don't eat Greek food too often (I am home with 3 kids!) so I didn't have a strong opinion. I felt it turned out great after following other reviewers suggestions on draining the yogurt (which I did through a coffee filter). But my husband felt it wasn't quite right, so I gave this 3 stars. I did chop and salt and let the cucumbers sit as other people suggested and then put all ingredients except the yogurt in my food processor. I think I had too much garlic, my cloves were fairly big, and my husband commented on the strong taste. He also said the Tzatziki he is accustomed to is typically a bit more chunky, so next time, I won't blend all of the cucumbers, I will leave some to mix in. I also had to mix a little more yogurt (undrained) and I mixed a big spoonful of sour cream just to try and make it a bit creamier. In the end, we enjoyed it. I thought it was great, my husband, pretty good. Going to try Yia Yia's Tzatziki sauce from this sight next time...looks like it might have the consistance I am looking for.
Followed directions best I could, but it was VERY soupy. Next time I'm adding 1/3 of a small to med cucumber only...I think this recipe should state size of cucumbers or after chopped how much by the cup. The taste was ok, but was looking for a creamy, authentic recipe. Bit disappointed in this one~
YUM YUM!! I strained the yogurt in the fridge for about 1.5 hrs before I made this and I shredded the cukes and strained them too. It was fabulous! creamy and garlicky and yummy :) If I hadn't strained it it definitely would have been too runny. I also didn't bother food processing it, I like the crunch of the cukes. Thanks for a fabulous recipe :)
hiphopchic13
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2010
Pretty nice taste, but it was thin, watery and not what you'd expect a dip to be like. I've been to Greece and had Tzatziki sauce, and it is WAY different - it has more of a yogurt-like texture. Maybe adding some sour cream or fat-free cream cheese would help the consistency and texture.
A keeper! This is awesome. Thanks to several reviewers for suggestions on dealing with the cucumbers. I read the reviews after I made this and it was runny, but runny and delicious. I will try your suggestion the next time I make this.
Please read reviews first...I wish I did. The ingredients and flavor of this recipe is worth 4-5 stars however; the directions are worth 1-2. I decided to split the difference. First, you have to ring or strain the chopped cucumbers before using them. Also, the yogurt should also be strained for at least an hour. I would caution against putting yogurt in a food processor as it breaks it down; especially when combined with lemon juice. I would think finely chopping the cucumbers and garlic and sticking with a bowl and spoon would be best. I will make this recipe again because I thinking following the above directions will greatly improve the end result. I only had about an hour to make this before dinner so I went against my better judgment. Next time I will allot at least two.
What the recipe doesn't tell you is that you have to strain the water from the yogurt or you can use sour cream. I used sour cream. I also strained some of the water out of the cucumber. Watch the lemon as it can make the sauce too liquidy. The first time I made it I followed the recipe to a tee. It was a soupy mess. I made some adjustments and the recipe tunred out great.
After eating at an authentic Greek restaurant in Detroit, I decided that I should find a recipe for tzatziki sauce to make on my own. This recipe was highly rated, and now I know why...it's delicious! Although, I must agree with other users in that it's best to strain the yogurt before mixing. I strained mine with a cheesecloth overnight, but a coffee filter would probably work too. I didn't use Greek yogurt - just regular plain. I thought that the amount of garlic was perfect, but I like the garlic flavor. Caution - this recipe makes about 4 cups of sauce (it was almost too much to fit into my food processor)!! I had enough to use as a dip for pita bread & carrots for a party, plus plenty left over to spread onto chicken pita sandwiches for lunch all week. If you don't need that much, I'd suggest cutting it in half. Thanks for the great recipe! I can't wait to try the other Greek sauce - skordalia - from this site!
I LOVED this. I've tried many, but this is THE ONE. I made Traditional Gyro Meat from this site and it was the best gyro ever. I'll use this for gyros and dip for pita chips and veggies. I used greek yogurt and I recommend that instead of regular yogurt.
Yummy. My mother in law always uses just sour cream and cucs. After seeing this recipe, I now use 1/2 SC and 1/2 yogurt. And I LOVE the dill in it. I also skip the oil and leave the seeds. Lazy I guess:) Great for gyros, grape leaves, naan, anything that has a mediteranian(sp?) or middle eastern flair to it.
Great and easy sauce! You can try using Greek style yogurt to keep the sauce from getting runny, and to avoid needing to strain it yourself. I also added 1/3 of a white onion, not sure how traditional that is, but it was definitely delicious.
This recipe turned out really great! The differences I made were using two 6oz containers of plain Greek yogurt + 2 tbsp of sour cream and instead of the fresh dill (which I didn't have) I used a half tbsp of dried dill weed and instead of 3 cloves of garlic I just used one large one and it was plenty. Definitely make sure you get as much moisture out of the cucumbers as possible. I used a couple coffee filters to squeeze out what I could and then let it sit over a colander for a few hours. Another tip I found helpful was to fold in your yogurt LAST to avoid breaking it up. Lastly, letting it sit in the refrigerator really does make a difference in taste and texture.
Sorry, But It turned out like soup, shold warn people of what happens if you dont strain yogurt. maybe I should have used the real greek yougurt instead of regular, didnt think I would have compromised the recipie too much.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.