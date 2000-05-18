Easy Barbeque Chicken and Red Potatoes

Definitely a meal that appeals across the board. It was spicy enough for the adults (although it could stand to be a bit more spicy if wanted) and "sweet" enough for the kids. I made it for a birthday dinner and everybody commented on how yummy it was. I followed the suggestions below and baked for 1 hr, 30 min instead of just an hour. The chicken was very moist and the vegetables were well done. There is a LOT of sauce when it's done, though. Perhaps not quite so much is necessary? I also sprinkled salt and pepper over the assembled dish right before I put it in the oven, which I think helped the chicken to not be bland. Next time I may try less sauce, rubbing some spice blends into the chicken, and perhaps some slices of swiss cheese on top in the last few minutes. I paired this dish with some fresh green beans and a tossed salad. I really enjoyed this recipe and am looking forward to the leftovers for lunch today. :)