Easy Barbeque Chicken and Red Potatoes

This is a quick and easy meal all in one! Chicken breasts baked with red potatoes, mushrooms, Vidalia onion and barbeque sauce.

By Nancy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts, onion, mushrooms and potatoes in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and cover all with sauce.

  • Cover dish and bake for 1 hour.

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 123.5g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1502.5mg. Full Nutrition
