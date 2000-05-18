Easy Barbeque Chicken and Red Potatoes
This is a quick and easy meal all in one! Chicken breasts baked with red potatoes, mushrooms, Vidalia onion and barbeque sauce.
This is a quick and easy meal all in one! Chicken breasts baked with red potatoes, mushrooms, Vidalia onion and barbeque sauce.
I cut this recipe down to two servings. I also increased the cooking time to 1 hr and 45 minutes because the potatoes were still hard. It was easy to prepare and my husband loved it.Read More
This recipe should have been better than it was. It sounds great on paper, but all the vegetables in there with the barbeque sauce just don't quite work. Also, the potatoes did not get cooked through, and I have a gas oven, and it cooks everything faster than electric. Increase the cooking time or check the potatoes to make sure they get done.Read More
This recipe should have been better than it was. It sounds great on paper, but all the vegetables in there with the barbeque sauce just don't quite work. Also, the potatoes did not get cooked through, and I have a gas oven, and it cooks everything faster than electric. Increase the cooking time or check the potatoes to make sure they get done.
I cut this recipe down to two servings. I also increased the cooking time to 1 hr and 45 minutes because the potatoes were still hard. It was easy to prepare and my husband loved it.
This was a very easy recipe, but to be honest, we were not thrilled with the taste. I think it is because we used a "sweet" bbq sauce. I would definitely recommend using a mosquite, or something with a little "zest" to it! I think it would make it much better. Also, the potatoes did not cook all the way through, so I might suggest cooking them seperate, or cooking the dish longer. :)
The flavor was good but the potatoes stayed hard. I even cooked it longer than it called for.
I've made this a few times and each time the recipe changes a bit. I love red potatoes but find that other potatoes cook faster. I ended up always cooking various potatoes separately but this recipe has become my standard for cooking BBQ chicken (besides the grill). My friends have all started to bake their chicken with sauce and sweet onions as well. Great with every kind of sauce I've used.
This recipe is indeed quick and easy. It is also low fat. In my oven, the potatoes did not get quite done enough, but I threw them in the microwave for 2 more minutes and they were done. On another occasion I substituted a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup with 1/2 can of water in place of the barbeque sauce and it was delicious.
Pretty good, but could use something else to spice up the chicken. Also need to make sure you precook the potatos before you bake
My family really enjoyed this meal. I did boil the potatoes then for the last 10 minutes of oven time, I added them to the oven mix. The only other thing I did was I seasoned my chicken with garlic and season all.
Not bad, but had a lot of sauce left over. Didn't really like the flavors, but might depend on type of bbq sauce you use too.
After reading the other reviews, I was pretty skeptical about this - but it came out great! I upped the cooking temp to 375 and cooked for 1 hour 10 minutes. The chicken was juicy and the potatoes were nice and soft! I think part of the trick is to make sure they aren't any bigger than 1/2 inch. This is a great recipe for when you've got a lot of extra potatoes and not much else :)
One of my favorite recipes on here so far, and it is so simple.
Definitely a meal that appeals across the board. It was spicy enough for the adults (although it could stand to be a bit more spicy if wanted) and "sweet" enough for the kids. I made it for a birthday dinner and everybody commented on how yummy it was. I followed the suggestions below and baked for 1 hr, 30 min instead of just an hour. The chicken was very moist and the vegetables were well done. There is a LOT of sauce when it's done, though. Perhaps not quite so much is necessary? I also sprinkled salt and pepper over the assembled dish right before I put it in the oven, which I think helped the chicken to not be bland. Next time I may try less sauce, rubbing some spice blends into the chicken, and perhaps some slices of swiss cheese on top in the last few minutes. I paired this dish with some fresh green beans and a tossed salad. I really enjoyed this recipe and am looking forward to the leftovers for lunch today. :)
Super easy. I made it on my indoor grill pan. Delicious!
I did my chicken and potatoes separate...barbeque sauce covered chicken just didn't sound good to me. I cut my potatoes a little smaller so they were overdone when the chicken was done...the kids ate them anyway.
Great..I love dipping french fries in BBQ ..but I added various beans and crumbled bacon ...Also added pepper to make it a lil spicier thought about a lil swiss cheese on top too....ALSO whenever I make my chick breast I microwave in water for 15 min ..and while thats goin I had water boiling to blanch the potatoes..and had onions and mushrooms frying up in a large pan..only took me 20 min to make Thanks tho !
I would consider boiling the potatoes before cooking them on the grill. So they are softer when ready to eat.
it was okay, probably wouldnt cook it again. took forever for the potatoes to cook.
This probably would be a lot better if you cut down the amount of BBQ sauce. It was way too BBQ-y. I doubt I'll make this again.
I just put BBQ on the chicken and arranged the vegetables around it. I cooked one bone in breast and used homemade BBQ sauce. Cooked covered in a gas oven for an hour, then allowed to set for about half hour covered, outside oven. Everything was cooked sufficiently.
This recipe made alot of sauce and vegetables. I would probably add about two extra chicken breasts next time. Like other reviewers, I had to cook longer for potatoes to get soft. It was very easy to assemble though.
Having read the previous reviews about the problem with the potatoes, I increased the temperature to 375 and cooked it the full hour. The potatoes were better, but still not as soft as I'd like. Also, I used a North Carolina vinegar-based barbeque sauce, sprinkled Lawry's Seasoned Salt, and squeezed some honey over the mixture before putting it in the oven. The flavor was great!
This is very good if you pre-cook the potatoes in the microwave first. Also, I eliminated the mushrooms, added some salt and pepper, and uncovered for the last 5-10 minutes.
Tastes really good, I cooked uncovered for an extra 10-15 minutes to crisp it up a bit (otherwise too watery) Added a little salt and pepper before cooking. Definitely an easy recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections