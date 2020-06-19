Easy Mango Lassi

This delicious and healthy shake can conquer any sweet tooth without guilt. Great for extinguishing the fire in your mouth after eating hot curries! Use Indian mangoes, preferably Alphonso or another sweet Indian cultivar. These are the orange ones, not the red and green South American variety.

By Loving The Alien

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the yogurt, milk, mangoes, white sugar, and cardamom into the jar of a blender and blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour or until cold, and serve sprinkled with a little ground cardamom.

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 83.6mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Monnie
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2010
I used vanilla yoghurt instead of plain yoghurt and I skipped the milk. I also used a teaspoon of cinnamon instead of cardamom and it was perfect. Very tasty and full of nutrients. Read More
Helpful
(21)
rocktherockiesmj
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2010
I make mango lassis with mango pulp usually kesar...skip milk and cardamom add no sugar or milk and drop a touch of vanilla into the mix and i use about one and a half sups yogurt and 3-4 cups of pulp i make it by taste but this is the best recipe ever where did you get the indian mangos? south america's mangos suck! i am from india so i would know Read More
Helpful
(17)
Ambiga Thiagarajah
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2014
This is so yummy! Skipped the cardamom due to the strong flavour. Read More
Helpful
(5)
plates4u
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2018
This recipe is very good despite the fact that I did not have 2 cups of yogurt. I did not add cardamom though. However my only recommendation would be to use very ripe champagne mangoes. They are the sweetest kind that you will find in the US in my experience. There are many varieties of mangoes and most of those that arrive in the US from Latin America are on the bitter/acid end of the spectrum. Therefore they are not the best kind to use for this recipe as it will be almost impossible to get them as sweet as you would need to get a pulp made quality mango lassi. Ripen the mangoes outside the fridge for a few days until they start showing little black spots. Next time I will add vanilla and see how it tastes but as an overall this is a great recipe. I used also organic cane sugar! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mac
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2016
I made it according to the directions. It was wonderful. Read More
Anai
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2014
Substituted honey for the sugar & made with 1.5 cups Greek yogurt. Delicious. I had frozen mangos in the fridge from the summer great treat!! Read More
Chitralekha Saha
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2020
yummy recipe. I added a pinch of chat masala and 2 tablespoon of fresh cream in the last blend for one minute. Read More
gyongykata
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2014
This drink was amazing very delicious though I used normal yoghurt next time definitely use whole milk yogurt special taste! (Needs good quality mangos...) Read More
Jess Vriesema
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2016
I made this without added sugar and I uses soy milk instead of regular milk. I used two of the red ("Tommy Atkins") mangos generally available in US grocery stores and it was sweet enough. Add the cardamom if you have it! It really contributes to the flavor! Read More
