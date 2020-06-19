Easy Mango Lassi

I make mango lassis with mango pulp usually kesar...skip milk and cardamom add no sugar or milk and drop a touch of vanilla into the mix and i use about one and a half sups yogurt and 3-4 cups of pulp i make it by taste but this is the best recipe ever where did you get the indian mangos? south america's mangos suck! i am from india so i would know

Rating: 5 stars

This recipe is very good despite the fact that I did not have 2 cups of yogurt. I did not add cardamom though. However my only recommendation would be to use very ripe champagne mangoes. They are the sweetest kind that you will find in the US in my experience. There are many varieties of mangoes and most of those that arrive in the US from Latin America are on the bitter/acid end of the spectrum. Therefore they are not the best kind to use for this recipe as it will be almost impossible to get them as sweet as you would need to get a pulp made quality mango lassi. Ripen the mangoes outside the fridge for a few days until they start showing little black spots. Next time I will add vanilla and see how it tastes but as an overall this is a great recipe. I used also organic cane sugar!