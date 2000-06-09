Broccoli Casserole II
This is my grandmother's casserole, and her standard addition to our family dinners. Leftovers aren't leftover long.
Instead of the Processed cheese spread I used 1.5 C of shredded cheddar cheese. After tasting it I added salt, pepper, garlic salt and onion powder. If you don't use the processed cheese spread it is not salty enough.Read More
It was okay but a little bland. There was no taste that popped out at you. It will do for someone who does not have too much time on their hands. I will probably make it again but with many alterations. Add more pepper, garlic salt, and vegetables. Overall, it was not bad but not great.Read More
This dish was fantastic! I used fresh broccoli florets instead of frozen and baked it an extra 10-15 minutes... until the broccoli was tender. I used 8 oz of velveeta cheese instead of the cheese in the jar.
This is the same recipe I've used for a couple of years and it is great. It is also good with cauliflower and sliced carrots in addition to the broccoli. I bake boneless, skinless chicken breast over this and sprinkle a little cheddar cheese over the whole thing. It's always gobbled up in a hurry and is a great way to get kids to eat their vegetables.
This recipe was really good and easy to make. I didn't have processed cheese on hand, so i used 8oz of shredded cheese and it turned out good. I also recommend combining all ingredients in a big bowl and then scoop it into the casserole dish.
This is a good recipe, but feel free to use olive oil instead of butter when sauteing the veggies (tasted just as good to me, and a whole lot healthier!). Also, if you want to make this more of a meal in itself, try adding some garlic for a bolder flavor and scooping it into warm pitas with some herbed bread stuffing. Delicious!
It wasn't the best I've ever had. I made some before for my husband's Army unit and the soldiers loved it- but I can't find that recipe. This wasn't it. There are better Broc. Rice and Cheese recipes out there.
I included this dish for a meal that I gave to a friend that had just given birth. She loved it so much that I had to make it for us. I served it with company here and it was a instant hit again! Family favorite here. Even my 3-yr old loved it!
This was delicious! I made this for myself and a couple of friends as a treat, and they came over the next day to help me finish it off! Superb!
Fantastic, great to take to a potluck.
I don't think that broccoli-rice-cheese casseroles are supposed to "pop" with flavor as some people expect...this recipe delivers right on the money and is good old-fashioned comfort food. After the first time I made it (exactly as written), it has been much requested by the men in my family, so much so that I have had to modify it, based on whatever I had on hand, to meet the demand! I have made it with either frozen broccoli or lightly steamed broccoli; with Velveeta or shredded cheddar cheese; regular rice and "instant"/boil in bag rice; and this last time I discovered I was out of cream of mushroom soup so I made an emergency white sauce substitution... and it has come out great each time! I normally use the reduced sodium soup and the salt taste is perfect, no extra needed. Have served it with everything from Thanksgiving dinner to baked fish.
The only thing differently that I did was I added black pepper and I topped it with fried onion rings during the last 10 minutes of cooking!
My Mom has made this for at least 30 years, we call it "Green Rice" in my family. This is always a crowd pleaser, and great with ham during the holidays. I've also taken it to work for holiday potlucks - just prepare through step 4, add to your slow cooker, take it to work and let it heat up in the slow cooker all morning, and you end up with a dish that everyone loves. It won't get the crusty top that it gets when you bake it, but it is still very very good. I've always received a positive response when I bring this to a potluck. Also, it is very easy to double this recipe for a crowd. To me, this is a dish best saved for holidays and potlucks. My boss took some of the leftovers home after a work potluck, and his 4 kids loved it! As far as the cheese, it seems like there are people who shy away from processed cheese. I like real cheese too, but sometimes the fake stuff is better in a dish, and in this dish, Cheez Whiz is what should be used.
This was pretty darn good once I doctored it up a bit. As did others, I used shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese in place of the processed cheese spread, adding 1/2 tsp. each garlic salt, onion powder and kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. I also added 1 large boneless skinless chicken breast which I oven roasted and diced, and used an entire 14-ounce package of broccoli. I mixed all in a large bowl before placing in the greased dish (I used a 2-qt. soufflé dish). I then topped it with a mixture of crushed Ritz crackers, panko crumbs, grated Parmesan, more of the Cheddar-Jack and melted butter. The casserole baked for 45 minutes without covering and browned nicely without burning.
Very Good- I did make changes. I used chicken base in my water when I cooked my rice. Put everything else plus thyme in my microwave steam bowl. Cooked for 6 min. in microwave. mixed everything, put in cassarole dish, baked 35 min. Very tastey!
My family LOVES this recipe, I made it twice so far and it's just wonderful.. After preparing everything I just sparkled some "Mac & Cheese Mix powder" over the rice and mixed well until it melted and after putting it into the cassarole I sparkled some cheddar cheese over the top..
I followed the recipe with a couple of exceptions: 8 oz. Velveeta for the cheez whiz, I used fresh broccoli since that's what I had on hand, and I added 1/4 cup half and half before baking because it seemed a little dry. Really good. Will probably make again.
I sub'd green pepper for the celery since I had that on hand, used the Philadelphia Sante Fe Blend Cooking Creme for the cheese spread and topped with about 1 cup of shredded chedder cheese...it was AWESOME! Very easy and cheap to make and very flavorful too - exactly what I was looking for tonight! Thanx very much for the recipe! Def. going to be a reg. meal around here from now on :D
This was yummy! I made a serving for 6 and it made a nice 9x9 baking dish, I also used a 15 oz. can of Rico's Gourmet Nacho Cheddar Cheese Sauce instead of cheese called for in recipe(I usually find it at Wal-Mart) it's a red and yellow can, also added a little bit of salt and pepper, my guys loved it!!
This is wonderful and makes a great side dish. Kids loved it! I did use 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese in placed of the processed as I'm not a fan of processed cheese. Very good.
Wow... just made this... my mom and I both tried it and were all "Mmmm! That's GOOD!" I didn't use processed cheese (used the real stuff) and instead of sauteeing in margarine, I used Earth Balance. I also topped it with bread crumbs... oh and baked for 45 instead of 35 mins.
Great recipe! I also added a can of broccoli cheese soup and it came out extra creamy! Loved it, thanks for the recipe!
Very good! Left out celery, and used Velveeta instead of the processed jal. cheese. We loved it, will make again.
Turned out great. Low fat cream of broccoli soup was better for my taste and I used brown rice. I will sure make it again. Thanks
I agree with a few others....however is probably our fault! I did not use the processed cheese but rather shredded my own. Smelled great but lacked that punch. If you dont "follow the recipe", you will need to add some salt, pepper, and garlic!
Very yummy. Used remaining Queso from last nights dinner party, topped with a handful of shredded Cheddar.
This recipe was a huge hit at our house and was delicious! Instead of the canned cheese I used 2 cups of mild cheddar cheese. I also brought my frozen brocoli to a boil, drained the brocoli, and then mixed it with all the other ingredients. Next, I doubled the amount of cream of mushroom soup. Finally, I topped it with crushed up Ritz Crackers and poured 1/4 a cup of melted butter on top of that before baking. It was very easy to make and will definitley be doing it again real soon. Bonus: you could easily make this recipe healthy if need be.
This was okay. It wasn't as cheesy as I was hoping.
My family is STILL raving about this recipe! In our area I couldn't find the cheese spread with jalepenos so I just used regular Velveeta and added a couple of tbsp of diced jalepenos. EXCELLENT!!!
We use fresh broccoli (steam broccoli first or add more cooking time) and we substitute cream of broccoli soup. Every one was asking for the recipes all night. This broccoli casserole can be a meal in it's self. Next time we make this broccoli casserloe we are going to chang it up a bit more. And make a full meal. We are going to add chicken it to. Then it will be a full meal.
I made a few adjustments here and there to make it like old times. I added a can of broccoli cheese soup. The friends and family really enjoyed it, even my one year old daughter!
Loved this! I recommend doing what other have done: swap out the processed cheese for 1.5 cups of extra-sharp cheddar. I threw in other veggies as well (some chopped red and green peppers) and it was amazing.
i really like it but i used brown rice instead of white i also added onion powder and instead of butter i used olive oil and i used cream of chicken instead of mushroom i also used shredded cheddar cheese instead of processed and i added sliced fresh mushrooms (=
Very Good. My family loved it. Instead of the jalapeno spread, I used Velvetta that was already in the fridge and sprinkled some shredded cheese on top.
My husband loved this dish but the kids thought it was a bit spicy. I could not find the cheese spread w/ jalapeno so I used a few slices of the canned and chopped it in with the broccoli. Will probably leave out the jalapenos next time so everyone can enjoy.
This recipe is just like our family recipe as well. When my sister requested broccoli casserole for Thanksgiving and we didn't have the recipe with us, I tried this one being that it looked similar. It turned out great - I left out the celery because several people don't like it, but it was still very good. The only reason I gave it four stars instead of five is because even though it's really good, it doesn't necessarily "wow" me. Still, I would recommend it to a friend and certainly wouldn't be ashamed to serve it for company or at pot luck dinners. It's also incredibly easy and quick to make. And it makes a decent size casserole. Definitely worth a try!
I made a lot of alterations. I used a substitute for the cream of mushroom - a recipe I found online that I also made significant alterations to - it ended up consisting of 1TBSP melted organic margarine melted over low medium heat then added 3TBSP of flour slowly, remove from heat and stir until smooth. Then add 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup of organic vegetable broth, slowly - stir until smooth. Then you can added chopped mushrooms, but I didn't (because I didn't have any on hand). Then return to heat and bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly until it thickens. Then add salt and pepper. I also replaced the jarred cheese with shredded cheddar. I added garlic powder and cilantro leaves to the onion/celery mix and used 3TBS olive oil instead of margarine. I baked it for 10 additional minutes and covered it with foil.
all i have to say is perfect!! i have been lookin for this recipe,a former co worker of mine, use to make this for every pot luck we had and i loved it so much i would take the leftovers home, thanks for the recipe!
I used cream of celery soup instead of mushroom soup. I also added cheese to the top for the last 10 minutes of baking. I was hoping that the cheese would make it more appealing to the small kids. The adults loved this recipe, however, the kids still didn't care for it much. We'll make broccoli eaters out of them one of these days.
This is a great and versital recipe. I used a Mexican blend of frozen vegitables instead of just broccoli and it gave it a little something extra. I will definitely use this recipe again esp. for a pot luck!!
This was good, but not a "wow" to get 5 stars. Seemed like it was missing something.
excellent! Velveeta cheese really makes this dish perfect!
My 19-year old son's comment: I've had this other places and it usually doesn't have any flavor but this is GOOD! Now - I'm the person who tweaks recipes and for that I apologize to those who believe we must follow a recipe exactly. My changes/suggestions: I sauteed onions, celery and green peppers in the butter - about 1/3 of a cup of each. I used Velveeta cheese which I cut into small pieces and mixed with the other ingredients when I added the rice (to melt the cheese more evenly). I also added season salt, pepper, a dash of hot sauce, and a dash of garlic powder. YES! I will make this recipe again and probably frequently because my family LOVED it and they can be very hard to please.
Good recipe but overly salty in my opinion. I will try again but will use low sodium soup and fresh cheese with sliced javanero because I like to control the salt portion.
I've used brocoli soup instead of mushroom, and it turned out great. I also mix some raclette cheese in the mix and spread parmesano cheese on the top.
WONDERFUL!!! A great hit with the kids!!!
Very very good. Would not change a thing.
Switch the cheese to sharp cheddar... More salt and pepper and garlic. Totes MahGoats!
We have been making this for years. The only difference, is that we omit the broccoli, and add chicken, which we saute with the onions and celery. Then when we pull this out of the oven, we fold into it blanched (15 to 30 sec) peas and broccoli) Its a little more work but the kids like the deep green color of the vegies better. As a condiment to sprinkle over the top, the adults in our house like, "Sunkist Almond Accents"
I used broccoli cheese soup because I don't like mushroom. I also used 16 oz. process cheese and 16 oz. broccoli since they came in packages that size and I didn't want to waste. It's a good thing I did that, though, because there was still a ton of rice.
This was great! We have a vegetarian au pair living with us and I needed something quick and easy to make for dinner. This was very well received :) Very tasty and very easy! My 18 month old daughter loved it too :)
This was great! I added rotisserie chicken and made it a main course! I couldn't find jalapeno Cheese Whiz so I did regular Cheese Whiz and added some canned diced jalapenos. That really gives it a subtle kick and flavor. I also added some crushed Ritz crackers to the top. Also, I didn't read the instructions well and just dumped the frozen broccoli in to it and baked it. That made the broccoli more crisp, but we actually liked it better that way. We'll definitely make this again!
Excellent base dish that you can modify to suit your individual tastes. I used Mexican Velveeta, which gave it a pleasing taste without heat. If you're looking for some bite, consider using a bit of salsa in addition.
Great recipe! Only changes I made were to add some shredded cheese and some sliced jalapeno peppers. Dish was a big hit with the whole family.
I made this casserole according to the recipe. I thought it seemed a little bland. Cheese Whiz is NOT the product it used to be, so I think that may be the reason there isn't a lot of cheese flavor. If I make this recipe again, I will probably add some real cheese to enhance the flavor.
This was a good recipe, I would make it again however it took alot of my time preparing it. Probably because it was my first time, I think I could make it quicker my second time. I added chicken pieces to it to make it more of a meal. I used real butter, part of a block of Velveeta, shredded cheddar cheese, and added some celery salt(since I did not have celery) and lots of black pepper. The consistency was perfect, not too dry or mushy like alot of casseroles come out. I mixed everything up in a pot on the stove before I poured it in the pan that I baked in. I'd recommend doing that so you can taste it and add whatever seasoning you want before baking(it is a little bland if you don't do this).
I made this recipe tonight for dinner, well, mostly. Ok, so I switched out some stuff to go with what I had on hand. I would give it 5of5 if I had completely followed the recipe to the letter.
Very tasty. Only changes I made were to use olive oil instead of margarine and Velveeta instead of cheese spread with jalapenos because that's what I had on hand. I think we would have liked the addition of jalapenos so will try that next time. Makes a huge portion! We have lots of leftovers but that's a good thing. Will definitely make again. Update: After making this many times I tried replacing 1/2 the Velveeta with pepper jack cheese. What a wonderful change!! Added just enough spice but really no heat. We love this and it changed it from 4 stars to 5!
Excellent recipe. I couldn't find the jalapeño cheese, so I substituted 8 oz. Velveeta and added some cayenne pepper. I also added some leftover cubed ham. I froze about 2 servings of the casserole uncooked with the directions written out on the top for another time.
I will definitely make this again!
This was a great and easy recipe to make. I made some changes to a heart healthier recipe. I used Country Crock in place of the butter, fat free mushroom soup and Campbells Fiesta Cheese with Jalapeno soup in place of the cheese spread. End result is very low in saturated fat with all of the taste. Thanks for the recipe
Made this recipe last night and it was amazing followed step by step except I too used the velveeta blocked cheese I also added diced chicken and instead of cream of mushroom I did chicken and their were no leftovers delicious recipe
I left out the celery, turned out great!
Real Good!
I made changes to keep my kids happy but they loved it. But most important in all our years of marriage (10 years and 6 kids) this is the first time my husband has ever eaten broccoli - I will be making this often!! I left out the celery but used one cream of celery and one cream of mushroom and used half of the cheese hoping to get it a little healthier. Great hit.
Not great. Probably won't make again.
This wasn't bad. It wasn't omigod crazy delicious, but... it's a rice & broccoli casserole. I added some garlic and onion powder, and salt & pepper for taste. I think it would've been too bland otherwise. I also topped it with bread crumbs for some crunch. The original recipe is okay, just needs tweaking.
Not having a few key ingredients worried me, but it turned out great..used cream of chicken soup and a jar of con queso cheese sauce with jalapeno.
Meal was great. Husband and children enjoyed it.
Great way to use all that broccoli that I blanched and froze from the garden last fall.
Big hit for our family gathering...everyone wanted the recipe!
Used Old English cheese in a jar, but melted it with the onions and butter, which helped in spreading it into the rest of the casserole. Delicious! Will make again.
Used fresh broccoli and 5 oz jar pimento spread and 3 oz cheddar. It was a bit dry but very tasty. Next time I will add some milk.
Everyone loved this at both Thanksgiving celebrations we went to. I ended up using a half block of jalapeno Velveeta (so 16oz), and 16oz broccoli florets. With those increases, I felt it needed more mushroom soup, so I used half a can more of cream of mushroom. I also made a crunchy topping- melted butter, crushed Ritz crackers, and Italian seasoning. Bake time was 45 minutes in a square glass casserole dish.
I've kept your recipe for a very long time. Everyone I've ever fixed for likes it very much. Thank You for this great recipe.
I used chopped fresh broccoli, penne pasta and shredded cheddar since I had it all on hand and it was really good... Very versatile recipe! My kids loved it and it's definitely going into the recipe bank! I do suggest adding some milk if you are using real cheese, I added about 1/4 cup.
Really enjoyed this dish. I made a few changes to suit my children's taste and what I had on hand. I added shredded cheddar and used cream of celery instead of adding celery (no cream of mushroom soup). I also used a 14 oz. pkg of baby broccoli florets. Great! will make again.
