Broccoli Casserole II

My Mom has made this for at least 30 years, we call it "Green Rice" in my family. This is always a crowd pleaser, and great with ham during the holidays. I've also taken it to work for holiday potlucks - just prepare through step 4, add to your slow cooker, take it to work and let it heat up in the slow cooker all morning, and you end up with a dish that everyone loves. It won't get the crusty top that it gets when you bake it, but it is still very very good. I've always received a positive response when I bring this to a potluck. Also, it is very easy to double this recipe for a crowd. To me, this is a dish best saved for holidays and potlucks. My boss took some of the leftovers home after a work potluck, and his 4 kids loved it! As far as the cheese, it seems like there are people who shy away from processed cheese. I like real cheese too, but sometimes the fake stuff is better in a dish, and in this dish, Cheez Whiz is what should be used.