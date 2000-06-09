Broccoli Casserole II

This is my grandmother's casserole, and her standard addition to our family dinners. Leftovers aren't leftover long.

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a saucepan bring 2 cups water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Melt margarine in a medium skillet over medium heat. Saute onions and celery until tender.

  • In a 2 quart casserole dish combine onions, celery, cooked rice, broccoli, mushroom soup and processed cheese spread; mix well.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 531.6mg. Full Nutrition
