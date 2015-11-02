Ruby's Spicy Red Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 54.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.1g 4 %
carbohydrates: 10.2g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 0.8g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 1716.3IU 34 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 82.8mg 138 %
folate: 34.5mcg 9 %
calcium: 42.5mg 4 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 17mg 6 %
potassium: 227.4mg 6 %
sodium: 20.8mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 7.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
