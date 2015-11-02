Ruby's Spicy Red Salad

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a crunchy vegi salad inspired by Trishie's Chinese-Style Salad Dressing.

By souplover Sue

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the red cabbage, red onions, red peppers, sugar snap peas, green onions, jalapeno peppers, and radishes in a large bowl. Toss well. Sprinkle the strawberries, ramen noodles, and almonds on top of the salad.

Editor's Note

Serve this crunchy salad tossed with your favorite Asian style salad dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 0.8g; sodium 20.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

souplover Sue
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2011
Trishie's Chinese-Style Salad Dressing this is the salad dressing I suggest you use for the salad. janeane1 sorry you didnt see this before you made the salad. I came up with this salad to enjoy with another on site recipe. Hopefully you will try it again with Trishie's Chinese-Style Salad Dressing. Thanks for tying it and giving a nice review. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

janeane1
Rating: 3 stars
07/17/2009
The salad ingredients are interesting--but it needs some kind of dressing. I added a simple vinegar/oil dressing and it was OK. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
