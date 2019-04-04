Sauteed Zucchini

This sautéed zucchini is a really easy recipe that tastes great. Fresh veggies are lightly cooked together. You can add a cup of cooked pasta if you wish to give it more heft as a side dish. We always make too much pasta during the week so this is a great way to work through some of the leftovers.

Recipe by FrackFamily5 CACT

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion in melted butter until translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute more.

  • Stir tomatoes and 1/4 cup water into the mixture; cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes have reduced slightly, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour another 1/4 cup water into the skillet. Add bouillon cube and stir until bouillon is dissolved. Add zucchini; continue cooking until zucchini is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Season with black pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 214.8mg. Full Nutrition
