Sauteed Zucchini

This sautéed zucchini is a really easy recipe that tastes great. Fresh veggies are lightly cooked together. You can add a cup of cooked pasta if you wish to give it more heft as a side dish. We always make too much pasta during the week so this is a great way to work through some of the leftovers.
Our family suggests substitutions to the ingredient list to eliminate trans fat. We used olive oil in place of butter. We regularly saute onion, green and red peppers and add a tomato sauce that contains very few other ingredients than tomato, or 100% tomato. This recipe helped us to adapt our recipe to add the zucchini at the very end of the cooking process. It's a great recipie, and to make it a little more heart healthy and a lot faster to prepare, try olive oil, pre-diced garlic, and a heart-healthy canned spaghetti sauce. Add mushrooms and peppers for added taste. If you are adventuresome and not concerned with a little trans fat and want to add a little saturated fat for taste, try adding from between 2 or 3 tablespoons to 1/2 lb. Italian Saugsage for seasoning.
I tried this reciped because my mom gave me zucchini from her garden along with some green peppers. I sauted red onion, then added garlic and diced green peppers with canned tomatos. I didn't have any chicken broth or buillion so I just added some poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, and sage. I also added some hot pepper flakes and pepper near the end. Served over whole-grain pasta. About 5 or 6 weight watchers points.
I am not normally a fan of zucchini, but I found that I actually like it when prepared this way! It was a little watery, but I did use a can of drained, diced tomatoes because I didn't have any fresh ones. I think I might skip the water or decrease it if I used canned tomatoes in the future. This will be my go-to recipe for zucchini from now on! Thanks for a tasty recipe!
Loved it on pasta. Used whole canned tomatoes (drained out the tomato juice) instead of fresh and it was delicious. Topped with lots of parmesean cheese too! Two out of three kids loved it too! Be sure not to overcook the zucchini. It should still have body and a little crunch.
DELICIOUS!!! We double the recipe and used 1 zucchini and 1 yellow squash. I wouldn't alter this recipe in any other way. The flavors of the garlic (always use fresh) tomatoes, etc... were perfect. Thanks!!!
I really liked this and how healthy it is too. It kind of reminded me a little more of a stewed zucchini than a sauteed zucchini though. I had garden fresh zucchini and tomatoes to use, so this was perfect. I also used a sweet onion. I did use butter with canola oil and broth paste instead of boullion. Of course, I couldn't leave good enough alone and I sprinkled some cheddar on top of mine. ty
Wonderful tasting easy vegetable side dish. I did add in a handful of some baby portabella mushrooms I needed to use up. The 1/4 cup of water was plenty so I left out the second half of water, guess my tomatoes were really juicy. I added in a pinch of Tuscan dried seasoning also. It was the perfect amount for the three of us.
Fabulous way to use your fresh garden produce! We absolutely loved this recipe, and it paired perfectly with chicken breasts. I made a couple of changes. Rather than water and bouillon, I used homemade chicken broth (always have this on-hand in the freezer). I also added fresh spinach, lots of basil, and more garlic. Used butter and EVOO for sauteeing. Thank you FrackFamily -- I can't wait to try your suggestion of adding pasta! Yum.
My family loved it. I put the squash through my spiralizer and cut into spirals then cut with scissors. Made it quick to cook to just the right doneness without being mushy. Also added a pinch of cayenne pepper.
KsMom
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2012
Wow, this was amazing. Even my picky eight year old liked it and had seconds. Will be making this one often!
this was delicious! rarely do i rate a 5 star. i sauteed all the ingredients in a small amount of olive oil and left out the butter and chicken broth and water. it was fantastic just like this. what a great blend of flavors. sprinkling some parmesean cheese on top sounds good too!
Very good and healthy side dish. Add pasta or rice and it's a meal. I used canned tomatoes, so, I had to reduce the liquid. I was also out of chicken bouillon, so I subbed 1/4 cup beef broth for water and bouillon (total 1/4 cup of liquid) and it worked really well. I also added mushrooms.
This is one of my favorite ways to make zucchini. Although I add 1 small chopped (fresh) jalapeno,and a little fresh cilantro (gives it an awesome flavor with a bit of a kick). You could always make it with Olive Oil instead of butter and it tastes just as good. My husband used to hate zucchini but will eat it this way :)
I made this just the way it said. It was absolutely delicious! I'm not a huge zucchini fan but I'm trying to eat healthier. I will sweat the zucchini next time with some salt to get all the moisture out of it and see if that is better. If necessary, I will cut back on the broth.
Chicken stock for the win! This recipe is simple and yields a surprisingly tasty result. I actually left out the tomatoes and added bell peppers instead and used these delightfully cooked veggies as topping on a last-minute pasta dish with a bit of parm on top. I'll be making this again and again. Wonderful!
Judith Christie
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2020
I used cherry tomatoes cut in half. When the zucchini was done I drained the remaining water and added a handful os shredded mozzarella and a half handful of fresh grated Parmesan. Tasty. My husband even had a second helping!
Very easy and tasty recipe. I added a small can of mushrooms just because I like them. Otherwise, no changes. Delicious! I didn't add any salt and pepper; I felt it didn't need any. I will make this again, thanks!
This is a really good recipe. My family (minus one really picky little boy)thought it was a a really nice side dish as well. It's definitely a do-again recipe. The only thing I did different from the recipe as written was to add chicken stock and a little salt instead of water and a bullion cube - the stock was what I had on hand. Thanks for sharing a great vegetable recipe.
Finally I know what to do with the zucchini that is given to me during the summer! Made this for dinner tonight and I swear I could eat the whole thing myself. Delicious. Wonderful side dish that will be a staple in my rotation. I did add a little extra bouillon and a little extra salt, but otherwise it was GREAT. I did not have any cloves of garlic on hand so I used about a 1/2 tsp of garlic powder (don't quote me on that).
We have made this for years with any extra veggies from the garden. I started putting black beans in it this year for a protein bump and with a little shredded cheese it's delicious! I sometimes have it for breakfast the next day.
The recipe was easy and good on it's own but I used chicken brother rather than the water and bouillon and added zucchini and yellow squash. The second time I made this, I added about 1 tbsp adobo sauce to the chicken broth which gave it a nice flavor and spicy kick. This will be a regular side dish for sure!
I don't use the chopped tomatoes or water. My mothers recipe includes 1/4 head of dice cabbage, 1 squash and a sliced avocado into the mix. I use a chile zest instead of salt or pepper to taste and no water. One of the few side dishes that my husband has come to look forward to and very easy to make.
Normally I do not change recipes, but this time had to work with ingredients at hand. Followed recipe but substituted some marinara sauce (Instead of fresh tomatoes). Husband loved this and said "you can fix this anytime" and he is NOT a veggie fan. Will make again!!! Thanks for a yummy veggie dish!
Tasty! I made this several times this summer. I use unsalted chicken stock instead of the water a bouillon, and added a tablespoon of tomato paste to the sauce and really let that simmer a while before adding the zucchini. I also added fresh chopped basil toward the end, and some parmesan shavings when serving. Great side dish!
This recipe was delicious. I added some chopped green bell peppers just because I had one I needed to use before I went out of town but I don't think the dish would be any less fantastic without it. I will definitely make this again, it was so flavorful and easy.
This was really good! Nice addition to a variety of protein! I kindof doubled it so I could have leftovers for lunch and was using what I had and trying to make BF tummy happy too! So EVOO with same parts butter, less (red) onion because that's all I had, 3 med tomato and 3 smallish zucchini, and 4 good size shrooms (BF been wanting them...???) Cooked mostly in reverse....squash, onion, mushrooms. Cover for a few minutes on highish heat. Then garlic and fresh chopped basil, oregano and parsley. Then 1/2 C water with a heaping T of tomato paste and a T of basil pesto ( no broth in pantry) covered for a few more, then threw in chopped tomatoes. Let it all mingle and then had dinner! I have had the recipe as is and it is a pure vegetable delight! Didn't mean to change it but that happens sometimes in homes! Thank you for inspiring others!
