Submarine Flavors

4.4
19 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 2
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This sounds absurdly simple but is wonderful, especially when really great Italian meats and cheeses are used; but it really jazzes up routine lunch meats on a sub, too. I highly recommend the addition of a good dollop of Holland House hot cherry pepper relish. It's heavenly - had it at a sub shop on Boylston Street in Boston in the 70's and dreamed about it for years. Finally discovered it at an Italian grocery in Seattle and was thrilled to discover that same fabulous flavor. Try it, you'll love it!

Recipe by ANNE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
additional:
59 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a jar, and let sit for at least an hour to steep the flavors in the oil. Sprinkle generously on the lettuce in your sub or directly on the insides of the bun.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 9.3g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
