Submarine Flavors

This sounds absurdly simple but is wonderful, especially when really great Italian meats and cheeses are used; but it really jazzes up routine lunch meats on a sub, too. I highly recommend the addition of a good dollop of Holland House hot cherry pepper relish. It's heavenly - had it at a sub shop on Boylston Street in Boston in the 70's and dreamed about it for years. Finally discovered it at an Italian grocery in Seattle and was thrilled to discover that same fabulous flavor. Try it, you'll love it!
I had been looking for a recipe for the oil they use on subs and this was great. My only complaint is that I stored it in the refrigerator and the oil congeals. Heat it up a bit in the microwave to solve the problem. Much cheaper than the oils for subs you can buy ready made in the stroes.
This was okay. I didn't have a glass jar, so I steeped in a plastic bowl with a lid, and that may not have been a good idea. The flavors really didn't blend together all that great. Again, that was probably all me, and I will try this again using glass next time. Also I just made regular subs, and not italian subs. I'm sure this would've been awesome on Italian subs. There will be a next time for this dressing, I will just be sure to follow directions a bit better.
This is a great recipe. I use it for dipping bread in with Italian meals. I used dried garlic and crushed it. So good. I've been looking for a recipe like they use at Johnny Carino's and this is it!!!!
We welcomed the idea of homemade subs after all the various burgers we consumed this past Memorial Day weekend. We were even more delighted with this oil/dressing! It "made" the subs! I will not lose this recipe! Its toooooo good!
I made this for Faceless Frenzy July 2012 - it had been in my recipe box for a long time - over all this is very tasty but it also needs some red wine vinegar. This would also make a tasty dipping oil for some crusty bread.
Wonderful results for such a simple recipe! I scaled this recipe down so that I wouldn't have to store leftover oil. It still worked great. Made for very tasty sandwiches! I put it on the bread and on the lettuce so there was plenty of flavor on each sandwich. My husband said the sandwiches were better than those we buy at the sub shop.
My Mother always made subs with grated cabbage mixed with Italian dressing, various meats and mozzeralla. I found myself without Italian dressing so I went to this site and found this. An excellent alternative when I really needed it. Thanks Anne you saved my day!!!!
sandydee
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2001
Annie is correct -- this is "IT" -- the extra ingredient that makes your submarine sandwiches taste like the real deal. Thank you, Annie!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2003
This recipe is fantastic! I made my mother an traditional sub sandwich and she thought it was bought at a sub shop. This is definately a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2004
So very tasty. I did add more garlic, since we are all garlic lovers.
