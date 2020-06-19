Texas Glazed Pecans

Just made my first batch and they are very good. My only issue is there might be too much salt. I can't even believe I'm saying that because I'm a salt lover. Another recipe I was looking at only calls for 1/4 tsp of salt and I think I'll follow that next time. But these definitely won't be thrown out! They're great. It does take some babysitting of the oven, but it's worth it. I might play around a little bit with some more cinnamon, less salt, more brown sugar and see what I get. All in all a great recipe and worth a try!
I love this recipe! Just like the local amusement park's glazed pecans.. Thanks so much.. I did change one thing. I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup light brown sugar.. Worked great..
These are wonderful....be patient...don't hurry! I used half light brown and half white sugar. Low oven....stir....wait.....stir. These are great!
Awesome! We did them in the frying pan instead of baking them because we needed them super quick. Turned out great and made our salad a hit! Also went very well with our baked brie :) Will definitely make again!
I looked for this recipe after paying 8 for a 1/4 lb of these sold as gourmet nuts. I can't ever resist recreating a recipe. I had all the ingredients on hand (I'm from Texas and pecans are a staple in one's home) so I made these this weekend and people couldn't stop eating. I followed the direction with no changes. So for about 6 we enjoyed a 1 lb of these delicious nuts. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It's a keeper
I made these to give to a friend for her birthday a while back. I was kind of stumped for a small gift for her. I really wanted to do something homemade. I'm not too crafty but love to cook. When I saw this recipe I got inspired. We had had something similar (and expensive) in Disney World and loved them. She is from Texas so figured it was a good sign! They were awesome!! She got so excited when she pulled the container out of the gift bag..."I LOVE pecans! How did you know?" I didn't just picked the right thing! Make a big batch...they won't last long!
This recipe is so delicious! I added these on top of a pumpkin pie cheesecake, and it couldn't have been any more perfect!
Outstanding! Great snacking treat awesome for salads scones etc.
FABULOUS made these pecans and gave for gifts everybody LOVES them. very easy to prepare!
This was good. However i did not think it was so much a glaze finish. The final product was more like spiced pecans with a crystallized sugar coating. Still trying to find a good glazed pecan recipe.