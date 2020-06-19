Texas Glazed Pecans

Rating: 4.86 stars
118 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 104
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Glazed cinnamon and vanilla oven-roasted pecan halves.

By Texas Gal

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Beat the egg in a bowl until frothy; whisk the water and vanilla into the egg. Stir the sugar, cinnamon, and salt into the egg mixture. Add the pecans; stir to coat completely. Spread the pecans onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast the pecans in the preheated oven, stirring about every 15 minutes, until the coating forms a glaze, about 1 hour. Allow to cool on the baking sheet at least 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 18.2g; sodium 100.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (119)

nattyb
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2010
Just made my first batch and they are very good. My only issue is there might be too much salt. I can't even believe I'm saying that because I'm a salt lover. Another recipe I was looking at only calls for 1/4 tsp of salt and I think I'll follow that next time. But these definitely won't be thrown out! They're great. It does take some babysitting of the oven, but it's worth it. I might play around a little bit with some more cinnamon, less salt, more brown sugar and see what I get. All in all a great recipe and worth a try!
Reviews:
nattyb
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
nattyb
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
Just made my first batch and they are very good. My only issue is there might be too much salt. I can't even believe I'm saying that because I'm a salt lover. Another recipe I was looking at only calls for 1/4 tsp of salt and I think I'll follow that next time. But these definitely won't be thrown out! They're great. It does take some babysitting of the oven, but it's worth it. I might play around a little bit with some more cinnamon, less salt, more brown sugar and see what I get. All in all a great recipe and worth a try!
Helpful
(75)
anita
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2009
anita
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2009
I love this recipe! Just like the local amusement park's glazed pecans.. Thanks so much.. I did change one thing. I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup light brown sugar.. Worked great..
Helpful
(72)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2009
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2009
These are wonderful....be patient...don't hurry! I used half light brown and half white sugar. Low oven....stir....wait.....stir. These are great!
Helpful
(55)
jennabeanski
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2010
jennabeanski
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2010
Awesome! We did them in the frying pan instead of baking them because we needed them super quick. Turned out great and made our salad a hit! Also went very well with our baked brie :) Will definitely make again!
Helpful
(21)
RTH2067
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
RTH2067
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
I looked for this recipe after paying 8 for a 1/4 lb of these sold as gourmet nuts. I can't ever resist recreating a recipe. I had all the ingredients on hand (I'm from Texas and pecans are a staple in one's home) so I made these this weekend and people couldn't stop eating. I followed the direction with no changes. So for about 6 we enjoyed a 1 lb of these delicious nuts. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It's a keeper
Helpful
(18)
Dottie
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2010
Dottie
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2010
I made these to give to a friend for her birthday a while back. I was kind of stumped for a small gift for her. I really wanted to do something homemade. I'm not too crafty but love to cook. When I saw this recipe I got inspired. We had had something similar (and expensive) in Disney World and loved them. She is from Texas so figured it was a good sign! They were awesome!! She got so excited when she pulled the container out of the gift bag..."I LOVE pecans! How did you know?" I didn't just picked the right thing! Make a big batch...they won't last long!
Helpful
(17)
ashley
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2009
ashley
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2009
This recipe is so delicious! I added these on top of a pumpkin pie cheesecake, and it couldn't have been any more perfect!
Helpful
(15)
Shayna
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2011
Shayna
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2011
Outstanding! Great snacking treat awesome for salads scones etc.
Helpful
(10)
Martha Thompson
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2009
Martha Thompson
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2009
FABULOUS made these pecans and gave for gifts everybody LOVES them. very easy to prepare!
Helpful
(10)
james rogers
Rating: 3 stars
12/20/2010
james rogers
Rating: 3 stars
12/20/2010
This was good. However i did not think it was so much a glaze finish. The final product was more like spiced pecans with a crystallized sugar coating. Still trying to find a good glazed pecan recipe.
Helpful
(7)
