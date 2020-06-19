Texas Glazed Pecans

1 of 119

Rating: 4 stars Just made my first batch and they are very good. My only issue is there might be too much salt. I can't even believe I'm saying that because I'm a salt lover. Another recipe I was looking at only calls for 1/4 tsp of salt and I think I'll follow that next time. But these definitely won't be thrown out! They're great. It does take some babysitting of the oven, but it's worth it. I might play around a little bit with some more cinnamon, less salt, more brown sugar and see what I get. All in all a great recipe and worth a try! Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! Just like the local amusement park's glazed pecans.. Thanks so much.. I did change one thing. I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup light brown sugar.. Worked great.. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars These are wonderful....be patient...don't hurry! I used half light brown and half white sugar. Low oven....stir....wait.....stir. These are great! Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! We did them in the frying pan instead of baking them because we needed them super quick. Turned out great and made our salad a hit! Also went very well with our baked brie :) Will definitely make again! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I looked for this recipe after paying 8 for a 1/4 lb of these sold as gourmet nuts. I can't ever resist recreating a recipe. I had all the ingredients on hand (I'm from Texas and pecans are a staple in one's home) so I made these this weekend and people couldn't stop eating. I followed the direction with no changes. So for about 6 we enjoyed a 1 lb of these delicious nuts. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It's a keeper Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made these to give to a friend for her birthday a while back. I was kind of stumped for a small gift for her. I really wanted to do something homemade. I'm not too crafty but love to cook. When I saw this recipe I got inspired. We had had something similar (and expensive) in Disney World and loved them. She is from Texas so figured it was a good sign! They were awesome!! She got so excited when she pulled the container out of the gift bag..."I LOVE pecans! How did you know?" I didn't just picked the right thing! Make a big batch...they won't last long! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is so delicious! I added these on top of a pumpkin pie cheesecake, and it couldn't have been any more perfect! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding! Great snacking treat awesome for salads scones etc. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars FABULOUS made these pecans and gave for gifts everybody LOVES them. very easy to prepare! Helpful (10)