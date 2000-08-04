Pumpkin Apple Streusel Muffins
What better way to celebrate fall than with delicious muffins that combine the wonderful texture of apples with the warm taste of pumpkin. A simple streusel topping gives them a little something extra.
Don’t use the streusel topping. The muffins are already very sweet. In fact, I may cut ½ cup of the sugar out next time. But they were great and everybody at work gobbled them up. I used all whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and I also used a full can of pumpkin puree because I didn’t want to waste any. I used ½ cup applesauce instead of ½ cup vegetable oil. I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice so I used 2 tsp. cinnamon, ½ tsp. ginger, and ½ tsp. nutmeg as one review suggested. The end result was fantastic!Read More
I substituted 1/2 c. melted butter for oil, sugar in the raw for white sugar and made just 12 really big muffins. I didn't do the topping. These were just okay.Read More
We made ours into a 9 x 13 coffee cake & it was very moist. We used other suggestions given about the use of brown sugar instead of white sugar for topping & used suggested portion of spices for the pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, ginger, all spice, & nutmeg).
I loved these muffins! I added extra pumpkin and substituted applesauce for the oil, which made them low fat a delicious! I will be making them again soon.
This is a fabulous recipe! The only substitution I made was using brown sugar whenever it called for while sugar. I do this with most of my dessert recipes and I think they taste better. I also doubled the recipe for the streusel. My family absolutely loved these muffins.
One of the best muffin recipes I've ever made. I used cinnamon and nutmeg instead of pumpkin pie spice, and I used half white/half brown sugar. I also added vanilla and nuts. This recipe is already in my recipe folder at home, and I am planning on making them again over thanksgiving for my whole family.
This is a fantastic muffin recipe that holds up well when 1/2 whole wheat flour and some wheat germ are used. Really nutritious and tasty. Thanks!
I substituted 1/2 cup of melted butter for the oil and prepared these in 8 baby loaf pans. I gave them out as gifts and got rave reviews. A great recipe!
Wonderful! I admit I also added the rest of the can of pumpkin puree, it didn't hurt the muffins at all. I made different types of mini muffins for holiday gift trays and they were the favorite! I will be making these lots!
A true winner, and "make-again-able" recipe. Instead of muffins, I spooned the batter into a 10" greased tube pan, and sprinkled the streusel over. I baked it at 350 for just under an hour (58 minutes). What a fabulous coffeecake! Moist, deep flavor, and with melt in your mouth texture. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
My whole family Loves these. I leave off the streusel to reduce some sugar and fat. I made a few other changes just to get a slightly healthier result. Only 1 1/2 c All purp. flour, 1/2 cup quick cooking oats, 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup dark brown sugar. Everything else the same. Sooo good!
These muffins were excellent. The whole family loved them. I will definitely make again. Good cold weather food!
I have been making these at least twice a month since I found this recipe back in the Fall. I've done jumbo, regular and mini muffins and often freeze them for a grab and take snack. They are wonderful and the kids devour them. I don't even add the streusel topping. I do make a few minor changes.... instead of the pumpkin pie spice, I make my own variation - 1 tbsp of cinnamon, 1 tsp cloves, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and 1/4 tsp ginger. Also, I'll occasionally divide the basic pumpkin recipe in half and add apples to one half and chocolate chips (no apples) to the other half. Not sure which I like better and they are both delish!!
These are absolutely delicious. So moist that it's hard to eat only one. You can also definitely taste the spices. They give it a great flavor without being overpowering. The only modifications I made were to substitute 1/2 of the oil for applesauce (to make them a bit healthier) and to add 1/2 tablespoon more butter to the streusel (it wasn't crumbly enough). I don't think you can notice the change in oil but next time I make them I'll do it with the full amount and update. They keep well and can be put in the freezer for future use. I like to defrost them in the fridge then toast them, yummy! Also, just so you don't go crazy peeling/cutting apples then realizing that you have too many, 2 cups is approximately equal to 2 medium/large apples. Also this recipe makes more than it says it does. I got 12 good sized texas size muffins (about the equivalent of 24 muffins). Enjoy. Thanks Jan for the recipe!
Added a bit of vanilla, swapped the sugar for a cup and a half of brown sugar (still a little sweet so i may go down to a cup next time), used some frozen pumpkin puree that i made in the fall and swapped out the oil for applesauce. My toddler loved them, and i snuck quite a few myself!
I wouldn't change a thing with this recipe. Don't skip the topping. It is a yummy addition. I will definitely be making these again....
Moist, tender - just the right mix of spice and sweetness. A few notes: 1) Previous reviewers who pointed out the prep time issue were right; plan on about 1/2 hour to get everything ready. 2) Substitutions/changes: instead of pumpkin pie spice premixed, added 1tsp cinnamon, 1tsp ginger, 1/2tsp ground cloves, sprinkle of fresh grated nutmeg; increased pumpkin to 1 1/2 cups; 1 1/2 cups Splenda for the white sugar, and 1/2 cup brown sugar; Subbed brown sugar in streusel topping. 3) I know every oven is different, but 35 minutes would have burned these in mine; baked for 24 minutes - came out beautifully, making 18 good sized muffins. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!
These are great! I made these with all whole wheat flour, Splenda for half of the sugar, and apple sauce instead of the oil. I didn't have any pumpkin pie seasoning so I used the spices recommended by Joyful Heart. I also didn't add any streusel topping because the first time I made the recipe as stated and I had a hard time telling when the muffins were done because the streusel seemed to be done sooner than the muffins. I will make the healthier version of these muffins on a regular basis!
I did exactly what was called for and instead of making them into muffins I made bread instead. Delish!!!! Made 2 loafs!
Great fall recipe. Wonderful way to use the flavors of the season.
These muffins are really good, and very moist! I used half whole wheat flour half all-purpose (next time I will use all whole wheat), used apple sauce instead of oil, and half white sugar half brown sugar. I left out the streusel topping and they were still good. Thanks for posting!
I lost my muffin pan in the move so I used a bread loaf pan and reduced the heat to 300. Baked for about 90 minutes, came out GREAT!!
Very good fresh and still tasty after a week in the fridge or freezer, which makes it great for small families.
These muffins were perfect! Few changes: I used whole wheat flour, 1/2-3/4 cup of brown sugar instead of 2 C white (highly recommend you do this; it still came out perfectly sweet b/c of the topping), grated in a little fresh nutmeg, and I also threw in the whole can of pumpkin puree (I never end up using the leftovers), which I believe made it even more moist. Overall, these were sooo easy to make, yet they came out perfectly moist, not overly sweet, and they made me look like a skilled baker!!! Make these. NOW.
Very good. Another reviewer said that she baked the batter in a tube pan. I only had a bundt pan and it turned out very nicely. I put half of the topping in the bottom of the pan and then used the remainder on the top of the batter. Another reviewer said to leave the apple in larger chunks. I agree.
Great recipe ! I did make some changes to this recipe. As other users suggested, I used 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp ground ginger, 1 tsp allspice and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I used apple sauce instead of oil, and I used 1 cup of splenda instead of 2 cups sugar and I sprinkled the tops with white sugar before baking (The apples and apple sauce add some sweetness too). I grated the apples and that looked really pretty once they were baked. Also, I set the timer for 30 minutes, and watched them very carefully. They were ready to come out around 28 minutes at 350. They came out very moist, spicy and pretty !
These were fairly quick to throw together. I added raisins to the batter in addition to the apple chunks and omitted the streusel topping. (The kids don't need the extra sugar). I served them with homemade soup and it was a good Sunday night meal. The recipe made 20 good sized muffins and baked for about 30 mins total.
These muffins were great. I didn't find them too sweet, as other reviewers had, and I followed the recipe exactly. The only problem I had with this recipe was the oil. I think 1/2 C is too much, so next time, I will sub applesauce for at least half. Definitely a keeper!
Absolutely delicious! I made to send with my husband to work, but we ate them all and I had to make another batch! Am making again as a coffe cake for thanksgiving.
Absolutely a terrific treat - best muffins yet. I used freshly prepared pumpkin (substituted eggbeaters for the eggs), sprinkled top with slivered almonds and then the streusel topping. Topping is worth the little extra work required.
I replaced half the flour with whole wheat, and couldn't tell the difference. Swapped out the oil for applesauce, and added a tsp of vanilla. Left off the topping. So good.
These were delicious! Very moist and flavorful.
This has turned into my favorite muffin recipe. Everyone who tries one wants the recipe! I substituted 30 oz. Libby's Easy Pumpkin Pie Mix for the 1 cup canned pumpkin puree. This increased pumpkin causes the muffins to rise very little but allows for the moistest, flavor packed muffins ever!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These are excellent muffins! I did make some changes - I used whole wheat pastry flour in place of the all-purpose flour, I cut the sugar in half and used unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil and they came out great! My husband is trying to cut back on sugars and fats and this worked out perfectly. So for his batch I left off the streusel topping. These muffins are very moist and smell so good while baking. Thank you for a great recipe!
Fantastic! Just finished baking and, of course, eating these and have decided they are my new 'Go To' breakfast recipe as well as dessert, snack, and anytime! The only change I made was substituting applesauce for oil, but I'll definitely experiment with whole wheat flour and brown sugar next time. The chopped apples are a great little surprise in each bite. After the rave reviews I got from my family, I know I'll be making these at least once a week!
This is a really good base recipe. I made a few changes... I missread the recipe to begin with and only used 1 cup of sugar and I am glad I did! I added 1/2 tsp additional of the following nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, all spice and lemon juice. I subed the oil for applesauce and added a tsp of applesauce to the crumble as well as a tsp of cinnamon. I made a glaze to drizzle on top during the last five minutes of cooking out of 2 tbs half/half, 1 C confectionars sugar, 1 tbs butter, 1 tbs lemon juice and 1 tbs of applesauce. The glaze really makes this recipe POP! Thanks for sharing.
This is the best muffin recipe I have found the masks the Gluten Free flour off putting taste. The pumpkin masks the GF flour and the apple keeps the muffin nice and moist. I did not have pumpkin pie spice on hand so I just did a combination of ground cinnoman, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. No other modifications made. AMAZINGLY delicious. Excellent cold or warmed up the next day!
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! The muffins came out wonderfully moist and delicious, with a lovely balance of sugary sweet, earthy, and slightly tart flavors. These are the BEST muffins I have ever had the pleasure of making, and they get even better after a few days - if they last that long!
Oh YUM! What a great muffin to kick off Autumn. These are excellent!
These are fantastic. I made them for my first grader's class party and they were gobbled up in seconds. They are moist, yummy, and pretty healthy too! This recipe will definitely be a winter staple in our house from now on! Thanks!!! BTW- I used half white sugar and half brown.
I make these for Christmas day brunch every year........delicious!!!!!!!!!
Fabulous! I made this in a baking dish and drizzled with some butter creme frosting before serving. The pumpkin purée added just the right flavor and made the cake so moist...Definite winner in my house!
Kept everything the same but used apple sauce instead of oil. THEY RULED!!!!!!!
I make this muffin every fall, and everyone I know begs for more. I change a few things to make it a little healthier and less calories. I use 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 all purpose. I use 2 cups applesauce and 1/8 cup oil. Applesauce is just easier! I also use egg beaters instead of whole eggs. All in all a very tasty treat!!!!
Moist and delicious - thank you!
Delicious muffin! I used 1-1/2 cup of sugar and only 1/3 cup of oil which was just right. Only took 30 minutes to bake.
Great flavorful muffins. Only change I made was to grate the apples instead of chopping them. I got 21 muffins and they were done in 24 minutes. I think that 35-40 minutes would be way too long to bake these.
These were fabulous! To make them more healthy, use half whole wheat flour, cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups using half brown, and substitute applesauce for most of the oil. Also, I found that they baked in under thirty minutes, so keep an eye on them.
Made half batch using fresh pumpkin mash and homemade applesauce for half of the oil. Absolutely delictable. I didn't make the topping - just sprinkled a little sugar on top and they were fine. I *do* wish I had used my muffin tins (jumbo) - I used cupcake tins and ended up with 18 (not the 9 I expected). Note to self: Fill almost to top as they don't rise a great deal.
These are delicious! Great for those who aren't crazy about pumpkin but want a taste of autumn. My husband hates pumpkin, but he really enjoyed these. I doubled the batch and gave some away in Halloween baskets. No problem with the recipe at all. Moist but not soggy. If you had that problem you might want to try dicing the apples smaller (apples give juice during baking so big chunks may make the muffins wet, I'd think.) Thanks for the recipe.
Weird, but good. It was probably just me but I had a hard time getting them to bake evenly with the crumb topping.
I made some changes, as recommended by reviewers. I used one cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. I usually always cut down on the sugar amount in baking recipes, and usually its fine. I found with this one though I should have used all 2 cups of sugar. I also would have added more spices, as I felt it was lacking some umph. My husband though they were fine, but I have tried a lot better recipes. I think with all the sugar and a bit more spice that these would taste better. Also, I might try shredding the apple, instead of big chunks (they look a little funky to me!)
Great muffins! A bit too sweet for my taste, but my father loved them. He brought them with him to work too and his co-workers raved!
These were just delicious! I actually made mini-muffins, so I had to double the topping. Me and my sister half of them right out of the pan! I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, but used a recipie for it from a book using ginger, nutmeg, and a couple other spices and it works great.
I wish I would of read what the other reviewers had to say before baking these muffins. Please take the advice and cut down on the sugar, they were way too sweet. I am giving it 4 stars because these definately have potential and I will bake them again using whole wheat flour and I will only put half of the sugar needed especially if you decide to replace the oil with apple sauce. By the way my house smelled wonderful and of course my son loved them.
I made a healthier version of these muffins by using whole wheat flower, 3/4 cup sugar and 3/4 cup Splenda and substituted the oil with 2/3 cup apple sauce. They turned out so moist and delicious! I will definitely make these again.
Delicious! I went ahead and used the whole can of pumpkin instead of just 1C and used 50/50 whole wheat/all-purpose flour. And I added 2 TBS milled flax seed to the recipe. I also subtracted approximately 2TBS of the all purpose flour and added 1TBS wheat germ, 1TBS oat bran, and 1tsp powdered dry milk in it's place to add to the protein and nutrition content (idea from Ruth Yaron's Super Baby Food book). My husband, who usually does not like pumpkin, really liked these muffins. I took them to a friend's house this morning, and she asked for the recipe.
Changes due to allergies: 2/3 C homemade applesauce to replace eggs, EVOO instead of vegetable oil. These were okay as I made several various pumpkin muffins and I have my favorite. My DH thought they were the best he tried but he did not try all the various muffins I made. I think he really liked the topping. Of course, my children gobbled them up.
Excellent Autumn Recipe! My husband and I loved these. They were moist, flavorful and unique. I added cinnamon and nutmeg to spice it up a little more.
These were wonderful and didn't last long. The few changes I made include: Used 1/2 cup white sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar plus 1-1/2 cups Splenda. Used entire 16 oz can of pumpkin and used shredded apples for moistness and flavor with not gooey clumps. Used half brown & half white sugar in topping & drizzled baked muffins with cream cheese glaze.
These were awesome! I omitted the apples because I wanted just a pumpkin muffin. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I added the spices separately. I tossed in the whole can of pumpkin rather than just a cup.
I tweaked and instead of streusel, I used Hawaiian Sugar Crystals on top. Sprinkled a few before baking and a few more right out of the oven. So yummy!
Lovely taste and I normally don't care much for apples. I made these as loaves rather than muffins and I skipped on the streusal topping.
What a delicious muffin! The muffin is moist filled with chunks of apple and pumpkin flavour topped with a crunchy topping. I did make extra topping for them. mmm...
Great recipe - I made it in a loaf pan (had to cook it longer than the recipe called for of course). Excellent moist texture.
These are scrumptious!! I baked about 5 dozen for our church bazaar and had LOTS of people ask for the recipe. Wonderful - make these and you'll be hooked!
CAUTION: DO NOT BAKE THESE FOR 35 MINUTES UNLESS YOU LIKE BURNT FOOD. The recipe made 24 muffins which I cooked for 35 minutes like the recipe said. I had to throw them out because they were all burnt!!!! Very disappointing!!
I made these with whole wheat pastry flour, and sugar twin. They still turned out fluffy,moist and sweet enough. Yummy!
I made these into gluten free/egg free muffins and shredded the apples rather than chopping them. Definitely 5 stars. This is a fabulous autumn recipe!
AWESOME!!! I used the whole can (15 oz) of pumpkin and put the batter in 2 loaf pans. Baked them at 350 for just under an hour. Moist, scrumptious, and easy to make!!! You have got to try this!
I had a cup of pumpkin that I needed to use up so went searching. These were moist and sweet and easy to make. I was glad that I did not do the streusel topping as the muffins are very sweet as is and it saves the extra steps and calories. You don't need the topping unless you have a really really sweet tooth.
I make these every Fall- they are so good! I add toasted, chopped pecans to the streusel topping for some crunch. These are a family tradition!
Fabulous muffins! I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice, so I used 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ginger, and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and they turned out great. I will definitely make these again!
This recipe is delicious, and I agree with everyone, 2 cups of sugar would be too much. I doubled the recipe so I kept it at 2 cups of white sugar, and mixed in around 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Only when mixing the brown sugar doesn't appear to blend in very well, and you can only mix by hand, and not too much, so it does create a dilemmna. Don't base how much sugar you put in on the taste of the batter. The batter tasted overly sweet but the result was just right. I found the pumpkin taste and the spices weren't very prominent, and I like the spices so next time I'd put in 2 tsps of cinnamon, 3/4 tsp nutmeg, 3/2 tsp allspice, and some more pumpkin. I also pulled out the muffins/loaf around 20 minutes in and sprinkled with more streusel.
Simply delicious!
FABULOUS! FABULOUS! FABULOUS! THESE ARE DELICIOUS! I TWEAKED THE RECIPE A BIT, AND USED 1 CUP WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, 1/2 WHEAT GERM, ONLY 1 CUP OF SUGAR, CINNAMON APPLESAUCE INSTEAD OF OIL, AND USED 3 CUPS OF CHOPPED APPLE. I TRIED THE STREUSEL TOPPING AND I FOUND IT A BIT SWEET AS DID MY 2 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER, AND INSTEAD WE JUST SPRINKEL SOME QUICK OATS ON. THIS IS ALSO A GREAT RECIPE FOR THE KIDS TO GET INVOLVED IN THE KITCHEN! MY DAUGHTER HAD A BLAST! BUT BEWARE, PREP TIME TOOK OVER AN HOUR! THIS RECIPE YEILDED 5 DOZEN MINI MUFFINS!
My kids LOVE these muffins! I did make a few changes just to be healthier, I used whole wheat flour instead of white and applesauce instead of oil. I also made a double batch and used a whole can of pumpkin puree. Since I was out of pumpkin pie spice, I just used ground cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. My kids take these to school for snacks and have them for breakfast and my 15 yr old daughter even shared some with a classmate who loved them, too! I just made the second batch tonight, and the kids wanted one for dessert as soon as dinner was over, and my kids RARELY like things that are "healthy" for them. This recipe is a keeper!
I used the recipe as written but baked them in mini-muffin cups for a community meeting. It was a little tricky figuring out the correct baking time, but between 15-20 minutes depending on your oven seems to do it. These are very moist and delicious and I will make them again, this time regular size. I would also like to try the substitutions others have suggested using brown sugar for the white and applesauce for the oil. If you make the mini-muffins, you really need to chop the apples in very small chunks. Yum!
Substituded 1/2 wheat flour & 1/2 white flour...apple sauce instead of oil...left apples chunky...while I was in the process of mixing the ingrediants my son asked, "Why do you always make muffins? I want a cake!" So, I pressed the streusel topping into a bunt pan, and it was a picture perfect...my son was happy as a clam, and this bunt cake was delicious!!!
These are great for breakfast. They also freeze well. I make several large batches at a time. Substituting applesauce for some of the oil (use the same amount) works very well with this recipe and makes it much healthier.
If I used a different apple, these would've gotten the fourth star... My Mods: Full can o' pumpkin, lots more pumpkin pie spice, a bit of apple pie spice, Shredded ONE FUJI apple, chopped up another 1.5 apples, Unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil, Cut the white sugar to just under 1.5 cups. For the topping, I doubled it using BROWN sugar (a touch less), 2 tbs oats, 1 tbs less flour, and more cinnamon. Baked for 22 minutes. They were good, but not quite what I was expecting...I think next time, I'll use a more tart apple, than a sweet, as the Fuji flavor got a bit "lost" in the pumpkin. And, I must've over-mixed because they were just a teeny bit tough.
One word...HEAVEN! I used a mini loaf pan and was able to get 4 mini loaves out of this recipe. This is ten times better than the regular pumpkin bread I make.
So yummy! Didn't have pumpkin pie spice, used cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves...and in a higher quantity than called for, but turned out well. Used streusel topping on some and made a cream cheese icing with a hint of cinnamon for the others.
Great recipe. I added more pumpkin and apples and substituted apple sauce for the vegetable oil. And I only used 1 cup of sugar.
I make alot of muffins and these are definetly now in the top three!!! For sure the best apple muffins ever. Don't bother with any other recipes. My family ate them all in one day. WOW!!!
this is an awesome recipie! i used whole wheat flour. thanx!
Very moist and yummy. Thank you Jan.
I did the recipe as written, and after tasting the super thick batter, I knew that it was too sweet for my taste so I barely dusted them with the topping. Coming out of the oven, the muffins were a wonderful mix of apple and pumpkin pie flavor so I will most definitely make these again, but I will most definitely be cutting back on the sugar.
My kids loved these! I did use the entire can of pumpkin and was happy to know that the batter would be really thick ... otherwise I would have thought that I did something wrong. They were wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
These are so easy to put together and really moist and delicious. I made them once exactly as the recipe stated and then I made them again with part wheat flour & a splash of vanilla. I think the vanilla added wonderful flavor but the wheat flour, although undetectable by taste, I'm sure it added some nutritional benefit. One thing that I can't understand, is how can you distribute such a little amount of streusel on all of the muffins? I doubled the streusel recipe and it came out perfect. BUT, my muffin batter filled 23 regular size muffin cups - not 18 like the recipe states. I definitely think the streusel recipe needs to be doubled. I also suggest that you don't cut the apple chunks too small because they seem to kind of disappear when cut too small.
YUM! Made this exactly as stated, only ran out of streusel topping (I was being generous) after topping about 12 of these and made 1/2 a recipe more to finish off the muffins. I would recommend doing this as the crunchy streusel topping really made this muffin! I would make more streusel (1 1/2 recipe) again - and there will be a next time because these were wonderful. :-) Oh, and they go perfect with thick bacon. And coffee.
Excellent flavor and moistness. The amount of pumpkin pie spice is just perfect; not overpowering but just right. I did add 1/4 tsp. cardamom, 1 tsp. vanilla, and couple handfuls of raisins to the batter. Thanks for the headsup, Schellybean on mentioning that the batter is extremely thick. I had to go back and make sure I didn't omit something from the recipe, then read the reviews and saw you mention this. I used Gala apple; fine chopped 1 cup, and shredded the other cup. This made 11 Texas size muffins. I omitted the streusel as well.
The finished product is very good. Nice and moist, and the apples do add a different flavor. They taste the best when warmed. I tried mine without the topping though, and I bet they taste just as great without it and the extra calories.
This is a wonderful muffin recipe. It has great flavor and the spices are just right. I didn't have any apples so I added 1 3/4 cup applesauce instead. I wasn't sure if the batter would be too runny but it turned out perfectly. I think I'm going to try it the coffeecake way next time.
VERY sweet and down-right mushy. I baked 35 minutes and a knife came out clean but they seemed not done because they were so moist. I made exactly 18,as indicated, and wished I had made 24 smaller because the tops were like chewy, very sweet,"lids" and broke off very easy from the wet muffin part; so a third of them fell apart. I think the recipe needs some changes. I do like the mix of pumpkin and apples and one reviewers suggestion of adding raisins. Maybe I will play with the ingredients and try again.
I made these muffins this time last year for a chuch bake sale, and they sold out. I ended up making several batches and using the big Texas-style muffin tins. They came out so big and beautiful. I am making them again this week for another bake sale that is on Saturday (I actually had someone disappointed at a sale a few months ago because I hadn't made them!)
Delicious muffins. Made as written only using brown sugar in the topping and reducing the baking time. I've made these a second time without the streusel and they are just as good. Great recipe for cool fall days.
I followed the exact recipe and they were great!! No substitutions, but I did some with the topping and some without... Without are just as good especially if you want to save calories. Mine only needed 30 minutes in the oven. The apples were so soft you could barely tell they were in them. Will make again!
These were quick and easy to make. And did I mention delicious! I used brown sugar instead of white sugar and added walnuts to the streusel topping.
