Pumpkin Apple Streusel Muffins

These are absolutely delicious. So moist that it's hard to eat only one. You can also definitely taste the spices. They give it a great flavor without being overpowering. The only modifications I made were to substitute 1/2 of the oil for applesauce (to make them a bit healthier) and to add 1/2 tablespoon more butter to the streusel (it wasn't crumbly enough). I don't think you can notice the change in oil but next time I make them I'll do it with the full amount and update. They keep well and can be put in the freezer for future use. I like to defrost them in the fridge then toast them, yummy! Also, just so you don't go crazy peeling/cutting apples then realizing that you have too many, 2 cups is approximately equal to 2 medium/large apples. Also this recipe makes more than it says it does. I got 12 good sized texas size muffins (about the equivalent of 24 muffins). Enjoy. Thanks Jan for the recipe!