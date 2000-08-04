Pumpkin Apple Streusel Muffins

What better way to celebrate fall than with delicious muffins that combine the wonderful texture of apples with the warm taste of pumpkin. A simple streusel topping gives them a little something extra.

Recipe by Jan Sticka

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 18 muffin cups or use paper liners.

  • In a large bowl, sift together 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 cups sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together eggs, pumpkin and oil. Add pumpkin mixture to flour mixture; stirring just to moisten. Fold in apples. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • In a small bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons flour, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle topping evenly over muffin batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 8g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 182mg. Full Nutrition
