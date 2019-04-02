Best Roasted Red Pepper Spread

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simple yet yummy roasted red pepper dressing for sandwiches, salads, or even a chicken marinade. I made this when trying to find a dressing thicker than the usual, to hold up on sandwiches.

By coldstar37

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the peppers, garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and salt and pepper in the work bowl of a food processor, and pulse several times until blended and smooth. Refrigerate leftovers.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 1.9g; sodium 153.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2009
Couldn't be simpler and full of flavor. In my opinion does'nt need much else to shine. I did add more garlic but then I always do. Sort of an automatic pilot thing as I love my garlic. A little thin for a sandwich spread but that's easily adjusted by putting in less vinegar and oil. Still it's about the consistency of a marinara so it still works. I love the flavor and think I'll pair with feta and turkey on bread tonight then warm it in the oven for a warm sandwich. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2009
Couldn't be simpler and full of flavor. In my opinion does'nt need much else to shine. I did add more garlic but then I always do. Sort of an automatic pilot thing as I love my garlic. A little thin for a sandwich spread but that's easily adjusted by putting in less vinegar and oil. Still it's about the consistency of a marinara so it still works. I love the flavor and think I'll pair with feta and turkey on bread tonight then warm it in the oven for a warm sandwich. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
jenniferfurnas
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2010
This was really good as a salad dressing! I added a little bit of dried oregano. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mehehe
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2020
Great recipe and super simple and quick. My favorite use is to serve it as a dipping sauce for arancini balls (risotto balls) yum!! For super easy risotto see slow cooker risotto by Lady7Fire. Couldn't be easier but cook it 2-2 1/2 hours. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022