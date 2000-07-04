Chicken Jubilee
Chicken breasts lightly broiled, then baked with a cherry juice/brown sugar sauce, brandy and cherries.
Chicken breasts lightly broiled, then baked with a cherry juice/brown sugar sauce, brandy and cherries.
There were mixed reviews on this. I thought it was okay, but some guests raved! (I have to admit I did not use the brandy, though, per some guests' dietary needs). The comments I would note are: the water makes a very soupy sauce- would omit next time. The butter browns the chicken better than oil (I tried both), but in the end you could OMIT either as it make little difference in taste. Also, bone-in breasts are tastier than boneless, and were preferred over the drumstick-thighs I also used. I added a 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, 1 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.Read More
Made this this evening - I did not care for this. I love cherries, I love chicken - but this was just awful. If you are considering making this -- I would strongly recommend 1/4 or 1/2 the recipe.Read More
There were mixed reviews on this. I thought it was okay, but some guests raved! (I have to admit I did not use the brandy, though, per some guests' dietary needs). The comments I would note are: the water makes a very soupy sauce- would omit next time. The butter browns the chicken better than oil (I tried both), but in the end you could OMIT either as it make little difference in taste. Also, bone-in breasts are tastier than boneless, and were preferred over the drumstick-thighs I also used. I added a 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, 1 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.
Made this this evening - I did not care for this. I love cherries, I love chicken - but this was just awful. If you are considering making this -- I would strongly recommend 1/4 or 1/2 the recipe.
Hands down best crowd pleasing recur ever. Everyone raves about it and wants the recipe. It’s a recipe just like my mother used to make and I have made it for years. So glad to find it here. I do substitute cooking wine where this recipe calls for brandy. It freezes well. I always double or triple the sauce and make either garlic mashed potatoes or mashed cauliflower for low carb eaters.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections