Chicken Jubilee

Chicken breasts lightly broiled, then baked with a cherry juice/brown sugar sauce, brandy and cherries.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to Broil.

  • Lightly brush chicken breasts with melted butter and broil for 2 to 3 minutes each side, or until just lightly browned.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Place browned chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In large bowl combine the reserved cherry liquid, sugar, chile sauce, water, Worcestershire sauce, onion, raisins and salt and pepper to taste. Mix all together and pour mixture over chicken.

  • Cover dish and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour.

  • Remove cover, add cherries and brandy to chicken and bake uncovered for another 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 51.2g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 185.8mg. Full Nutrition
