Peas and Macaroni Soup

Rating: 5 stars SUBMITER's COOKS NOTE: They did NOT copy my directions properly. Should read: Heat olive oil medium-LOW heat. Stir in DOUBLE THE garlic and onion; cook and stir until soft about 5 minutes. DO NOT BROWN just soften. Turn heat to medium; stir in SWEET peas 4 CANS broth Italian seasoning parsley garlic powder salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Cook for 40 minutes with the lid slightly ajar STIRRING FREQUENTLY. Stir pasta into soup; cook at a strong simmer until pasta is tender about 9-10 minutes (OR ACCORDING TO MACARONI PKG. DIRECTIONS - DO NOT overcook. AND USE canned SWEET peas! ENJOY! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars this soup is delicious, has the consistency of goulash, was getting bare in the cupboards and thought i'd do something with endless cans of peas, what a great choice! i did not have the noodles, so i just used the noodles out of a velveeta cheese box lol, and sprinkled with some parm cheese and served with garlic bread, yummy!!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Great one! my mom used to make this soup when i was alittle girl. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Have made this multiple times and it is so good! Make sure to top with parmesan cheese. I used double the amount of chicken broth which still gives you a thick soup but keeps it from drying out especially when eating leftovers. Also I doubled the amount of garlic italian seasoning garlic powder and salt for a little more flavor and used dry parsley instead of fresh. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Let me start by saying that this "dish" has great flavor. I don't think that I would call it a "soup". The pasta absorbed the broth. I will make this again and will try using 3 cans of chicken broth and fresh peas instead of canned. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Ohhh this is comfort food for me. My Mother's version is similar to this one. I top it with a nice helping of pecorino romano and sometimes make a little garlic toast with it. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars I thought this was only so-so. Simple to make and comforting but I didn't think it had a lot of flavor. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this one. All of the broth cooked out before the pasta was done and I had to add extra liquid just to keep it from burning. After reading the reviews I guess it's supposed to be kinda like that but I'd still add more liquid. Helpful (4)