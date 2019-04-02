Peas and Macaroni Soup

SUBMITER's COOKS NOTE: They did NOT copy my directions properly. Should read: Heat olive oil medium-LOW heat. Stir in DOUBLE THE garlic and onion; cook and stir until soft about 5 minutes. DO NOT BROWN just soften. Turn heat to medium; stir in SWEET peas 4 CANS broth Italian seasoning parsley garlic powder salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Cook for 40 minutes with the lid slightly ajar STIRRING FREQUENTLY. Stir pasta into soup; cook at a strong simmer until pasta is tender about 9-10 minutes (OR ACCORDING TO MACARONI PKG. DIRECTIONS - DO NOT overcook. AND USE canned SWEET peas! ENJOY!
this soup is delicious, has the consistency of goulash, was getting bare in the cupboards and thought i'd do something with endless cans of peas, what a great choice! i did not have the noodles, so i just used the noodles out of a velveeta cheese box lol, and sprinkled with some parm cheese and served with garlic bread, yummy!!!!
Great one! my mom used to make this soup when i was alittle girl.
Have made this multiple times and it is so good! Make sure to top with parmesan cheese. I used double the amount of chicken broth which still gives you a thick soup but keeps it from drying out especially when eating leftovers. Also I doubled the amount of garlic italian seasoning garlic powder and salt for a little more flavor and used dry parsley instead of fresh.
Let me start by saying that this "dish" has great flavor. I don't think that I would call it a "soup". The pasta absorbed the broth. I will make this again and will try using 3 cans of chicken broth and fresh peas instead of canned.
Ohhh this is comfort food for me. My Mother's version is similar to this one. I top it with a nice helping of pecorino romano and sometimes make a little garlic toast with it.
I thought this was only so-so. Simple to make and comforting but I didn't think it had a lot of flavor.
I really enjoyed this one. All of the broth cooked out before the pasta was done and I had to add extra liquid just to keep it from burning. After reading the reviews I guess it's supposed to be kinda like that but I'd still add more liquid.
This is the first recipe I have made from this website. I'm so glad I picked this one to try. I followed the directions exactly. My daughter and I loved it. Great flavor and simple instructions.