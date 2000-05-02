Portuguese Egg Pudding

This pudding is tasty and similar to a custard.

Recipe by John J Pacheco

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 - 2 quart dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Beat butter, egg yolks and egg white until smooth. Set aside.

  • In a small saucepan, heat 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water over low heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar is melted and golden. Pour into a 2 quart baking dish and turn to coat bottom and sides of dish with the caramel.

  • In another small saucepan, combine 1 1/3 cups sugar, 1/2 cup water, cinnamon stick and lemon peel. Bring to a boil and let boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, remove cinnamon stick and lemon peel. Beat syrup, a little at a time, into egg mixture. Pour into caramel-coated dish.

  • Line a roasting pan with a damp kitchen towel. Place baking dish on towel, inside roasting pan, and place roasting pan on oven rack. Fill roasting pan with boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven one hour, until set. Cover the dish part way through cooking if pudding begins to brown. Let cool completely. Invert on a serving dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 58.9g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 307.9mg; sodium 20.8mg. Full Nutrition
