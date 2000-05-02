Portuguese Egg Pudding
This pudding is tasty and similar to a custard.
This pudding is tasty and similar to a custard.
Oh my Goodness! this came out great!! My daughter loved it. I make egg white omelets and I did not want to throw out my yolks. So I tried this recipe I only had brown sugar on hand which is white sugar and molasses anyway. I also had to double the recipe; my daughter could not wait to eat it so I did not get to invert it or let it cool long. I just took the ice-cream scoop and put it in a bowl for her and scoop out some of the caramel syrup onto the top. She loved it. I tasted it and could not believe that I've just done that with egg yolks. It was firm and smooth at the same time. Whipped topping would also be a nice touch. It was not too sweet either ;~)Read More
The texture of this was almost gummy. The caramel went to a hard crack stage before ever turning golden (I think this would be solved by 'browning' the sugar before adding the water). The only one who liked the sticky sweet flavor was my 2 yr old. I tried this recipe because I had a bunch of yolks left over after making an angel food cake. Next time, I'll just make a lot of pudding. Thanks for the tip about using a dish towel in a water bath, though.Read More
The texture of this was almost gummy. The caramel went to a hard crack stage before ever turning golden (I think this would be solved by 'browning' the sugar before adding the water). The only one who liked the sticky sweet flavor was my 2 yr old. I tried this recipe because I had a bunch of yolks left over after making an angel food cake. Next time, I'll just make a lot of pudding. Thanks for the tip about using a dish towel in a water bath, though.
Oh my Goodness! this came out great!! My daughter loved it. I make egg white omelets and I did not want to throw out my yolks. So I tried this recipe I only had brown sugar on hand which is white sugar and molasses anyway. I also had to double the recipe; my daughter could not wait to eat it so I did not get to invert it or let it cool long. I just took the ice-cream scoop and put it in a bowl for her and scoop out some of the caramel syrup onto the top. She loved it. I tasted it and could not believe that I've just done that with egg yolks. It was firm and smooth at the same time. Whipped topping would also be a nice touch. It was not too sweet either ;~)
A bit of a trick to make, but this was delicious! Getting the first round of caramel just right took a second try but in the end, the dessert was extremely tasty. Be warned though: the cleanup time was just about as long as the cook time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections