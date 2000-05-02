Portuguese Egg Pudding

Oh my Goodness! this came out great!! My daughter loved it. I make egg white omelets and I did not want to throw out my yolks. So I tried this recipe I only had brown sugar on hand which is white sugar and molasses anyway. I also had to double the recipe; my daughter could not wait to eat it so I did not get to invert it or let it cool long. I just took the ice-cream scoop and put it in a bowl for her and scoop out some of the caramel syrup onto the top. She loved it. I tasted it and could not believe that I've just done that with egg yolks. It was firm and smooth at the same time. Whipped topping would also be a nice touch. It was not too sweet either ;~)

