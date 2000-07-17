Restaurant-Style Coleslaw II

This delicious recipe turns out slaw just like the famous coleslaw at a popular fried chicken restaurant chain!

Recipe by Steph

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, salt, pepper, milk, mayonnaise, buttermilk, vinegar and lemon juice until smooth. Add cabbage and carrots and mix until blended with the dressing. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 249.6mg. Full Nutrition
