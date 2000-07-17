Restaurant-Style Coleslaw II
This delicious recipe turns out slaw just like the famous coleslaw at a popular fried chicken restaurant chain!
KFC's coleslaw is the only slaw I will eat, so I was so happy to find this recipe. But I did make a few changes - I cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup and left out the buttermilk (I don't like it, so I don't buy it!). I also used cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. I added some celery seed for a little extra flavor. My husband says it's the best he's ever had, so I have to beat him to the bowl if I want any!Read More
All we could taste was the lemon juice. It hid the flavor of everything else. It was also incredibly runny. I'll keep looking for another coleslaw recipe.Read More
This was great! I hate buying a carton of buttermilk for recipes that call for 1/4 cup, so I made a substitute using regular milk & lemon juice. I also used pre-shredded cole slaw mix & let the salad marinate overnight. Next time, I will lessen the amount of milk as suggested by others for a thicker dressing, but this was still outstanding!
The recipe I have been searching for for years! Delicious! Because of the comments of others, I was going to cut back on the milk, and I ended up forgetting to add it entirely! Throw away the other cole slaw recipes you have. This one's the "keeper".
I tryed this coleslaw and i absolutely love it.I used the store brought Dole coleslaw mix,and used this dressing OMG i just loved it.And it do tasted like KFC coleslaw and i love their coleslaw.I did add a little dash more vinegar and lemon juice and 1/8 tsp of celery seed.SO SO GOOD.THANKS
It's been years since I've eaten at KFC, so I have no idea how closely this coleslaw resembles theirs. In addition, I'm not a big coleslaw fan so I guess you could say I was a tough sell. I admit I made this only because it seemed fitting to include it in my barbecued rib dinner. I made it easy on myself and simply used a packaged coleslaw mix, and I substituted Splenda for the sugar. I also added celery seed. I tasted it right after I made it and was disappointed - it was noticeably sweet and mayonnaisey. I kept my fingers crossed that a couple of hours would mellow this out and balance the flavors. It did. I still can't call myself a convert to coleslaw, but everyone enjoyed this, including me.
Use this recipe in my catering business. I cut the quanty of milk in 1/2. Not quite so liquid.
Great slaw, Steph! My family thoroughly enjoyed this with our New York steaks and horseradish guacamole found on this site. For a closer version of the "chicken place's" recipe, try subing tarragon vinegar for the white vinegar. You'll be amazed at the difference in flavor!
This is the best coleslaw ever ~ tastes just like KFC. The buttermilk is the *key* here ~ I even replce the milk with all buttermilk.
so easy and so good! make this at least a day ahead. use that slaw mix at the grocery store, no big whoop there. it does taste better than kfc! i love this with grilled chow!
As far as I'm concerned there *is* no other cole slaw recipe. It's the perfect blend of sweet/tangy and just creamy enough without water-logging the cabbage. I've used nearly exactly this recipe as a restaurant cook for years. I always split the mayo amount with salad dressing, but tried your recipe exactly and it was every bit as good and perhaps just a touch less sweet. Thanks SunFlower~
This is the exact tasting cole slaw served at KFC. It's delicious and so easy. I added dried cranberries to mine and it was wonderful.
This was a very good slaw recipe; we agreed it was a lot like our local restaurant salad. I omitted the extra milk entirely as well as the lemon juice, and the taste and consistency was perfect. Thanks!
Really good and refreshing. I just bought the precut slaw and didn't have buttermilk like the others but just used some heavy cream n put my vinegar in it. I had cider vin on hand so it worked great. Thanks so much. O and I made this with that slow cooker pork. Mmmmm
This is the best coleslaw dressing! It tastes like that popular chicken place!
This is a really good recipe easy to make, and was a crowd pleaser. I did make some changes for my taste. I added another 1/3 cup mayo, and a dash of celery seed. next time I will cut the lemon, and sugar way back. but that is just for my taste. I don't like to use much sugar as my husband is diabetic. that being said. I didn't have any leftovers. I think that speaks for itself. Re-reviewing this recipe. after letting this set until the next day (I had only about 1 cup left that I had forgotten was in the refrigerator cause it wouldn't fit in the serving bowl.) I tasted it the next day and OMG! that was GREAT!!
This was delicious and Just like KFC! I will make this from now on! I did the milk and lemon juice substitution instead of buying buttermilk and I had no complications! I made this the day before and picnic and it was a hit!
This coleslaw is the gold standard for mayo based slaws. It accepts you own custom ingredients well, like grated onion , or green pepper or chopped apples, the list is endless. This should be a keeper for any cookbook!
I made this for a friend, and he absolutely loved it! He compared it to KFC, which apparently is the gold standard for coleslaws.
That's it, this is the only coleslaw recipe I'll ever need! Absolutely fantastic. I've probably made this recipe at least 20 times since finding it. It always gets rave reviews from all. Thank you! :)
This is a very tasty coleslaw. I used a prepackaged coleslaw mix with shredded carrots. The marinade was easy to whisk together. I marinated for about 7 hours today. The flavors really work well together. The slaw (cabbages, carrots) really softened up while soaking up the marinade. It is sweet and has a nice balance of flavors. I like the creaminess and consistency in the dressing. Nothing was powering - the sugar, vinegar, buttermilk and lemon juice all worked well. I served this with, "Breaded Chicken Fingers," and "Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese," all from this website.
Very good and easy slaw. Much like KFC's, only not as sweet. My husband raved about it.
I think you could either leave out the 1/4 cup of milk or add it by dabs-if needed.With the buttermilk, lemon and vinegar there is a lot of liquid already in the dressing. Mine came out pretty watery, and I like coleslaw dressing to stick to the cabbage. I will make it again because the flavor is wonderful, but I will try cutting back on all the liquid ingredients.
Having managed one of the un-named chicken restaurants, this is a very close recipe. I used tarragon vinegar and 1/2 a yellow onion. We didn't use butter milk, just additional miracle whip. I like the butter milk idea. If you have it, white pepper works well in this recipe too! Great slaw! Reminds me of my younger years! If you use a true eight cups of cabbage, compacted, it is not runny.
Absolutely the BEST coleslaw I've ever had. Creamy and very crunchy. I will make this at every family gathering.
I have made this several times and it's the best creamy flavor slaw sauce I've found. I finally decided to leave out the milk because it always seems too runny for our taste. I also reduce the sugar because we find it too sweet as written. We usually make a vinaigrette style coleslaw but this is a nice change occasionally.
This is so delish. It reminds me of KFC's coleslaw except this is much better.
I really liked this coleslaw. Nice and creamy texture. And this coleslaw tasted even better the next day although there wasn't much for leftovers.
Excellent!
Awesome! My family loves the "chicken place" coleslaw and this tastes just like it!
I did not have buttermilk, so I left that out... and this still turned out great. (I followed the rest of the recipe as written). I brought some to work and my co-worker who usually does not like cole-slaw loved it, and asked for the recipe for an upcoming dinner she is hosting.
I had never made homemade dressing before, this was fabulous. Didnt change anything. I'll be making this again thank you
I use this recipe and its good, but I use Miracle Whip and don't use the vinegar and use 1/2 Tbsp less of the lemon juice. I also tweak with a little more onion because I really love onions...
Best coleslaw I have ever made. My wife and I enjoyed it very much.
This was a very good TASTING slaw recipe; however, like other reviewers I found the dressing to be too runny, so ended up adding about 1/3 cup extra mayo. BF and company loved it!
apparently our KFC uses a different recipe cause this tastes NOTHING like ANY coleslaw we eat around here. There was hardly any flavor at all and that was lemon juice :( So, I mixed up a combo of CIDER vinegar, milk and mayo to salvage it-hopefully it works.
Everybody raved about this coleslaw at the luncheon I took it to. It my not taste (nor should it need to) like KFC but it is excellent.
KFC all the way! I added red cabbage but probably wont do that next time. YUM!
This is my go-to recipe and seems to please the crowd.
This was excellent! The dressing is perfect and I like that it's not too sweet. The lemon juice addition is right on. Thanks to the ladies of RE for this recommendation! Was awesome on our pulled pork sandwiches.
My family loved this slaw but I did use a lot less sugar - 1 tablespoon.
The absolute best. Thank you
Amazing does not even come close to describing this recipe! I believe I added a little more salad dressing/mayo than what the recipe called for but overall this coleslaw is EXACTLY like the popular food chain!
This definitely has the flavor of KFC to me. My husband loved it and has requested it again and again. It's a bit sweet for my tastes, so I try to cut down the sugar. According to my husband, the perfect coleslaw, but to me, who gives the ratings here, a definite keeper, but not "the best."
If you don't want creamy coleslaw do this: omit milk & add 2 TBSP pineapple juice instead. Add a handful of roasted almonds & 1/2 a small can of pineapple chunks. You can also substitute the sugar for honey or maple syrup.
This was good stuff but seemed like it was missing something so we threw in some grated red onion and that seemed to be it. Thanks for sharing certainly one we will be using again.
Quite good; made only 2 servings. Left out the buttermilk and used store-bought coleslaw mix in lieu of freshly sliced cabbage/carrots. I added a teaspoon of horseradish (with beets, I like the pretty pink colour if gives)- I'd probably use more next time, and also include a little celery seed.
First dish to be eaten up at our 4th of July party. So good, and so easy! I used a whole large head of cabbage and two medium sized carrots. The amount of dressing was perfect.
This recipe is rather sweet; just the way we like it! I bought the ready made coleslaw in a bag and added the wet ingredients. Perfect!
This is an excellent coleslaw recipe! I cut down on the milk, used 2 tbsp half and half and 1 tbsp. skim milk. I added more mayo to thicken it up. I also reduced the recipe to 4 servings because I have found coleslaw to not keep well for very long. Will definitely make again soon
The first time I tried to make coleslaw at home... and I just loved how it turned out. I just realized I forgot the buttermilk, but it still came out great.
This was very similar to KFC's cole slaw. It wasn't really creamy though like I prefer. I didn't have buttermilk so I made a "sour milk" with milk/lemon juice for this. I used light mayo and cut this in half to use a package of cole slaw mix. It was 4 cups worth of slaw. I did add a little onion powder for flavor. This was okay, but I prefer a creamier dressing on mine. Thanks.
It was ok. Was hoping the dressing would be creamier, should have read the other reviews first. If I make it again, I will leave out the buttermilk.
I thought it was delicious. I did have to make a few adjustments, but I haven't met a recipe that I didn't tweak to fit my family, so it was no big deal.
I made this for my family and they thought it was a great success. It is easy and I can make as little or as much as I need. The only thing I changed was instead of buttermilk I use low fat condensed milk and it still tastes great. thanks Donna-Marie NC
THis was awesome!!! Followed some other reviewers suggestions. Used store bought cole slaw blend. Used about 1/2 the sugar suggested. Omitted the buttermilk (did not have) just used about 1/2 cup milk and alittle extra lemon juice. Also added alittle more black pepper, because KFC's is pretty peppery. SO good!!!
I made few minor changes: cut down on sugar and cut milk in half, and did not add the lemon juice. My husband really liked this recipe.
A few quick changes made this perfect in our book. I left out the extra milk...the buttermilk was plenty of liquid. I also added just a touch more sugar. Other than that, great!
YES! A great slaw recipe! I don't keep buttermilk on hand usually either but I do keep powdered buttermilk on hand and simply mix as needed or I also use the lemon juice and milk option. I also used the juice of a lime I had already halved in the fridge. I think this is a sure-fire staple for us now--especially if my picky sis likes it!
Deeeeeeeeeelicious!!!!!
Tastes as close to KFC's as you will get without having their exact receipe. The only change I made was I grated 1 carrot which was more that the 1/4 cups and added all of it. I also added celery seed, like one reviewer suggested. I would have liked a little more of the dressing, next time I will make 1-1/2 times the dressing. This is definately a keeper.
it's alright. a little wet though
Just ok. Dressing is too sweet and too runny, added extra mayo as per other reviews. I'll stick to Restaurant-style coleslaw I from this site...
I used the ready to use coleslaw mix instead of cabbage. It was fantastic - will make again.
LOVED IT ! Followed the recipe the 1st time and it was great. The 2nd time i omited regular milk, used apple cider vinegar instead of distilled vinegar and added a pinch of celery salt. The buttermilk is a must it makes the recipe.
OMG i just made it and love it super easy to make and its definitely a keeper super creamy.. i made some changes well its always hard to have buttermilk on hand however i found the buttermilk mix at walmart dry just u have to use heavy cream or whole milk for better taste, i just added 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and reduce the sugar to taste also added little onion powder for recomendation some other review give a try!!
I made, as written, using pre-shredded cabbage and this was delicious. Very important to make several hours before serving for the flavors to blend. I made the night before and it was perfect. Used on pulled pork sandwiches.
Unbelievably wonderful! I haven't had good cole slaw since we moved from NYC. This was as close to the one I am used to as possible. Loved it!
This almost hits the mark of the resaurant taste I was looking for. It has a good flavor and was super easy to make (my 1st time making cole slaw). I also opted to not buy buttermilk and I only marinaded it for the 2 hours. Maybe that's why it missed the mark? Anyway, I'm making it again for a camping trip and will make it the day before to get a fuller taste. Thanks to all for the help I got to find this recipe :-) UPDATE: took this camping, and it was very much more like the KFC flavor after marinading for a day and a half, I will continue to make this often, planning ahead to give it a day or so to "stew"
I made this slaw for our Church event and the taste was a big hit. I had to write down the recipe for the ladies. The cabbage texture is firm after sitting in the dressing. This recipe is a keeper and is perfect. No need to change a thing.
Oh so good!!!!! Took to a party today and received tons of compliments and a big empty bowl to take home! I used cider vinegar as that is all I had on hand, but other than that, I doubled the recipe and followed it to a tee. PERFECTION! Thanks for submitting, Steph!
I've made this coleslaw three times recently and keep forgetting to post a review. Every time I've made it, I've had many compliments. Tonight, I told someone it is supposed to be a KFC copycat recipe and was told it is better than KFC. It goes with burgers, hot dogs, and coleslaw. You just can't go wrong with this recipe. One more thing, I used the bagged coleslaw mix to make life easier.
I really needed a good coleslaw recipe, and this is it!!! It was a huge hit at a party I had. Thanks!
I do a lot of catering and I've tried lots of coleslaw recipes looking for the multi-purpose recipe to go with all BBQ's and Seafood menus. This is the one!
wonderful flavor- I halved the milk and used regular milk with lemon juice to make the buttermilk
Yummy coleslaw. I usewhatever milk is in the frig - and just add a tsp of white vinegar and it worked out fine. The lemon juice is good - but try it with lime. A bit of a different flavor....very, very good!
This recipe is awesome! I have changed it around a bit by buying a bag of coleslaw mix and leaving out the buttermilk. My family loves it and has me make it whenever we buy the bag of mix.
I could say I made changes, but then it really wouldn't be this recipe would it? I have made this several times. The first time I made it I didn't want to make so much so I cut the recipe in half. It worked. We liked it well enough to make it again. I made this to take to a luncheon, and made the full amount. It was even better than the other times. I didn't change a thing. It is a recipe that could be changed easily I suppose, depending on dietary restrictions etc. I would suggest that you try it at least once.
This recipe definitely needs a couple of days in the fridge for the flavors to really come together; I highly recommend making it well in advance of meal-time. Also, it was a good "base recipe" for a slaw, but it wasn't quite all I had hoped it would be. Add celery seed, horseradish, etc. Perhaps because I substituted half of the mayo with Greek yogurt, but it was not nearly as "creamy and dreamy" as I had hoped it would be--and I actually doubled the sauce recipe!
This was fantastic. Made it for a camping trip everyone raved even the kids. Omited the milk and made my own buttermilk with 2% milk and lemon. This sat for two days and was perfect.
A bit bland - but excellent dressing! Really good w/ pulled pork sandwiches.
Great recipe! Tastes "almost" like the popular restaurant chain coleslaw. Very tasty! Will use it again and again. Does need to be refridgerated for at least an hour before serving. Don't skip this part or you will have a not so flavorful slaw.
Just awesome!!!! Tasted exactly like my favorite restaurant style -but better because it was homeade! My family has been trying to duplicate it for years to no avail -amazing to be able to finally get that same great taste and so easy to boot! One note -I did cut back on the lemon juice and only used 1.5 Tablespoons.
Excellent. Cut back on the sugar (just guestimated), added celery seed and used white wine vinegar. Only used a tablespoon of lemon juice and all buttermilk.
Maybe just a smidge sweet as written, but that's a personal taste and easily adjusted. It's nice to finally find a simple cole slaw recipe that doesn't try to be too much.
This tasted like a typical coleslaw. Nothing speacial about it. It did not taste like KFC which has the best coleslaw. So I think I got my hopes up a little.
I made this recipe for a BBQ and it was so easy. It tastes just like the one from KFC which is my favorite. I did use a bag of the already shredded cabbage with the carrots. Saved a lot of time. Will definitly make this one again.
My whole family loved it, it reminded them of a cole slaw we get at our favorite rib restaurant. I left out the buttermilk and added 1/2 teaspoon of Dill Seed...MMMMM
It was okat, had a strange aftertaste. Probably won't make again. My husband tried one bite and didn't have anymore. Sorry, I really wanted this to turn out. Only left out the buttermilk, don't know if that would have made a diffrence.
Excellent. reduced amount of sugar to 1/4 C
I followed this recipe exactly as is and loved the slaw. I will make it again without the milk, just because I had a lot of liquid. But this is great. Thanks for sharing.
this is one of the few recipe's that I have not adjusted very much. Depending on who is coming for dinner, I will either add celery salt or celery seed...about a tsp....everyone raves over this coleslaw.....
Yum~~~~~~~~~ Just like KFC but better with fewer calories adjustments! I didn't have butter milk so I used my reduced fat milk instead. I also reduced the amount of mayo and it still tastes fantastic!!! Thank you for the recipe!!!
This recipe was just OK. I thought it was a little bland and not creamy enough so I doubled the sauce and it still wasn't what I was looking for. This one just isn't for me.
This recipe is excellent. I added some sunflower seeds. Tastes great!!!
This was FANTASTIC! I was really pleased with how close this was to KFC's coleslaw. I will definately be making this again! Thanks for posting:)
Left out 1/4 cup milk. Substituted yogurt for mayonnaise. Ok. But nothing spectacular.
I've never been able to make a good coleslaw...this one is GREAT!! I was so excited when I tasted it. Everyone enjoyed it at our 4th of July picnic. I will definity be making this over and over.
Very easy and tasty, too! I followed the suggestions of others and made my own buttermilk (milk + vinegar) and omitted the 1/4 cup of milk, which made a creamier dressing.
