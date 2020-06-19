Lime-Berry Chicken Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 385.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 21.5g 7 %
dietary fiber: 3.4g 14 %
soluble fiber: 0.4g
insoluble fiber: 1.1g
sugars: 15.4g
other carbs: 1.2g
fat: 33.3g 51 %
saturated fat: 4.1g 20 %
mono fat: 10.4g
poly fat: 17g
trans fatty acid: 0.1g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 392.7g
ash: 2g
vitamin a iu: 5384.8IU 108 %
vitamin a re: 539RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 533.6RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 3197.8mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.1mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.7mg
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 8 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 44.1mg 73 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 5.3mg
vitamin e iu: 7.9IU 26 %
vitamin e mg: 5.3mg
folate: 122.6mcg 31 %
vitamin k: 275.8mcg 345 %
pantothenic acid: 0.2mg 2 %
calcium: 95.3mg 10 %
copper: 0.2mg 10 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 62.5mg 16 %
manganese: 1.1mg 53 %
phosphorus: 66.2mg 7 %
potassium: 421.7mg 12 %
selenium: 1.1mcg 2 %
sodium: 288.8mg 12 %
zinc: 0.8mg 5 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 3.4g
180 stearic: 0.6g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 9.5g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 17.7g
183 linolenic: 0.4g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.5g
omega 6 fatty acid: 16.5g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
energy: 366.9
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
riboflavin: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
chromium: 0.1mcg
fluoride: 2.6mg
phytosterols: 284.2mg
boron: 59mg
monosaccharides: 2g
disaccharides: 0.5g
alanine: 0.1g
arginine: 0.2g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0.1g
histidine: 0.1g
isoleucine: 0.1g
leucine: 0.2g
lysine: 0.1g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0.1g
proline: 0.1g
serine: 0.1g
threonine: 0.1g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0.1g
valine: 0.1g
aspartic acid: 0.3g
glutamic acid: 0.4g
exchange very lean meat: 0
exchange starch: 0
exchange fat: 0
biotin: 0.5mcg
iodine: 4.9mcg 3 %
molybdenum: 4.8mcg 6 %
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange vegetables: 0
pyramid fruit: 0
pyramid meat: 0
theobromine: 0mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved