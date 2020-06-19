Lime-Berry Chicken Salad

1 of 29

Rating: 5 stars 5 star for taste and ease and this recipe is easily lightened up for less fat and calories. A very good tasting salad. I made this once as directed and a second time 'lightened up". Like most salads all the fat and calories come from the dressing. So I just lightened up the dressing and voila! Same great taste and only a fraction of the calories. Lightened up version - chicken: I did not use limeade concentrate to coat the chicken. I just used straight squeezed lime juice. dressing: 2 tablespoons of sugar and only 1/4 c of oil leaving the remaining ingredients for the dressing intact. Then to compensate for the liquid I removed I added some lime juice mixed with water. I blended all ingredients together for a wonderful salad dressing with much less calories. Just a small drizzle of dressing is all that is needed. salad: to save a few more calories I only used about an 1/8 cup of pecans and crushed them up then dusted them on top of the salad. This is a very good recipe as is but there was not much difference in taste once it was lightened. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious salad! You don't use all the dressing - I had a lot left over. If you don't use all the dressing you won't have all those calories and fat. It makes me angry to see all these bad reviews by people who didn't make the recipe just because they didn't take the time to carefully read it. I hope Allrecipes will remove those reviews and put in a comment about the amount of dressing being too much. I plan on making the salad again to use up the dressing I had left. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this! Each component was excellent on its own; put together it was superb! I made it as written although instead of using limeade I simply reduced some lime juice with a pinch of sugar. I chose to halve the dressing which was perfect for the salad quantity. (If you make the full amount of dressing it is equally delicious on other salads of course.) I used organic chicken breasts which were much smaller than the regular grocery store's chicken breasts. Two of us made a meal out of this & had enough greens leftover for one more serving (i.e. 3 people could make a meal of this). Bravo Larkspur! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Exceptional!! Salads aren't normally a mainstay for dinner in our family - but I believe our customs are about to change based on the "delicious-ness" of this salad. All the components of the salad worked in such perfect harmony. I've not used raw sugar snap peas before in my meals so was skeptical but they were such a perfect complement to the other salad ingredients. I could literally go on and on about how delicious this was - but I won't.:) Here are some notes: (1) I did not have limeade concentrate and would not buy any just to use 3T so I replaced the concentrate with 2 1/2 Tbsp lime juice 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice and 1 1/2 tsp sugar; (2)I halved the dressing recipe. The conversion turned out well and the amount more than plenty for our needs. I did not have dried minced onion and prefer the taste of fresh onion so I used approximately 1/4 cup finely chopped onion in the dressing; (3) I used canola oil instead of vegetable oil; and (4) I mistakenly added all the dressing ingredients in the blender at once rather than slowly adding in the oil and stirring in the poppy seeds at the end. I don't know if following the instructions would have made a difference or not but it saved me time and was absolutely wonderful! Enjoy! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars I love this recipe...I did make one change though which is why I only gave it 4 stars...I put sugar and cinnamon on the pecans and baked them in the oven before adding them to the salad...really made this salad phenominal! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I really loved this recipe!I made this for my sister's who were visiting.They kept saying how delicious it was.So they went home with the recipe!I love onions in salad so I added a red one sliced thin..Thanks for sharing! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Great as it was written but I also added a thin sliced red onion to give it a "pop". Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this salad. It is nice to have something different. It is very fresh and bright tasting. I did use glazed pecans for the pecans since that is what I had on hand. Next time I will toast the pecans with a brown sugar worcestshire and tabasco glaze. The spiciness will contrast with the sweetness in this salad very well. I will aslo add some red onion because I am a red onion fan. I must say that as far as my house goes I think this recipe is appropriate for a more adult palate. Three of my four children did not like it but the youngest one (7 years old) really liked it. Helpful (10)