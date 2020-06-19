Portabella Basil Sub

23 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Portabella mushrooms are cooked in butter with spinach, yellow pepper, garlic, basil, and shallots, and served on a roll.

By Dave Espionage

prep:
23 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet with a lid over medium heat. Add shallots, basil, and garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in paprika and black pepper; season with salt. Add spinach, mushrooms, and bell pepper, stir a few times, cover with lid, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook until spinach and mushrooms give up their liquid and peppers are softened, about 4 minutes.

  • Uncover the skillet. Add pepper sauce and balsamic vinegar. Increase the heat to medium, and let mixture cook down and thicken slightly, about 2 minutes.

  • Spoon hot mushroom mixture onto split hoagie roll. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 71.2g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 828.8mg. Full Nutrition
