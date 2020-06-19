Portabella Basil Sub
Portabella mushrooms are cooked in butter with spinach, yellow pepper, garlic, basil, and shallots, and served on a roll.
I loved how fragrant this dinner was. I made a few changes to the recipe; I didn't buy enough shallots, so I added some onion. Also, I used green Tabasco sauce instead of the Jamaican pepper sauce and used white vinegar instead of balsamic (because that's all I had). My husband and I both loved the subs!Read More
Wonderful sandwich! I love portabella mushrooms so I had to try this. I didn't have hot paprika so I used regular and I subbed a few splashes of Tabasco for the Jamacian pepper sauce. I put this on ciabatta bread vs. a hoagie roll and topped it with a little shredded Parmesan - fabulous.
it was so easy to make and delish. i am thinking about makeing this ahead of time and useing it as a relish for vegie dogs and vegie burgers. i cant wate to try it out on my friends this summer. by the way it freezes realy well.
Excellent! So aromatic and incredible. For the reviewer that said it was too many ingredients for "just a sandwich". Go throw a piece of bologna on some white bread. That is "just a sandwich. This is a gourmet treat and if you can't appreciate a perfect blending of flavors and aromas; then you won't appreciate this sandwich. If you want your taste buds to sing in appreciation; make this "feast".
What a great taste! I made some substitutions, I used onion instead of shallots and used an oriental General T'sao sauce instead of the sweet pepper sauce, but it was wonderful! I ate it on a plate instead of using bread.
Delicious - a great sandwich alternate to deli meats.
Super-tasty, fine restaurant grade dish. I put a little bit a cream cheese in at the end to give it a creamier favor. It is a winner!
I made this for dinner and it was delicious.
very fragrant, and really tasty!
Made exactly as written except used regular paprika rather than hot paprika.
Oh man, this is beyond delicious!! We made these as a sort of Philly cheese steak sandwich with cheese melted on top. We're starting to incorporate more veterinarian meals into our dinners and I'm trying to make the change as painless as possible for my meat eater hubby. This is perfection as is.
I whipped this up for my hubby who is on a vegetarian cleansing diet from his doctor, so we skipped the bread. This recipe could not be any easier and it was filling for my hubby, who is a carnivore, so this diet is killing him. I would definitely make this again- the flavor was great for us with no changes necessary. Thanks for sharing!
Better than Philly Cheese Steaks!!! This is a staple in our house now - especially during Hockey season!!! Wouldn't change a thing - for five stars! BUT I always enjoy reading tweaks that others have made so here are mine: I can't always afford or find fresh basil so I have used bottled and it was still great. I have also used kale instead of spinach - which I actually prefer. If I have liquid smoke or Worcestershire, I will either (not both - because - SALT) and it gives it a little meatier flavour.
MMMMM. Very tasty sandwich. I will make it again
The pickapeppa sauce (i used mango) and the balsamic vinegar really created a level of flavor I certainly wasn't expecting, but was really happy to discover. Only change I made was to increase the veggies to fill 4 small hoagie rolls and topped with a bit of smoked cheese.
I made this for dinner to night and I love it. I made it with a red onion instead of a shallot because the store didn't have any. And I melted some baby swiss cheese on my bun while a toasted it. And it was perfect. I will definitely make this again.