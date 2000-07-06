Vodka Slush
An easy recipe for frozen vodka slush. Good for special events as it makes 20 servings.
This was very good but very sweet. Next time (and there will be a next time!) I would cut down the sugar since lemonade, OJ and Sprite already have sugar in them. I didn't have instant tea so used 2 tea bags. Served on the 4th and everyone loved it!!Read More
We make the same thing with bourbon & call it a bourbon slush. And instead of tea powder we use 4 teabags steeped in 2 cups of water. Yummy adult snowballs.
This was so good. I like sweet and it definately hit the spot. Can't wait for another party to serve this again. Thanks.
This is great on a hot summer day! I made it with Splenda to cut down on calories and it worked fine. Thanks for a great recipe.
OH.....MY.....GOSH. This is yummy. Made as written except didn't have instant tea so used 3 tea bags. I used pink lemonade. Oh, and threw in an extra half cup of vodka to empty the bottle. This recipe will nearly fill an ice cream bucket to freeze it in.
I absolutely love this slush. My grandma has made it for Christmas as long as we can remember, however she called it German Slush. We always used tea bags, but like the idea of instant tea instead. Can't wait to make it again!
My mother made this all the time back in the late 70's. My sister-in-law asks for it every year. It is wonderful! We change it up and use Rum instead of vodka and I brew my tea. Sometimes we just get a spoon and eat it straight out of the freezer without adding any carbonated lemon-lime soda! WARNING! This will give you a buzz really fast!
I made this for a party last weekend & it was a huge hit. Everyone was asking for the recipe. I cut back on the sugar and used 3 tea bags instead of instant tea. I love this punch so much I am making it again this weekend!
Ok, I scaled it down on here for 10 instead of 20. Funny me forgot that I did that & added the whole 7 cups of water and 2 cups cold water. I have to say, it still was very good. Not to strong & it tasted great that way to everone here tonight LOL... I was wondering why it made so much. Next time I will make it the right way & see which way I like it best LOL...
Great summer drink! WOW! Sitten by the pool!
This is SO GOOD! I used only half the sugar, and it is plenty sweet enough (even for me, and I have a major sweet tooth). I will definitely make this again!
So good! I first had this on vacation, and it was so delicious, I had to come home and mix up some for myself! I didn't have the tea powder, but used 4 teabags in 2 c. hot water instead, boiling only 5 c. water w/ the sugar instead of 7. My stepmother uses green tea powder, which is really great in this.
Excellent. I halved the recipe (small party) and it was really good. And I usually only drink wine or beer. Because some people complained of it being too sweet, I also picked up a liter of lemon-lime seltzer in addition to lemon-lime soda. I preferred the seltzer version. Perfect sweetness. This is a great summer party drink that tastes just like an adult citrus Slurpee.
Very good, but I agree with other reviewers this is way too sweet, especially if adding Sprite. I cut the sugar in half, and it was still too sweet. Next time I won't add sugar at all. It was still a hit!
I had this recipe years ago and lost it. What a pleasant surprise to find it again. It is the best! So refreshing on a summer day. I won't lose it again.
Great!! I used 1 limeade and 1 lemonade for a different citrus flavor. Mix it with Squirt pop to drink-perfect.
One of my favorites. We use an entire fifth of vodka and adjust the water accordingly. Also tastes GREAT with ginger ale (or diet ginger ale) instead of soda. Not the best recipe for traveling (picnic, beach) when made with the extra vodka because it melts very quickly unless it is in the freezer (cooler doesn't really help unless you have dry ice).
I made a batch for a party everybody loved it. I mixed it with Sprite for the party. A couple days later had some left over mixed it with Iced Tea and it was still very good.
A real refresher on a hot day or night. Will definatly satisfy you sweet tooth!
I have a similar recipe using whiskey, but I had Vodka on hand so I tried this. WOW! I used Orange/pineapple juice concentrate since I had some in the freezer. It was really great - perfect blend of sweet and tangy & a big kick from the vodka.
This is yummy. I didn't think it was too sweet. I was a little surprised it was so frozen solid. I thought the vodka would keep it more slushy right out of the freezer. I'm no alchol expert maybe I should have used a different kind of vodka?
I made this for my famly's christmas and it went over really big...everyone loved it. I used orange vodka and the taste was amazing everyone loved the sweet flavor.
Very sweet. Cut sugar in half.
