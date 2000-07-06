Vodka Slush

An easy recipe for frozen vodka slush. Good for special events as it makes 20 servings.

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • In a 6-quart pot combine sugar and 7 cups water; bring to a boil and stir until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and stir in tea powder while hot. Add orange juice concentrate, lemonade concentrate, and 2 cups cold water. Chill in the refrigerator.

  • When cold mix in vodka. Pour into a plastic container leaving room on top for expansion. Freeze for 24 hours.

  • To serve, scoop about 1 cup into a tall glass and quickly stir in 1/3 cup lemon-lime soda.

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 10.1mg. Full Nutrition
