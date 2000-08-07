Watermelon Vodka Slush

This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!

Recipe by Michael Allbright

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, puree the watermelon flesh. Pour the pureed watermelon into empty ice cube trays and freeze for at least 4 hours. Also, freeze 4 martini glasses.

  • In a blender combine the frozen watermelon cubes, simple syrup, lemon juice, vodka, and melon liqueur; blend until smooth. Pour into 4 frozen martini glasses and garnish each with a lemon twist.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.7mg. Full Nutrition
