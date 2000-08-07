Watermelon Vodka Slush
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
Absolutely incredible! It is a little strong, so you may want to decrease the amount of vodka, as said in another review. But, like them, I managed. ;) FYI simply syrup is 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, bring to boil in medium saucepan, stir, let cool (see recipe on this site). I can't say enough about this drink - it is awesome! Thank You!!!Read More
This recipie made a lot more than just 4 martini glass fulls for me. I used 3/4 cup vodka but it still tastes strong (and I'm definitely not a 'weak drink' kinda' gal!) Also - I was impatient and only let the watermelon puree stay in the freezer for an hour - letting this freeze seems like a crucial step (esp to achieve the slushy consistency that will make this drink awesome.) Let me take another sip.... ahhh... maybe a little more melon liquour? The triple sec suggestion sounds like a good one. Maybe a tad more simple syrup? Then again maybe it's my watermelon that is not the sweetest? (Now that I'm buzzed and can't stop adding my opinions... I think it's best I leave! I froze the leftover concoction and will pop it in the blender again tomorrow and see how it fares when it's in a slushy state.) Happy sipping! :)Read More
id cut up a watermelon (with small white seeds) and stored it in the freezer in 4 c servings, so this recipe was perfect for me. save that watermelon in the freezer for this recipe and have a declicious summery drink any night. :)
Yum! How refreshing on those hot summer days. I would suggest starting off with 1/2 of the vodka and then adding more to taste. It was a little strong for us -- but we managed!
Really easy to make and so good! I made with Triple Sec instead of melon liquor and served with fresh mint.
I thought i died and went, well anyway it was GREAT!!!
This is good but strong! I just put all the ingredients in a blender and then put the bowl in the freezer.
I used frozen cubed watermelon & then pureed it instead of pureeing & then freezing in ice cubes. I thought my way aws easier. Hubby liked this better but I think I preferred the watermelon margarita (from allrecipes) ...both are excellent though.
Freeze the watermelon the night before. I used watermelon flavored vodka and left out the melon liquor and they were delicious. Not too sweet but very yummy. Perfect for a summer day or out by the pool and easy to make. YUM!
Okay, I found the simple syrup recipe. Never needed it before. Never heard of it before.
On a hot day like today (95 degrees!) they were perfect!
I made these for my 7/7/7 Casino birthday party last summer. Left our melon liquor, added 1 can of lemonade concentrate (love lemon) and upped the vodka just a bit. They were a cool, refreshing hit! Thanks
This sounds wonderful, I have it saved for my 21st birthday this september 11th, How would it taste with coconut added, eiher coconut rum or just flaked blended in. I think I will add it and let you know :)
Made the first batch of this as directed in the recipe,used Midori, we liked it quite a bit- but made the second batch with lime juice and some lime zest, and watermelon Pucker--- way too sweet. So this third time we found the perfect blend for us, which is to use Midori and substitute lime juice for the lemon with a little zest, too. Yummy and thanks for the recipe. :)
No such thing as too strong! Chill the Vodka and the tasye will calm itself a bit. Fantastic Recipe, my friend! I would not change a thing- cheers!
Hello, Thank you for sharing!! Love It!!!! I read a review.Sept,12,2008. I do not see, "Rum in this." Everyone at my B-Day Party wanted to know how I did it?!? They really enjoyed All of it !!So I had to tell!!!!! When it's Good like this!!!!! I alway's Share !!! My last review was Wrong!! My Puter,is very old!! So it didn't go through correctily. I truely give it FIVE !!!!
Wow, what a great frozen drink!! Coladas are too fattening, margaritas and daquaries have too much sugar. This is such a refreshing alternative and SO delicious! We're buying a margarita machine soley for these watermelon slushies. Thanks for the recipe! :) By the way, I recommend cubing the watermelon first then freezing as well.
These turned out pretty tasty but really sweet! That is not a bad thing, I'm just not used to drinking sweet, fruity drinks. I made as written, and they really pack a punch and have a strong watermelon flavor also. My fruit wasn't even that sweet I was suprised, but the melon liqueur really brings out the flavor. I did forget to freeze my glasses, be sure to freeze because the drinks started seperating quickly. Very nice summertime beverage, thanks for sharing :)
WOAH, strong! I thought it was alright, probably would have been better if I wasn't so sick of vodka :( But my boyfriend and his parents loved it. Thanks!
Watermelon, sugar, ice, vodka blender......yum
My husband made this tonight Oct 2, 2011. It is very good but alittle strong like others have said. So I would definitely say try half a cup of vodka first and add if you what more or a bit. But nonetheless it is exceptionally good. True watermelon taste.
made these on a girls weekend and they were a hit. ran out of vodka before watermelon but sure enjoyed them.
I gave this a 5 star, but really improvised a bit as I didn't have all ingredients. I didn't have any melon liquor, so used regular vodka instead. I also used another's suggestion to use frozen lemonade, only had a half can, but it did the job. Also didn't use the zest. Instead of freezing into cubes, I threw a couple of handfuls of ice cubes in the blender with everything else to make it cold. I was awesome!
As written I could not drink this - it had an almost bitter aftertaste. I ended up returning it to the blender and adding frozen strawberries and strawberry juice concentrate which made it much better.
Oh yum. I'm not a huge fan of watermelon, but this was a treat! I added a little more lemon juice than called for, and next time will use some kind of citrus vodka to make it a little tangier.
It lacked a watermelon flavor, so perhaps it depends on the fruit's juices.
I think the written recipe is a great starting place to tweak the drink into something that works for you. I made it as written and it turned out way too strong. I made them again and added less rum, more liquor, and little frozen limeade. Turned out wonderful. The frozen watermelon cubes are also a really tasty snack/dessert by themselves.
one little dash of Campari did "something"? Seemed to meld aftertaste. Who knew? Did not mar taste of melon...
Loved this summer drink! Substituted Limoncello for the melon liqueur and deleted the lemon juice. It was yummy.
yummy ! the worst part of this is waiting for the cubes to freeze solid. From now on I'll have some already frozen, ready when you want them.
A little too sweet for me. I used watermelon vodka and very sweet watermelon. Next time I would only use simple sugar or a sweetener of any kind if the watermelon was not sweet. I plan to make this again throughout the summer.
These were way too sweet for us! We had to add additional lemon juice to each serving to tone down the sweetness. Also, I don't see the need to blend the watermelon first. You can chop the watermelon up and freeze it in chunks. Less time, dishes and mess! We really don't like overly sweet drinks so this was probably a bad choice for us, but it did the trick and kept us cool on a hot day! Thanks for the idea!
This was sooooo yummy! Very refreshing on a hot day. I'd cut the vodka in half unless you want to call it a night after just one. I will definitely be making these again.
Sorry, I just did not like this. Nor, did any of my guests. I used top shelf vodka.
This was OK. I used Bacardi melon instead of liquer, and adjusted the recipe to 5 oz vodka and 5 oz Melon Bacardi. I used more watermelon than 4 cups...closer to 8 cups per blender-full.
