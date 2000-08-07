Watermelon Vodka Slush

This recipie made a lot more than just 4 martini glass fulls for me. I used 3/4 cup vodka but it still tastes strong (and I'm definitely not a 'weak drink' kinda' gal!) Also - I was impatient and only let the watermelon puree stay in the freezer for an hour - letting this freeze seems like a crucial step (esp to achieve the slushy consistency that will make this drink awesome.) Let me take another sip.... ahhh... maybe a little more melon liquour? The triple sec suggestion sounds like a good one. Maybe a tad more simple syrup? Then again maybe it's my watermelon that is not the sweetest? (Now that I'm buzzed and can't stop adding my opinions... I think it's best I leave! I froze the leftover concoction and will pop it in the blender again tomorrow and see how it fares when it's in a slushy state.) Happy sipping! :)

