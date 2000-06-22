World's Greatest Martini
For the best martini, use a high-quality gin in this adult beverage. A twist of lemon zest is an alternative to the olive garnish.
I usually don't put that much vermouth in mine, but this was really excellent.Read More
Definitely the best martini I've ever made at home. I added just a splash of olive juice. I will use this recipe again.
Only second time I ever had a Martini - only change was I used olives stuffed with onions - awesome
Very good with both vermouths. I thought it would have been "odd" with the addition of sweet vermouth but it wasn't. I did not shake the gin though as I was taught not to shake gin because shaking "bruises" it.
This is nearly the ideal recipe for a Perfect Martini, which uses a 50/50 blend of sweet & dry vermouth. A 4:1 gin/vermouth ratio is more traditional, but the recipe gets dryer as time passes. I think originally, martinis were a 50/50 gin & vermouth blend.
I use Blue Cheese stuffed olives.
Just mixed the gin and both vermouths into pitcher. Poured over oversized ice cube. In my opinion, no olives necessary! Awesome recipe!
Wow wow wow! Excellent!
Yum-my! I'm more of a beer girl but when I have a martini its always a dirty gin martini and this recipe is really good! I like it dirty so I added a olive juice and olives to taste and it came out perfect. I'll definitely recommend this recipe and use it from now on! Dry and Sweet?! It works!
Excellent Martini. I even made this for a friend who used to be a bartender and he commented in how good it was.
