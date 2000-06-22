World's Greatest Martini

4.8
11 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

For the best martini, use a high-quality gin in this adult beverage. A twist of lemon zest is an alternative to the olive garnish.

Recipe by Bill Hyde

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with fresh ice cubes. Add about 1/2 ounce each dry and sweet vermouth. Shake enough to coat ice and pour off liquid. Add 8 ounces gin to coated ice in the shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into 4 chilled martini glasses, garnish with pimiento-stuffed olive and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022