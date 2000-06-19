Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Pina Colada II
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 145.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 14.4g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 3.3g
other carbs: 2g
fat: 0g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 186.2g
ash: 0.3g
vitamin a iu: 0IU
vitamin a re: 0RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 0RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 0mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.1mg
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 0mg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0mg
vitamin e iu: 0IU
vitamin e mg: 0mg
folate: 1.2mcg
vitamin k: 0.5mcg 1 %
pantothenic acid: 0.1mg 1 %
boron: 0.5mg
calcium: 13mg 1 %
chromium: 0mcg
copper: 0mg 1 %
fluoride: 251.9mg
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 13.3mg 3 %
manganese: 0.2mg 8 %
phosphorus: 22.4mg 2 %
potassium: 89.4mg 3 %
selenium: 0.1mcg
sodium: 15.8mg 1 %
zinc: 0.2mg 1 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
alcohol: 12.8g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
energy: 127.7
thiamin: 0mg
riboflavin: 0mg
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
aspartic acid: 0g
glutamic acid: 0g
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
