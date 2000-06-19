Pina Colada II

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is excellent for very hot days!

Recipe by serves 6

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash lemon very well and cut into fine slices. Put in a gallon jar with sugar. Mince pineapple and put in jar. Pour in wine and soda. Mix with a spoon and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 15.8mg. Full Nutrition
