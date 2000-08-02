Caipirinha

as a Scotsman who has been to Brasil on many occasions- here is my take - 1. Yes limes only please. 2. Cane sugar only, unrefined if possible. 3. Im sure its great with pineapple and many other things but then it aint a Caiparinha. 4. No matter how good the cachaca, or how well you follow the recipe or how good the company is - it'll never ever ever taste the same as it does in a bar anywhere in Brasil with the samba music blaring and the beautiful multicultural crazy clientel all around you - so do yourself a favour and go visit the most beautiful, hospitable and downright loco country in the world! and Yes Scotland runs a very close second- we just don't get the weather :)

Read More