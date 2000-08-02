Caipirinha

Brazil's national cocktail is so refreshing and delicious! Ask your liquor store to order Cachaca for you if they don't stock it, there's no substitute.

Recipe by CAMILLA362

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a large rocks glass squeeze and drop in 2 eighths of lime. Add sugar, crush and mix with a spoon. Pour in the cachaca and plenty of ice. Stir well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.2mg. Full Nutrition
