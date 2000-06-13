Shirley Temple I

A simple party drink for kids! Easily multiplied.

Recipe by Megan

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a highball glass, over ice, combine lemon-lime soda and grenadine. Stir well and garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; carbohydrates 29.9g; sodium 16.4mg. Full Nutrition
