Shirley Temple I
A simple party drink for kids! Easily multiplied.
Our daughters order Shirley Temples every time we go out for dinner. Now that I know what's in these cute little drinks, my kids are absolutely thrilled that we can make them at home!Read More
Not bad. Again, like a low-budget restaurant version of a shirley temple. (I'm an adult shirley temple junkie!) I added a little orange juice because I prefer my shirley temples that way. Still very good.Read More
Our daughters order Shirley Temples every time we go out for dinner. Now that I know what's in these cute little drinks, my kids are absolutely thrilled that we can make them at home!
I think it is a very good drink, it can be served to adults and children and be thoroughly enjoyed by both. Good to serve at parties or special occasions.
A very good beverage, it is kid-friendly and tastes great!
At a recent gathering of our large family, I made a couple pitchers of Shirley Temples for the kids. They said two thumbs up! And apparently so, since they each took about three high ball glasses full! Thanks for sharing, Megan.
Not bad. Again, like a low-budget restaurant version of a shirley temple. (I'm an adult shirley temple junkie!) I added a little orange juice because I prefer my shirley temples that way. Still very good.
A good refreshing drink.
I can't believe I found this on allrecipes! My Dad used to make these for me and my cousins at my Grandma's house and we used to feel so grown up. What a great memory! Now I can serve it at my house.
My kids absolutely loved these. I made them for Valentines Day to go along with their special meal. Thank you
Tasty! But it took me awhile to find the grenadile syrup. My sisters kids loved it! We had a disco themed 12th birthday for her daughter Mae she loved it!!! We even put food coloring in the ice so that it was more festive!! Red shirly temples with green and purple ice cudes is a fun idea!!
Well, I use to LOVE these things, but since I started making them, they have become less of a treat for me. Now, I have actually gotten sick of them. If you think this can happen to you too, I recomend leaving them as a resturant treat.
1/4 cup of lemon-lime is just a taste. For 1 1/2 tbsp of grenadine, you need a full can of soda.
You can easily make these without ice if you chill the pop and grenadine syrup. If you like the layered look like I do, add the sprite first, then carefully pour the syrup in. It mixes if you do it grenadine first. Tasted like cherry sprite to me, which i like, so I'll keep it handy. I have heard suggestions of orange juice to add flavor, and may try next time.
Love this recipe I use this for the kids when we are having get together,everyone ends up drinking theses instead it's a bit hit.... thks
I loved ordering these when I was a kid, and now my kids love them too. We always have something going on at our house, so it's a real treat for them to have a "grown up" drink. I normally make this in batches, but I think the recipe calls for too much grenadine per soda amount.
A fun treat for the kiddos on a sunny day. It's hard to mess this one up. I love Shirley temples too. Yum. :)
Tastes like sweet sweet cherrys popping in the back of my mouth gently sliding down my throat to hit my stomach
I agree on the grenadine, I used about a tsp per glass.
my mom has ben drinking this for as long as i can remember. my g.ma gave her the recipe
I work at a bar within a restaurant, and whenever kids come around we make this drink. They are sickeningly sweet, but kids can't get enough! A "classy" drink for the underaged!
The kids loved this but, seriously, this recipe calls for way too much grenadine. Next time around we used about 1 teaspoon grenadine per 1/2 cup lemon-lime soda and tossed in a maraschino cherry and all was good.
I like to add a dash of coca cola to mine. Also, i went to a restaurant and they served this with a large ball of cotton candy on the straw that was delightful.
I used to love these when I was younger and now my brother and sister love them too! I quadruple the recipe for just one drink. 1/4 cup of Sprite or lemon-lime soda is just not enough.
For some reason I got a hankering for one of these, but I used 1 can of ginger ale + 1/4 cup grenadine. Still a little too much grenadine, next time I'll try with 1/8 cup.
These are so easy to make and taste so good:)
Kids loved this!
i dont like cherry, but most people seem to love this drink.
MY 2YEAR OLD LOVES IT!!!
needs less grenadine. it's a little too sweet for me.
Add a dash of bitters for a touch of depth.
I have known how to make these since I was nine years old and my family went on a cruise to Alaska. I learned to make them with ginger ale. I still like using the ginger ale because it helps to cut the sugary sweetness of the grenadine syrup.
This a very light, refreshing drink. I reduced the grenadine to about 1 teaspoon.
