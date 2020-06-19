Salad Dressing Chocolate Cake

This is very close to the one I've been making for over 30 years from my mother's old Tupperware cookbook. The only difference is the Tupperware recipe adds 1/2 teaspoon of salt and uses 1/2 cup cocoa powder instead of 1/4 cup, giving it a rich chocolate taste. I use Kraft Light Mayo, and it works well in this recipe, yet saves me half the fat and calories of regular mayo. I saved ynathan85's recipe with my revisions so I can put all my favorite recipes in one book and finally get rid of all the cookbooks!
My mother used to make this cake all of the time. It's such an easy recipe yet I cannot remember it! It made me extremely happy to find it here as my mother passed away a few years ago and I can't just call her up and ask her how to make it! Thank you thank you thank you!!!
This is a form of the original Waldorf Astoria cake. Better when baked in a 9x9 brownie pan.For a richer chocolate use 1/2 cup cocoa powder. Top with vanilla ice cream or real whipped cream.
I grew up on this cake!!! It is the most moist cake I have found! A lot of people still have not had this type a cake yet. It is better if recipe is doubled.
Very moist. I remember this from the '70's what a nice memory making this cake was. Thank you for this.
This is a childhood memory cake...was looking for the recipe. But the 1/2 cup of cocoa is a must for this recipe to give it the childhood taste. Thank you very much for this recipe!!!!:)))))
I have been making this cake for over 50 years. My Mom used to make it. I use 1 1/2 tsp. soda 1/4 tsps. salt 4 Heaping tbls. cocoa and 1 c. each cold water and miracle whip. Flour sugar and vanila amounts as receipe says. I also use this for my whoopie pies.. Bake in tube pan.
This chocolate cake reminds me of a cake my SIL used make years ago. It was good and chocolately. I used Wedding Cake Frosting and tinted Neon Green and Navy Blue Seattle Seahawks colors.
My mom has been making this cake since I was a little girl. My favorite chocolate cake for sure.
I made this for the family Sunday dinner. The decision was unanimous.... never making this again! It was so dense and the taste of miracle whip was over-bearing! When I poured this in a 9x13 dish it could barely cover the bottom. So I put it in an 8x8 pan. The cake came out maybe 1" deep and so gooey. It seems like it's missing some ingredients. And unfortunately no one will want to try another version of miracle whip cake ever. It didn't look at all like the picture. It was a pretty basic recipe so I don't think I could have done anything wrong...