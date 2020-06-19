Salad Dressing Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.46 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

A cake that uses creamy salad dressing, who would have thought?!

By ynathan85

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, creamy salad dressing, and water in a large bowl. Pour into the greased baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 251.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (36)

Most helpful positive review

Tessa Kib
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2010
This is very close to the one I've been making for over 30 years from my mother's old Tupperware cookbook. The only difference is the Tupperware recipe adds 1/2 teaspoon of salt and uses 1/2 cup cocoa powder instead of 1/4 cup, giving it a rich chocolate taste. I use Kraft Light Mayo, and it works well in this recipe, yet saves me half the fat and calories of regular mayo. I saved ynathan85's recipe with my revisions so I can put all my favorite recipes in one book and finally get rid of all the cookbooks! Read More
Helpful
(46)

Most helpful critical review

Brenda Therrien
Rating: 1 stars
02/10/2020
I made this for the family Sunday dinner. The decision was unanimous.... never making this again! It was so dense and the taste of miracle whip was over-bearing! When I poured this in a 9x13 dish it could barely cover the bottom. So I put it in an 8x8 pan. The cake came out maybe 1" deep and so gooey. It seems like it's missing some ingredients. And unfortunately no one will want to try another version of miracle whip cake ever. It didn't look at all like the picture. It was a pretty basic recipe so I don't think I could have done anything wrong... Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Sean
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2009
My mother used to make this cake all of the time. It's such an easy recipe yet I cannot remember it! It made me extremely happy to find it here as my mother passed away a few years ago and I can't just call her up and ask her how to make it! Thank you thank you thank you!!! Read More
Helpful
(22)
snappsie
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2009
This is a form of the original Waldorf Astoria cake. Better when baked in a 9x9 brownie pan.For a richer chocolate use 1/2 cup cocoa powder. Top with vanilla ice cream or real whipped cream. Read More
Helpful
(20)
purplerosedar
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2010
I grew up on this cake!!! It is the most moist cake I have found! A lot of people still have not had this type a cake yet. It is better if recipe is doubled. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Lilcat
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2009
Very moist. I remember this from the '70's what a nice memory making this cake was. Thank you for this. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Claudette from Quebec, Canada
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2010
This is a childhood memory cake...was looking for the recipe. But the 1/2 cup of cocoa is a must for this recipe to give it the childhood taste. Thank you very much for this recipe!!!!:))))) Read More
Helpful
(10)
Joan
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2011
I have been making this cake for over 50 years. My Mom used to make it. I use 1 1/2 tsp. soda 1/4 tsps. salt 4 Heaping tbls. cocoa and 1 c. each cold water and miracle whip. Flour sugar and vanila amounts as receipe says. I also use this for my whoopie pies.. Bake in tube pan. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Candice
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2014
This chocolate cake reminds me of a cake my SIL used make years ago. It was good and chocolately. I used Wedding Cake Frosting and tinted Neon Green and Navy Blue Seattle Seahawks colors. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Amanda Collins
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2011
My mom has been making this cake since I was a little girl. My favorite chocolate cake for sure. Read More
Helpful
(3)
