Colorado Bulldog

A delicious blend accented with coffee liqueur.

Recipe by J Riggs

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
1
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a tall 16 ounce glass 1/3 full of crushed ice. Pour in the vodka and coffee liqueur. Fill to within 1 inch of the rim with cola. Fill to within 1/2 inch with light cream. Stir to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 35.6mg. Full Nutrition
