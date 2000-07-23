Colorado Bulldog
A delicious blend accented with coffee liqueur.
A delicious blend accented with coffee liqueur.
As a former bartender who worked at a bar famous for these drinks, we used about 2 oz. vodka, 2 oz. kahlua (we pour strong) then poured in about 8 oz. half & half, then topped off with the coke (about 2-3 oz) We also had customers who prefered it with vanilla flavored vodka. It's really good!Read More
This is basically a White Russian with coke added. I've made these for years & this recipe calls for way too much coke. Use only 1/2 the can at most.Read More
As a former bartender who worked at a bar famous for these drinks, we used about 2 oz. vodka, 2 oz. kahlua (we pour strong) then poured in about 8 oz. half & half, then topped off with the coke (about 2-3 oz) We also had customers who prefered it with vanilla flavored vodka. It's really good!
Wow is this ever good! I used half the amount of Coke called for and half n half instead of cream. I made another with a bit of vanilla extract thrown in and it was great!
Instead of the cola first...add the vodka and coffee liquor...then add cream or half & half til' about one inch from rim of glass...shake hard and then top with cola.
This was the first drink that I got at my first club in Michigan. It's a great drink to sip on and it doesn't take the bartenders long to make it. -Citten
This is basically a White Russian with coke added. I've made these for years & this recipe calls for way too much coke. Use only 1/2 the can at most.
I'm glad we just tried a scaled down version of this in a side-by-side comparison with the Minnesota Poodle as we didn't even like it well enough to drink it beyond the first couple of sips. It doesn't mix well, first of all, and immediately begins to separate - not attractive. The taste is like a diluted cola with Kahlua - or maybe a diluted Kahlua with cola - not rich, not creamy, not flavorful, just kind of a struggle between ingredients that just didn't seem to work well together. Or maybe there was too much cola. In any case, the cuter little Poodle was far superior and ran the Bulldog out of town.
Took the advice of others and poured 2oz each vodka and kahlua then poured full with cream and topped with a lil coke
I don't like tasting booze in my drinks, these go down "real easy" Taste just like a root beer float!
I agree with Niffer on the ingredients but I love this drink and comsume plenty so to cut down on calories I use fat free milk instead of cream.
We also make these using vanilla vodka and root beer instead of cola. We call it a Montana Bulldog!
Very Good!!!!!!
This is one of my favorite drinks. I like to use vanilla vodka and double it for more of a kick. Yum!
This version has WAAAYYYY too much Coke!!! Much Better Version!! Equal parts vodka, coffee liqueur & Cream de Cocoa. Pour over ice, add 1/2 & 1/2 or whipping cream until it looks like milk chocolate. Top with just a splash of Coke or Diet Coke. I keep the liquors mixed in my liquor cupboard all the time in a container. A great sipper for dessert...or anytime!)
Did I do something wrong? This drink had an excellent flavor, but it did get chunky at the bottom.
Gets the job done!
I made this tonight looking to try something new, and I enjoyed it enough. Lighter than a white Russian and pleasantly fizzy. Made mine with diet Coke, which Wikipedia tells me is a Colorado Greyhound - either way, it's a little heavy on the cola. If I were to make again I'd just use a splash of cola. Thanks for sharing.
Fell in love with this cocktail in El Paso, TX at a bar called College Station. Glad to have the recipe! It's been 23 years and it still rocks!!
Next time I'm going to try Doctor Pepper.
Easy, a great drink for a sweet tooth who likes coffee. Will definitely be making this for friends
Very good! I used half and half, and it was awesome. One little tip - the coke makes a TON of fizz when you pour it in there. I don't know what kind of reaction took place - but I managed to overflow the glass significantly!
Good drink great way to use up all the coke I never finish
Too much coke, not enough cream. Sorry
Where I used to bartend, we called this a Smith & Wesson! It is a yummy and refreshing drink no matter what time of year it is.
This recipe has way too much cola. There should be only a couple of ounces. The drink will curdle and look bad unless you shake the booze and cream together before adding a splash of cola.
I made a version of CJScott’s but switched the coke and the cream measurements and it was so good!!
Sweet this is awesome. Thanks
The ingredients are correct but the measurements are way off. This drink should be served in a tumbler not a 16 oz glass. After pouring in the liquor, it should be filled almost to the top with the cream and topped with just a splash of coke.
I add more milk, less coke and use caramel vodka... with the changes I call it the Giro Bulldog.... the carmel vodka adds great flavor!
I love this drink but, as written here, it's not quite what I'm used to when I go out or make it at home. I generally prefer a higher booze-to-cola ratio : ) The version I'm used to is basically a White Russian (about 2/3) with cola making up the remainder, instead of the other way around. It's usually made with Coke but give it a try with Dr Pepper instead. Deeeee-licious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections