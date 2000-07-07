Michigan Fizz
Michigan cherries give this drink a tangy twist.
I substituted raspberries and frozen raspberry/cranberry concentrate due to the season. My wife loved it and was very impressed. A big hit for one Michigander transplant!Read More
Quick, easy and refreshing.
really good recipe.. my whole family enjoyed it.. I did add a little less ginger ale than the recipe calls for but we found the cherry flavour a bit strong (although enjoyable) so the recipe is probably spot on. delicious recipe.. will make many times over..
For a true Michigan treat, make sure you use VERNORS. Soooo Good!! Also amazing with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, float style.
This was very good. I was suprised at how refreshing it was.
I did not have ginger ale, I used Diet 7-UP instead. Very good.
We used frozen Cherry/Apple because we couldn't find just cherry. 4 out of 6 people liked it. We stirred and stirred but a chunk was still left at the bottom and it looked kinda like fruit, or a piece of liver (yuk!)
Very refreshing. Except this ex-Michigander used local WI Door County cherry concentrate!
